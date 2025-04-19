President Jefferson would now prepare his own ‘narrative’ - of ‘his’ detection of the Burr conspiracy and of ‘his’ actions to stop it. This misrepresentation of actual events prompted Daveiss to write his own account of his actions, and of Jefferson’s reactions.

‘A View of the President’s Conduct Concerning the Conspiracy of 1806’ by Joseph Daveiss

Jefferson’s Version of the Story

President Jefferson sent his Address to Congress on December 2nd 1806, and reported on General Wilkinson’s neutral ground treaty with the Spanish forces in Texas, that :

“a proposition however having been lately made by our Commander in chief, to assume the Sabine river as a temporary line of separation between the troops of the two nations, until the issue of our negotiations shall be known …”

and he reported on the western insurrection (without naming Burr) that :

“having received information that in another part of the US, a great number of private individuals, were combining together, arming & organising themselves contrary to law to carry on a military expedition against the territories of Spain, I thought it necessary by proclamation, as well as by special orders, to take measures for preventing & suppressing this enterprise, for seizing the vessels, arms & other means provided for it, & for arresting & bringing to justice it’s authors & abettors”.

On January 16th 1807, the House of Representatives resolved in agreement to a motion made by John Randolph requesting the President of the United States to present to the House any information “touching any illegal combination of private individuals against the peace and safety of the Union, or any military expedition planned by such individuals against the territories of any power in amity with the United States”.

In response to this resolution, President Jefferson sent a message to Congress on January 22nd, that :

“… Some time in the latter part of September, I received intimations that designs were in agitation in the Western country, unlawful, & unfriendly to the peace of the Union; and that the prime mover in these was Aaron Burr, heretofore distinguished by the favor of his country. the grounds of these intimations being inconclusive, the objects uncertain, & the fidelity of that country known to be firm, the only measure taken was to urge the informants to use their best endeavors to get further insight into the designs & proceedings of the suspected persons, and to communicate them to me.”

The name of Aaron Burr was finally being said!!! although Burr’s designs were deemed to be ‘inconclusive’ and ‘uncertain’.

“It was not till the latter part of October, that the object of the conspiracy began to be perceived; but still so blended, & involved in mystery, that nothing distinct could be singled out for pursuit. In this state of uncertainty, as to the crime contemplated, the acts done, and the legal course to be pursued, I thought it best to send to the scene, where these things were principally in transaction, a person in whose integrity, understanding & discretion, entire confidence could be reposed, with instructions to investigate the plots going on, to enter into conference (for which he had sufficient credentials) with the Governors & all other officers, civil & military, &, with their aid, to do on the spot whatever should be necessary to discover the designs, of the Conspirators, arrest their means, bring their persons to punishment, and to call out the force of the country to suppress any unlawful enterprise, in which it should be found they were engaged …”

By ‘the latter part of September’, President Jefferson was referring to his letters from Morgan (August 29th) and Truxton (August 10th), but not to his letters from Daveiss that were written between January and July.

And President Jefferson is referring to his decision on October 25th, to send John Graham, Secretary of Orleans Territory, on a fact-finding mission. He had also received a letter on Burr from William Eaton (October 27th).

“… on the 8th of November, instructions were forwarded to Genl. Wilkinson to hasten an accommodation with the Spanish commandant on the Sabine, and, as soon as that was effected, to fall back with his principal force to the hither bank of the Mississippi, for the defence of the interesting points on that river.”

While President Jefferson sent a letter to General Wilkinson on November 8th to reach an accommodation with the Spanish, Wilkinson had already reached an agreement with them by the end of October!!!

“By a letter received from that officer on the 25th of Nov. but dated Oct. 21st we learnt that a confidential agent of Aaron Burr had been deputed to him, with communications, partly written in cypher & partly oral, explaining his designs, exaggerating his resources, & making such offers of emolument & command, to engage him & the army in his unlawful enterprises as he had flattered himself would be successful …”

This is the de-cyphered letter that Wilkinson sent a copy of to President Jefferson, that would be used as evidence in the trial against Burr and his co-conspirators. The Address next stated that this letter laid out Burr’s plan:

“It appeared that he contemplated two distinct objects, which might be carried on either jointly or separately, and either the one, or the other first as circumstances should direct. One of these was the severance of the union of these states by the Allegheny mountains; the other an attack on Mexico. A third object was provided, merely ostensible, to wit, the settlement of a pretended purchase of a tract of country on the Washita, claimed by a Baron Bastrop. This was to serve as the pretext for all his preparations, an allurement for such followers as really wished to acquire settlements in that country, and a cover under which to retreat in the event of a final discomfiture of both branches of his real design ...”

