Aaron Burr knew that the person who did the most to stop him from becoming president was Alexander Hamilton, that the person who did the most to stop him from becoming New York governor was Alexander Hamilton, that the person who did the most to stop his and Pickering’s plan for northern secession was Alexander Hamilton, and that the man who would do the most to stop his treasonous plan for western secession would be Alexander Hamilton.

Both of the previous plans (Miranda’s) and plots (Blount’s) had happened in 1797 and 1798. But the circumstances were now changed, because of the official transfer of Louisiana from France to the United States on December 20th 1803. Wilkinson would open up another intrigue with Burr, but the plan would have to change.

In a letter from Secretary of State James Madison to American minister to France, Robert Livingston, (in Paris) on January 31st 1804, regarding this transfer of Louisiana by the French Commissioner Laussat to the Governor of Orleans Territory, William Claiborne, and General Wilkinson, Madison writes that:

“… It does not appear that in the delivery of the province by the Spanish authorities to Laussat anything passed denoting its limits either to the east, the west or the north ... in a private conference he stated positively that no part of the Floridas was included by the eastern boundary, France having strenuously insisted to have it extended to the Mobile which was peremptorily refused by Spain … to the declaration of Laussat however we can oppose that of the French minister made to you that Louisiana extended to the River Perdido … The question with Spain will enter into the proceedings of Monroe on his arrival at Madrid … as the question relates to the French government, the President relies on your prudence and attention for availing yourself of the admission by Marbois that Louisiana extended to the River Perdido and for keeping the weight of that government in our scale against that of Spain …”

In the future negotiations of James Monroe with Spain, the United States government was to take the position that the eastern boundary of Louisiana extended to the Perdido river – to include Mobile bay.

When President Jefferson signed into law ‘an act for laying and collecting duties on imports and tonnage within territories ceded to the United States’ (February 24th 1804) it included a section that ‘all the navigable waters, rivers, creeks, bays and inlets, lying within the United States, which empty into the Gulf of Mexico, east of the river Mississippi, shall be annexed to the Mississippi district’; and another section that ‘the President of the United States be, and he hereby is authorized, whenever he shall deem it expedient, to erect the shores, waters, and inlets of the bay and river of Mobile, and of the other rivers, creeks, inlets, and bays, emptying into the Gulf of Mexico, east of the said river Mobile, and west thereof to the Pascagoula, inclusive, into a separate district’. Congress was claiming that West Florida (to the Perdido river) was included in the cession of Louisiana.

Madison continued in his letter to Livingston that

“with respect to the western extent of Louisiana, Laussat held a language more satisfactory. He considered the Rio Bravo or del Norde as far as the 30 N latitude as its true boundary on that side. The northern boundary we have reason to believe was settled between France and Great Britain by Commissioners appointed under the Treaty of Utrecht who separated the British and French Territories West of the Lake of the Woods by the 49 of latitude ...”

[This would be the basis of the United States border with Canada being at the 49th parallel.]

Laussat had indicated that France had considered the western boundary of Louisiana to be the Rio Bravo (the Rio Grande) – meaning that the Louisiana purchase had given the possession of Texas to the United States! This confidential information was confided to Claiborne and to Wilkinson!

And Wilkinson must have passed this intelligence on to Burr – that an invasion of Texas and West Florida would not be viewed as an invasion of Spanish territory, but an invasion of American territory that was being illegally held by Spain!

But then, while Burr was contemplating Wilkinson’s plan, he received another visitor, his friend Charles Williamson.

From 1791 to 1801, Williamson had been the land agent for the Pulteney Associates – owners of over 1 million acres in the Genesee valley in western New York. This is where he had met Aaron Burr, who would become his legal counsel in his land dealings. He would spend the next 2 years transferring this responsibility to Robert Troup, and then would begin to prepare for his new career in the British Diplomatic Service – thanks to his friend, Henry Dundas (Lord Melville).

In January 1803, Williamson returned to Britain and was given a new assignment, that he referred to as the ‘levy’ – to recruit recent arrivals to the United States from Britain for an enterprise against the French island possessions in the West Indies; and if Spain joined with France in the war against Britain, for possible attacks against Spanish possessions in Florida and Mexico.

Note: When France declared war on Britain in 1793, the British began seizing the French West Indien colonies, only to return them to France when a peace was arranged in 1802, but now they could attempt to seize them once more! And with regards to Spain’s colonies, this plan sounded a lot like Chisholm’s old plan!

Williamson would return to the United States in the fall of 1803, probably on the same boat with the new British minister, Anthony Merry, to the United States – what they talked about on that trip, we can only guess at!!! That winter, he most likely renewed his friendship in meetings with Aaron Burr – especially their meeting that occurred sometime shortly after Burr’s meeting with Wilkinson in May 1804.

