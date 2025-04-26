On the Trail of the Treasonous

General Wilkinson’s prisoners began to arrive in Baltimore, but they would no longer be in military hands, but in the hands of the civil courts. The first prisoner to arrive was Erich Bollman, who laid a plan to tempt President Jefferson into going along with Burr’s treason.

Erich Bollman

The Devil Tempts Jefferson with Treason

On the same day, January 22nd 1807, that President Jefferson delivered his Message to Congress, Bollman and Swartwout were the first of Wilkinson’s prisoners to arrive at Baltimore, and the next day were quickly moved to the Marine barracks in Washington City.

On January 24th, Bollman was escorted to the office of the Secretary of State where he met with Madison and President Jefferson, and he proceeded to tell them all that he knew about Burr’s conspiracy, after the President “gave him his word of honor that they never shall be used against himself”.

The following day the President would ask Bollman if he “would have no objections to commit them to writing, in all the details into which he went yesterday, and such others as he may have then omitted”. Bollman replied to President Jefferson, on January 26th, with an enclosure that laid out the whole ‘cover story’ for Burr’s attempted conspiracy and what would be Burr’s attempted defense of his treason.

Bollman asserted that :

“the real and sole object of Col. Burr’s late movements is the conquest, or rather the emancipation of New Spain by means of a military force sufficient to command confidence in the success of the enterprise and to afford protection to its well-wishers, which he knows to be by far the greatest part of the intelligent wealthy and influential inhabitants of that country …”

Bollman’s defence of Burr’s actions with regards to Spain, asserted that he had attempted a ‘delusion’ of the Spanish Minister and that :

“he [Burr] therefore endeavoured gradually to impress him with the idea that the real object which he had in contemplation was the separation of the Western States and Louisiana from the Union, and he succeeded in this so well that the Marquis soon felt perfectly easy and secure on the subject … Col. Burr, thinking it prudent perhaps to keep up this delusion as long as possible probably has mentioned his going to take possession of New Orleans to many of his agents, in whose discretion he could less implicitly confide, in a manner so as to leave it doubtful whether Louisiana and New Orleans were not in part his final objects and from this I suppose have originated the reports which have so much perplexed General Wilkinson and others ...”

Bollman asserted that :

“Louisiana … was certainly not our object to covet for one in possession of New Spain, particularly at the expense of hostilities with the United States, with whom on the contrary to preserve the closest relations of amity becomes an obvious policy ...”

and also asserted that :

Burr had anticipated that with “his former information of the duplicity and turpitude of the Spanish and French Governments with regard for their politics toward this country and the hostility of their real views, that he was sanguine the Government of the United States, so soon as they should become fully informed of it, could not otherwise but declare war to Spain and give countenance and aid for his own contemplated expedition as the certain Means of striking a deadly blow at the vital principle of its power, comparatively without any expense and trouble to the United States themselves ...”

Concerning England, Bollman asserted that :

“Col. Burr communicated his plan to Mr. Merry, who was so much struck with the immense advantages which the British Nation would derive from the emancipation of New Spain; as well in a commercial point of view as with regard to their European continental interests, considering Spanish money as one of the principal supports of the power of France that he was confident the plan would receive the full approbation and aid of his Government provided it could be afforded without giving umbrage to the United States ... Unfortunately, the Death of Mr. Pitt disconcerted these proceedings and prevented that decided interest which it was certain the British Cabinet would have otherwise taken in this affair, and of which immediate negotiations on the subject with the Government of the United States would have been the consequence … He therefore merely occasioned a Gentleman, I believe Commodore Truxton, to proceed to Jamaica with a view to influence the naval Commanders at the British West Indies Stations and secure their good will and passive cooperation with regard to his enterprise ...”

Bollman discussed the involvement of Wilkinson with Burr’s plan that :

“With regard to General Wilkinson, Col. Burr has long ago treated with him on the subject in question and it is self evident that he must have thought himself sure of him, as otherwise he could not have made to him those direct communications which the General confesses to have received. Not long before my setting off for New Orleans, Col. Burr mentioned to me to have received a letter from him which perfectly satisfied his mind with regard to the General’s intentions. That he was his man, and that he should request me to convey a letter to him in which he intended to give him some details respecting his intended proceedings on the western waters, the time when he intended to be down at New Orleans, the measures he had taken to prevent interruption from British ships of war on his passage through the Gulf, the rank he – Wilkinson, was to hold in Burr’s army after he had resigned his Commission from the United States &c ...”

