Burr was making plans to finally begin his way westward to start his treasonous expedition. Wilkinson was making plans to finally lay the groundwork for the ‘commencement of hostilities’ with Spain. But in the midst of all this treason, we see American patriots like Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, and Zebulon Pike, beginning to open the door to different future for the United States, the discovery of the west.

Zebulon Pike, by Charles Willson Peale (1808)

Now the Game is Afoot

By August 1806, Burr’s plan was to leave Pennsylvania and head west to Blennerhassett island, that was to be used to gather his forces before proceeding to Washita, in preparation for the first part of the plan – to meet up with his co-conspirators (Edward Livingston and the Mexican Association) and to be ready to seize New Orleans and then Louisiana and Mexico. Wilkinson would need to get ready for the second part of the plan – creating the conditions for a military confrontation with the Spanish.

Dayton sent Peter Ogden to deliver his letter to Wilkinson on July 24th, that :

“It is now well ascertained that you are to be displaced in next session. Jefferson will affect to yield reluctantly to the public sentiment, but yield he will. Prepare yourself, therefore, for it. You know the rest. You are not a man to despair, or even despond, especially when such prospects offer in another quarter. Are you ready? Are your numerous associates ready? Wealth and glory! Louisiana and Mexico!”

Dayton was trying to frighten Wilkinson, that he was about to lose his government appointment (and its paycheck) as governor of Louisiana Territory - in order to solidify Wilkinson’s support for Burr’s plot.

Burr sent Samuel Swartwout to deliver despatches for Senator John Adair in Kentucky, and also to deliver his letter to Wilkinson on July 29th, that :

“At length I have obtained funds, and have actually commenced. The Eastern detachments, from different points and under different pretences, will rendezvous on the Ohio 1st of November. Everything internal and external favors our views. Naval protection of England is secured … Burr’s plan of operation is to move down rapidly from the Falls, on the 15th of November, with the first five hundred or a thousand men, in light boats now constructing for that purpose; to be at Natchez between the 5th and 15th of December, there to meet you … The people of the country to which we are going are prepared to receive us; their agents, now with Burr, say that if we will protect their religion, and will not subject them to a foreign power, that in three weeks all will be settled. The gods invite us to glory and fortune; it remains to be seen whether we deserve the boon.”

Wilkinson had once talked to Major Bruff about what sort of government he thought would suit Louisiana, that :

“the French could not understand its principles, or be brought to attend elections; that the American inhabitants were a turbulent set, the mere emptying of jails, or fugitives from justice, and did not deserve a free government; that a military government was best for these people, and no other was contemplated.”

As head of the American army in Louisiana, that meant that HE would be the government!

As well as working on the second part of the plan, Wilkinson also had another plan in the works – to establish the basis for trade with the Indians, between Santa Fe (and the silver mines) and St. Louis – under his authority.

When asked by Senator Adair of Kentucky, what is the way from St. Louis to Santa Fe, Wilkinson replied that :

“Do you know that I have reserved these places for my triumphal entry, that I have been reconnoitering and exploring the route for sixteen years; that I not only know the way, but all the difficulties and how to surmount them? I wish we could get leave, Mexico would soon be ours.”

The American government had also been trying to win the friendship and peace of the Indians in the Louisiana territory, away from both the Spanish and British traders.

This policy can be seen in a May 23rd 1805 letter from Secretary Dearborn to Dr. Sibley, that:

“At all times use all means to conciliate the Indians generally, and more especially such natives as might, in case of a rupture with Spain, be useful or mischievous to us … They may be assured that they and all other red people within the limits of the United States will be treated with undeviating friendship as long as they shall conduct themselves fairly and with good faith towards the government and the citizens of the United States ... Not an acre will be taken except with payment and treaty under the auspices of the United States and free concession on their part.”

As part of this policy, during that summer of 1806, Lewis and Clark and their Discovery Corps were on their return trip, travelling back down the Missouri river towards St. Louis, where they would arrive on September 23rd and announce to the nation their discovery of an overland route to the Pacific Ocean.

Congress had earlier authorized $5,000 for another scientific exploration, this time of the Red river, to led by Mr. Thomas Freeman, who would do the astronomical work, and Dr. Peter Custis, who’d do the botanical work, and accompanied by a small company of 35 soldiers. They left Fort Adams, on the Mississippi river near the mouth of the Red river, on April 19th 1806, with the aim of exploring the Red river – travelling past the U.S. army fort at Natchitoches and the last frontier settlement, stopping at any Indian villages along the way – to its head of navigation of the Red river, and then to return.

