Claiborne and Mead had no choice but to rely on Wilkinson and to hope that his loyalty was with the Union, and they now moved to prepare the citizens of their territories to confront Burr’s forces, as he came down the Mississippi river towards New Orleans.

the arrest of Aaron Burr

The Arrest of Burr in Mississippi

On December 15th, Cowles Mead sent a private message to the Legislative Council and House of Representatives of Mississippi Territory – to organize a battalion of 285 militia men, that :

“… having received intelligence of a certain but confidential nature [from Claiborne], which assures me of the existence of a plot designed to destroy the connection which exists between this Territory and the Government of the United States, and being disposed to take such measures as will be necessary to the defeat of these plan, I have thought it advisable to solicit the aid of the Territorial Legislature”.

The legislature replied with the support for :

“whatever measures you may deem advisable to pursue in order to defeat the views of a conspiracy so diabolical, and to secure the welfare of the Territory, by preserving that connection which so happily exist between it and the Government of the United States”.

On December 20th, President Jefferson’s Proclamation arrived at Washington, in the Mississippi Territory, and Mead then issued a proclamation on December 23rd that :

“… I do hereby solemnly call on and enjoin the officers both civil & military & and the citizens of this Territory to perform their sacred duties to their Country by aiding and abetting in the destruction of any agents employed in this Country and if found, to be brought without delay before the proper tribunals of the Country, that they may receive their trials for such high offences against the peace and happiness of the Mississippi Territory and the dignity and sovereignty of the United States – And I do further enjoin the officers and citizens of the Territory to be on the alert and prove their patriotism by giving such assistance for the development of this traitorous project as their respective situations will afford.”

On January 4th, Claiborne wrote to Mead about the latest intelligence that he had received concerning Burr’s advance, and of his need to rely on Wilkinson, that :

“[Burr] had 2000 men at the mouth of the Cumberland and that his forces when collected would exceed 6000 thousand … and I determined … to give all the support in my power to the General. If this officer was faithful to his Country, (& I had every reason to think he was) with my support, it might be saved; with the most purest intentions and the greatest exertions on his part, if I should enfeeble his Arm, by distrusting him, the country might be lost … and if indeed General Wilkinson should be disposed ultimately to betray his country, I had not force sufficient to counteract his view.”

And that same day, in a January 4th letter to Wilkinson, Claiborne prepared for confronting Burr’s forces, and asked Wilkinson to confront Burr –

“I consider the speedy ascent of the Mississippi by our armed vessels as essential to the safety of the Territory, and I think it highly important, that they should meet the insurgents a considerable distance above New Orleans.”

He also wrote to Captain Shaw, who commanded the territory’s small naval forces –

“if you could take a position some where near the mouth of Yasous, [Yazoo river – 70 miles north of Natchez] you would give protection to the settlements in the Mississippi Territory & more effectually defeat the designs of the enemy.”

On January 14th Wilkinson replied to Claiborne that :

“it is my desire to ascend the river, in order to co- operate with our flotilla under the command of Captain Shaw, to resist and if possible to defeat the lawless armament, daily expected at Natchez under the conduct of Aaron Burr.”

Claiborne now trusted that Wilkinson was on his side, and he wrote to Madison that :

“for myself I believe the General is actuated by a sincere disposition to serve the best interest of his country; but his zeal I fear, has carried him too far : – his responsibility however is great, and I hope he may be enabled to justify himself.”

On January 13th Governor Claiborne, being unsure of the support that Burr had among the population of Orleans Territory, gave one of his greatest speeches, to rally support for the Government against Burr’s treasonous plot, to his fellow citizens of the Legislative Council and of the House of Representatives.

“Since last I had the honor to address you, I have visited the several Districts of the Territory, and the pleasure I experienced in noticing the progressing state of population & agriculture, was considerably enhanced by the proofs which were afforded me of the virtuous and industrious habits of the people; habits, which while they ensure that degree of wealth essential to the convenience of man, cannot fail to command that tranquility of mind, which sweetens life, and renders society agreeable. In reflecting upon the present state of the territory I cannot but look with anxiety to its future destinies. The immediate prospect before us, has justly excited some apprehension, but I am nevertheless persuaded, that we shall ultimately experience a great share of political happiness and prosperity. While Europe is deploring the ravages of war, and the fate of Nations depending upon the issue of a single battle, it has hitherto been the favored lot of the American citizen, to enjoy in peace, under the auspices of Liberty, the fruits of his industry, and to pursue (within the pale of the prescribed law) the course, which his interests, or his desires suggest. In the United States therefore, whose inhabitants have so much cause to be tranquil and happy, it was not to have been expected, that unauthorised expeditions of conquest would have been set on foot and the revolutionizing of a distant country seriously meditated; much less could it have been supposed, that an attack was contemplated against that ‘Unity of Government’, which makes us one people. That many well meaning and honest citizens may have been seduced (thro' various means and artifices) into a promise to participate in an unauthorised expedition to Mexico, I can readily believe; these however will yield from obedience to the call of their country, and leave their unprincipled leaders to the disgrace which awaits them; – but it was really with difficulty I could bring myself to think that an association hostile to the Government of the United States could have been entered into by our citizens. The proofs however are too strong to be rejected, and the only consolation left to the patriot is, the well-founded hope, that few had approved the traitorous design, and that their wicked machinations, will be speedily and effectually defeated. The occasion however should serve to present forcibly, to our reflections, the importance of the Union to our national prosperity. It is (to use the language of a departed Patriot) a main pillar in the edifice of our real Independence; our tranquility at home; our peace abroad; we should cherish a cordial, habitual, and immovable attachment to it, & accustom ourselves to speak of it, as the palladium of our political happiness and safety. Such, gentlemen, were the sentiments of that illustrious man George Washington. After having devoted forty years to the service of his country, he withdrew to the walks of private life; but on retiring from office, he made to his fellow citizens an address, which is esteemed a most valuable legacy. His counsel is like that of a father to his children, ‘It is the disinterested warnings of a parting friend.’ The subject of this address embraces the best interests of this Territory. I recommend that it be printed as an appendix to your Laws, so that the sentiments it contains may be known to the People, and I pray God they may be cherished to our latest posterity.”

