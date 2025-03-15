Jo Daveiss makes his first attempt to arrest Burr for treason, knowing that he won’t succeed, but at least knowing that some more light will now be shone on the treasonous conspiracy. Wilkinson had switched sides to evade being exposed, and Andrew Jackson would follow suit.

Andrew Jackson, by John Wesley Jarvis (1819)

Attack on the Treason

On November 5th 1806 at the United States District Court in Frankfort Kentucky, the U. S. Attorney, Joseph Daveiss, rose and told Judge Henry Innes that :

“he had a motion to make of the utmost magnitude and extraordinary nature, and which regarded to welfare of the union at large … [that] a certain Aaron Burr, Esq. late vice-president of the said United States, for several months past, hath been, and is now engaged in preparing, and setting on foot, and in providing and preparing the means, for a military expedition and enterprise within this distract, for the purpose of descending the Ohio & Mississippi therewith, & making war upon the subjects of the king of Spain, who are in a state of peace with the people of these United States … [and] that the agents and emissaries of the said Burr, have purchased up, and are continuing to purchase, large stores of provisions, as if for an army; while the said Burr, seems to conceal in great mystery from the people at large, his purposes and projects, and while the minds of the good people of this district, seem agitated with the current rumour that a military expedition against some neighbouring power, is preparing by said Burr.”

Daveiss further asked the court :

“to compel the personal appearance of the said Aaron Burr, in this court; and also of such witnesses as may be necessary on behalf of the said United States; and that this honourable court, will duly recognise the said Aaron Burr, to answer such charges as may be preferred against him in the premises; and in the meantime, that he desist and refrain from all further preparation and proceeding in the said armament within the said United States, or the territories or dependencies thereof.”

After he had read the affidavit, he added that :

“the case made out is only as to the expedition against Mexico; but I have information on which I can rely, that all the western territories are the next object of the scheme – and finally, all the region of the Ohio is calculated as falling into the vortex of the new proposed revolution.”

Daveiss wished not only to expose the plot to invade Mexico and embroil the United States in a war, but also to expose the plot to separate the Western States from the union!

Daveiss was quite amazed that “within three hours after this motion, the news reached mr. Burr at Lexington, three and twenty miles off”. When the news of his possible arrest reached Burr, he dropped everything and hurried to Frankfort, taking with him two Lexington attorneys, John Allen and Henry Clay.

On November 8th, after waiting a few days, and with Burr now in attendance, Judge Innes overruled the arrest warrant because, he said, there was insufficient legal evidence. Daveiss “then thought it incumbent on me, to make an effort to collect the witnesses before a grand jury, though much doubting my success”.

The grand jury assembled on November 12th to hear from the witnesses – Charles Lynch, Benjamin Sebastian, John Brown and John Adair, but Daveiss’s principal witness – Davis Floyd, could not attend because he was away attending a meeting of the Indiana legislature in Vincennes, and Daveiss “thought it not discreet to go into an examination, unless the necessary witnesses were present, as the scheme would gather strength by a failure”.

Judge Innes discharged the jury, and then granted Burr’s request to address the court, and “Burr demanded that the avoidable fiasco perpetrated by the U.S. attorney be recorded as the reason for the grand jury’s dismissal” [from ‘Henry Clay’, by David and Jeanne Heidler].

[Note: on November 13th, the returning Lewis and Clark expedition would arrive at Frankfort, Kentucky.]

Daveiss wrote to Madison on November 16th of his disappointment in not being able to question Floyd because :

“Davis Floyd, the witness who was absent, is the man with whom mr. Burr last year formed connections, when he first came here; and who has been his quarter master general in all these preparations. The design and intent would have been satisfactorily proved; but the preparation of the means was an indispensible part of the charge to be substantiated.”

He goes on further to add his disappointment in Judge Innes, that :

“unless the law is altered and much amended, there is little reason to believe, under the opinions of this judge, that anything can be done of a preventive nature by a grand jury; such is the difficulty of getting together at one time the necessary witnesses. I consider him clearly possessed of power to make the examination in or out of court – to bind to good behaviour, and recognize the witnesses to appear at court; but as he does not think so without some legislative declaration, he will not do it.”

He then states his startling discovery that :

“I never knew, till I made particular examination, that no law forbids an attempt to disunite the states. [!!!] I observe the act on which I have been proceeding, authorizes the president to call on the militia to prevent such unlawful expeditions. But no authority is appointed in such cases to examine witnesses – to judge whether the scheme be of that nature – nor to seize the stores prepared – nor to bind the offenders to good behaviour … I shall continue to watch the motions of Mr. Burr, though I know not in what way I can with certainty obstruct his course. The crisis is near …”

Note : According to the United States Constitution, Article 3, Section iii, “Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying war against them, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort”.

Meanwhile, not wishing to waste a good crisis that could be used to feather his nest egg, Wilkinson then wrote to the Spanish Viceroy of Mexico, Iturrigaray, two weeks later on November 17th 1806, that :

“… now without orders or authority from my government I am trying with all my might to keep good faith on the part of these states, while I face a storm gathering in the east which threatens the seat of government in which your Excellency is placed, and which, if not dispelled in time, will overthrow the foundations of the empire under your rule. Although ignorant of what the United States might wish me to do, it was to withstand this revolutionary tempest that I recalled my troops so suddenly from the Sabine river to New Orleans. On my own responsibility and by my own private means I have taken and shall continue to take such measures as will enable me to check the commotion that threatens destruction to the realm of Mexico ...”

