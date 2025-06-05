This is a presentation that I gave for the Rising Tide Foundation, as my attempt to rehabilitate our, perhaps presently misguided, view of the wonderful and under-appreciated genius of Mary Godwin Shelley. The presentation is about an hour and three-quarters and then there’s another 45 minutes of Q & A.

You may watch the video, and/or you may read the full transcript with images to this lecture.

Mary Shelley's Fight against Romanticism:

A New Look at Dr. Frankenstein

by Gerald Therrien

Today I want to look at a story by Mary Shelley, that’s titled ‘Frankenstein, or, the Modern Prometheus’. I would encourage those of you who have never read this short book by Mary Shelley, to read it, and to forget all those Hollywood nonsensical horror movies that have nothing at all to do with this book.

I won’t go into everything in the book, just some of the main ideas, and I want to look at ‘Frankenstein’ as part of the fight against the modern occultists and romanticists. It should take about an hour and a bit, so I hope you have your tea and popcorn all ready.

Mary Shelley (1797 - 1851) by Richard Rothwell

Most of us think of Mary Shelley as the devoted wife of her late husband, Percy Shelley, who would patiently and methodically collect, organize and publish all of Percy Shelley’s writings for posterity – the Posthumous Poems, published in 1824, the Poetical Works, published in 1839, and most importantly the Essays, Letters from Abroad, and Translations, published in 1840, that contained his ‘A Defence of Poetry’ and his translations of two of Plato’s dialogues, the Ion and the Banquet.

And Mary Shelley should be remembered for doing all of this. But we also should think of her as the author of numerous novels, of many short stories and reviews, and especially of that masterpiece, her very first literary work – ‘Frankenstein’, that was published in 1818, when Mary was only 20 years old!

Now, I can only speak for myself, but when I was 20 years old, I really didn’t know too much. But, when I was that age, we were all watching the moon landings on TV, and also watching the Vietnam war on TV. And although we knew that there were some wonderful things happening in the world, we also knew that there was something going on that just wasn’t right. And I would say that over the years, some of us baby boomers tried to learn what caused this stark difference between the moon landing and the Vietnam war. So, the first question we should ask, should be: how did a young 20-year-old woman come to write this classic psychological thriller of ‘Frankenstein’?

Mary Wollstonecraft (1759 - 1797) by John Opie

Mary did not know her mother, Mary Wollstonecraft, who died shortly after giving birth to her daughter, Mary. In 1790, Mary Wollstonecraft wrote ‘A Vindication of the Rights of Men, in a Letter to the Most Honorable Edmund Burke, occasioned by his Reflections on the Revolution in France’, a year before Thomas Paine wrote his ‘Rights of Man’ in 1791; and a year later in 1792, she would write ‘A Vindication of the Rights of Woman, with Strictures on Political and Moral Subjects’.

She was quite the revolutionary!

Mary then went to Paris to learn of the events surrounding the French Revolution and she was a witness to the execution of Louis XVI. In Paris, she associated with the Girondins, rather than the Jacobins – because the Jacobins followed Rousseau’s idea that women were the helpers of men.

Later she fell in love with an American, Gilbert Imlay (1754 – 1828) who had been a Lieutenant in the Continental Army and was a diplomatic representative of the United States to France, and was also a smuggler, helping to run the British blockade of French ports. Gilbert would claim that Mary was his wife (although they never married) to save her from the Terror and the attack on foreigners, and Mary would write a third book in 1794, titled ‘An Historical and Moral View of the French Revolution’.

Imlay and Mary would return to England in 1795, and she would write a novel about her travels to Scandinavia in order to try to retrieve a stolen ship of Gilbert’s, a fourth book in 1796, titled ‘Letters written during a Short Residence in Sweden, Norway and Denmark’. Her relationship with Imlay ended, but then at a dinner to host Thomas Paine, she met William Godwin who later said of Mary’s fourth book, her ‘Letters’:

“If ever there was a book calculated to make a man in love with its author, this appears to me to be the book. She speaks of her sorrows, in a way that fills us with melancholy, and dissolves us in tenderness, at the same time that she displays a genius which commands all our admiration.”