Again, although there are no written records of this meeting, Burr and Williamson probably discussed both plans, and Williamson would attempt to persuade the British government to back this enterprise. But they needed a war with Spain for their plan to succeed, and then General Wilkinson could become the head of a national army to fight the Spanish! Although Wilkinson was the Senior Officer in the United States Army (in the western territories), he had not been in command of the Provisional Army – but was under both Washington and Hamilton.

After Washington had died in 1799, in all likelihood, Hamilton would have assumed the command of an enlarged national army, in case of war. But with Hamilton somehow out of the way, Wilkinson was assured of assuming the command of the army. And Hamilton would not be there to support any competing plans – such as that of his friend, Miranda!

It was after (or during) these two treasonous meetings, that Burr decided that he needed to confront General Hamilton – the one man who stood in the way of the plot succeeding. Burr decided that he would demand an answer from Hamilton regarding remarks that he had made against Burr.

But if Hamilton were to write a humble apology, it would destroy his remaining influence with the ‘federalists’ in New York, and would remove his leadership from a national army in opposing the threat of secession of the northern or the western states.

Burr chose a letter from Dr. Charles Cooper, that had appeared in the Albany Register on April 24th, that referred to a dinner that he had attended in February, at the home of Judge Tayler (his father-in-law) with Hamilton and others, and that read ‘I could detail to you a still more despicable opinion which General Hamilton has expressed of Mr. Burr.’

James Cheetham, editor of the American Citizen, would later claim that three of Burr’s supporters had supposedly spent weeks combing newspapers for something that would entitle Burr to issue a challenge. After all of the many attacks Burr had received from Cheetham in the American Citizen, Burr was offended by the word ‘despicable’ – attributable to General Hamilton?

Burr wrote to Hamilton on June 18th – almost 2 months after the New York elections and the publishing of Cooper’s letter! He asked for

“a prompt and unqualified acknowledgment or denial of the use of any expressions which could warrant the assertion of Dr. Cooper.”

Hamilton replied that:

“… I deem it inadmissible, on principle, to consent to be interrogated as to the justness of the inferences, which may be drawn by others, from whatever I may have said of a political opponent in the course of a fifteen years competition … I stand ready to avow or disavow promptly and explicitly any precise or definite opinion, which I may be charged with having declared of any gentleman. More than this cannot fitly be expected from me; and especially it cannot reasonably be expected, that I shall enter into an explanation upon a basis so vague as that which you have adopted.”

However, Burr insisted in an answer that:

“… the common sense of mankind affixes to the epithet adopted by Dr. Cooper the idea of dishonor: it has been publicly applied to me under the sanction of your name. The question is not whether he has understood the meaning of the word or has used it according to syntax and with grammatical accuracy, but whether you have authorised this application either directly or by uttering expressions or opinions derogatory to my honor.”

Hamilton replied with the same reasoning that:

“… if by a “definite reply” you mean the direct avowal or disavowal required in your first letter, I have no other answer to give than that which has already been given. If you mean any thing different admitting of greater latitude, it is requisite you should explain.”

Burr now replied that:

“…at the close of your letter I find an intimation, that if I should dislike your refusal to acknowledge or deny the charge, you were ready to meet the consequences … yet, as you had also said something … of the indefiniteness of my request; as I believed that your communication was the offspring, rather of false pride than of reflection, and, as I felt the utmost reluctance to proceed to extremities while any other hope remained, my request was repeated in terms more definite. To this you refuse all reply, reposing, as I am bound to presume on the tender of an alternative insinuated in your letter. Thus, Sir, you have invited the course I am about to pursue, and now by your silence impose it upon me.”

Burr continued to insist on a ‘general disavowal’ that Hamilton had ever intended to impugn his honor in any letter or conversation – something that Hamilton could not do without appearing to be a coward and liar in the eyes of every man that he had written to or talked to, concerning his principled opposition to Burr.

As Burr had written in his second letter that ‘I relied with unsuspecting faith that from the frankness of a soldier and the candor of a gentleman I might expect an ingenuous declaration’, he was not only challenging him as a ‘public opponent’, but also as a ‘soldier’.

