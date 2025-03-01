We are now going to meet one of the ‘unsung heroes’ in our story - U.S. Attorney for Kentucky, Joseph Hamilton Daveiss, who began an investigation, on his own expense, of the treasonous plot of Burr and Wilkinson, and began to expose it, in the press, for the American people.

Joseph Hamilton Daveiss

Tracking the Treason

Joseph Hamilton Daveiss was born in Virginia on March 4th 1774, a few months after the Boston Tea Party, and a few years later, his family moved west to Kentucky County. He became a lawyer in 1795 and on January 27th 1801, he was nominated by President John Adams to be the U.S. Attorney for Kentucky.

During the summer of 1801, he became the first lawyer from the western states to argue a case before the Supreme Court. During this trip to the nation’s capital, he would meet President Jefferson and members of his cabinet, and he would also visit some of the principal cities in the east and meet some of America’s distinguished men, including Alexander Hamilton and John Jay in New York, as seen in a letter written by Hamilton to Jay on June 11, 1801, that :

“Mr. Davies, who appreciates your character as he ought, having expressed a desire to be personally acquainted with you, I promised him a letter of introduction. I comply with this promise with the greater pleasure, as the impressions which this Gentleman has made upon me induce me to believe that you will be glad of the opportunity of making his acquaintance. He is Attorney of the United States for the District of Kentucky, and I am indebted to Chief Justice Marshall for the favour of his being introduced to me.”

Daveiss must have become part of Hamilton’s circle of federalists, because in 1803, he would marry Anne Marshall, the sister of John Marshall, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

Back home in Frankfort, Daveiss was a Kentucky Federalist in a sea of Republicans. Having heard rumors of treasonous schemes of Burr and Wilkinson, and knowing that he had to do something, Daveiss wrote his first letter to President Jefferson on January 10th 1806, that :

“I thought it better to warn the President of the United States, of the existence and general object of the plot, as I then received it, than to defer it until I should hear more particulars, or collect better testimony, should chance fall in my way” “… Spanish intrigues have been carried on among our people. We have traitors among us. A separation of the union in favour of Spain, is the object finally. I know not what are the means” and he also warned him about General Wilkinson “… who, I am convinced, has been for years, and now is, a pensioner of Spain”. [from ‘View of the President’s Conduct Concerning the Conspiracy of 1806’ by J. H. Daveiss (1807)]

Daveiss wrote a second letter on February 10th, that

“… You must have remarked Mr. Burr's journey out to this country last year. What was he after? To escape persecution? that can’t be; because it never followed him out of his own state, and he spent the whole of last winter at the seat of government without danger. Was it to see the country? No; he did not see it. He came to Lexington in haste (not in a hurry,) went on to Orleans and that country by water; went with Wilkinson past my house on the Ohio; at fort Massac stopped and was closeted five days with Wilkinson, ‘to help him arrange his new government’, as was given out; went on down to Orleans, turned, and (I may say) galloped back to Nashville, across that great wilderness; then up to Louisville in Kentucky; and then across the wilderness of Indiana to St. Louis, to see Wilkinson again; then back to Lexington; and then to see the senator in Ohio. This jaunting added to the opinion I hold of that man's turn of character; and added to the circumstances mentioned to you, of a late draft on Spain by a high magistrate of this state having given strong suspicions of Mr. Burr, and confirmed those I had of a plot now existing …”

Included with the letter was a list of names of suspected persons, though he wrote that “Many of these persons may be innocent. If guilty, it is not my purpose to accuse in this place.” The list included: Breckenridge; Fowler; Wilkinson; Adair, senator; Smith, do.; Sebastian, the judge Ct. of Appeals; Innes, the judge District Court; Clay, the lawyer; Burr; Harrison, Govr.”

Daveiss wrote a third letter on March 5th, worried that he had not received an answer to his two letters, from the president, that :

“If either has failed, every further attempt of mine will be abortive. I pray you inform me only on this point … I am now determined to raise money upon my own credit, and pursue my enquiries into the matter – confident that if my government will give me no aid, it will throw no obstacles in my way.”

On March 27th, Daveiss received a letter from President Jefferson (written on February 16th, in response to his first letter) that :

“… it has been communicated to Mr. Madison and Mr. Gallatin (and) general Dearborne … The information is so important that it is my duty to request a full communication of every thing known or heard by you relating to it, and particularly of the names of all persons whether engaged in the combination, or witnesses to any part of it … In hopes of hearing from you without delay, I pray you to accept my salutations and assurances of great respect.”

Although it appears that President Jefferson was requesting that anything obtained from the investigation done by Daveiss would be used by him, the President would never use any of this information, or even acknowledge that he had received any. To be fair, President Jefferson never said he would use the information, he simply requested to be kept informed about it.

