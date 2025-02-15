Back east, Aaron Burr was still trying to arrange a naval force, to aid in his plan for securing New Orleans, either with the British, or perhaps with disgruntled parts of the American navy. Burr was also putting into place his fool-proof cover plan to cover up his treasonous plan.

Commodore Thomas Truxton

The Washita Cover Story

Burr continued in his treasonous plans and he tried to include General William Eaton into his circle of conspirators. Eaton had just returned from Africa and was frustrated at experiencing delays ‘in adjusting my accounts for cash advanced to the government whilst I was consul at Tunis, and for the expense of supporting the war with Tripoli’.

At several meetings with Burr during that winter of 1805-06, Eaton said that ‘between the middle of February and the latter end of March 1806 … he seemed desirous of irritating my resentment’ toward the government.

Eaton would testify that :

“Colonel Burr now laid open his project of revolutionizing the territory west of the Allegheny, establishing an independent empire there – New Orleans to be the capital, and he himself to be the chief, organizing a military force on the waters of the Mississippi, and carrying conquest to Mexico ... that he had secured to his interests and attached to his person the most distinguished citizens of Tennessee, Kentucky, and the territory of Orleans … that the army of the United States would act with him; that it would be reinforced by ten or twelve thousand men from the above mentioned states and territory; that he had powerful agents in the Spanish territory … and as for Miranda, we must hang Miranda!”

Burr proposed to give Eaton second command, under General Wilkinson.

This seemed to be Burr’s real plan, for the destruction of the United States into two parts – the east and the west! The fact of Burr’s hatred of Miranda seems to show that his plan for invasion of Mexico (which could have used the Miranda expedition to draw off Spanish forces from Mexico to Grenada) was a secondary plan, but one that he could use to draw in gullible anti-Spanish Americans from Kentucky and Tennessee into his plot.

Eaton further testified that :

“I listened to Colonel Burr’s mode of indemnity; and as I had by this time begun to suspect that the military expedition he had on foot was unlawful, I permitted him to believe myself resigned to his influence that I might understand the extent and motive of his arrangements.”

Eaton later met with President Jefferson and suggested that :

“Colonel Burr ought to be removed from the country because I considered him dangerous in it.” He claimed that he made that suggestion “to avert a great national calamity which I saw approaching; to arrest a tempest which seemed lowering in the west.” He further told the President that “I expected that we should in eighteen months have an insurrection, if not a revolution, on the waters of the Mississippi.”

[from the testimony of General William Eaton, August 17th 1807, in the trial of Aaron Burr]

(Coincidentally) Burr again met with President Jefferson on March 22nd, as President Jefferson noted :

“he mentioned, that a little before my coming into office, I had written him a letter intimating that I had destined him for a high employ, had he not been placed by the people in a different one; that he had signified his willingness to resign as Vice-President to give aid to the administration in any other place; that he had never asked an office, however … he was now disengaged from all particular business – willing to engage in something – should be in town some days, if I should have anything to propose to him.”

But no offer of an appointment came from this attempt, and Burr pursued again his plans for western insurrection.

If President Jefferson had granted Burr an administrative appointment, it would have appeared to many observers that the President was aware of and was to benefit from Burr’s plan for seizing Spanish Mexico!!! It was good that Jefferson so disliked Burr – due to Burr’s scheming to become president (instead of Jefferson) after the tie in the Electoral College in the election of 1800!

Burr had written to General Wilkinson on April 16th, that

“the execution of our plan is postponed till December: want of water in Ohio [i.e. want of funds], rendered movement impracticable: other reasons rendered delay expedient … Though this delay is irksome, it will enable us to move with more certainty and dignity. Burr will be throughout the United States this summer. Administration is damned which Randolph aids …”

[This seems to imply that, perhaps, Randolph was being used as a part of the conspiracy.]

Dayton continued meeting with Yrujo (as seen in a despatch to Cevallos of June 9th) to try to deceive the Spanish that Burr was planning a possible attack on Spanish Florida, with Yrujo reporting that :

“he [Dayton] would oppose with all his strength measures of this nature, and that he [Dayton] knew General Wilkinson … would make the same opposition” and that therefore “… it would be well for us [Spain] to reinforce our garrisons at Pensacola and Mobile, and that then the circumstance of our respectable condition of defence might be used as a weighty argument for abandoning such a project.”

This fact of Burr’s giving warning to the Spanish to reinforce its garrisons in the Floridas served two purposes. By increasing the Spanish forces in the Floridas, this could be used as an excuse to increase the American forces bordering the Floridas, making it easier to be able to mistakenly start a war. Plus, it could be used to draw the gullible Americans into Burr’s web, who feared losing their access to the sea.

Yrujo was however becoming suspicious of Burr and his conspirators, and he arranged for Jose Vidal, to be sent from Spain to the United States to investigate and to keep an eye on Burr.