But, hoping to provoke a confrontation that could lead to the desired war, General Wilkinson informed the Spanish of the American expedition on the Red River! Wilkinson had been (and may still have been) on the Spanish payroll as an informant!

By July 29th, after meeting with the Coashutta and Caddo Indian nations, and after passing by an abandoned French post, Freeman and his company were stopped by a 200-man Spanish force led by Francisco Viana, the commander of Nacogdoches, the Spanish garrison on the Sabine river, who told Freeman that he had orders to fire on them if they persisted in advancing any further before the boundaries of Louisiana had been agreed to by the two countries – claiming that this was the limit of the former French possessions (i.e. at the former French post).

Freeman realized that he was facing an overwhelming force, and that it was not possible to travel farther upriver in their boats and would have to continue the journey overland, but also that his instructions from the President had said to avoid open hostilities at all hazards. After consulting with the army officers, Freeman replied that he would end his advance and would return to Fort Adams, arriving there by the end of August.

Before the return of either Freeman and Custis, or of Lewis and Clark, Wilkinson would receive orders from Secretary Dearborn (sent on May 6th and received by June 17th) to :

“repair to the territory of Orleans … and you will, by all the means in your power, repel any invasion of the territory of the United States, east of the River Sabine, or north or west of the bounds of what has been called West Florida. And in case of actual hostilities being commenced by the subjects of his Catholic Majesty … you will repel force by force, to the utmost of your abilities; and take possession of such posts or places as may, in your opinion, most effectually counteract the hostile acts or obvious intention of the invaders.”

Before Wilkinson left for New Orleans, he met with Zebulon Pike, who had just returned from his expedition on the Mississippi river, and offered him a new mission – to accompany the Osage Indians, who had just returned from their visit to President Jefferson at Washington City, along with some other Osages, who had just been freed from captivity, on their return to their villages on the Osage river. Afterwards, Pike was to try to arrange peace between the Osage and the Kansas Indians, and then to establish a peaceful understanding with the Camanches.

In his instructions of June 24th, Wilkinson wrote to Pike that :

“As your interview with the Camanches will probably lead you to the head branches of the Arkansaw and Red rivers, you may find yourself approximated to the settlements of New Mexico, and there it will be necessary you should move with great circumspection, to keep clear of any hunting or reconnoitring parties from that province, and to prevent alarm or offence; because the affairs of Spain and the United States, appear to be on the point of amicable adjustment, and moreover it is the desire of the president, to cultivate the friendship and harmonious intercourse of all the nations of the earth, and particularly our near neighbours the Spaniards.”

Pike’s secondary mission was to explore the Arkansas and Red rivers (that were both part of the American Louisiana territory) and by chance, he might find a route to Sante Fe!

Pike understood the dangers involved in this mission, and replied to Wilkinson that :

“although the boundaries between Louisiana and New Mexico, have never yet been defined, in consequence of which, should I encounter a party from the villages, near Santa Fe, I have thought it would be a good policy to give them to understand that we were about to join our troops near Natchitoches, but had been uncertain about the headwaters of the rivers over which we passed.”

He added that if the Spanish were friendly, he would pay ‘a visit of politeness’ to the Spanish Commandant (at Santa Fe) and ask to be allowed to return to Natchitoches; but if the Spanish made them prisoners, he wrote that:

“I trust to the magnanimity of our country for our liberation and a due reward to their opposers, for the insult and indignity offered their national honor.”

Pike was offering (or agreeing) to find a way to reach Santa Fe (and the silver mines). But this does not implicate Zebulon Pike into the treasonous plans of Burr and Wilkinson, but it does show the ambition and zeal of a young man looking to advance both his country’s goals and his own – to explore the unknown boundaries of Louisiana and New Mexico.

Pike left St. Louis on July 15th, with a small party that included Wilkinson’s son, Dr. Robinson, and 19 soldiers, to accompany the 51 Osages to their home; after which they travelled to the Arkansas river, where Wilkinson and 5 others descended back down the river, while Pike, Robinson and 14 soldiers ascended up the Arkansas toward the mountains, reaching ‘Pike’s Peak’ by the end of November.