The next day, the 28th, Daveiss replied to President Jefferson in a fourth letter that regarding the list of names of suspected persons, That :

“but there I omitted one: Dayton, the speaker … [and] I am afraid, may be, I put in one who is innocent, Clay, a lawyer of Lexington.”

Daveiss also recounted the events of the convention of 1788, when :

“Wilkinson rose and proposed a separation and union with Spain, and John Brown, the senator, rose, and in a short speech, supported by Wilkinson, saying, ‘that he had it from the highest authority, that if we join Spain, we might have anything we pleased, and any kind of trade we want’.”

And again, on the 29th, he wrote his fifth letter to President Jefferson, that :

“… $100,000 had been distributed at Orleans for the purpose of rewarding the friends to good government in this country.”

On April 21st, Daveiss wrote a sixth letter to President Jefferson, that

“I have caused a note to be inserted in one of the Louisville Gazette, that you have removed me from office. This will render quite unsuspicious the dissatisfaction which I may occasionally betray towards the government of my country. No one will think it worthwhile to ask the administration any thing about it; but lest they should, and I be rendered very suspicious by your answer, I have enclosed a letter of resignation to Mr. Madison which may form a pointed answer to the enquiry. I design this letter to remain in your hands, and not be filed in the office of state, unless you deem it proper. For I did not intend to resign, till I had finished the revenue cases commenced by me.” “In embarking in such a project, I feel very deeply the want of your sanction: it may be contrary to the reasons of state; it may be contrary to your judgement, and to your views. But still I feel a confident hope, that it must suit the government to be fully advised in this matter. I have but little expectation of getting possession of evidence, which can used judicially; but it is a great point in my view, to shew you satisfactorily how this matter stands.” [He would be] “a citizen leaving his own house with all the loss which can attend a farmer's absence from home in the spring season, at his own expence, and at all the personal risque and hazard which may await such a journey”.

He left his home in Frankfort on April 22nd, the day after writing his last letter to the President, and travelled by boat to St. Louis, arriving on May 7th. While there he was able to read Ellicott’s journal of the Spanish intrigues of 1797-1798.

He also was able to have a meeting with General Wilkinson, reporting that :

“I never observed a greater apparent admiration in one man for another, than the general manifested for Mr. Burr”,

and they discussed Pike’s tour up the Mississippi, reporting after which that :

[ Wilkinson] “took out a map of the country of New Mexico … and after some conversation about it, tapping it with his finger, told me in a low and very significant tone and manner, ‘that had Burr been president, we would have had all this country before now’.”

Before he left St. Louis, Wilkinson showed Daveiss an anonymous letter he had just received, telling him to beware of Daveiss because (as Daveiss would relate) :

“… I intended to extract from him his secrets about his connection with the Spaniards … [However] he knew all the conversation that had taken place between us since we met, not a word of which was on such a subject. He laughed very much at the idea of his connection with the Spaniards; but I could clearly discern through the veil of his laughter, that he was thoroughly alarmed. The writer of the letter had wholly mistaken my purposes, though he had a general idea of what I was after.”

Daveiss arrived home and still had not received a reply from the president, but now, another opportunity presented itself, another avenue to expose Burr’s treason.

Two printers and writers – Joseph Street and John Wood (the author of The History of the Administration of John Adams), had come to Kentucky to try to start a newspaper, and their first issue of ‘The Western World’ appeared on July 4th.

Daveiss and his brother-in-law Humphrey Marshall, were both staunch Federalists and believed that Aaron Burr, the murderer of Alexander Hamilton, had only bad intentions in mind when he journeyed throughout the western states, and they were only happy to supply Street and Wood with additional information that could be used to expose this new ‘Spanish Conspiracy’ – ‘The Western World was an instant success; it became the general topic of conversation wherever people met’.

Daveiss then wrote President Jefferson a seventh letter on July 14th, that :

“the present project is not the original one, but a new scheme engrafted on it. Its outlines are: To cause a revolt of the Spanish provinces, and a severance of all the western states and territories from the Union – to coalesce and form one government – to purchase great quantities of land in the Spanish settlements, to ensure the desired influence when the crisis comes.”

One month later, on August 14th, Daveiss wrote to Secretary of State James Madison, that :

“a war with Spain is the first step … The Mexican provinces, and the American possessions on the Mississippi, and the Floridas, are in view. I am unable to collect the particulars definitely. I can only come at an outline … A war with Spain is inevitable – then our western country is called on for volunteers or drafted militia. These can be influenced into the proper course by their officers, Wilkinson, Burr, Moreau, and doubtless [Jackson] himself … so when they get their army right, they can proceed to their ulterior motives … This is the best sketch of the affair I can collect, no doubt defective, and very probably in some degree incorrect.”

