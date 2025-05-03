On the Trail of the Treasonous

Even though Justice John Marshall would find that there was not enough evidence to charge Burr with treason but only with a high misdemeanor, nonetheless, the government prosecution would have Burr brought before a grand jury on the charge of treason.

John Marshall

The Grand Jury Decides for Treason

On Monday, March 30th 1807, Aaron Burr was brought from his lodgings at the Eagle Tavern in Richmond, to a private room before Chief Justice John Marshall, who was the circuit rider from the Supreme Court that spring, to be examined on two charges :

“1st for a high misdemeanor, in setting on foot and preparing, within the territories of the United States, a military expedition, to be carried on from thence against the dominion of the king of Spain, with whom the United States then were and still are at peace; 2nd for treason in assembling an armed force, with a design to seize the city of New Orleans, to revolutionize the territory attached to it, and to separate the western from the Atlantic states.”

It was agreed the court would meet again the next day at the District Courtroom, but this proved to be too small to seat all the spectators who had come to see the trial, and it was then moved to the hall of the House of Delegates, where George Hay, the United States Attorney for the District of Virginia, and Caesar Rodney, the United States Attorney General, would argue the government’s case.

Burr and his attorneys, John Wickham and Edmund Randolph, would assert that “there was not a shadow of a doubt to support the charge of treason, and as to the other [high misdemeanor] the evidence was trivial” and that the court was being asked to issue a warrant “upon mere conjecture” – “the crudities and absurdities” that were contained in “the affidavits of Eaton and Wilkinson”.

Judge Marshall delivered his opinion on April 1st that :

“on an application of this kind I certainly should not require that proof which would be necessary to convict the person to be committed on a trial in chief; nor should I even require that which should absolutely convince my own mind of the guilt of the accused: but I ought to require, and I should require, that probable cause be shown; and I understand probable cause to be a case made out by proof furnishing good reason to believe that the crime alleged has been committed by the person charged with having committed it.”

Marshall said that :

“the first charge stands upon the testimony of general Eaton and general Wilkinson … I do not think that further testimony ought to be required to satisfy me, that there is probable cause for committing the prisoner on this charge … The second charge exhibited against the prisoner, is high treason against the United States in levying war against them”

and that, according to the definition of treason in the Constitution :

“it shall consist only in levying war against the United States, or in adhering to their enemies giving them aid and comfort. This high crime consists of overt acts which must be proved by two witnesses or by the confession of the party in open courts … The charge is, that the fact itself has been committed, and the testimony to support it must furnish probable cause for believing that it has been actually committed, or it is insufficient for the purpose for which it is adduced ... But it is equally clear, that an intention to commit treason is an offence entirely distinct from the actual commission of that crime.”

but that, according to the testimony of Eaton :

“the crime really completed was a conspiracy to commit treason, not an actual commission of treason.”

and that, according to the testimony of Wilkinson :

“[his letter] has been declared to import, taken by itself or in connexion with Eaton's deposition, rather an expedition against the territories of the United States.”

But if the confession of Swartwout was connected with Burr’s letter to Wilkinson :

“this reasoning leads to the conclusion that there is probable cause for the allegation that treasonable designs were entertained by the prisoner so late as July, when this letter was written. It remains to inquire whether there is also probable cause to believe, that these designs have been ripened into the crime itself by actually levying war against the United States …” “Treason may be machinated in secret, but it can be perpetrated only in open day and in the eye of the world. Testimony of a fact which in its own nature is so notorious ought to be unequivocal. The testimony now offered has been laid before the supreme court of the United States, and has been determined in the cases of Bollman and Swartwout, not to furnish probable cause for the opinion that war had been actually levied ...” “The fact to be proved in this case is an act of public notoriety. It must exist in the view of the world, or it cannot exist at all. The assembling of forces to levy war is a visible transaction, and numbers must witness it. It is therefore capable of proof; and when time to collect this proof has been given, it ought to be adduced, or suspicion becomes ground too weak to stand upon … Why is it not proved? … I cannot doubt that means to obtain information have been taken on the part of the prosecution; if it existed, I cannot doubt the practicability of obtaining it; and its nonproduction, at this late hour, does not, in my opinion, leave me at liberty to give to those suspicions which grow out of other circumstances, that weight to which at an earlier day they might have been entitled.” “I shall not therefore insert in the commitment the charge of high treason. I repeat, that this is the less important, because it detracts nothing from the right of the attorney to prefer an indictment for high treason, should he be furnished with the necessary testimony.”

Justice Marshall was committing Burr to stand trial on a charge of high misdemeanor, and unless more evidence emerged (besides the testimony of Eaton and Wilkinson) Burr would not be committed on the charge of treason.

Burr was released on bail for $10,000 and was ordered to appear in court on May 22nd.

On May 22nd Burr appeared with his counsel Edmund Randolph, John Wickham, Benjamin Botts and John Baker, while the District Attorney, George Hay, appeared with counsel for the prosecution, William Wirt and Alexander MacRae, all before John Marshall, justice of the Supreme Court, and Cyrus Griffin, judge for the District Court of Virginia, where arguments took place concerning the sixteen men who were to be appointed to sit on the grand jury.

