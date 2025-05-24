On the Trail of the Treasonous

George Washington, by Charles Willson Peale (1772)

“What Would Washington Have Done?”

Initially, President Jefferson’s response on October 22nd 1806 was ‘constitutionally’ correct – to alert the Governors of Ohio, Indiana, Mississippi, and New Orleans, and the district-attorneys of Kentucky, of Tennessee, and Louisiana, “to have him [Burr] strictly watched, and on his committing any overt act, to have him arrested and tried for treason, misdemeanor, or whatever other offence the act may amount to”.

This would have mobilized the western states and territories to do their ‘constitutional’ duty for the nation’s defence, and it would have isolated the movement of Burr and his men. Any incident that would then have occurred between Burr’s forces and a mobilized militia could have easily been proven ‘constitutionally’ to be treasonous.

But then, President Jefferson issued a proclamation, that did not name anyone, but that commanded all citizens who were part of the ‘un-named’ movement to stop. And he sent Graham to spy on Burr, and he gave Wilkinson (a former co-conspirator) the authority (without Congressional consent) to arrest Burr. All these presidential commands would indeed stop Burr, but it would not hold up in court.

What is so ironic, is that Burr was charged with a misdemeanor - a violation of the Neutrality Act – the act that Jefferson so vociferously opposed!!!

In 1793, after the French revolution was betrayed by the Jacobins, a plot was launched to induce the United States to militarily ally with Jacobin France, that would have flung the young United States into a war against all of continental Europe, and that would have devastated their recovering economy. [i.e. the Genet Affair]

President Washington wished to avoid any involvement into the wars of Europe, and after meeting with his cabinet (including Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson!) it was agreed that President Washington would issue a Neutrality Proclamation on April 23rd 1793, that was written by the Attorney General, Edmund Randolph. Congress responded by passing the Neutrality Act, signed into law by President Washington on June 5, 1794.

Ironically, Edmund Randolph, the man who WROTE the Neutrality Proclamation, would be one of Aaron Burr’s attorneys in fighting the charge of violating the Neutrality Act!!!

It was at this same time, during the summer of 1793, in imitation of the Jacobin clubs being set up in France, that ‘Democratic’ clubs began to appear in America, setting up their own press, like Benny Bache and the ‘Aurora’, that began their slanderous attacks on President Washington as being pro-British, and that rallied support for Jefferson, as defending true (Jacobin) democracy.

President Washington’s thoughts on the motives of these democratic (Jacobin) clubs was that :

“I am certain at nothing short of the subversion of the General Government; and that they would do it at the expence even, of plunging the Country in to the horrors of a disastrous war”.

Jefferson resigned as Secretary of State on December 31st 1793 over this issue of neutrality – one that cemented his split with President Washington.

[Remember, that when George Washington died in 1799, and ceremonies were held in towns all across the nation in mourning the loss of their hero, Vice President Jefferson never attended a single one – not even the one at the nation’s capitol !!!]

It was at this time in December 1793, that Thomas Paine was arrested by the Jacobins in Paris and thrown into prison. Paine would blame President Washington for failing to have him freed from prison, and it would become his excuse to openly attack the President, along with Jefferson’s other subordinates like Madison and Monroe.

Jefferson would enlist James Madison to engage in a propaganda war against Alexander Hamilton over the Neutrality Act, and when Monroe was recalled from France as American Ambassador in 1796 over his opposition to Jay’s treaty and disobeying his instructions, Monroe would write a 500-page book attacking the policies of President Washington.

But, what would be President Washington’s response to the treasonous insurrection that broke out in western Pennsylvania in 1794?

First, President Washington met with his cabinet – the Secretaries of State, Treasury and War, and Attorney General, and with the Governor, Chief Justice and Secretary of Pennsylvania, and asked their advice! He then requested an opinion of his actions from the Justice of the Supreme Court!

With that approval, he then appointed three commissioners from Pennsylvania – a US Senator, a State Supreme Court Judge and the State Attorney General, who were sent to meet with delegates from the western counties. President Washington, by publicly involving all arms of the government, mobilized the entire nation in its defence.

It was only after the commissioners reported to the President that enforcement of the federal laws couldn’t be done by the local civil authorities, that President Washington personally led the army and militia to put down the resistance and to uphold the federal laws – resulting in 200 suspects arrested, 25 of them put on trial, and only 2 tried for treason and found guilty to be hung. President Washington would later pardon both of these two men.

Fast forward to 1807, when during and after the Burr trials, the Jeffersonians disrespected and attacked Supreme Court Justice Marshall because he didn’t give them the guilty verdict they wanted, and because he was a ‘federalist’, and was not a member of their ‘republican’ party. Regardless of his own personal opinion of Aaron Burr, Judge Marshall was a strict constitutionalist, and during all of the hearings, grand juries, and trials, he showed, in pain-staking detail, that NO treason had occurred – no treason according to the strict definition in the Constitution.

Unfortunately, Jefferson was not a constitutionalist [he had opposed the constitution] but was an ideological ‘republican’ [from his years spent in France during the French Revolution], and apparently, only he could understand this true form of republicanism.

The failure of Jefferson to listen to and follow the opinions of Supreme Court Judge Marshall, the failure to mobilize the full government and the entire nation in defence of the Union, and the failure to rise above the intrigues of partisan politics, would prove to be the failure of his strategy to find Burr guilty of treason. However, (to paraphrase Alexander Hamilton), despite Jefferson’s egotistical flaws, he was infinitely preferable to Burr!

Nonetheless, the ‘spirit-of-seventy-six’ was awakened in those ‘unsung heroes’ who did stop Burr’s trail of the treasonous!

****************

[ To Be Continued ]

This is the end of Part 1 of ‘On the Trail of the Treasonous’.

I have a lot more work to do on Part 2, that may take me another 6 to 12 months to finish, and that will go into:

– the war of 1812 and the ‘unsung heroes’ – Henry Clay and the real ‘war hawks’, who are not to be confused with today’s neo-con ‘chicken hawks’,

– the Canadian ‘volunteers’ who supported the American cause during the war,

– the secessionist plot of the 'anti-war' Essex Junto, leading into their secessionist 1814 Hartford Convention,

– and the British Indian Department of Canada and their attempted manipulation of Tecumseh and the native Americans.

In the meantime, I am going to post a chapter from Volume 2 – ‘Forlorn Hope’, about the true story of Canada during the American Revolution.

*******

