On China's Cultural Confidence - part 2, by William Lyon Shoestrap

I read a very insightful story by Alex Krainer – “Untangling the ‘socialism’ vs. ‘capitalism’ dichotomy”, that should humorously remind us that our political narratives are still based on the seating arrangements made during the French Revolution’s National Assembly of 1789.

Mr. Krainer begins:

“Few ideological dichotomies polarize opinions as readily and as completely as that between ‘socialism’ and ‘capitalism’. Those who embrace socialism tend to blame capitalism for everything that’s wrong with our world today. Those who embrace capitalism harbor a seething contempt for socialists, but both camps base their views on ideology with only vague notions about the true nature of either system.”

And he continues on (I’ll let you read his whole story), until he ends with:

“If we want to fix what’s wrong in the world today, it is essential that our analysis goes past the handy but misleading labels of ‘socialism’ vs. ‘capitalism’, or left vs. right, and that we deconstruct our challenges down to their essential building blocks. The labels merely maintain an entrenched ideological divide, enabling each side to disqualify the other without ever having to stop and actually think things through.”

And that got me thinking, about why we accept these entrenched ideologies ‘without ever having to stop and actually think things through’.

And it seems that these entrenched ideologies are based (as Solon understood the problem) on arrogance - that Noah Webster might say is defined as an assumption of superiority or an assumption of entitlement. [I liked that he said arrogance was merely an assumption.]

Now, most of us see this sometimes, like when someone thinks they can somehow ‘get away with it’ without having to face any consequences. But this way of thinking tends to lead to the mentality of a mafia or organized crime, or of spoon-benders at CSIS or the CIA, or of those who are institutionalized at the Smithsonian.

[in all fairness to the Smithsonian, a little birdie once told me that there are two kinds at the Smithsonian – those who are committed, and those who should be!]

But also, this kind of arrogant thinking, that one can ‘get away with it’, eventually relies upon those of us who simply go along with it – ‘we go along, to get along’. And this kind of go-along thinking is perhaps due to a lack of confidence, or a lack of esteem, in ourselves. Because having this confidence would better give us the ability and the opportunity ‘to do good’, and, we would have a meaning to our everyday lives.

So far, I have found, that the best expression of a leader in accepting the responsibility of encouraging this type of confidence in their fellow citizens, is that stated by the philosopher-president of China, Xi Jinping, in his elaboration of the idea of ‘cultural confidence’, that we had earlier looked at, from a November 2016 speech on ‘Confidence in Chinese Culture’.

And today, we can look at another speech of his from seven years later, in November 2023, on ‘Cultural Inheritance and Development’.

And speaking from the highest level of cultural warfare, and of strategic cultural defence that he calls intellectual independence, our friend Xi says that:

“… Only self-confidence leads to self-improvement. Only with cultural confidence can a nation stand firm and tall and traverse great distances. Chinese civilization has an uninterrupted history spanning thousands of years and enduring vitality amid numerous hardships. This is a miracle of human civilization as well as the source of our confidence. Unwavering cultural confidence necessitates charting our own path. To bolster cultural confidence, we must prioritize endeavors to distill insights from our experience and transform these insights into distinct Chinese theories, grounded in our great historical and contemporary practices. We must neither blindly follow dogmas nor indiscriminately adopt foreign theories. Rather, we should strive for intellectual independence. We should make cultural confidence part of the Chinese ethos and cultural characters that are characterized by high-spiritedness, rationality, and peacefulness. These principles are not only a source of vitality, but also an outstanding indicator of cultural confidence. Since ancient times, extensive and profound Chinese civilization has benefited from the openness and inclusiveness of Chinese culture. This attitude necessitates that we proactively learn from all the achievements of human civilization. Chinese civilization cannot develop great cohesion and appeal domestically, nor expand its accessibility and influence abroad, without integrating itself with human advancement in other countries, both in the past and present. Through our continuous efforts, we are better positioned than ever to properly address the relations between China and the West, as well as the interplay between ancient and modern civilizations. We are more eager than ever to forge cultural accomplishments that bridge the past and present, and connect China with the West. We must adapt Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times, keep the best of China’s traditional culture alive and strong, facilitate the localization of foreign cultures, and persist in cultivating a socialist culture with Chinese characteristics in the new era. In the cultural sector, we will not lose our way or our political bearings as long as we adhere to these fundamental principles. We can keep up with and lead the times only if we consistently embrace creativity. … Cultural workers in the new era must be upright and enterprising enough to uphold fundamental principles and break new ground, carry forward our cultural traditions, and write a splendid chapter for contemporary China. Comrades, the best inheritance of history is the creation of history and the greatest tribute to human civilization is the creation of a new form of human progress. I hope all of us will shoulder our missions and make enthusiastic and concerted efforts to create a new culture of our times and develop a modern Chinese civilization.”

[next week, I’d like to continue this ‘un-entrenched’ view of the ‘cultural confidence’ of China, with a look at the poetry of Mao Tse-tung.]