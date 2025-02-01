To get a proper understanding of the timing of Burr’s plans, it is necessary to understand the political situation that the United States found itself in - with Spain, and France, and Britain. And of President Jefferson, not relying on establishing the principles by which policy would be acted upon, but as the great conductor moving the different forces around into the proper alignment of the stars and direction of the winds, to his satisfaction.

This battle of Jefferson versus Burr could be seen as Merlin meets Faustus.

Thomas Jefferson, by Rembrandt Peale (1805)

President Jefferson had been trying to prepare his Message for the opening of Congress (December 1805) and his response to America’s argument with Spain.

Earlier on May 23rd 1805, James Monroe, the United States minister to Britain, and Charles Pinckney, the United States minister to Spain, had together written (from Madrid) to Secretary of State, James Madison, that their negotiations with the government of Spain concerning the boundaries of Louisiana ‘is concluded, after failing in all its object’.

Pedro Cevallos, the Secretary of State and chief minister of Spain, had told Monroe that his scheme required Spain to concede everything and to receive nothing, that -

“Spain would cede to the United States, not only the territories which indisputably belong to her to the east of the Mississippi, that is the two Floridas, but also others, equally her own, in the interior province of New Spain (i.e. Texas), without receiving anything in return but the renunciation of a right which she does not acknowledge in the United States, which is, to reclaim for the damages arising from the suspension of the deposit, and for those occasioned by the French privateers, on the coast and in the ports of Spain.”

But before Madison had received this despatch, he received a December 39th 1804 letter from John Armstrong, the United States Minister to France, that he had received a note from Talleyrand, that France rejected the position of the United States regarding the eastern boundary of Louisiana at the Perdido river, but held it to be at the Mississippi-Iberville-Maurepas-Pontchartrain line – i.e. that West Florida belonged to Spain!

These messages were read by President Jefferson over the late summer of 1805, and he then wrote to Madison on August 4th that -

“I think the status quo, if not already proposed, should be immediately offered (i.e. to Spain) … should it even be refused, the refusal to settle a limit is not of itself a sufficient cause of war, nor is the withholding a ratification worthy of such a redress. Yet these acts show a purpose, both in Spain and France, against which we ought to provide before the conclusion of peace. I think, therefore, we should take into consideration whether we ought not immediately to propose to England an eventual treaty of alliance, to come into force whenever a war shall take place with Spain or France.”

Jefferson was worried that -

“a desire of procrastination till peace in Europe, shall leave us without an ally …” “we should not permit ourselves to be found off our guard and friendless …” “the first wish of every Englishman’s heart is too see us once more fighting by their sides against France; nor could the King or his ministers do an act so popular as to enter into an alliance with us … I think it possible that for such a provisional treaty they would give us their general guaranty of Louisiana and the Floridas.”

Jefferson was proposing that the threat of an American alliance with England might convince Spain and France to carry on the negotiations differently - to see things his way.

On August 20th, Secretary of State, James Madison, replied with his views to President Jefferson that -

“my present view of our affairs with Spain, suggests the expediency of such provisional measures … as will prevent or meet an actual rupture … (and) let Spain understand the absolute necessity of a status quo, and the use of the Mobile (river) … but without any formal proposition or negotiation.” “The conduct towards Great Britain is delicate as it is important. No engagement can be expected from her if not reciprocal; and if reciprocal, would put us at once into the war ... I think therefore that no formal proposition ought to be made on the subject.” “For this purpose frank but informal explanations of it, ought to be made; without commitments on our side, but with every preparation for a hostile event short of them.”

Madison thought that any alliance with Britain would drag the United States into the war against France, and so he favored an informal agreement with Spain for the use of the Mobile river by the United States.

