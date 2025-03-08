The treasonous plot was in motion - with Burr on his way westward, and with Wilkinson setting up the potential for war with Spain. But then a crack in the plan appeared, when a copy of the ‘Western World’ reached Wilkinson, that implicated him in the plot to split the Union. Now, which way would Wilkinson go?

1814 map of Louisiana, showing the area of the Neutral Ground Treaty

Cracks in the Treason

Joseph Daveiss must have known that alone, he couldn’t stop Burr. Only the federal Government had the resources and power to accomplish that, but he knew that he had to be the thorn in the side of the President to goad him into action to finally derail this treason.

Six hundred miles away in Washington City, President Jefferson and his cabinet were holding meetings about what to do about Burr. According to notes of the meetings (that were written down by President Jefferson), they were discussing that :

“during the last session of Congress, Colonel Burr who was here, finding no hope of being employed in any department of the government, opened himself confidentially to some persons on whom he thought he could rely, on a scheme of separating the Western from the Atlantic States, and erecting the former into an independent confederacy”, and it cited information from General Eaton, Colonel Morgan and other citizens “through other channels and the newspapers”.

On October 22nd 1806, President Jefferson wrote that :

“we are of opinion unanimously that confidential letters be written to the Governors of Ohio, Indiana, Mississippi, and New Orleans; to the district-attorneys of Kentucky, of Tennessee, of Louisiana, to have him [Burr] strictly watched, and on his committing any overt act, to have him arrested and tried for treason, misdemeanor, or whatever other offence the act may amount to; and in like manner to arrest and try any of his followers committing acts against the laws. We think it proper also to order some of the gunboats up to Fort Adams to stop by force any passage of suspicious persons going down in force. General Wilkinson being expressly declared by Burr to Eaton to be engaged with him in this design as his lieutenant, or first in command, and suspicion of infidelity in Wilkinson being now become very general, a question is proposed what is proper to be done as to him on this account, as well as for his disobedience of orders received by him June 11 at St. Louis to descend with all practical despatch to New Orleans to mark out the site of certain defensive works there and then repair to take command at Natchitoches on which business he did not leave St. Louis till September.”

And on October 24th as President Jefferson wrote :

“it is agreed unanimously to call for Captains Preble and Decatur to repair to New Orleans … there to take command of the force on the water, and that the Argus and two gunboats from New York, three from Norfolk, and two from Charleston shall be ordered there … that Graham shall be sent through Kentucky on Burr's trail, with discretionary powers to consult confidentially with the governors to arrest Burr if he has made himself liable … Letters are to be written by post to Governor Claiborne, the Governor of Mississippi, and Colonel Freeman to be on their guard against any surprises of our posts or vessels by him. The question as to General Wilkinson postponed till Preble's departure, for future information”.

Finally, action was being taken, but by the next day, October 25th, somehow the world had totally changed, and the danger had somehow abated, and President Jefferson wrote that :

“a mail arrived yesterday from the westward, and not one word is heard from that quarter of any movements of Colonel Burr. This total silence of the officers of the government, of the members of Congress, of the newspapers, proves he is committing no overt act against the law. We therefore rescind the determination to send Preble, Decatur, the Argus, or the gunboats … and instead of writing to the governors, etc., we send Graham [John Graham, Secretary of Orleans Territory] on that route, with confidential authority to inquire into Burr's movements, put the Governors, etc., on their guard, to provide for his arrest if necessary …”

No action was to be taken, except sending Graham on a fact-finding mission !?!

Glaringly omitted was any reference to Daveiss, of his letters to President Jefferson, or of his legal actions taking place in the District Court in Kentucky. However indecisive the government was to take any action, the damage had nonetheless already been fatally done to Burr’s plot, by Marshall and Daveiss, and their commentaries in ‘The Western World’ newspaper.

But then, the next day on October 26th, President Jefferson was able to write a letter to Meriwether Lewis that :

“I received, my dear Sir, with unspeakable joy your letter of Sep. 23 announcing the return of yourself, Capt Clarke & your party in good health to St. Louis ...”