Bollman further reported on his meeting with Wilkinson in New Orleans that :

“he came to see me a second time with a newspaper in his hand, mentioning the first proceedings against Col. Burr by the Attorney General in Kentucky – General Wilkinson stated his apprehensions that Col. Burr would be betrayed and interrupted in his movements before his arrival at New Orleans; he said that it was a momentous thing for him to resign a Commission just when he was on the point of beginning to earn the fruits of a life of intrigue; that to resign at that moment was a betraying of trust almost equal to that of acting in the face of it ...”

His discussion with Wilkinson is the one thing in his enclosure that is believable – his receiving the news of Daveiss’ exposure of Burr’s plot in Kentucky, and the thinking that was going on in Wilkinson’s mind that caused him to switch his allegiance from Burr to Jefferson.

If everything had proceeded according to the plan, then, when Burr and his forces arrived at New Orleans, General Wilkinson was to have resigned his command in the US Army, and to lead the invasion force into Texas and Mexico. This would be a point of no return for Wilkinson – to resign his command and discard all the time and effort that he had given in advancing this far.

According to Bollman’s testimony, it would seem that Wilkinson was all-in with Burr’s plan to invade Spanish territory, but when Burr’s plot was exposed in Kentucky, Wilkinson was unsure of the future success of Burr’s plan.

But the situation was now changed, and Bollman asserted that :

“this conduct of General Wilkinson has made a great change in Col. Burr’s affairs. He did not expect to find the forces of the United States in that quarter assembled in one point and arranged to oppose him. He thought that they would be scattered over the country; that General Wilkinson would have resigned; that resistance would be out of question and that he would be in possession of New Orleans with a superior force and able to make the further preparations for his expedition without any struggle whatever. – The attitude of his affairs now is desperate. He can not possibly desert and disbandon a great number of men who have devoted to him their lives and their fortunes; nor can he proceed to New Spain without first going to New Orleans.”

With Burr’s ‘cover story’ fully unwrapped, Bollman laid out his treasonous proposal to tempt President Jefferson, that :

“a conflict must ensue which he [Jefferson] never contemplated and which he will abhor unless the Government of the United States, conquering the odious impressions which have been excited on his subject, and seizing with a great mind the great features of his enterprise and of the circumstances of the times, should quickly determine to stop hostilities between Wilkinson and Col. Burr (for which I believe it is not yet too late) to declare war against Spain, to allow Col. Burr to proceed and to render his success indubitable by the loan of a sum of money adequate to enable him to make his preparations on a larger scale and by the cooperation of the naval forces of the United States now in the Mississippi …”

The temptation was that President Jefferson should stop hostilities between Wilkinson and Burr, should declare war on Spain, should allow Burr to proceed, should loan Burr a sum of money, and should give Burr the cooperation of the US Navy!!!

And all of this had for the following ‘advantages’ –

“A satisfactory settlement of the boundaries of Louisiana. The immediate possession of the two Floridas. Highly advantageous commercial arrangements with the emancipated Country. A close union of amity and interests with Great Britain. A mortal blow at the military power of France, which desolates my poor native country … and finally the certain prevention of those horrors and calamities of war which inevitably will ensure if the present opportunity is lost and the French military power, after having desolated and subdued the European continent, suffered to turn its attention to transatlantic affairs ...”

And here, the devil tempts the President with America’s entry into the ‘Great Game’ –

“Perhaps no sovereign even ever had a more glorious opportunity than Your Excellency have at this moment to take a most important and most beneficial part in the affairs of the world at large. The opportunity pregnant with events of incalculable consequence. All parties would be confounded and but one enthusiasm pervade the whole nation, were you to determine for War. Every thing seems to hinge on your individual determination on that point.”

Following this meeting with Bollman, President Jefferson now understood the whole outlook and plan of Burr.

At this point, it is important to recall the reason, in the tied presidential election of 1800, why Alexander Hamilton thought that Thomas Jefferson was infinitely preferable to Aaron Burr – because Jefferson, at least, was not a traitor, like Burr!

[Besides, Jefferson wasn’t about to play someone else’s great game, when he had his own games to run.]

President Jefferson later sent a letter on May 20th to George Hay, the US Attorney who would prosecute the case against Burr in Virginia, and he included Bollman’s written account, writing that :

“the object is, as he [Bollman] is to be a witness, that you may know how to examine him and draw every thing from him. I wish the paper to be seen & known only to yourself and the gentlemen who aid you, & to be returned to me. If he should prevaricate, I should be willing you should go so far as to ask him whether he did not say so & so to Mr. Madison & myself? in order to let him see that his prevarications will be marked.”

President Jefferson had promised Bollman that their conversation would not be used against himself, but, the President didn’t say that it wouldn’t be used against Burr!

But now the courts must decide the legality of President Jefferson’s actions in moving to stop Burr’s treason, and the illegality of Burr’s actions.

