While in Kentucky, Burr and his co-conspirators set up a phony company - to provide Burr with a source of funds. Burr met with General John Adair, General James Wilkinson and General Andrew Jackson, to work out the military part of his plan, and then he visited his old friend Edward Livingston in New Orleans to work out the secession plans.

But in the middle of all this treason, we are introduced to a young patriot, Zebulon Pike, who continued the mission of the discovery of the western United States, a mission that had been started one year before, by two other patriots, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark.

Zebulon Pike (by Charles Willson Peale)

While moving down the Ohio river in his flatboat during the summer of 1805, Aaron Burr would meet many of his potential co-conspirators.

Burr met Matthew Lyon (former Congressman from Vermont and now the Congressman from Kentucky); stayed a day at the island home of Harman Blennerhassett; and attended a meeting in Cincinnati with John Smith, the Senator for Kentucky, Jonathan Dayton, former Senator for New Jersey, and others, about forming a company to build a canal around the Falls of the Ohio river – a scheme that was similar to the Manhattan Company, that had been formed by Burr under the guise of supplying water to New York City, but instead became a bank. The Indiana Canal Company never built any canals, but it used its funds to also create a bank – that Burr would use in order to borrow $25,000 against the company’s subscriptions.

He then travelled overland to visit again with Matthew Lyon, with John Brown (the former Senator for Kentucky), and with General John Adair (recently appointed Senator for Kentucky) who was also a friend of General Wilkinson. Burr continued on to his trip to meet Andrew Jackson (general of the state’s militia and former Congressman and Senator for Tennessee) at Nashville, staying for 5 days, and then Burr finally met again with his fellow-conspirator General Wilkinson at Fort Massac for 4 days, before travelling down the Mississippi river to New Orleans.

Concerning Burr’s stay in New Orleans, Governor Claiborne would write to Madison on August 6th 1805, that":

“during Burr’s continuance in this city, he was marked in his attentions to Morales and was in habits of intimacy with Livingston, Clark and Jones.”

Edward Livingston, a close friend of Burr’s, was the former New York Republican Congressman (1795-1801) and was appointed United States Attorney in 1801, at the same time that he was appointed Mayor of New York. In 1804, he moved to New Orleans and would become Grand Master of the Louisiana Masonic Lodge #1.

Evan Jones and Daniel Clark were both former United States consuls at New Orleans. Jones was appointed as consul in 1799, but he was not recognized by the Spanish government, and Daniel Clark was appointed in 1801.

Clark and Livingston were leaders of the Mexican Association of New Orleans – whose aim was the conquest of Mexico!

Juan Morales was the former Spanish Intendant for New Orleans – who closed the port to Americans in 1802 (that aroused so much anti-Spanish sentiment among western Americans) and he was now the Intendant for West Florida, and involved in large land speculations there.

Vincente Folch, the Spanish governor of West Florida, had forbidden the survey or transfer of Spanish lands sold since May 1803 (until the United States and Spain had resolved their disputed boundary). Morales claimed to have been instructed by the King of Spain to conclude all pending land sales and to dispose of all vacant lands in West Florida, and to open an office for that purpose in New Orleans.

Currently, the United States government was intent on securing East and West Florida from Spain. A year earlier on April 15th 1804, in Madison’s instructions for negotiations with Spain to James Monroe, he was to pursue:

“1st, an acknowledgment by Spain that Louisiana as ceded to the United States extends [eastward] to the River Perdido and 2nd, a cession of all her remaining Territory Eastward of that River including East Florida”

– in exchange for both of the Floridas, the United States would pay its citizens any money awarded to them for damages incurred by Spain, and also there could be territorial concessions on the western border of Louisiana. But no money was to be given to Spain (to be used by Spain’s ally, Napoleon)!

Madison’s instructions also stated that:

“it is known that a great proportion of the most valuable lands between the Mississippi and the Perdido have been granted by Spanish officers since the cession was made by Spain (October 1800).

[On October 1st 1800, Spain agreed to cede Louisiana to France. Therefore, any land grants (in the area between the Mississippi river and the Perdido river) given by Spain after October 1st 1800 would be considered void, by the United States, since they considered the Perdido river to be the eastern boundary of Louisiana.]

“These illicit speculations cannot otherwise be frustrated than by considering the territory as included in the cession made by Spain and thereby making void all Spanish grants of subsequent date. It is represented that these grants have been extended not only to citizens of the United States but to others whose interest now lies in supporting the claim of Spain to that part of Louisiana in opposition to that of the United States.”

– this was the Morales problem - and the source of the land speculations. If Spain maintained that the Mississippi river, and not the Perdido river, was the eastern boundary of Louisiana, then land grants and land sales in that are could continue!

Governor Claiborne wrote to Madison (on August 5th 1805) about his fears of Morales continuing these illegal land sales, that:

“I must confess, that I feel much embarrassment as to the conduct proper to be pursued on my part, in the event that Morales should, recommence in this City, the sales of lands in West Florida; It would be insulting to the Government, and might have injurious consequences. That many citizens would be found willing to purchase, I have no doubt, and others weak enough to draw from the proceeding – a conclusion, that Louisiana, or a portion of it, would soon change masters … I am also inclined to think, that the selling of lands to citizens of the United States with a view to induce them to emigrate, is an offence at common Law …”

and again (on August 6th) he wrote that:

“[Morales] has more information, but less principle than any Spanish Officer I ever met with.”

