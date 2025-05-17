On the Trail of the Treasonous

The hearings on whether to commit Burr and Blennerhasett to stand trial in Ohio were held, but instead of finding any guilt against Burr, more guilt was found against Wilkinson. This would be the last of the court appearances for Burr, before he left for London, via Canada. Wilkinson was forced to write a pamphlet, in defence of his conduct.

The Discrediting of Wilkinson

Hay now moved to commit Burr, Blennerhassett, and Israel Smith for treason and misdemeanor, and to transmit them to Kentucky to stand trial.

During the hearings that followed, Hay brought over 40 witnesses to testify, over the course of almost a month, including General Wilkinson, who testified over the course of five days (from September 25th to October 3rd).

After Wilkinson’s testimony, Luther Martin, Burr’s attorney, wished to question Major James Bruff because “General Wilkinson had declared that he had no knowledge of Colonel Burr’s views till he had received the ciphered letter; and we will prove that he had.”

On October 6th, Bruff testified and he described Burr’s trip to St. Louis in August 1805 and Burr’s meetings with Wilkinson – more than a year before Wilkinson received Burr’s cyphered letter !!! and said that he had received hints “that some great scheme was in agitation between Colonel Burr and General Wilkinson”.

Martin asked Bruff if he had spoken with the Secretary of War, Dearborn, “in order to make a statement as to the conduct of General Wilkinson, which you consider endangered the United States”.

[Major Bruff had been under Wilkinson’s command at St. Louis, until in February 1806, at a court martial, Bruff was arrested, charged, found guilty of ‘contempt of the general’ and sentenced to be deprived of his pay for one year. ]

Bruff replied that in March 1807, he was in Washington City, to meet with the Secretary of War, Dearborn, about “an appeal from the sentence of a general court-martial, whose proceedings I contended had been arbitrary and oppressive, and sentence illegal and unjust”. Bruff told Dearborn that he believed that Wilkinson “had sounded and found I would not answer his purpose; and for fear I might penetrate his plans and be a spy on his actions, he determined to put me aside”.

Dearborn replied that “there had been a time when General Wilkinson did not stand well with the Executive [i.e. President Jefferson]; but his energetic measures at New Orleans had regained him his confidence, and he would support him.”

Dearborn asked Bruff “to draw up a short statement of facts for the President respecting my trial and sentence”. Bruff replied that “if I did, that I would certainly charge Wilkinson with having been connected with Colonel Burr, and with having made attempts to bring me over to his grand scheme of making fortunes”.

Bruff had a second conversation with Dearborn and told him that “I would produce proof that he [Wilkinson] had been concerned [acquainted with Burr’s plans], and did not secede till he found that Colonel Burr had commenced the enterprise with a handful of men, that the country was alarmed, and that the project was a desperate one.”

Afterwards, Bruff had a closed meeting with Secretary of War Dearborn and Attorney General Rodney, about the “many reasons to suspect a good understanding, connexion, and co-operation between the general and colonel”.

Bruff supposed that “if Col. Burr did communicate his plans to the general, either at Washington, at Massac, or St. Louis, and the general did not immediately inform his Government, he has not only grossly imposed on them and the public at large, but has been guilty of misprision of treason and perjury.”

In reply, the Attorney General asked “what would be the result if all this should be proven? Why, just what the federalists and the enemies of the present administration wish – it would turn the indignation of the people from Burr on Wilkinson; Burr would escape, and Wilkinson take his place”.

[Here is stated the problem with the Jeffersonians – party politics took precedence over truth.]

Bruff observed that “it possibly might be the event; but justice and honor required that the whole truth be known, let it operate as it might”.

[On March 13th 1807, President Jefferson ordered that “the forfeiture of the pay and emoluments by said sentence incurred, be remitted; and that the said Bruff receive the sums as though no such sentence had ever been passed”.]

Then, later during the hearings, on October 17th, Burr moved to examine Thomas Power, a Spanish officer residing in New Orleans: “to prove that General Wilkinson was at a certain period in the pay of the Spanish Government … The object is to impeach his credibility, by proving the falsehood of his declaration that he had not corresponded with Baron de Carondelet.”

Mr. Wickham continued that “if we prove, that, at the time Wilkinson was pretending to favor Burr’s expedition, and secretly determined to defeat it, he was receiving a Spanish pension, this will explain his conduct. He defeated the enterprise of Burr by hatching a charge of treason against the United States, on purpose to serve the King, whose money he was receiving.”

But Power wouldn’t answer any question, that “my situation to be so delicate, that I cannot, consistently with honor, answer it: nor can I answer any question which may operate against the King my master.”

But Judge Marshall said that “the objection to answer was not a valid one.” Power stated that “a correspondence, in a complicated cipher, in which a small dictionary was used, was carried on for some time between General Wilkinson and the Baron de Carondelet; but whether it was the same as that used by Colonel Burr, he did not know.”

On October 20th, concerning whether to commit Burr and Blennerhassett to Ohio to stand trial, Judge Marshall described the evidence that had been presented and then gave his opinion, that:

“The charges against the accused are: 1st. That they have levied war against the United States at the mouth of the Cumberland river, in Kentucky; and 2nd. That they have begun and provided the means for a military expedition against a nation with which the United States were at peace.”