Burr also attempted to entice Napoleon and the government of France into his schemes. Concerning this project, Napoleon’s Minister Turreau saw a gain for France, if Burr was successful, and he wrote to Talleyrand on February 13th 1806, that :

“the division of the Confederated States appears to me inevitable, and perhaps less remote than is commonly supposed; but would this event, which England seems to favor, be really contrary to the interests of France? And, assuming it to take place, should we not have a better chance to withdraw, if not both confederations, at least one of them, from the yoke of England?”

A year later, Turreau wrote to Talleyrand on January 12th 1807, that :

“it seems to me that Burr s success cannot be contrary to the interests of France, although I am convinced that England will favor him, doubtless with other hopes; but if we had to-day the Floridas, the importance of which I have felt it my duty to recall to you, I think I can guarantee that New Orleans would be ours if we only showed a wish for it. All reports, and I have had such, both official and positive, agree as to the regrets expressed by the great majority of inhabitants at not living under French rule.”

At this time, Burr was at Morrisville, just north of Philadelphia, where he would continue his plans and meetings – with Jonathan Dayton, Erich Bollman, Samuel Swartwout, Peter Ogden, and with Colonel Charles Williamson, who had recently returned to the United States from his talks with the British government in support of Burr’s treason.

Burr also would meet with the British ambassador Merry (who received a letter on June 1st from the new foreign affairs minister, Charles Fox, that informed him of his recall to London). Merry would report on his last meeting with Burr in June, that can be seen in his November 2nd 1806 despatch to Fox :

“I saw this gentleman for the last time at this place in the month of June last, when he made particular inquiry whether I had received any answer from my government to the propositions he had requested to them, and lamented exceedingly that I had not, because he, and the persons connected to him at New Orleans, would now, though very reluctantly, be under the necessity of addressing themselves to the French and Spanish governments. He added, however, that the disposition of the inhabitants of the Western country, and particularly Louisiana, to separate themselves from the American Union was so strong that the attempt might be made with every prospect of success without foreign assistance whatever; and his last words to me were that, with or without support, it certainly would be made very shortly.”

Realizing that British support wouldn’t be coming immediately (due to Britain’s preoccupation with Napoleon), Burr now tried to enlist retired Commodore Thomas Truxton into his scheme. Without Britain supplying Burr a naval force at New Orleans, Burr had to look elsewhere for his plan to invade the coast of Mexico to work.

Burr met with Truxton in July 1806, and told him that :

“he [Burr] wished to see me unwedded from the navy of the United States, and not to think more of those men at Washington; that he wished to see or make me an admiral; that he contemplated an expedition to Mexico, in the event of a war with Spain, which he thought inevitable … He asked me if I had any personal knowledge of Carthagena and La Vera Cruz, and what would be the best mode of attacking them by sea and land. I gave him my opinion very freely. Mr. Burr then asked me if I would take the command of a naval expedition … I asked him if the executive of the United States was privy to or concerned in the project. He answered emphatically that he was not ... I told Mr. Burr that I would have nothing to do with it.”

Truxton further related that :

“in our last conversation towards the end of July, I told him [Burr] that there would be no war. He was sanguine there would be war. He said, however, that if he was disappointed as to the event of war, he was about to complete a contract for a large quantity of land on the Washita; that he intended to invite his friends to settle it; that in one year he would have a thousand families of respectable and fashionable people, and some of them of considerable property; that it was a fine country, and that they would have a charming society, and in two years he would have double the number of settlers; and being on the frontier, he would be ready to move whenever a war took place ... He observed to me that in the event of a war he intended to establish an independent government in Mexico; that Wilkinson, the army, and many officers of the navy would join.”

[from the testimony of Commodore Thomas Truxton, August 17th 1807, in the trial of Aaron Burr]

Burr was referring to a land deal that he was negotiating – to pay $35,000 to Charles Lynch for the purchase of 350,000 acres along the Ouashita river in the Louisiana Territory (using $50,000 he would receive from his wealthy son-in-law Joseph Alston). This would be used as a legitimate excuse to cover for his illegitimate plans of conquest – a rendezvous place for his volunteers, where they’d wait until the desired coming war with Spain would start.

Burr would write to Senator Smith of Ohio that :

“if there should be a war between the United States and Spain, I shall head a corps of volunteers and be the first to march into the Mexican provinces. If peace should be proffered … I shall settle my Washita lands, and make society as pleasant as possible.”

As part of the purchase of these Washita lands, Burr agreed to pay $5,000 to Lynch and to assume Lynch’s $30,000 debt to Edward Livingston (Burr’s fellow conspirator in New Orleans)!!! And Burr’s July 26th letter of payment to Livingston was carried by Dr. Bollman to New Orleans.