He ended with a call that :

“every citizen of the United States has a country, because he partakes of the Sovereignty; when that Country therefore should demand support, the Spirit of Seventy Six will be awakened; one opinion, one sentiment will prevail; a common Interest will unite every hand and every heart, and Europe will learn the fact, that a Nation may be sincerely attached to peace, and yet formidable in war.”

Meanwhile, on January 10th Burr with his little armada (9 boats and 100 men) arrived at the home of his friend Judge Peter Bruin, near the mouth of Bayou Pierre in the Mississippi Territory (25 miles north of Natchez along the Mississippi river), and he learned of the President’s Proclamation, of Mead’s Proclamation, of the publishing of his un-ciphered letter to Wilkinson that implicated Burr in the treasonous plot, and that the militia was blocking his way down the river at Natchez.

Mead posted 300 militia at the mouth of Cole’s Creek (10 miles south of Bayou Pierre) to block the passage of Burr and his men, and after proceeding to Burr’s encampment, Burr agreed to a meeting with Mead the next day. Burr agreed to surrender to the authorities of Mississippi Territory and to appear before a grand jury, and he also agreed to surrender any military apparatus that might be found on board his boats – but only a few could be found as they had earlier been hidden. Burr was escorted to the territory’s capitol at Washington, a small town with a single street about a mile long, and was released on bond to appear before a grand jury on February 2nd.

Governor Robert Williams returned to the town of Washington on January 28th, and John Graham (sent by President Jefferson to gather information on Burr) arrived on January 30th and he met the Governor, bringing with him all of the information that he had gathered about Burr, in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

But Burr seemed to have much support in Mississippi Territory and he and his men were allowed unimpeded movement about the town, and Burr even attended several balls held in his honor. For most of Burr’s western sympathizers had been attracted to his scheme because of their prior anti-Spanish sentiment resulting from efforts of the Spanish government to control traffic on the Mississippi and Mobile rivers, and also due to their romantic notions of adventure and riches to be won, as he had convinced them that he only intended an attack on Mexico and the Floridas, but not to break up the Union.

The grand jury reported that “on a due investigation brought before them, are of the opinion that Aaron Burr has not been guilty of any crime or misdemeanor against the laws of the United States or of this their Territory, or given any just occasion for alarm or inquietude to the good people of this Territory”, and also presented grievances concerning the way that Burr was arrested without warrant and without lawful authority!

Wilkinson had sent Captain Moses Hook and a party to Washington to seize Burr and bring him to New Orleans. But fearing his arrest by Wilkinson, on the day after the grand jury ended, Burr escaped from the town, and Governor Williams then issued a proclamation that offered a reward of $2000 for his arrest, and Williams arrested and kept under guard for 24 hours, 65 of Burr’s supporters in the area.

With Wilkinson blocking his way to New Orleans, Burr, along with Major Thomas Ashley, instead made their way towards the Tombigbee river settlements, arriving at the home of John Hinson at Wakefield on February 18th. It is possible that Burr was meeting up with some of his supporters to take part in an attack on the small Spanish fort at Mobile.

Another possibility was what Ashley had told some Tombigbee settlers - that Burr was going back east to Washington City, the federal capital, where he would gather a thousand men and then return to join with them to seize West Spanish from Spain, and that the British would assist them.

But while asking for directions to Hinson’s, Burr was recognized by Nicholas Perkins, register of the land office, who reported this to Lieutenant Edmund Gaines at Fort Stoddert, who along with four soldiers, arrested Burr the next morning, February 19th, and held him as a prisoner at the fort. However, with some of the people supporting his plans and resenting his arrest, Gaines was afraid that an attempt might be made to free Burr.

On March 5th, Gaines sent Perkins with six trusted men and two soldiers to escort Burr on horseback by way of an old Indian trail across the Mississippi Territory and Georgia, to Chester, South Carolina, and then by a small horse carriage to Richmond, Virginia – almost a thousand miles, arriving on March 26th, to stand trial for treason.

