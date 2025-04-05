William Claiborne, the Governor of Orleans Territory, was joined by the acting Governor of Mississippi Territory, Cowles Mead, (both men, like Joseph Daveiss, were born in Virginia), and, while not so sure of the allegiance of Wilkinson, they prepared for the battle of New Orleans, and the fight against Burr’s advancing forces.

Cowles Mead

The Battle for New Orleans

Claiborne had earlier sent a letter on November 18th to Cowles Mead, the acting Governor of the Mississippi Territory, that :

“I believe my dear friend, there is cause for your apprehensions – in the United States there are many ambitious and unprincipled men; they perhaps may meditate mischief, and expect to profit by a revolution.”

The Governor of the Mississippi Territory, Robert Williams, was home in North Carolina on business, and the Territorial Secretary, Cowles Mead was the acting Governor during Williams absence. The Mississippi Territory consisted of two strips of settlements – one along the Mississippi river, from the old Spanish fort near the mouth of the Yazoo river, down to Fort Adams near the border with Spanish Florida; and the other along the Tombigbee river, from the old Spanish fort St. Stephen down to Fort Stoddert near the Spanish border.

Rumors of Burr’s plot were being heard in the Mississippi Territory, as seen in a letter from Thomas Rodney, a Territorial Judge, to his son, Caesar Rodney, who would soon become President Jefferson’s Attorney General, that :

“the design of the conspiracy is said to be to unite Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisiana, the Floridas and part at least of Mexico into an Independent Empire – the Spanish Governors of those provinces are to act in concert with the conspirators of our country to effect this purpose under the patronage and protection of G.B. [Great Britain]. And that they expect a British fleet to aid them which is to arrive at the mouth of the Mississippi within two or three months at farthest – Col. Burr, Genl. Wilkinson and D. Clarke – are said to be the leaders.”

Mead answered Claiborne on November 23rd with a warning about Wilkinson that :

“General Wilkinson is concentrating the whole military force of the United States at New Orleans – he has ordered down the troops from Natchotoches, from Fort St. Stephens and Fort Adams – this last fort is entirely dismantled – all the ordinance taken away for Orleans or elsewhere – what is all this for? Is it to act for you or against you?”

On December 6th, Claiborne sent a special messenger, Major Gurley, to Mead with all available information that he had about Burr’s plot. Mead, on December 14th, would reply that :

“We want arms and ammunition – we have men, and these men are patriots – but Sir, we are badly provided. I can only promise to make the stand, and fight the battle of Leonidas [i.e. battle of Thermopylae]. Burr may come – and he is no doubt desperate, but treason is seldom associated with generous courage or real bravery”

and he again repeated his warning about Wilkinson that :

“should he pass us your fate will depend on the General [Wilkinson] not on the Colonel [Burr] : If I stop Burr – this may hold the General in his allegiance to the United States – but if Burr passes this Territory with two thousand men, I have no doubt but the General will be your worst enemy. Be on guard against the wily general – he is not much better than Cataline [who attempted a coup to seize power in Rome] – consider him a traitor and act as if certain thereof – you may save yourself by it – but if we wrong him, we will always be willing to repair any injury which we may do him in that way, nay with forty-fold – if he is an honest man – he can do us more good than any in the West and I will love him hereafter – but I fear.”

Mead also sent 25 militiamen to re-occupy Fort Adams (that had been vacated by Wilkinson) and to watch for any sign of the approach of Burr’s boats.

On December 6th, Wilkinson, hoping to be in total command under martial law (and to thus be able to remove any evidence that he had been in league with Burr), had written to Claiborne that :

“extraordinary measures must be resorted to and the ordinary form of civil institutions must for a short period yield to the strong arm of military law … I most earnestly entreat you to proclaim martial law over the city.”

Wilkinson later claimed that :

“on my first arrival here, he [Claiborne] promised me he would suspend the writ of habeas corpus and declare martial law, if necessary; he, at the moment, felt himself authorized to do so, in any public extremity; he soon quit that ground, and has since assured me he did not think he possessed the power, but that so soon as he was assured of Burr’s landing at Natchez, he would adopt these measures.”

Claiborne was somewhat hesitant about invoking martial law, and he would write to Madison that :

“I continue to think, that the power of suspending the privilege of the Writ of habeas Corpus, more properly devolves upon the Legislature, but if the danger should augment & the privilege of the habeas Corpus should, by impeding the arrest of the suspected, be found to favour the escape of the Guilty, It is probable that I shall, by proclamation, direct the suspension thereof, and plead in justification the necessity of the Case.”

Perhaps, Claiborne was still unsure of the General, like Mead’s letter had warned.

Claiborne would later write to Wilkinson (December 17th) regarding his aversion to proclaim martial law that :

“there may indeed be times, where an officer is justifiable in infracting law. To violate law is one thing, but to proclaim an intention of doing so, and under the semblance of authority is another. The one under certain circumstances is excusable nay commendable; the other, to say the least of it, is worse than useless.”