“From the evidence which details that transaction, it appears that from sixty to one hundred men, who were collected from the upper parts of the Ohio, under the direction of Tyler and Floyd, had descended the river, and reached the mouth of the Cumberland about the 25th of December 1806. The next day they went on shore, and formed a line, represented by some as somewhat circular, to receive Colonel Burr, who was introduced to them, and who said that he had intended to impart something to them, or that he had intended to communicate to them his views, but that reasons of his own had induced him to postpone this communication; or, as others say, that there were then too many bystanders to admit of a communication of his objects.

The men assembled at the mouth of Cumberland appear to have considered Colonel Burr as their chief. Whatever might be the point towards which they were moving, they seemed to have looked upon him as their conductor. They demeaned themselves in a peaceable and orderly manner. No act of violence was committed, nor was any outrage on the laws practised. There was no act of disobedience to the civil authority, nor were there any military appearances. There were some arms, and some boxes, which might or might not contain arms. There were also some implements of husbandry, but they were purchased at the place. These men assembled under contracts to settle a tract of country on the Red River [i.e. the Washita tract]. No hostile objects were avowed; and, after continuing a day or two on an island in the mouth of the river, the party proceeded down the Ohio.”

“… that a settlement of the lands was the sole or principal object in contemplation, or that ulterior objects were entertained (…) I need not determine; but I can scarcely suppose it possible that it would be contended by any person that the transactions at the mouth of the Cumberland do in themselves amount to an act of levying war. There was neither an act of hostility committed, nor any intention to commit such act avowed.”

[no actual hostile acts were committed or were intended to be committed]

“… Believing, then, the weight of testimony to be in favor of the opinion that the real and direct object of the expedition was Mexico, and inclining also to the opinion that in law either acts of hostility and resistance to the Government, or a hostile intention in the body assembled, is necessary to convert a meeting of men with ordinary appearances into an act of levying war, it would, in my judgement, be improper in me to commit the accused on the charge of treason. It is contended that they are not guilty of a misdemeanor, on one of these grounds: Either the United States were actually at war with Spain, or the expedition was dependent on war; and, in the event of peace, was to be converted into settlement on the Washita … That the probability of war was great may be admitted; and this may extenuate the offence, but it still remains an offence which is punishable by law.”

[Burr couldn’t be committed for treason, but could be committed for misdemeanor]

“I shall commit Aaron Burr and Herman Blennerhassett, for preparing and providing the means for a military expedition against the territories of a foreign Prince, with whom the United States were at peace.”

Burr and Blennerhassett were released on bail of $3,000 each to appear for trial at Chillicothe, Ohio on the misdemeanor charge. Although an Ohio grand jury would find a true bill to indict them for the misdemeanor charge of violating the Neutrality Act, the federal government did not pursue these charges against Burr and Blennerhassett (perhaps fearing the results, if a now-discredited General Wilkinson was to be placed on the stand), and the charges against Jonathan Dayton, John Smith, Comfort Tyler, Israel Smith, and Davis Floyd were dropped.

Burr and Blennerhassett travelled to Baltimore with Martin, but when 1500 angry citizens threatened them with dire reprisals, the mayor gave them a police guard, and they left the city, and went to Philadelphia.

Blennerhassett never returned back to his home on Blennerhassett island - in 1811, the estate was destroyed in a fire, and he would settle on a cotton plantation in Mississippi Territory. He moved to Montreal, Canada for a short time (1819-1822) before he finally returned to Ireland, a poor and broken man.

By April 1808, Burr had made his way, under an assumed name, to New York and began preparing for his coming trip to London. His daughter would publish in the newspapers a notice that he was ‘on his way to Canada’.

On June 9th, Burr sailed from Manhattan to Halifax, Nova Scotia where he met with Sir George Prevost, the lieutenant-Governor, and a nephew of his deceased wife. [Burr had married the widow of Jacques-Marc Prevost – George’s uncle.]

From Prevost, Burr received introductions to members of the Prevost family and their friends in Britain, and a letter to the British Custom officers that :

“you will allow the bearer, G. H. Edwards [Burr’s alias] to proceed without delay from Falmouth to London; the said G.H. Edwards having despatches for the Right Hon. Lord Castlereagh, at whose office he is immediately to present himself on his arrival in London.”

During the trials against Burr, Wilkinson had been discredited as a truthful witness, and a resentment against him, as well as against Burr, was spreading among the population and in Congress too.

From January to June 1808, a military inquest into Wilkinson’s conduct was held, but it found that “he appears to have discharged the duties of his station with honor to himself and fidelity to his country”.

During the winter of 1809-1810, a Congressional investigation would be held, to ascertain if Wilkinson had received money corruptly from Spanish agents and had been an accomplice of Burr or others for the purpose of injuring Spain or dismembering the Union. But the committee would reach no conclusions.

In 1811 Wilkinson faced a court martial, but would be found not guilty (due to lack of some key evidence).

To try to clear his name, Wilkinson would write a book ‘Burr’s Conspiracy Exposed; and General Wilkinson Vindicated’.

[next week - chapter 25 - “What Would Washington Have Done?”]

*******

For those who may wish to support my continuing work on ‘The Unveiling of Canadian History’, you may purchase my books, that are available as PDFs and Paperback (on Amazon) at the Canadian Patriot Review :

Volume 1 – The Approaching Conflict, 1753 – 1774.

Volume 2 – Forlorn Hope – Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785.

Volume 3 – The Storming of Hell – the War for the Territory Northwest of the Ohio, 1786 – 1796.

And hopefully,

Volume 4 – Ireland, Haiti, and Louisiana – the Idea of a Continental Republic, 1797 – 1804,

may also appear in print, in the near future, while I continue to work on :