Lewis and Clarke had successfully returned from their monumental mission to discover a route through the Louisiana territory to the Pacific Ocean, and this discovery would now infinitely increase the importance of Louisiana, and the necessity of defending the Union from Burr’s treason!!!

Earlier, in the October 11th edition of the ‘Western World’ appeared a letter from William Clark (that was written by Meriwether Lewis) that announced to the world the success of their mission.

On October 8th, Swartwout had arrived to deliver Burr’s July 29th letter to Wilkinson, that the plot was in motion, that British naval assistance was secured, that Burr was to rendezvous his forces on the Ohio on November 1st and that they’d meet Wilkinson on December 15th at Natchez.

But by then, Wilkinson would have also received the ‘Western World’ paper accusing him of complicity not only in the Mexico plot, but also the plot to split the Union! Wilkinson was then sitting in a position where he could easily provoke a war with Spain. Decision time was here!

And he decided that the western states may have agreed with a Mexican war, but that they wouldn’t go along with a breakup of the Union! And so, he decided upon that course of action that would most benefit General Wilkinson.

On October 21st, General Wilkinson wrote to President Jefferson that :

“I find from a public print lately established in Kentucky … has made a powerful acquisition in the Pen of John Wood, by whom I have ‘en passant’ been bespattered with Obloquy, & slandered with a degree of virulence & indecency surpassing all example, and this merely to gratify the Envy hatred & Malice of the Marshall Family. I have at times been fearful your Confidence might be Shaken, by the boldness of the vile Calumnies leveled at me …”

Wilkinson was referring to ‘The Western World’ and the expose of the treasonous plot of western secession, that threatened to implicate him.

Wilkinson also wrote a second ‘confidential’ letter to President Jefferson that :

“… altho my information appears too direct & circumstantial to be fictitious, yet the magnitude of the Enterprise, the desperation of the Plan, & the stupendous consequences with which it seems pregnant, stagger my belief & excite doubts of the reality, against the conviction of my Senses; and it is for this reason I shall forbear to commit Names, because it is my desire to avert a great public calamity, & not to mar a salutary design, or to injure any one undeservedly.”

Wilkinson continued that :

“I have never in my whole Life, found myself in such circumstances of perplexity & Embarrassment as at present; for I am not only uninformed of the prime mover, & ultimate Objects of this daring Enterprise, but am ignorant of the foundation on which it rests, of the means by which it is to be supported, and whether any immediate or Collateral protection, internal or external, is expected.”

Alas, the poor General! He was being accused of being part of a plot that he professed to be ‘uninformed’ of who is behind it, and ‘ignorant’ of what its aims are. He was bending over backwards to claim innocence in any knowledge of Burr’s plan, while somehow trying to protect Burr (and other co-conspirators) - without naming any names and without any knowledge of the plot. He then goes on that :

“… but should this association be formed, in opposition to the Laws & in defiance of Government, then I have no doubt the revolt of this Territory, will be made an auxiliary Step to the main design of attacking Mexico, to give it a new Master in the place of promised Liberty: could the fact be ascertained to me, I believe I should hazard my discretion, make the best compromise with Salcedo in my Power, and throw myself with my little Band into New Orleans, to be ready to defend that Capital against usurpation & violence …”

Wilkinson will be the one to defend New Orleans from the plot (!?!), but he ends the letter that :

“should Spain be disposed to War seriously with us, might not some plan be adopted to correct the delirium of the associates & by a suitable appeal to their patriotism to engage them in the service of their country? I merely offer the suggestion as a possible expedient to prevent the Horrors of a civil contest, and I do not believe that, with competent authority I could accomplish the object”.