On June 28th, Hamilton began writing ‘some remarks explanatory of my conduct, motives and views’ that:

“… my religious and moral principles are strongly opposed to the practice of duelling, and it would even give me pain to be obliged to shed the blood of a fellow creature in a private combat forbidden by the laws … I am conscious of no ill-will to Col. Burr, distinct from political opposition, which, as I trust, had proceeded from pure and upright motives. Lastly, I shall hazard much, and can possibly gain nothing by the issue of the interview [the duel] …”

“I have resolved, if our interview is conducted in the usual manner, and it pleases God to give me the opportunity, to reserve and throw away my first fire, and I have thoughts even of reserving my second fire – and thus giving a double opportunity to Col. Burr to pause and effect. It is not however my intention to enter into any explanations on the ground. Apology, from principle I hope, rather than pride, is out of the question.”

Hamilton would end his thoughts with the true reason for accepting Burr’s challenge, that:

“to those, who with me abhorring the practice of duelling, may think that I ought on no account to have added to the number of bad examples – I answer that my relative situation, as well in public as private aspects, enforcing all the considerations which constitute what men of the world denominate honor, impressed on me (as I thought) a peculiar necessity not to decline the call. The ability to be in future useful, whether in resisting mischief or effecting good, in those crises of our public affairs, which seem likely to happen, would probably be inseparable from a conformity with public prejudice in this particular.”

By ‘resisting mischief’, Hamilton was referring to the part he would be called upon to play in stopping the threat of northern secession.

On July 10th, in what would be his last letter, Hamilton wrote to Sedgwick that:

“I have had in hand for some time a long letter to you, explaining my view of the course and tendency of our politics, and my intentions as to my own future conduct. But my plan embraced so large a range that owing to much avocation, some indifferent health, and a growing distaste for politics, the letter is still considerably short of being finished. I write this now to satisfy you, that want of regard for you has not been the cause of my silence. I will here express but one sentiment, which is, that dismemberment of our empire will be a clear sacrifice of great positive advantages, without any counterbalancing good; administering no relief to our real disease; which is democracy, the poison of which by a subdivision will only be the more concentered in each part, and consequently the more virulent.”

Hamilton had agreed to attend a meeting in Boston in the fall where the proposition of secession would be debated by representatives from all of the New England states.

One has to wonder, why Burr was so insistent and so determined to provoke this duel with Hamilton. To understand that, we need to look at Hamilton’s eldest son, Philip, who died in a duel with George Eacker in 1801. Philip had challenged Eacker to a duel, because Eacker had said in a speech that General Hamilton was not averse to seizing power with a coup d’etat.

‘During the 1790’s, the American duel became a way to intimidate or humiliate a political opponent – and demonstrate a man’s readiness to verify the sincerity of his opinions by risking his life … General Hamilton, learning about the duel, advised Philip to fire his pistol into the air … Hamilton may have been reluctant to see Philip wound or kill Eacker over a quarrel …’ [from ‘Duel’ by Thomas Fleming]

Burr would have known of the actions that lead to Philip’s death, and would have known that Hamilton was averse to hurting anyone in a duel, and as he had advised his son, he would have fired his pistol into the air too.

Burr would have known that he did not have to fear being hurt or killed in a duel with Hamilton, but would have known that he would be presented with a ready opportunity to shoot to kill Hamilton.

Burr knew that the person who did the most to stop him from becoming president was Hamilton, that the person who did the most to stop him from becoming New York governor was Hamilton, that the person who did the most to stop his and Pickering’s plan for northern secession was Hamilton, and that now he had a chance to eliminate Hamilton from stopping his next treasonous plot for western secession. Burr’s intent to kill Hamilton, therefore, would make him guilty of murder.

Since duelling was illegal in New York but legal in New Jersey, the duel was set for Wednesday, July 11th across the river from New York at the duelling ground at Weehawken, New Jersey and they would use John Church’s duelling pistols – the same place where, in 1801, Philip Hamilton (his son) had fought (and died), and had used the same pistols. Burr came with his second, William Van Ness, and Hamilton was accompanied by his second, Nathaniel Pendleton, and with Dr. Hosack.

When all was ready, both men levelled their pistols, and as Hamilton pointed his pistol upward, Burr fired, hitting Hamilton above the hip on his right side, that caused his pistol to fire as he fell forward. He was rowed back to New York, and brought to the home of his friend, William Bayard, where he lay until he died the next afternoon.

General Hamilton’s funeral took place on July 14th, and New York’s Common Council decided to shut down all business that day and that the funeral would be at public expense. The procession was led by New York’s 6th Regiment of Militia and by members of the Society of the Cincinnati, and assembled at Trinity Church, where Gouverneur Morris gave the oration.

Aaron Burr was indicted for the murder of General Hamilton by a Grand Jury in New York, but the charge was later dropped because it (the duel) had happened in another state (in Weehawken, New Jersey); Burr was then indicted for murder by a Grand Jury in New Jersey, but this charge was later dropped too, because General Hamilton had actually died in New York City – in another jurisdiction.