And the same day (December 17th) Claiborne wrote to Madison that :

“I persuade myself, that the danger is not as great, as the General apprehends; but in no event will I take upon myself to suspend the privilege of the Writ of habeas Corpus, & to proclaim martial Law.”

Soon after Wilkinson had arrived at New Orleans he met with Edward Livingston, and with Burr’s messengers, James Alexander and Erich Bollman, in an attempt to learn news about Burr’s present situation.

On December 5th he met again with Bollman who had just received a letter from Burr (dated October 30th from Nashville) that he was expecting to be at Natchez on December 20th with 2000 men, and that 4000 more men were to follow, and that he would wait there until he heard from New Orleans.

On December 7th, Wilkinson, still unsure of Burr’s claim of British naval support in his scheme, wrote to the Admiral of the British Navy and the Governor at Jamaica, that :

“the succour of a British naval armament has been either promised or applied for, to co-operate with and assist the insurgents in their projected illegal enterprize … I have therefore, sir, in the name of my government, to warn you and all the British naval and military officers serving on the West-India station, that any interference on their part or co-operation in such plan, must be considered as highly injurious to the United States, and affecting the present amicable relations which happily prevail between the two nations, and tending to immediate hostilities ...”

The Admiral would have to reply that :

“your excellency may be assured, British ships of war will never be employed on any improper service, and that I shall ever be ready, most cheerfully to obey the orders of my sovereign.”

And the Governor of Jamaica would have to reply that :

“I trust, and sincerely believe, that the representation made to you is totally groundless; your letter being the first and only intelligence that has reached me on the subject. Nobody can more ardently wish than I do, that no cause should occur to interrupt that harmony and close connection now subsisting betwixt our respective governments, the continuance of which is so much to be desired by both.”

Claiborne would now take leadership of the battle against secession.

On December 9th, Claiborne called the Chamber of Commerce to a meeting, and they were addressed by him and by Wilkinson on the danger of Burr’s ‘base plot’ and were asked for their help – a temporary embargo on shipping in the port, so that the sailors could be used to help man Captain’s Shaw’s six ships. They unanimously agreed to the request (that eliminated another reason for Wilkinson’s request for martial law).

Wilkinson, with the support of Claiborne, now began to round up all of Burr’s messengers (the little fishes) – Samuel Swartwout, Peter Odgen, James Alexander and Erich Bollman (without troubling with the recipients of Burr’s messages (the big fishes) – Judge John Prevost, Edward Livingston, or Daniel Clark).

Clark had been elected by the General Assembly of the Orleans Territory to be the territorial delegate in Congress, but when the stories contained in the ‘Western World’ reached New Orleans and began to create rumors about Burr’s real plan of secession, perhaps Clark feared that his being Burr’s financial agent in New Orleans might affect his political ambitions. And, oh so coincidentally, at the same time as Wilkinson did in October, Clark also switched over to Team Jefferson.

Bollman was arrested on December 14th, and the next day Bollman’s friends, James Alexander and Edward Livingston, appeared before Judge Sprigg to ask for a writ of ‘habeas corpus’. The judge granted the writ to release Bollman, but Wilkinson had Bollman removed to a boat down river, beyond the jurisdiction of the court (!!!) – to be shipped off to Baltimore.

Swartwout and Ogden were arrested at Fort Adams on December 12th and sent to New Orleans. On December 16th, when Swartwout and Ogden arrived in New Orleans, writs of ‘habeas corpus’ were granted for them to be released, but while Ogden was freed, Swartwout was also removed beyond the court’s jurisdiction (!!!) – to also be shipped to Baltimore.

But after Alexander had said that if Burr was a traitor then so was Wilkinson, on December 19th Wilkinson arrested Alexander and re-arrested Odgen, and both were removed down river, out of the court’s jurisdiction (!!!) – to be shipped off to Baltimore.

When Adair arrived in New Orleans on January 14th, he was promptly arrested, and removed away from New Orleans (!!!)– to be shipped off to Baltimore.

[next week – chapter 19 - The Arrest of Burr in Mississippi]

*******

For those who may wish to support my continuing work on ‘The Unveiling of Canadian History’, you may purchase my books, that are available as PDFs and Paperback (on Amazon) at the Canadian Patriot Review :

Volume 1 – The Approaching Conflict, 1753 – 1774.

Volume 2 – Forlorn Hope – Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785.

Volume 3 – The Storming of Hell – the War for the Territory Northwest of the Ohio, 1786 – 1796.

And hopefully,

Volume 4 – Ireland, Haiti, and Louisiana – the Idea of a Continental Republic, 1797 – 1804,

may also appear in print, in the near future, while I continue to work on :