Somehow, he will be able to convince this treasonous band to join him in a war against the Spanish !?! He then adds an enclosure that :

“the following information appears to rest, on such broad and explicit Grounds, as to exclude all doubts of its authenticity – a numerous and powerful association, extending from New York through the Western States, to the territory bordering on the Mississippi, has been formed, with the design to levy and rendezvous eight or ten thousand men in New Orleans, at a very near period; and from thence, with the co-operation of a naval armament, to carry an expedition against Vera Cruz …” “It is unknown under what authority this enterprise has been projected, from whence the means of its support are derived, or what may be the intentions of its leaders, in relation to the territory of Orleans. But it is believed that the maritime co-operation will depend on a British squadron from the West Indies, under ostensible command of American masters ...” “Active influential Characters have been engaged in these transactions for Six or Eight months past, and their preparations are reported to be in such a state of maturity, that it is expected the Van will reach New Orleans in December; where the necessary Organization & Equipment are to be completed with promptitude, & it is proposed that the Expedition should sail for Vera Cruz about the first of February.”

Suddenly, from claiming to know nothing, he now knows the entire plot in detail!?! Wilkinson had been forced to cover his ass and to save face, and to disavow his connection to Burr and to his plot, but what is especially important is that Wilkinson only refers to the Mexican invasion part of the plot, and no mention whatsoever is made of the real plot – to split the union!

The Spanish view of Wilkinson’s behavior was predictable. Yrujo, who so correctly understood what motivated Wilkinson, would write to Cevallos, on January 28, 1807, that :

“According to appearances, Spain has saved the United States from the separation of the Union which menaced them. This would have taken place if Wilkinson had entered cordially into the views of Burr, – which was to be expected, because Wilkinson detests this government, and the separation of the Western States has been his favorite plan. The evil has come from the foolish and pertinacious perseverance with which Burr has persisted in carrying out a wild project against Mexico.” “Wilkinson is entirely devoted to us. He enjoys a considerable pension from the King. With his natural capacity and his local and military knowledge, he anticipated with moral certainty the failure of an expedition of this nature. Doubtless he foresaw from the first that the improbability of success in case of making the attempt would leave him like the dog in the fable with the piece of meat in his mouth; that is, that he would lose the honorable employment he holds and the generous pension he enjoys from the King.” “These considerations, secret in their nature, he could not explain to Burr; and when the latter persisted in an idea so fatal to Wilkinson's interests, nothing remained but to take the course adopted. By this means he assures his pension; and will allege his conduct on this occasion as an extraordinary service, either for getting it increased, or for some generous compensation.” “On the other hand, this proceeding secures his distinguished rank in the military service of the United States, and covers him with a popularity which may perhaps result in pecuniary advantages, and in any case will flatter his vanity. In such an alternative he has acted as was to be expected; that is, he has sacrificed Burr in order to obtain, on the ruins of Burr's reputation, the advantages I have pointed out.”

And so, instead of provoking the desired war with Spain, on October 29th Wilkinson wrote to Cordero, the Spanish Governor of Texas:

“Permit me then in the true spirit of conciliation, to propose to your excellency without yielding a pretension, ceding a right, or interfering with the discussions which belong to our superiors; to restore, the ‘status quo’ at the delivery of the province of Louisiana to the United States, by the withdrawal of our troops from the points they at present occupy, to the posts of Nacogdoches and Natchitoches respectively.”

This proposal would come to be called the ‘Neutral Ground Treaty’. By November 4th, Wilkinson had marched the American troops back to Natchitoches on the Red river, and by November 5th Colonel Herrera had marched the Spanish troops back to Nacogdoches on the Sabine river, and the chance of war was averted.

That same day, when a war was averted, would be the day when Joseph Daveiss would try, a first time, to have Burr arrested for treason.

[ next week - chapter 15 - Attack on the Treason ]

For those who may wish to support my continuing work on ‘The Unveiling of Canadian History’, you may purchase my books, that are available as PDFs and Paperback (on Amazon) at the Canadian Patriot Review :

Volume 1 – The Approaching Conflict, 1753 – 1774.

Volume 2 – Forlorn Hope – Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785.

Volume 3 – The Storming of Hell – the War for the Territory Northwest of the Ohio, 1786 – 1796.

And hopefully,

Volume 4 – Ireland, Haiti, and Louisiana – the Idea of a Continental Republic, 1797 – 1804,

may also appear in print, in the near future, while I continue to work on :