After crossing the mountains Pike reached a tributary of the Rio Grande (in Spanish territory), although he believed he was upon a tributary of the Red river (in American territory). When he was informed of his error by 100 Spanish militia, he accompanied them back to Santa Fe, and later to Chihuahua, where he and his party were kept prisoner before being allowed to return to Natchitoches in July 1807.

Pike had found the route to Santa Fe.

Three months after receiving his orders to move to Orleans, Wilkinson finally left St. Louis and arrived at Natchez on September 7th and called for all the Mississippi volunteers and the troops and militia in New Orleans to assemble at Natchitoches. He wrote to Adair that :

“the time long looked for by many & wished for by more has now arrived, for subverting the Spanish government in Mexico – be ready and join me.”

From the United States fort at Natchez, Wilkinson wrote to Secretary of War Dearborn on September 8th, that:

“I shall discourage their march until I have penetrated the designs of the Spaniard, and may find him deaf to the solemn appeal which I shall make to his understanding, his interests, and duly. Let the President be assured, sir, I shall drain the cup of conciliation, to maintain the peace of our country, and that the sword shall not be drawn but in the last extremity, after reason and remonstrance have failed to preserve inviolate our territory, cast of the Sabine.”

However, he continued :

“it is reasonable to presume, when the cause of their retrogression has been removed, they may resume their former position, for which event some preparatory arrangements must be commenced … A blow once struck, it would appear expedient that we should make every advantage of it, and if men and means are furnished, I will soon plant our standard on the left bank of Grand river: in the mean time, the reduction of Nacogdoches, and Baton Rouge, would secure the free navigation of the Mississippi, and drive the enemy back on the side of Mexico, 400 miles to San Antonio, and should hostilities take place, and I find the occupancy of these posts necessary to counteract the hostile acts, or intentions of the enemy; I shall agreeably to your instructions, take possession of them.”

While giving expressions to satisfy President Jefferson’s desire for peace, Wilkinson then laid the excuses needed for beginning hostilities with Spain, and for the invasion of Mexico - to push the Spanish troops back to the Grand river! (and to seize the silver mines at Santa Fe)!

On September 24th, Wilkinson wrote to General Cordero, commander in chief of the troops of Spain, on the eastern frontier of the province of Texas, warning that :

“were the military officers of either government by an act of precipitancy, to frustrate the benevolent views of pacific discussion, and make way for the commencement of hostilities, whose final issue may baffle human foresight, but whose probable consequences would be scenes of revolution and bloodshed, offensive to humanity, and subversive of the general policy of nations.”

However, he continued that :

“I am therefore, sir, commanded by the president of the United States to inform you, ‘that the actual quiet possession of the country by the United States, east of the river Sabine, ought to be and will be considered as fully within the limits of the country surrendered to the United States, on taking possession of this place; and therefore, any attempt on the part of his catholic majesty's officers to disturb the existing state of things, by endeavoring to occupy any new posts east of the Sabine, or westward, or northward of the former boundaries of what has been called West Florida, must be considered by the government of the United States, as an actual invasion of their territorial rights, and will be resisted accordingly’.”

It should be noted that the American government considered the western boundary of Louisiana to be the Sabine river, some 50 miles from their post at Natchitoches on the Red river, but the Spanish government considered the eastern boundary of Spanish Texas to be their post at Los Adais on Bayou Pierre, some 15 miles from Natchitoches.

Wilkinson was giving the Spanish an ultimatum that any Spanish movement east of the Sabine river would be considered a cause for ‘the commencement of hostilities’!

Without waiting for an answer to this letter, Wilkinson wrote to Cordero on October 4th that :

“in the mean time I shall move forward towards the Sabine, and to prevent the misinterpretation of my motives, I consider it proper to apprize you, that this movement is made solely to demonstrate the pretensions of the United States to the territory east of that river, and with no hostile intentions against the troops or realms of Spain.”

Cordero replied to Wilkinson on October 11th that :

“without in any manner attributing the result of the operation which your excellency has undertaken to an act of hostility provoked by my government, I must oppose myself to it in the discharge of the obligation under which I act, to prevent the aggression of the United States, and to maintain as long as I am able, with undeviating integrity, the dominions of my sovereign.”

The stage was being set for the ‘commencement of hostilities’, and Burr and Wilkinson would soon have their desired war with Spain, unless something was done by someone to stop them. And, it didn’t look like President Jefferson was to be the one. But, although Alexander Hamilton was dead, could he somehow raise his arm from beyond the grave to derail yet another of Burr’s treasonous plots?

Well … perhaps he could.

