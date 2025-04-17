I read an absolutely fascinating book - ‘Noah’s Flood, the New Scientific Discoveries about the Event that Changed History’ by William Ryan and Walter Pitman (1998), that discusses the archeological and geological discoveries, and the scientific inventions that made the reading of these discoveries possible - and about the great flood of 5600 B.C.

But, because I want you to read the whole story for yourself, along each step of the discovery, I will only give you a short glimpse into this wonderful book, but enough to whet your appetite for more.

“… But our story begins long before, back at the beginning of the last glacial cycle, 120,000 years ago, when the Earth’s climate and the level of the seas was about the same as today. From that point in time and for the next 100,000 years, waters evaporated from the oceans and, transported by the winds, fell as snow on the greater Arctic regions, gradually accreting and compressing into sheets of ice that were in some places up to two miles thick. Twenty thousand years ago at the zenith of this accumulation, so much water had been withdrawn from the oceans that sea level was four hundred feet lower than today.”

And the climate was cooler and drier – temperatures fell, rains became scarce, lakes dried up as evaporation from the lake’s surface exceeded the amount of water that was received from the rivers and rainfall. In this way, the Black Sea became a smaller, isolated lake, separated from the Mediterranean Sea.

And formerly fertile areas became deserts, and peoples migrated from the Levant, Mesopotamia, Anatolia, southeastern Europe (Ukraine and southern Russia) and searched for oases where game and water were plentiful – such were the shores around the Black Sea - where there began to be gathered farmers, hunters, herders, stone tool carvers, pottery makers, sailors, and others of various languages and cultures, exchanging goods and ideas.

I will skip over the great melt of the glaciers that began 20,000 years ago, with a few warming and cooling periods (as the melt was not a smooth ride), and we’ll come to the climax of our story, at 5600 BC, when the ocean levels rose to their previous level.

“The dramatic events that occurred there over seventy-six hundred years ago, drastically altering the landscape of the Bosporus and the entire area of the Black Sea and forcing a diaspora that changed the course of human history.”

The Mediterranean Sea rose until it could finally flow over the edge of land that separated it from the shores of the Black Sea - 500 feet below!!!

“The rivulet became a gentle brook, flowing ever more swiftly, scouring and tugging more forcefully at the bottom and walls of the channel. Within days its gentle murmur would have grown to a roar as the stream became a wildly turbulent river, cutting into its banks, pulling trees and large chunks of earth into the maelstrom … until it had gouged a flume at least 280 feet and up to 475 deep. Ten cubic miles of water poured through each day, two hundred times what flows over Niagara Falls … the level of the lake began to rise six inches a day, immediately inundating the deltas and invading the flat river valleys – moving upstream at as much as a mile each day, without a pause, hour after hour, day after day …” [the above quotes were taken from ‘Noah’s Flood’ pages 230 - 235]

And another mass migration occurred (in a reverse direction this time) to escape the flood - taking with them the skills and culture of these former Black Sea peoples – moving west across Europe as far as the Paris basin, and moving east across Asia as far as the Takla Makan lake (now a desert), and moving south through Anatolia to Mesopotamia and also to the Levant and as far as Egypt!!!

And in this book, it compares this story with those oral histories passed down to us of a great flood, of destruction, and of a rebirth of civilization. Could this Black Sea flood have been the flood of Noah? Or, of Gilgamesh? Or, perhaps all these stories are about the same flood?

And yes, this book is merely an hypothesis, and yes, some day new discoveries will be made that may disprove this theory, or that may reaffirm this theory. But we should nonetheless thank Dr. Ryan and Dr. Pitman for writing this exciting chapter of a book of knowledge that, I hope, never ends!

I think I’ll have to read this book one more time!

And then I’m going to go and reread Apollonius Rhodius and his story of Jason and the Argonauts, and their trip through the Bosporus to the Black Sea. And then I’m going to go and reread Homer’s story and maybe Odysseus’s trip through the pillars of Hercules may not have been past Gibraltar, but was past the Bosporus - through the surrounding cliffs over 250 feet high. And then I’m going to go and reread Plato’s Timaeus and Critias dialogues and then ask myself, whether the Atlanteans may have also been living around the Black Sea, perhaps around Pontus, in Turkiye?

And, perhaps, we’ll have to redefine what it means to be called Caucasian!!! And, perhaps, this will be the end of that fraud of the Aryan myth?

Oh, wow … so many new questions, and so many fun stories to read, and to tell.

Have fun. Reading, and reading, and reading, and ….