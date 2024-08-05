I read a story about sanctions – ‘How Four U.S. Presidents Unleashed Economic Warfare Across the Globe’, and that:

“today, the United States imposes three times as many sanctions as any other country or international body, targeting a third of all nations with some kind of financial penalty on people, properties or organizations ... The United States is imposing sanctions at a record-setting pace again this year, with more than 60 percent of all low-income countries now under some form of financial penalty, according to a Washington Post analysis.”

But the story concludes that:

“nobody in government is sure if this strategy [i.e. of sanctions] is even working.”

Something is very wrong with this picture!?!?!?!

And it made me think about a time almost 250 years ago, when 13 colonies complained to the British Empire:

“For imposing taxes on us without our consent.”

And isn’t imposing taxes without consent or representation, back then, so very similar to today, in imposing sanctions on someone or some country without their consent or without even their being allowed representation to argue against it. I’m sure that these countries are likewise wishing to declare their independence from this repeat of ‘imperial’ policy!!!

Then a little birdie chirped … what would happen if Canada got sanctioned?

But I thought about how these sanctions have forced some countries to promote the development of their own domestic industries, to produce for themselves what they were denied through the sanctions, and how it has actually improved and strengthened their economies. Now maybe that might be good for Canada, to help to re-build our decaying economy.

Ummm … but first, we’ll probably have to do something good, in order to get sanctioned.

And my feathered friend chirped … OK, first we get sanctioned, and then we declare independence!

Have fun. consentedly.