In late October, Daviss received an answer from Madison, that contained a September 12th letter from President Jefferson - that he had indeed received his letters and that :

“the acknowledgments of their receipts is now therefore made to relieve you from any anxiety respecting their safety; and you may rely upon the most inviolable secrecy as to the past any future communications you may think proper to make.”

Inviolable secrecy indeed - it would remain a secret from everyone - from Congress and from the American people!

After receiving these letters, Daveiss heard some information that Burr was at Louisville preparing for his expedition, and he decided to go and investigate further.

Earlier in August, Burr, along with his secretary, Charles Willie, and with Colonel Julien De Pestre, had finally left Pennsylvania to begin the plot’s final stage, heading west to Pittsburgh, where they stayed for five days, in order to make arrangements with his agent, Comfort Tyler, for supplies and for more men.

While in Pittsburgh, Burr tried to enlist the support of Colonel George Morgan (and his sons) in his enterprise. (According to Morgan) Burr had said that ":

“… ‘in less than five years you will be totally divided from the Atlantic states’. The colonel [Burr] entered into some arguments to prove why it would and must be so … I [Morgan] took an opportunity to observe, God Forbid? I hoped that no such things would ever happen, at least in my time … He said that with two hundred men he could drive congress, with the president at its head, into the river Potomac, or that it might be done; and he said with five hundred men he could take possession of New York … I called it a nefarious thing to aim at the division of the states.” [from the trial of Aaron Burr, testimony of Colonel George Morgan, August 19th 1807]

The next morning, after Burr had left, Morgan wrote to President Jefferson.

President Jefferson answered Morgan, in a letter on September 19th, that

“I thank you for the information, which claims the more attention as it coincides with what has been learned from other quarters. [i.e. from Daveiss and Truxton] your situation and the knowledge you already possess would probably put it in your power to trace the footsteps of this enterprise on the public peace with more effect than any other with whom I could communicate. whatever zeal you might think proper to use in this pursuit, would be used in fulfilment of the duties of a good citizen, and any communications you may be so good as to make to me on the subject shall be thankfully received.”

Again, President Jefferson was only requesting any information that Morgan would receive.

By late August, Burr had arrived at Blennerhassett’s island, and made arrangements for the building of 15 bateaux for moving 500 men, and also a large keelboat for moving the supplies that would be assembled (and paid for) by Blennerhassett, while Burr and De Pestre sailed down the Ohio on September 1st.

Blennerhassett and Burr were soliciting loans and funds to purchase beef, pork and flour, supposedly to be used for the settlement of the Bastrop lands on the Washita, but really intended for their small army.

At Cincinnati, Burr met with former Senator John Smith, and then at Nashville, he met with Andrew Jackson and arranged for the enlistment of more volunteers, with his agent, Patton Anderson, and for the construction of five large boats for which he would pay Jackson $3,500. Jackson then published a proclamation in the Nashville newspaper calling on the Tennessee militia to be ready at a moment’s notice.

Burr then went to Lexington where he finalized his purchase of the Bastrop lands from Charles Lynch, and then to Louisville, where his Kentucky agent, Davis Floyd, was taking care of arranging the supplies to be ready for delivery to New Orleans by mid-December.

Daveiss arrived in Louisville, and writes that :

“[I] had several private informations from men, who I could implicitly confide in, of what they had been told in secrecy by two men who I knew were Mr. Burr's chief confidents and counsellors in this country, which perfectly confirmed my previous information, that Mexico was the first object, the Mississippi the second, and the Ohio the completion of the scheme … I determined at once on an attempt to arrest this proceeding, which I could not suppose to be with the privity or knowledge of government; or at least to draw the public eye on the affair, and put the people on their guard in respect to it.” [from Daveiss’s letter to Madison, November 16th 1806]

Daveiss now learned that the intended invasion of Mexico was part of a bigger and deadlier plot – the separation of the western states from the rest of the nation – treason! With the western states ‘raging with Burr Fever’, Daveiss had to act now, to save the union.

The ‘Western World’ newspaper had continued its exposés of the new Spanish conspiracy, but in September (somehow) an explosive paragraph appeared that :

“The original design of the Kentucky Spanish Association has been entirely abandoned. The views of the conspirators are no longer to unite with Spain, but to form Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana, the Louisianas, and the Floridas into one independent government. The advocates for this measure differ, however, in one point. The majority are for effecting this measure by calling a convention of the people and obtaining the consent of Congress; but a considerable number, and particularly those who at present reside in the Western Territory, are for effecting their purpose by force of arms.”

Now suddenly the full plot was spread wide open for everyone to see. They were no longer seen as co-conspirators, they were now committing ‘treason’ – instead of being seen as a band of adventurers, they were a band of ‘traitors’.