[the southern part of the Mobile river was a part of Spanish West Florida, that the United States was claiming to be a part of Louisiana]

On September 10th, Secretary of the Navy, Robert Smith wrote a different view to the President, that

“[Spain] has evidently been presuming much upon our strong predilection for peace and upon our not possessing the means of materially annoying her in war either upon land or upon water …” “I would therefore be for adopting measures calculated as well to work upon her apprehensions, as to protect, in case of a war, our territory and our commerce … The secure protection of Orleans ought to be our first object. That place in its present weak defenceless condition could easily be taken. And it could not be easily retaken by us …” “ I would advise the sending into the Mississippi and lake Ponchetrain of all the gun boats we have and as many more as we may be able to finish in the course of this Autumn and the ensuing winter and Spring until the requisite complement be there stationed. It ought to be recommended to Congress at their next session to provide for building additional gun boats, for repairing, equipping and putting in commission all our frigates, for building the six 74’s for which we already have the principal part of the materials and for building six additional 74’s (ship-of-the-line) … With twelve ships of the line added to the frigates we have and to the contemplated gun boats, we would have nothing to apprehend from such a nation as Spain. On the contrary we could confidently take with respect to her a commanding attitude.”

Smith was in favor of preparing for hostilities.

On September 12th, Gallatin wrote a long report to the President that echoed Madison on the advantages of a renewal of negotiations; but his over-riding concern was about the loss of government revenues, that -

“whether the issue of a war be favorable or not, some unavoidable consequences must ensue. 1st. We will be shut up from our commercial intercourse with Italy, Spain, France, and Holland. 2dly. Our remaining commerce, particularly with the West and East Indies, will, to a certain extent, be injured. 3dly. Our existing revenue will be diminished …” “What are both Floridas worth? For this is exactly what we may gain. What were we willing to give for them? and what would be the cost of one year's war? – not merely the positive expense, but the national loss … in case of rupture, it is to be expected that France and Spain will seize or sequester property to an immense amount ... I think that every view of the subject will enforce a conviction that a war, even more successful than our resources render it probable, would, as a matter of calculation, be most unprofitable.”

Gallatin was concerned with balancing the administration’s books, that it would be cheaper to buy the Floridas than to spend money in a war!

But then, President Jefferson received reports that ‘the probability of an extensive war on the continent of Europe, strengthening every day for some time past, is now almost certain. This gives us our great desideratum, time’

And he wrote to Madison on October 23rd that -

“Should we be now forced into war, it is become much more questionable than it was whether we should not pursue it unembarrassed by an alliance, and free to retire from it whenever we can obtain our separate terms. It gives us time, too, to make another effort for peaceable settlement. Where should this be done? Not at Madrid, certainly. At Paris! … France as the mediator … an enlargement of the sum we had thought of may be the bait to France”. [!?!]

Jefferson thought that now, with war against France brewing on the horizon, that maybe this would be a good time to open a negotiation with a worried France ?

From a renewal of peace with Spain, to an alliance with Britain, and then to a ‘job’ with France – there were no principles involved here, just Jefferson moving to whatever way the wind was blowing, for a perceived advantage with his obsession of obtaining the Floridas !?!

Since the rivers of the southern United States flowed into the Gulf of Mexico through the Spanish Floridas, the acquisition of the Floridas would open up the commerce and future settlements for the southern states.

At a cabinet meeting on November 12th, President Jefferson now proposed that -

“We should address ourselves to France, informing her it was a last effort at amicable settlement with Spain, and offer to her or through her – 1st, a sum of money for the rights of Spain, east of Iberville, say the Floridas; 2nd, to cede the part of Louisiana from the Rio Bravo to the Guadalupe; 3rd, Spain to pay within a certain time spoliations under her own flag agreed to by the convention (which we guess to be 100 vessels worth 2 million dollars) …” “The 1st, was to be the exciting motive with France to whom Spain is in arrears for subsidies and who will be glad also to secure us from going into the scale with England; 2nd, the soothing motive with Spain, which France would press bona fide, because she claimed to the Rio Bravo; the 3rd, to quiet our merchants …”

Jefferson was attempting to bribe France with another sum of money for the Floridas (as in the sale of Louisiana) and was attempting to bribe Spain by moving the claimed western boundary of Louisiana eastward, from Rio Bravo (i.e. Rio Grande) to Guadeloupe (i.e. San Antonio bay) !!!

