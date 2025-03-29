As President Jefferson’s Proclamation was reaching Ohio and Kentucky, and began mobilizing their citizens, Burr was keeping one step ahead. And Wilkinson, unbeknownst to anyone which side he would turn up on, reached New Orleans first. But then another ‘unsung hero’ emerged to lead the fight to stop Burr - William Claiborne.

William C. C. Claiborne

The Race for New Orleans

Earlier on October 25th, President Jefferson and his cabinet had agreed to send John Graham, the Secretary of Orleans Territory, to the western states ‘with confidential authority to inquire into Burr's movements, put the Governors, etc., on their guard, to provide for his arrest if necessary …’

Graham wrote to Madison on November 12th from Pittsburgh that :

“I have taken every proper occasion to make enquiries as to the state of the Public Mind on this side the mountains, and it gives me pleasure to say that the accounts I receive from all descriptions of People, lead to a belief, that no serious impressions have been made, unfriendly to the Union. In this quarter of the Country nothing has been attempted beyond what you already know.”

By the 22nd of November, Graham was at Marietta (about 20 miles upriver from Blennerhessett’s island) where he met with Blennerhessett and also with a committee of people from Wood County, (West) Virginia who were suspicious of Burr’s and Blennerhassett’s schemes.

Later, on November 28th Graham wrote again to Madison from Chillicothe, the capital of Ohio, that concerning the plans of Colonel Burr ‘all is quiet’, but that :

“the Reports indeed from Kentucky within the last two or three days [i.e. the grand juries in Frankfort] are very much the Subject of Conversation and for all I can judge from what I hear, the steps taken by the District Attorney there have had an effect very different from what he planned, as the Suspicion which began very generally to prevail against the Colo [Burr], has been in a great measure done away by the circumstance of his coming voluntarily into Court, and asking for [—] without being able to obtain one even after the Atty had for a warrant to arrest him. Having got clear of this suspicion the Colo may now move with more freedom, but I take it (he’ll) yet find the same real difficulties to encounter for the generality of the People are decidedly adverse to any Plan which would disturb the Peace or break in upon the Unity of the Nation.”

Graham wrote of his meeting with Ohio Governor Tiffin, who had :

“very little information as to the proceedings of Colo. Burr or his Partizans. I therefore thought it proper to communicate to him what I had received [i.e. at Marietta]. It seemed to have made and impression on him, for he tells me he will now take every step in his Power as well to gain further information, as to check any movements which may wear a threatening aspect. He will in his Speech to the Legislature, (to be delivered on Monday next) touch on the Subject of the Union and thus give to them a fair opportunity of avowing their Sentiments.”

Governor Tiffin reported his information to the legislature, and as Lewis Cass wrote to his wife :

“the plan of Col. Burr is finally and completely developed. We have received a private communication from the Governor informing us that Mr. Burr’s plan is to collect about 1300 men. To rendezvous at the mouth of the Red river [i.e. at Bastrop] and to proceed from there to [New] Orleans, to attack the city, to seize upon the bank and treasury, and upon the artillery and to form an independent government under the protection of Spain.”

On December 6th, the Ohio Legislature passed an Act ‘to prevent certain acts hostile to the peace and tranquility of the United States’ and sent the militia, under Colonel Return Meigs and General Buell to Marietta to seize the boats and to arrest any of the conspirators. On December 9th, 10 boats, that contained 100 barrels of provisions, were seized as they were heading out down river, and then five more boats and 100 more barrels of provisions were seized at the boatyard.

However, Comfort Tyler (Burr’s Ohio agent) had been alerted to the militia’s movements. Tyler had left Beaver river, Pennsylvania (30 miles west of Pittsburgh on the Ohio river) with 4 boats and 30 men on December 4th (the day before the Proclamation arrived in Pittsburgh) and travelled to Blennerhassett’s island and was waiting there for Blennerhassett’s boats and provisions to arrive from Marietta.

Tyler and his 4 boats were able to escape before the militia arrived, and by December 16th they had made their way to rendezvous with Davis Floyd (Burr’s Kentucky agent) and his boats at Louisville, that were being loaded with muskets and cartridges. Tyler’s 4 keel boats, along with Floyd’s 2 keel boats and 8 flat boats, quickly headed off past the Falls to rendezvous with Burr at the mouth of the Cumberland river.

But not before Daveiss saw them!

