Chapter 1 - Canada and the Threat of Northern Secession

When trying to uncover the British Empire’s plot of secession for the United States, one impulsively turns one’s eyes to their use of the ‘southerners’, of the so-called ‘slave’ states, as the originators. But au contraire, the secessionist movement can be traced back to ‘northerners’, to New England, and to a failed so-called ‘federalist’ Timothy Pickering – Colonel, Senator, and former Secretary of State, who was part of the ‘Essex Junto’ - that Anglophile faction of slave-traders and opium-traders of Newburyport and Salem, Massachusetts (as told so well by Anton Chaitkin in ‘Treason in America’). Aaron Burr would become a part of this ‘Essex Junto’ conspiracy – whose plan would be stopped by one of our ‘unsung heroes’, Alexander Hamilton.

Timothy Pickering

‘Although the end of all our Revolutionary labors and expectations is disappointment, and our fond hopes of republican happiness are vanity, and the real patriots of ’76 are overwhelmed by the modern pretenders to that character, I will not yet despair: I will rather anticipate a new confederacy, exempt from the corrupt and corrupting influence and oppression of the aristocratic Democrats of the South. There will be – and our children at farthest will see it – a separation. The white and black population will mark the boundary. The British Provinces, even with the assent of Britain, will become members of the Northern confederacy …’ [Timothy Pickering’s letter to Richard Peters on December 24th 1803.]

To find out where this treasonous plot to break up the American Union came from, one must look back in time, to the election year of 1800 – and to the election for president of the United States.

In the previous election in 1796, John Adams had been elected president by a mere three votes over Thomas Jefferson, as the ‘federalist’ party had swept the New England states, plus Delaware, New Jersey and New York. Jefferson and his ‘republican’ party supporters set out to win the next presidential election – by winning over New York to their side.

This unholy alliance of Virginia and New York – of Thomas Jefferson and George Clinton – was consummated in 1791. In May and June of that year, Jefferson and James Madison took a trip to northern New York state – supposedly to study the local flora and fauna (!?!) but, in reality, they went there to meet with Robert Livingston, George Clinton and Aaron Burr – to seek their support in opposing the policies of the Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton. Livingston and Clinton would join forces to defeat Philip Schuyler, Hamilton’s father-in-law, and to elect Burr as the next United States Senator from New York.

Also, while on their trip to New York, Madison and Jefferson met with Madison’s former college room-mate at Princeton, Philip Freneau, to convince him to come to Philadelphia and launch a newspaper - the National Gazette, that would express their mutual fear and detestation of Hamilton’s attempt to shape the federal government, by attacking Hamilton’s policies as ‘British’ and ‘monarchist’ – the same policies that Madison had earlier agreed on with Hamilton, during the Constitutional Convention in 1787!!!

It was also during that summer of 1791 (quite suspiciously) that Hamilton became seduced into having an affair with Maria Reynolds – James Reynolds had been renting his stylish wife to various gentlemen, and then blackmailing them. Mrs. Reynolds would later file for divorce from her husband, hiring Burr as her lawyer!

Six years later, in July 1797, James Callender would publish documents that implicated Hamilton in this affair, but he would charge that Hamilton, with James Reynolds’s help, was speculating on government securities for his own personal gain. Hamilton almost fought a duel with James Monroe over Hamilton’s suspicion that Monroe was implicated in the leaking of these documents to Callender.

Hamilton wrote a pamphlet ‘to place before the public an exact detail of the affair in all its circumstances accompanied with the written documents which explain unequivocally its true nature’. While Hamilton was willing to sacrifice the reputation of his private life, he fought to preserve his public honor and the integrity of President Washington and his administration – identifying his true enemy as ‘the Jacobin Scandal Club’.

In regards to the presidential electors of 1800, the Constitution gave each state the right to choose its own method for selecting its presidential electors – Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina and Tennessee chose their electors by voters in each district; Rhode Island and Virginia chose their electors by voters statewide; all other states (including New York) had their state legislature appoint their electors.

On May 1st 1800, elections were held for the state legislature in New York. Hamilton organized the ‘federalist’ ticket, while Burr organized the ‘republican’ ticket, using an efficient political machinery to win – the Saint Tammany’s Society.

Burr felt that if he could deliver New York into the ‘republican’ camp, it would ruin Adams’s chance for re-election and throw the outcome to Jefferson – and Burr could parlay that feat into a claim for second spot on the ‘republican’ ballot under Jefferson. Burr had been on the ballot in 1796, but was 1 of 3 ‘republican’ candidates, receiving only 30 votes.