Along with the Spanish intrigues, rumors that Louisiana was to be ceded back to Spain, was intensifying the confusion for American settlers. While on a journey to the several counties in Orleans Territory, Claiborne wrote (on August 23rd) that:

“in the course of my journey I have found the citizens much disturbed by a report of the retrocession to Spain of the country west of the Mississippi. I have positively asserted, that the report was groundless; but it had acquired such general currency, that many good disposed citizens cannot be made to think that their connexion with the United States is permanent.”

Claiborne continued (on August 26th) that:

“the prospect of a retrocession of the West Bank of the Mississippi, is now, and has always been the theme of the Spanish Officers who remain in this territory; and many citizens seem to view it as an event likely to happen: An impression which I greatly regret, since it tends to lessen their confidence in the American Government, and to cherish a Spanish party among us.”

In the midst of this land controversy, Burr arrived in New Orleans. What it was that Burr was discussing with these men in New Orleans, and what part of his plan he disclosed to them, may be assumed by a January 15th 1807 letter from Andrew Jackson to George Campbell, (partly written to cover up Jackson’s part in the plan) that:

“if Burr has any treasonable intentions in view, he is the basest of all human beings. I will tell you why. He always held out the idea of settling the Washita, unless a war with Spain. In that event, he held out the idea that from his intimacy with the Secretary of War, he would obtain an appointment, and if he did, he would revolutionize Mexico”;

and also can be assumed from a letter sent to Wilkinson from Clark, about ‘absurd and wild reports’ spreading in New Orleans, that:

“the tale is a horrid one if well told. Kentucky, Tennessee, the state of Ohio, with part of Georgia and Carolina are to be bribed, with the plunder of the Spanish countries west of us, to separate from the Union.”

Burr was trying to incite the anti-Spanish sentiment among the western American citizens (especially because of the closing of the port of New Orleans in 1802) but he was also implying that he had approval from the federal government for the invasion of Texas – IF a war with Spain occurred. But was Burr telling them one plan, while telling the British another plan, and telling the Spanish still another?

In July, Burr left New Orleans, and stopped to visit Jackson again in Nashville, and then to confer with Wilkinson again at St. Louis – where (as he told Andrew Jackson) they ‘settled the plan for an attack on Mexico’. Burr knew that without Wilkinson, a conquest of Mexico was impossible. After a week of meetings with Wilkinson, Burr returned east, arriving at Washington City in November.

A few days before Burr’s arrival, Wilkinson had written to Secretary of War, Henry Dearborn, that in the event of a war with Spain, the United States should seize the northern provinces of Mexico – ‘the distance to Santa Fe did not exceed 900 miles’ and ‘only one mountain range had to be crossed’. Wilkinson had his eyes on the lucrative Spanish silver mines near Santa Fe!

And, at the same time, Wilkinson was also maintaining a constant communication with the Spanish governor of West Florida, Vincente Folch!

[Wilkinson was still a paid informant for the Spanish government! and God-only-knows what kind of (mis)information he was telling them.]

After his meeting with Burr, Wilkinson sent a 26-year-old patriot - Lieutenant Zebulon Pike, on an expedition to explore the Mississippi river, north to its source.

[Since the 1783 Treaty of Paris with Great Britain had agreed to a line running from the northwesternmost point of Lake of the Woods to the Mississippi river as the northern boundary of the United States, it would be valuable information for the American government.]

General Wilkinson’s July 30th 1805 extensive instructions to Pike were:

“proceed to ascend the main branch of the river until you reach the source of it … You will endeavor to ascertain the latitude of the most remarkable places in your route, with the extent of the navigation and the direction of the different rivers which fall into the Mississippi, and you will not fail to procure specimens of whatever you may find curious, in the mineral, vegetable, or animal kingdoms, to be rendered at this place. In your course you are to spare no pains to conciliate the Indians and to attach them to the United States … In addition to the preceding orders, you will be pleased to obtain permission from the Indians who claim the ground, for the erection of military posts and trading houses …”

Pike would reach Lac La Sang Sue, that he thought (that he was mistakenly told) was the source of the Mississippi river on February 1st 1806, where he then rested for a few days, and where the adventurous Pike would read Volney’s ‘Travels through Syria and Egypt in the years 1783, 1784, and 1785’, before returning back down the Mississippi to St. Louis.

In his travels, Pike tried to discourage the British liquor trade with the Indians, and he demanded that no British flag should be displayed by the Indians or by the British traders within the territory of the United States.

And back east, while Burr was on his return trip, a curious article about ‘Queries’ was printed on August 2nd in the ‘federalist’ Gazette of the United States in Philadelphia –

“How long will it be before we shall hear of Colonel Burr being at the head of a revolutionary party on the Western Waters? Is it a fact that Colonel Burr has formed a plan to engage the adventurous and enterprising young men from the Atlantic States to Louisiana? Is it one of the inducements that an immediate convention will be called from the States bordering the Ohio and Mississippi to form a separate government? Is it another that all the public lands are to be seized and partitioned among these States, except what is reserved for the warlike friends and followers of Burr in the revolution? Is it part of the plan for the New States to grant the new lands in bounties to entire inhabitants from the Eastern States? How soon will the forts and magazines and all the military posts at New Orleans and on the Mississippi be in the hands of Colonel Burr’s revolutionary party? How soon will Colonel Burr engage in the reduction of Mexico by granting liberty to its inhabitants and seizing on its treasures aided by British ships and forces? What difficulty can there be in completing a revolution in one summer along the Western States, with the four temptations – 1st of all the Congress land. – 2nd Throwing off the public debt. – 3rd Seizing on their own commercial revenues. – 4th Spanish plunder in conjunction with the British?”

Oh my, oh my!!! This was quite the public exposé of Burr’s ‘secret’ plans!!!

[next week - chapter 7 - The Seeds of Treason are Spread in the East]