But then, the next day, a (September 10th) letter arrived from John Armstrong, who had received another note from Talleyrand suggesting the United States government should inform the Spanish government that if Spain would not negotiate the question of limits, that the United States would be forced to take such measures as shall appear to them the most efficacious. Spain should then agree to refer the matters in dispute to Napoleon to mediate. If Spain should consent to cede the Floridas, France would propose that the United States would permit Spain and France the same trading privileges in the Floridas as they had in Louisiana, that the Colorado river would become the western boundary of Louisiana, and that the United States would pay ten million dollars to Spain.

[The mouth of the Colorado river was even farther east than Guadeloupe.]

Talleyrand was supposedly offering the Floridas for $10 million. On November 19th another cabinet meeting was held and it was agreed to accept Talleyrand’s proposals (except to instead pay Spain 5 million dollars).

This moving of the Louisiana boundary seemed more like a high-stakes poker game than principled negotiations!?!

Within a week, President Jefferson had agreed to move the western boundary of Louisiana from the Rio Bravo to the Guadalupe river and then to the Colorado river – 300 miles – in order to obtain the Floridas. On the basis of an unsigned note from Talleyrand, delivered by his agent who had no official position, the United States Government was placing its efforts to obtain the Floridas from Spain, into the hands of the Emperor of France! And Talleyrand!?! Had the ‘republicans’ forgotten all about the XYZ affair?!?

President Jefferson hoped that he could simply repeat the steps he had taken to acquire Louisiana, and he would have the Floridas – steps that General Hamilton had said was due to pure luck –

“the acquisition has been solely owing to a fortuitous concurrence of unforeseen and unexpected circumstances, and not to any wise or vigorous measures on the part of the American Government.”

It would be shortly after this, on November 30th, that President Jefferson would meet with Burr – who inferred that there was to be no war with Spain. And on January 6th 1806, Burr would write to Wilkinson that -

“you will know before this can reach you that we are to have no Spanish war except in ink and words.”

On December 3rd, in his public Message to Congress, President Jefferson spoke of the situation with Spain –

that negotiations “have not had a satisfactory note”, that “spoliations have been refused … to be compensated”, that “on the Mobile, our commerce … continues to be obstructed by arbitrary duties and vexatious searches” that “propositions for adjusting amicably the boundaries of Louisiana have not been acceded to”, that “while, however, the right is unsettled, we have avoided changing the state of things by taking new posts, or strengthening ourselves in the disputed territories, in the hope that the other power would not, by a contrary conduct, oblige us to meet their example, and endanger conflicts of authority the issue of which may not be easily controlled. But in this hope, we have now reason to lessen our confidence. Inroads have been recently made into the territories of Orleans and Mississippi …” “I have, therefore, found it necessary, at length, to give orders to our troops on that frontier to be in readiness to protect our citizens, and to repel by arms any similar aggressions in future.”

President Jefferson was placing all the blame on Spain (and none on himself, of course) and that he was therefore forced (to do nothing of a defensive nature) except to order the troops to be ready !?!

This was all done so as to attempt, in his public address, (per Talleyrand’s proposal) – “to alarm the fears of Spain by a vigorous language and conduct, in order to induce her to join us in appealing to the interference of the Emperor.”