After the grand jury had failed to issue an arrest warrant for Burr and Adair, Joseph Daveiss had gone to Louisville, where he able to see Floyd and Tyler leaving, and he wrote immediately to Kentucky Governor Christopher Greenup. This information was passed on to the Kentucky legislature, and it was at this time that Graham arrived at Frankfort and was questioned by the legislature.

On December 23rd an act ‘to prevent unlawful and warlike enterprises’ (similar to the Ohio bill) was passed by the Kentucky legislature, and a detachment of militia was sent after the conspirators, who were already at the Cumberland waiting for Burr.

After celebrating their victory over Daveiss, Burr and Adair made their way to Nashville, to finish their preparations, and to meet with General Jackson. Jackson was to claim that after this meeting with Burr on December 13th, he was convinced of Burr’s innocence.

Burr and Adair left Nashville on December 22nd, with Adair going by horse to New Orleans, and with Burr going with two of the flatboats and thirty volunteers (including Jackson’s nephew) down the Cumberland river to rendezvous at the Ohio river with Blennerhassett, Tyler and Floyd.

On December 27th, the day that President Jefferson’s Proclamation reached Nashville, Burr and his little armada set off and reached Fort Massac near the junction of the Ohio river and the Mississippi river on December 29th, and then proceeded onwards in their eventual destiny – the meeting up with Wilkinson at New Orleans. In Burr’s plans, Wilkinson with his army was supposed to occupy New Orleans, first, to be able to team up with Burr’s army, and second, to prevent the governor of Orleans from using the militia to stop Burr’s plan - to launch its first assault on Baton Rouge in West Florida.

November 25th 1806 had been the day when Daveiss had tried a second time to have Burr arrested for treason and had also been the day that President Jefferson received Wilkinson’s letters and was forced into taking action, but it was also the day that General Wilkinson would arrive at New Orleans, but unknown to anyone living there, he had switched from Team Burr to Team Jefferson!

Before leaving Natchez for New Orleans, Wilkinson would write to William Claiborne, the Governor of Orleans Territory, on November 12th that :

“you are surrounded by dangers of which you dream not, and the destruction of the American government is seriously menaced. The storm will probably burst in New Orleans, where I shall meet it, and triumph, or perish … I therefore make this communication in the most solemn confidence, and in the name of our common country, that you do not breathe nor even hint it to the most intimate friend of your bosom …”

Wilkinson wished for Claiborne not to believe any stories or rumors, except the narrative that he would tell him upon his arrival.

[Andrew Jackson also wrote a letter to Claiborne on November 12th, that tried to implicate Wilkinson in the plot.]

On November 25th, Claiborne wrote to Madison that :

“General Wilkinson has this moment arrived in New Orleans … I have no doubt that a conspiracy is formed highly injurious to the interest of the United States and that characters of high standing are concerned, but I am not yet advised of particulars. General Wilkinson and myself will, to the best of our judgments and abilities support the honor and welfare of our country.”

Claiborne wrote again to Madison on December 4th of his estimations that :

“when the troops from Natchitoches and Mobile shall have arrived, there will be in New Orleans about 800, including officers. The Orleans Volunteers may muster ⟨180⟩ men, but it is impossible for me to say, on what portion of the regular militia I can rely. Captain Shaw of the Navy has under his command on the Orleans Station, two Bomb Ketches, and four Gun Boats.”

Claiborne was not so confident in the militia or the population writing that :

“if General Wilkinson is not greatly deceived, the safety of this Territory is seriously menaced. You may however be assured, that every exertion will be made to repel the advancing foe. From the firmness and bravery of the Army and Navy on this station, much may be expected; But as regards the support which the militia may render, I cannot hazard an opinion; It will be best determined in the hour of Peril. I have heretofore persuaded myself that a majority of the people were well disposed, and would rally at the call of Government; but of this I am not certain. On the contrary, I have had so many proofs of the influence of unprincipled men, and the prudence of wicked political principles, that I know not in what portion of the Militia to confide, I cannot however, but cherish a hope, that the Battalion of Orleans Volunteers will in any event be faithful to the United States …”

On December 5th, Claiborne sent a message to the governors of Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana that :

“I have every reason to believe, that an armed association is forming in the Western Country, under the direction of Colonel Aaron Burr with designs hostile to the Government, Laws and Territories of the United States. I give you this information in full confidence, that you will make the necessary exertions to ascertain the extent of this Lawless Combination, and to defeat their wicked machinations.”

[ next week - chapter 18 - the Battle for New Orleans ]