Burr’s counsel succeeded in eliminating two potential jurors, William Giles and Wilson Nichols – Giles had proposed the bill for the removal of ‘habeas corpus’ in the Senate; and Nicholas was a former Senator, recently elected to Congress, who Burr would claim as his “most vindictive and avowed personal enemy”. Marshall appointed John Randolph to be the jury foreman. The next day, Marshall decided to adjourn the grand jury, until the arrival of General Wilkinson, as this was deemed of importance for the prosecution.

On May 25th, Hay made a motion that it was the government’s intention not to charge Burr with high misdemeanor (according to the opinion of Marshall after his initial earlier examination of Burr on March 30th) but “to commit Mr. Burr on a charge of high treason against the United States. On his examination there was no evidence of an overt act, and he was committed for a misdemeanor only. The evidence is different now.” The grand jury withdrew while this motion was debated all that day. The next day, Marshall gave his opinion that the attorney for the United States did have the right to make this motion.

The following day it was argued whether or not, General Wilkinson’s affidavit would be admitted as evidence. Marshall said that “unless there was a fact to be proved, no testimony ought to be produced. The question before the court was not whether there had been a treasonable intent, but an overt act.” And Wilkinson’s affidavit was put aside.

Mr. Hay then called upon Peter Taylor, Mr. Blannerhasset's gardener, and Jacob Allbright, a labourer who had worked on his island, to give their testimony. On Thursday, May 28th, Hay wanted to read an affidavit made by Sargent Jacob Dunbaugh, who had accompanied Burr from Fort Massac, but it was not permitted to be read, “because it does not appear to be an oath”. The grand jury was adjourned, awaiting the arrival of Wilkinson.

On Monday, June 1st, Hay wanted to read “a number of affidavits of witnesses, residing in the neighbourhood of Chillicothe, and of Blennerhasset’s island, which bore directly upon the charge of treason against colonel Burr” but since they were taken in the same manner as the affidavit of Dunbaugh, that due to the opinion of the court “they were not admissible as evidence and would not be permitted to be read”. The grand jury was again adjourned until Wednesday, awaiting the arrival of Wilkinson.

On Wednesday, Hay asked if the grand jury could be adjourned until Wilkinson should arrive, and Marshall adjourned the jury until the next Tuesday, when news of Wilkinson’s arrival was still not known, the grand jury was adjourned until Thursday.

Burr, in his own defence, now stated that :

“in the President’s communication to congress, he speaks of a letter and other papers which he had received from Mr. Wilkinson, under date of 21st of October. Circumstances had now rendered it material, that the whole of this letter should be produced in court … and to obtain certain orders of the army and the navy which he used respecting me … Hence I feel it necessary to resort to the authority of this court, to call upon them to issue a subpoena to the president of the United States, with a clause, requiring him to produce certain papers …”

The argument over the subpoena for these papers was held for the next four days.

On June 13th, Marshall then gave his opinion “whether a subpoena ‘duces tecum’ can be directed to the President of the United States, and whether it ought to be directed in this case” that :

“it is a principle, universally acknowledged, that a party has a right to oppose to the testimony of any witness against him, the declarations which that witness has made, at other times, on the same subject … there is certainly nothing before the court which shows, that the letter in question contains any matter the disclosure of which would endanger the public safety … it is believed, that such a subpoena, as is asked, ought to issue, if there exist any reason for supposing, that the testimony may be material, and ought to be admitted.”

Hay then requested witnesses be sworn in to be sent to the grand jury – Thomas Truxton, William Eaton, Benjamin Stoddert, Stephen Decatur, four other witnesses, Jacob Dunbaugh, and Erich Bollman (who refused the pardon from the President).

On June 15th, General Wilkinson finally arrived and he was immediately sworn in and sent to the grand jury. The next day, the court received the reply of President Jefferson to provide the papers that had been subpoenaed.

After seven days of hearing from the witnesses, John Randolph, the foreman of the grand jury reported to the court that they had agreed upon several indictments:

“An indictment against Aaron Burr for treason – ‘A true bill’. An indictment against Aaron Burr for a misdemeanor – ‘A true bill’. An indictment against Herman Blannerhasset for treason – ‘A true bill’. An indictment against Herman Blannerhasset for a misdemeanor – ‘A true bill’.”

Next, on June 26th, upon the information of the witnesses, the grand jury entered, and Mr. Randolph, their foreman, presented the court with ten indictments – one indictment for treason, and another for a misdemeanor, against each of the five following individuals :

“Jonathan Dayton, late a senator in the Congress of the United States, from the state of New-Jersey; John Smith, a senator in the Congress of the United States, from the state of Ohio; Comfort Tyler, late of the state of New-York; Israel Smith, late of the state of New-York; and Davis Floyd, late of the territory of Indiana.”

Judge Marshall then discharged the grand jury from all further attendance.

Hay now addressed the court to show, according to the law, that “the trial shall be had in the county where the offence was committed [i.e. Blennerhassett’s island in Wood county, Virginia] or where that cannot be done without great inconvenience, twelve jurors at least shall be summoned from thence”.

Due to the delay that would be caused by obtaining jurors from Wood county and brought to Richmond for the trial, the trial date was postponed until the 3rd of August, and Burr was taken away to jail. But because the district jail was found to be inconvenient and unhealthy, and so crowded that there were no private apartments there to accommodate Burr, he was to be kept prisoner at the state penitentiary’s third story apartments.

[next week - chapter 23 - The Trial for Treason]