After this effusive praise of himself, he then unfolds his exposure of the ‘nefarious scheme’ that :

“… it is led by able and experienced men and officers distinguished in the American Revolution, who have been secretly promised the cooperation of a British naval force. New Orleans is to be the first victim of their rapacity. Afterward they are to attack Vera Cruz, and then follow the conquest of the city in which your Excellency resides, from which point the gospel of revolution and rebellion is to be spread to the remotest provinces, and scenes of violence and pillage must ensue …”

To continue, he must really lay it on thick, that :

“… so far as I am concerned, I am risking my life, my good name, and my property by the means I have adopted: my life by the change I have made in the military arrangements without the knowledge of my government; my good name by offering without orders this communication to a foreign power; and my fortune or possessions by draining my private purse and those of my friends in order to elude, frustrate, and, if possible, destroy the nefarious schemes of the revolutionists ...”

And, his true motive now emerges, that :

“… through the instrumentality of suitable agents I have arranged to expend the sum of 85,000 pesos in shattering the plans and destroying the union and harmony among the bandits now being enrolled along the Ohio, and 36,000 pesos in the discretionary despatch of supplies and counter-revolutionaries, which sums I trust will be reimbursed …”

Since Wilkinson asked the Spanish King to compensate him to the tune of 121,000 pesos for having bailed out of Burr’s scheme (in order to cover his own ass), his change of mind was not due to patriotic sentiments, but apparently to pecuniary sentiments!

But now, Andrew Jackson had also been hearing the news from Kentucky and was becoming worried that he might get drawn into the legal proceedings because of having being paid to build the boats for Burr, and so he began a paper trail to cover his exposed butt. And he may also have heard news of Wilkinson’s actions.

First, Jackson would write to Daniel Smith, the Senator from Tennessee, on November 12th, exposing very detailed knowledge of a plot, that :

“Impressed with a belief, that there are plans in operation in the west, inimical to our country and government, induces me to write you, and whilst I write I would wish you to keep in view, that a man’s mind may be perfectly convinced that a thing is so, and still not be in possession of Testimony that would authorise names to be used or expressed …”.

This is reminiscent of how Wilkinson wrote to President Jefferson that “I shall forbear to name names”.

Jackson tries to show how he was misled, that :

“men may hold out ideas of a patriotic nature which might flow from a love of country as the ostensible object, whilst they have in view some designs against that country that they profess to serve, others may hold out ideas of large purchases and settling new countries, when their designs may be by a conspiracy with a foreign foe, to make a stroke at their own government with those that they know love the government ...”

Jackson then unfolds to Smith the plot, that :

“they may hold out ideas of an attack on Mexico on the event of a failure of an accommodation with that nation of our differences, either under the auspices of government, or under circumstances that government would wink at, and add Mexico either to the union, or by an alliance, with the government that might be there created add to the growing greatness of america, give liberty and commerce to millions, and thereby snatch that country from the rapacious hands of Bonaparte who might be a troublesome neighbour to the united states, when their plans might be, in common concert with Spain to seize on New orleans, and Louisiana, and attempt to divide the union …”

But then he proceeds to name the plotters, that :

“still sir they are strong enough to make me believe that a plan is in operation inimical to the united states, that the Marquis de Yrujo, is in the plan (if it does exist,) and that the army of the united states, as is hinted is to cooperate …”

Jackson now lays out the plot as being made by Yrujo and Wilkinson (!!!) that :

“first a difference exists between our government and Spain, their minister at open war with our executive, a designing man, forms an intrigue with him to regain the purchased Territory. This designing man intrigues with the general of your army, and he is fully into the measure. The Spanish forces under pretext of defending their frontier (where there has been no encroachment) marches a formidable force, within two hundred miles of New orleans, your Governor of New orleans organises the militia to help to defend your territory, but your general orders him home at the very moment that he is advancing to take possession of a position on the right bank of the Sabine. The two armies are near enough to make arangements and to form plans of cooperation. at this moment a decent is made from the ohio and upper Louisiana on New orleans, which is in a defenceless situation, two thirds of its inhabitants into the plan. The Town falls an easy prey to its assailants and the two armies protect the conquerors, with the aid of Spain shut the Port against the exportation of the west, and hold out allurements to all the western world to join and they shall enjoy free trade and profitable commerce …”

Jackson has exposed the plan for western separation - by having Spain react to the attempted attack on Spanish Texas, by the shutting of the port of New Orleans - and the excuse for the western states to join Burr’s plan could then be used!

Jackson had also written to Claiborne at New Orleans on November 12th that :

“… indeed I fear treachery is become the order of the day. This induces me to write you – put your town in a state of defence, organize your militia, and defend your city as well against internal enemies as external: my knowledge does not extend so far as to authorise me to go into detail, but I fear you will meet with an attack from quarters you do not at present expect. Be upon the alert – Keep a watchful eye on our General – and beware of an attack, as well from your own country as Spain, I fear there something rotten in the State of Denmark – you have enemies within your own city, that may try to subvert your government, and try to separate it from the Union.”

Jackson was implying to Claiborne that it was Wilkinson that was running the conspiracy, and not Burr!!!

[next week - chapter 16 - The Treason Begins to Unravel]

For those who may wish to support my continuing work on ‘The Unveiling of Canadian History’, you may purchase my books, that are available as PDFs and Paperback (on Amazon) at the Canadian Patriot Review :

Volume 1 – The Approaching Conflict, 1753 – 1774.

Volume 2 – Forlorn Hope – Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785.

Volume 3 – The Storming of Hell – the War for the Territory Northwest of the Ohio, 1786 – 1796.

And hopefully,

Volume 4 – Ireland, Haiti, and Louisiana – the Idea of a Continental Republic, 1797 – 1804,

may also appear in print, in the near future, while I continue to work on :