After 3 days of balloting, the ‘republicans’ had swept the city of New York, and now controlled the state legislature, while the ‘federalists’ still controlled the state senate. But the ‘republican’ gains were enough to give them a majority of the combined houses – by one vote – that would allow them to choose all 12 of the (‘republican’) presidential electors. Jefferson could now count on 12 electoral votes from New York, where he had received none in the 1796 election.

For the upcoming presidential election, the ‘federalist’ party had previously agreed that all of their Electors would vote for John Adams and for Charles Cotesworth Pinckney, except that one Elector in Rhode Island would vote for Adams and John Jay, and thus avoid a tie vote (between Adams and Pinckney).

Jefferson had been assured that one Elector in South Carolina would cast a vote for George Clinton instead of Burr – ensuring that Jefferson would have one more vote than Burr. But somehow (?!?) this did not happen.

Note: One wonders if this had anything to do with the future governor of South Carolina, Joseph Alston, who was one of the wealthiest planters in South Carolina, and who would soon marry Burr’s daughter, Theodosia.

And while the ‘republicans’ defeated the ‘federalists’ in the presidential election, Jefferson and Burr were tied in the number of their electoral votes.

According to the original Constitution (before the twelfth amendment), the Electors of each state were to meet and cast two votes for two persons – not having to show which vote was for president and which vote was for vice-president. When the Senate met to tally these votes, the person having the greatest number of votes would be the president, and the person with the next greatest number of votes would be the vice-president – the framers of the constitution had not foreseen the rise of parties or factions in the presidential elections. And also, according to the Constitution, in case of a tie vote, the election would be decided by the House of Representatives – as each state would cast one vote, and a majority of states (at least 9 votes) would be needed to elect a president.

But this election would be decided by the outgoing House of Representatives (where the ‘federalists’ had a majority) and not by the incoming House of Representatives (where the ‘republicans’ had a majority). On the first ballot taken, the votes of 8 states were given for Jefferson, the votes of 6 states for Burr, and the votes of 2 states were equally divided – as ‘disgruntled federalists’, in their disgust at the thought of Jefferson becoming president, preferred an alliance with Burr.

Hamilton wrote letters to his ‘federalist’ friends urging them that although he strongly disagreed with Jefferson’s economic and foreign policies, he was infinitely preferable to Burr.

Finally, on the 36th ballot, the ‘federalist’ members in the states of Delaware and South Carolina abstained, taking their votes away from Burr, and the ‘federalist’ members in the (tied) states of Vermont and Maryland abstained, giving their votes to Jefferson. Hamilton’s work in stopping Burr had finally succeeded, and Jefferson became President!

Note: Hamilton’s distrust of Burr originated in Hamilton’s life-long admiration and dedicated defence of General Washington. When General Washington court-martialled General Lee in 1778, Burr wrote a letter to the court-martial defending Lee, and he became associated with a minority of the officers who disliked and disparaged General Washington’s ability and leadership. In November 1783, after the British had finally evacuated New York, General Washington said farewell to his officers – but Burr was not invited to attend the event. In December 1783, when General Washington was elected President of the Society of the Cincinnati, some officers refused to join – including Burr. In 1798, during the Quasi-war with France, Burr was nominated as brigadier-general, but was rejected by General Washington who considered him as too prone to intrigue. General Washington may also have heard the rumors of Burr’s private opinion of him as ‘a man of no talents’ who ‘could not spell a sentence of common English’.

But, because Burr did not withdraw from the contest and concede the election to Jefferson, he lost any confidence he might have had with Jefferson, and any influence he might wish to have within his administration – and also, he knew that he would not become a future ‘republican’ candidate for vice-president (or for president).

In June 1802, the Clinton faction of the ‘republican’ party in New York turned against their former ally, and published a pamphlet ‘A View of the Political Conduct of Aaron Burr’, accusing Burr of having secretly schemed to steal the presidential election away from Jefferson in 1800, and of plotting to gain ‘federalist’ support to run against Jefferson in 1804. This was done to ostracize him from the party and also, to secure the future ‘republican’ vice-presidential nomination for Clinton.

The ‘federalist’ party had continuously opposed the policies of President Jefferson, but especially opposed the purchase of Louisiana in 1803 – fearing that this acquisition would shift the balance of power away from the northern ‘federalist’ states.