On January 23rd, Walter Jones, the Attorney of the United States for the District of Columbia, “in obedience to instructions received from the President of the United States, whose wish was that they should be surrendered to the civil authority” asked the court to issue a warrant upon the charge of treason against Bollman and Swartwout, based on the affidavit of General Wilkinson and the President’s Message to Congress.

The next day, Bollman and Swartwout’s attorney Caldwell, filed a petition for ‘habeas corpus’ because they were being held by the military without a warrant. But before the three-day time period for a return of the writ had expired, the court issued a warrant for them – moving the prisoners from being in military custody to civil custody.

On January 29th, the District Court then committed Bollman and Swartwout to stand trial for the charge of treason. But an appeal for a writ of ‘habeas corpus’ for Bollman and Swartwout was made to the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Alexander arrived on January 31st and when he was sent to Washington City, he appeared before Judge Duckett and on February 6th he was discharged for lack of any evidence against him.

Adair and Ogden were held at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, and on February 18th they petitioned Judge Nicholson for a writ of ‘habeas corpus’, and the Judge found that “there was no proof of any nature whatsoever with them … and I was under the necessity of discharging the prisoners”.

On February 9th, the Supreme Court had begun hearing Bollman’s and Swartwout’s appeal for a writ of ‘habeas corpus’ presented by their lawyers – former Attorney-General Charles Lee, Robert Goodloe Harper, Luther Martin and Francis Scott Key.

On February 13th, Chief Justice John Marshall stated the opinion of the Court that :

“if at any time the public safety should require the suspension of the powers vested by this act in the courts of the United States, it is for the legislature to say so. That question depends on political considerations, on which the legislature is to decide. Until the legislative will be expressed, this court can only see its duty, and must obey the laws. The motion, therefore, must be granted.”

On February 16th, the Court heard the request that the prisoners, Swartwout and Bollman, should be discharged because the “imprisonment was illegal and oppressive”.

On February 21st, Marshall began the opinion of the Court, that

“the question to be determined is, whether the accused shall be discharged or held to trial; and if the latter, in what place they are to be tried, and whether they shall be confined or admitted to bail. If upon this inquiry it manifestly appears that no such crime has been committed, or that the suspicion entertained of the prisoner was wholly groundless, in such cases only is it lawful totally to discharge him. Otherwise, he must either be committed to prison or give bail.”

Marshall reasoned that since to conspire to levy war against the United States is different from actually to levy war, there must be an actual assembling of men for the treasonable purpose to constitute a levying of war. Levying an army may or may not be treason, and this depends on the intention with which it is levied. If this enterprise was against Mexico, it amounted to a high misdemeanor; if against any American territory, it was levying war against the United States.

Recall the letter that Daveiss wrote to Madison of his frustration in trying to charge Burr with treason, that :

“I never knew, till I made particular examination, that no law forbids an attempt to disunite the states. I observe the act on which I have been proceeding, authorizes the president to call on the militia to prevent such unlawful expeditions. But no authority is appointed in such cases to examine witnesses – to judge whether the scheme be of that nature – nor to seize the stores prepared – nor to bind the offenders to good behaviour …”

Marshall delivered the Court’s decision that :

“it is therefore the opinion of a majority of the court, that in the case of Samuel Swartwout there is not sufficient evidence of his levying war against the United States to justify his commitment on the charge of treason. Against Erick Bollman … there is no evidence to support a charge of treason. That both of the prisoners were engaged in a most culpable enterprise against the dominions of a power at peace with the United States, those who admit the affidavit of General Wilkinson cannot doubt. But that no part of this crime was committed in the district of Columbia is apparent. It is therefore the unanimous opinion of the court that they cannot be tried in this district ... therefore, as the crime with which the prisoners stand charged has not been committed, the court can only direct them to be discharged.”

All five of Burr’s co-conspirators, that Wilkinson had arrested, were now free from custody!!!

But, unknown to the federal government back in the east, Burr had just been arrested in Mississippi Territory on February 19th and was soon to be shipped back to Washington City to stand trial.

But Marshall and the Supreme Court had just ruled that an actual assemblage of men must take place for the purpose of levying war for a charge of treason, and the trial must take place where this assembling had taken place! And Burr had already been found innocent before grand juries in Kentucky and in Mississippi Territory!

It was then decided by the government attorneys that the actual place where the assembling of men for Burr’s conspiracy had taken place was at Blennerhassett’s island – that although it was on the Ohio river, it is a part of Wood county, in the state of Virginia! And therefore, Burr’s trial would take place in Richmond, Virginia!

When Perkins and his men with their prisoner Aaron Burr, arrived at Fredericksburg, there were told instead of proceeding to Washington City, they should take their prisoner to Richmond, where they arrived on March 26th.

[next week - chapter 22 - The Grand Jury Decides for Treason]