“He found at once that the attachment of the Western country to the present union was not to be shaken; that it’s dissolution could not be effected with the consent of its inhabitants, & that his resources were inadequate, as yet, to effect it by force. He took his course then at once, determined to seize on N. Orleans, plunder the bank there, possess himself of the Military & Naval stores, and proceed on his expedition to Mexico: and to this object all his means & preparations were now directed. He collected from all the quarters where himself, or his Agents, possessed influence, all the ardent, restless, desperate & disaffected persons who were ready for any enterprise analogous to their characters. He seduced good and well-meaning citizens, some by assurances that he possessed the confidence of the government, & was acting under it’s secret patronage; a pretence which procured some credit from the state of our differences with Spain: and others by offers of land in Bastrop’s claim on the Washita.”

“This was the state of my information of his proceedings about the last of November; at which time therefore it was first possible to take specific measures to meet them. The Proclamation of Nov. 27, two days after the receipt of Genl. Wilkinson’s information, was now issued.”

So far, so good. But then Jefferson twists the story in his favor, and away from Daveiss – that prompted Daveiss to write his pamphlet in order to tell the truth.

“In Kentucky a premature attempt to bring Burr to justice, without sufficient evidence for his conviction, had produced a popular impression in his favor, and a general disbelief of his guilt. This gave him an unfortunate opportunity of hastening his equipments. The arrival of the Proclamation & orders, & the application & information of our confidential agent, at length awakened the authorities of that state to the truth, & then produced the same promptitude & energy of which the neighboring state had set the example.”

President Jefferson is claiming that Daveiss’ grand jury attempts to charge Burr helped Burr!!! when it was Daveiss’ work that forced the change in Wilkinson!!! but President Jefferson claimed that it was his proclamation that turned the tide!!! when the efforts to stop Burr were made before the proclamation arrived!!!

“Surmises have been hazarded that this enterprise is to receive aid from certain foreign powers. But these surmises are without proof or probability. The wisdom of the measures sanctioned by Congress at its last session has placed us in the paths of peace and justice with the only powers with whom we had any differences; and nothing has happened since which makes it either their interest or ours to pursue another course. No change of measures has taken place on our part; none ought to take place at this time.”

President Jefferson is covering up the fact that the negotiations with Spain over the boundaries of Louisiana at that time were not taking place at all!!! Jefferson tried to enlist Napoleon’s help in these negotiations, by imposing a ban on trade with Haiti, and even refused to recognize the independence of Haiti!!! (the United States would not recognize Haiti’s independence until 1862, under President Lincoln!!!)

And negotiations with Britain had produced a treaty negotiated by Monroe and Pinkney – a treaty that Jefferson so hated that he wouldn’t even send it to the Senate for confirmation.

The Address ended with the news of the arrest of Burr’s co-conspirators :

“Of three of the principal emissaries of Mr. Burr, whom the General had caused to be apprehended, one had been liberated by Habeas Corpus, and two others, being those particularly employed in the endeavor to corrupt the General & army of the US, have been embarked by him for ports in the Atlantic states, probably on the consideration that an impartial trial could not be expected, during the present agitations of New Orleans, and that that city was not as yet a safe place of confinement. As soon as these persons shall arrive they will be delivered to the custody of the law and left to such course of trial both as to place and process as it’s functionaries may direct.”

President Jefferson, at that time, was not aware of the where-abouts of Burr (who would not be arrested for another four weeks) but he was referring to the release of Ogden with a writ of ‘habeas corpus’ and the moving of Bollman and Swartwout away from New Orleans to avoid the writs of ‘habeas corpus’ (December 16th), but he had not yet received letters or information of the arrests of Alexander and Ogden (December 19th).

Having mentioned the release of one of the conspirators (Ogden) due to ‘habeas corpus’ in the President’s message, the next day, January 23rd, in the Senate, on a motion from Senator William Giles (Virginia) a committee was formed ‘to inquire whether it is expedient, in the present state of public affairs, to suspend the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus’. A bill was reported, read three times, and passed, almost unanimously, that would suspend for three months the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus – only Senator Bayard (Delaware) voted against it.

The Senate sent a ‘confidential message’ [i.e. secret] to the House containing this bill, and on January 26th, the message was received, and the bill was read a first time.

The House then voted (123 to 3) that ‘the proceedings of this House thereon, ought not to be kept secret and that the doors of this House be now opened’, and when opposition was made on whether the bill should be read a second time, they voted overwhelmingly (113 to 19) to reject the bill.

‘Habeus corpus’ would not be suspended, much to Wilkinson’s and Jefferson’s displeasure.