A number of New England ‘federalists’ in Congress, called the ‘Essex Junto’, disillusioned from their defeat over ratification of the Louisiana treaty, and with no hope of the ‘federalists’ regaining the presidency, began discussing the idea of the northern states seceding from the Union. But, for their plan to work they needed the support from New York and so, they sought out the participation of Burr as part of their treasonous plan. With ‘federalist’ support, Burr would run for governor of New York, against the ‘republican’ candidate, and with his victory, Burr could then throw New York behind New England’s secession plot.

Proof of the participation of Burr in the plot is seen in an excerpt from the journal of Senator William Plumer (New Hampshire). In the winter of 1803-04, Pickering, Hillhouse and Plumer dined with Burr, and Hillhouse ‘unequivocally declared that it was his opinion that the United States would soon form two distinct governments’; and ‘Burr conversed very freely on the subject … and the impression made on his mind was, that Burr not only thought a separation would not only take place but that it was necessary’.

Proof is also seen in the following letters from Senator Timothy Pickering:

(to George Cabot, January 29th 1804) – “But when and how is a separation to be effected? … (if) federalism is crumbling away in New England, there is no time to be lost, lest it should be overwhelmed, and become unable to attempt its own relief. Its last refuge is New England; and immediate exertion, perhaps, its only hope. It must begin in Massachusetts. The proposition would be welcomed in Connecticut; and could we doubt of New Hampshire? But New York must be associated; and how is her concurrence to be obtained? She must be made the centre of the confederacy. Vermont and New Jersey would follow of course, and Rhode Island of necessity … We suppose the British Provinces in Canada and Nova Scotia, at no remote period, perhaps without delay, and with the assent of Great Britain, may become members of the Northern League. Certainly, that government can feel only disgust at our present rulers. She will be pleased to see them crestfallen. She will not regret the proposed division of empire. If with her own consent she relinquishes her provinces, she will be rid of the charge of maintaining them; while she will derive from them, as she does from us, all the commercial returns which her merchants now receive. A liberal treaty of amity and commerce will form a bond of union between Great Britain and the Northern confederacy highly useful to both …”

(to Rufus King, March 4th 1804) – “The Federalists here in general anxiously desire the election of Mr. Burr to the chair of New York; for they despair of a present ascendancy of the Federal party. Mr. Burr alone, we think, can break your Democratic phalanx; and we anticipate much good from his success. Were New York detached (as under his administration it would be) from the Virginia influence, the whole Union would be benefited. Jefferson would then be forced to observe some caution and forbearance in his measures. And, if a separation should be deemed proper, the five New England States, New York, and New Jersey would naturally be united. Among those seven states, there is a sufficient congeniality of character to authorize the expectation of practicable harmony and a permanent union, New York the centre ...”

It must also be seen that Pickering would not have openly asserted that Britain would assent to ceding her North American colonies to a northern confederacy, unless he had prior assurances that this would occur. It must be assumed that the meetings among the New England congressmen (beginning no later than December 1803) must have included Anthony Merry, the British minister to the United States.

However, Hamilton had stood out from the majority of his own party when he supported the Louisiana purchase, although he attributed it to pure luck on the part of Jefferson –

“Every man, however, possessed of the least candor and reflection will readily acknowledge that the acquisition has been solely owing to a fortuitous concurrence of unforeseen and unexpected circumstances, and not to any wise or vigorous measures on the part of the American Government.”

He had also spoken out against the campaign of Burr for governor, that

“Col. Burr has steadily pursued the track of democratic policies. This he has done either from principle or from calculation. If the former he is not likely now to change his plan, when the federalists are prostrate and their enemies predominant. If the latter, he will certainly not at this time relinquish the ladder of his ambition and espouse the cause or views of the weaker party ...”

And he touched on his real reason for opposing Burr – his fear of secession of New England from the Union, that

“the ill opinion of Jefferson and jealousy of the ambition of Virginia is no inconsiderable prop of good principles in that country. But these causes are leading to an opinion that a dismemberment of the Union is expedient. It would probably suit Mr. Burr’s views to promote this result to be the chief of the northern portion and, placed at the head of the state of New York, no man would be more likely to succeed.”

In the New York election for governor on April 24th – 26th, Burr carried New York City, but he could not carry the northern counties of the state, losing the election – with 28,000 votes to 35,000 votes for Morgan Lewis, the ‘republican’ candidate. Hamilton’s work had again stopped Burr from succeeding, and the threat of northern secession was set back, for now.

But this secessionist plot was to become the future plan of the British Empire for Canada – to use Canada as part of the plan to split the United States. The British Empire was in favour of a confederation of the northern states into Canada – but not the other way around – not of the annexation of Canada into the American Union.