On December 6th, Carlos Yrujo, the Spanish minister to the United States, in reply to President Jefferson’s Message, wrote to Madison, that -

“as for the new spoliations, I can assure you, there are very few Spanish vessels that strictly merit this denomination, many of the seizures frequently listed in the American gazettes originating either in acts of contraband trade, or from the lack of papers that they ought to carry on board according to our treaty of 1795, or from other circumstances that the captains or owners of the said seized ships have been very careful to hide …” “Without it being my intention to use recrimination, I am obliged to notice that when violations of the rights of neutrality occur infinitely more frequent and extensive on the part of England, whose Royal Navy vessels have almost constantly blockaded the ports of the United States; and what is more, when this power daily decrees new principles upon the rights of neutrals, that really undermine them and reduce them to nothing, the name of Great Britain is not found in any column of the president’s message ...” “Huge numbers of American sailors carried off by force from the shelter of the flag under which they ought to find themselves protected, and who find themselves forced to fight in British ships against the subjects of the king my master. This conduct cannot but excite in me the obligation to remind the Government of the United States of it in order that in its wisdom it may take suitable means to correct an abuse that at the same time that it actually violates its neutrality continues so greatly damaging to Spain.”

Yrujo was trying to correct President Jefferson’s perception of any spoliations (i.e. reparations) due from Spain, and to contrast this claim with Jefferson’s silence on the British contraventions.

And, trying to set the record straight, regarding the President’s reference to incursions made into the territories of Orleans, and Mississippi, Yrujo wrote that -

“the first example of these incursions was given by a lot of American citizens in the month of August 1804, penetrating the territory of Baton Rouge, aided by the Kemper brothers and other malcontents from the Spanish side with them, who made an attempt to seize the fort of Baton Rouge, and imprisoned some mayors and other persons of note … I must declare first that, according to what I am informed, the said Kempers are not American citizens; having been established in Spanish territory, they have become subjects of the king my master, and consequently have lost their rights as American citizens; and second, because in the arrest of these subjects according to the extract of a letter from Natchez of 8 Oct. last, published in the Gazette of the United States at Philadelphia, their arrest was accomplished by negroes, mulattoes, and American citizens, who no doubt expected some recompense for delivering them inside the Spanish line, from where it seems some Spanish soldiers were charged with conducting them to Baton Rouge.”

However, on December 6th, President Jefferson then sent a confidential message to Congress, that the course being taken by Spain inferred that

“it is their intention to advance on our possession, until they shall be repressed by an opposing force. Considering that Congress alone is constitutionally invested with the power of changing our condition from peace to war, I have thought it my duty to await their authority for using force in any degree which could be avoided. I have barely instructed the officers stationed in the neighborhood of the aggressions, to protect our citizens from violence, to patrol within the borders actually delivered to us, and not to go out of them, but when necessary, to repel an inroad, or to rescue a citizen or his property … The present crisis in Europe is favorable for pressing such a settlement, and not a moment should be lost in availing ourselves of it. Should it pass unimproved, our situation would become much more difficult. Formal war is not necessary – it is not probable it will follow; but the protection of our citizens, the spirit and honor of our country, require that force should be interposed to a certain degree. It will probably contribute to advance the object of peace.”

President Jefferson was now privately saying that a ‘formal war is not necessary’, the time was ripe for negotiations.

And it was shortly after this, on December 12th, that Madison met with Miranda, concerning his plan for liberation of the south America continent.

On December 18th, without any mention in the President’s Message to Congress, but, as if right on cue – to reward France for their help with the negotiations with Spain, a bill was brought in the Senate, to suspend the commercial intercourse between the United States and St. Domingo (Haiti), not under the acknowledged Government of France – that, in effect, refused to recognize the independence of Haiti !!!

While President Adams (and Alexander Hamilton) had tried to support Haiti in its fight for independence, President Jefferson was throwing Haiti to the winds.

Talleyrand had earlier written to Armstrong, the American minister in France, on August 16th 1805 that -

France “consider as good prize everything which shall enter into the part of St. Domingo occupied by the rebels, and everything coming out … that the government of the United States will take on its part, against this commerce at once illicit and contrary to all the principles of the law of nations, all the repressive and authoritative measures proper to put an end to it. This system of impunity and tolerance must last no longer.”

It was passed by the Senate on February 20th 1806 – with Senator John Quincy Adams voting against it, and it was passed by the House on February 25th.

Here was another bribe thrown at the French Emperor, as Merlin tried to appease the gods to blow the winds in Jefferson’s direction.