William and Mary would fall in love, and when Mary became pregnant, they were married in 1797 – even though he was opposed to the idea of marriage, but Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin died just 11 days after giving birth to her daughter, Mary Shelley. So, Godwin would raise and tutor Mary.

William Godwin (1756 - 1836) by James Northcote

William Godwin was a controversial novelist and a political journalist who is best known for writing ‘An Enquiry Concerning Political Justice, and its Influence on Morals and Happiness ’ in 1793, while he was thinking about both Burke’s and Paine’s pamphlets. It was in response to Godwin’s book that Thomas Malthus wrote ‘An Essay on the Principle of Population as it Affects the Future Improvement of Society, with Remarks on the Speculations of Mr. Godwin’ in 1798, and that was written against Godwin’s ‘optimism’. So, whatever may be said both for and against William Godwin, at least, he was on the right side of the fight, and he did put himself smack-dab in the middle of the fight, too.

Percy and Mary Shelley by William Powell Frith (1877)

In 1814, Percy Shelley began to visit his mentor, William Godwin, every day, and he soon fell in love with his daughter Mary Godwin, and they eloped. After their son, William, was born in 1816, they left with Mary’s step-sister Claire who was having an affair with Byron, to meet Byron in Geneva. And it was here, during their four months stay in Geneva, that Mary Shelley began writing ‘Frankenstein’.

During the summer of 1816, Mary and Percy were visiting Geneva, and reading some ghost stories, and each one of their small group of friends and neighbors, were challenged to write their own ghost story. She tried to create a story, but each day it was always in vain – ‘the greatest misery of authorship, when dull Nothing replies to our anxious invocations’.

And in looking into how she finally came to write her story, we can read about it in her preface”

“Invention, it must be humbly admitted, does not consist in creating out of void, but out of chaos; the materials must, in the first place, be afforded: it can give form to dark, shapeless substances, but cannot bring into being the substance itself … Invention consists in the capacity of seizing on the capabilities of a subject: and in the power of molding and fashioning ideas suggested to it”.

Wow! Invention isn’t created out of the void – because there is no void – it is created out of chaos, and not to give order, but to give it form. And she tells how one day, their group was discussing the nature of life, and ‘whether there was any probability of its ever being discovered and communicated’.

That night she couldn’t sleep:

“my imagination, unbidden, possessed and guided me, gifting the successive images that arose in my mind with a vividness far beyond the usual bounds of reverie … of any human endeavour to mock the stupendous mechanism of the Creator of the world”.

That was to be the rough pale glimpse of her frightful tale. And that last line should give us an idea of her intention in writing this story.

Mary Shelley’s draft of ‘Frankenstein’

And in the morning, she began to make her dream into a story, writing “It was on a dreary night of November”. And then, this small sentence reminded me of the Edgar Allan Poe poem, the ‘Raven’, “Once upon a midnight dreary … [that was] in the bleak December.”

While the months had changed, this start to a recalling of an idea, was just so similar, that I’m convinced that it could not be mistaken as fortunate or accidental. Mary ends her preface by bidding her story to go forth, because it bears her loving remembrance of her husband:

“I have an affection for it, for it was the offspring of happy days, when death and grief were but words, which found no true echo in my heart. Its several pages speak of many a walk, many a drive, and many a conversation, when I was not alone; and my companion was one who, in this world, I shall never see more”.

Aaah … nevermore, as in the Raven’s repeating of nevermore!!!

Mary wrote this preface for the 2nd edition when it was re-published in 1831. Perhaps, Poe had read Mary’s preface, and that nudged him into thinking of writing the Raven (in 1845) … perhaps.

Mary Shelley’s novel ‘Frankenstein’ should remind us of one of those Russian nested dolls – that are called Matryoshka dolls, or some people call them babushka dolls – with smaller dolls found inside the outer dolls. Because as we read the story that the ‘daemon’ told to Victor Frankenstein; and of Victor’s story that he told to Robert Walton; and of Robert’s story that he told to his sister; all these stories are opened one after the other, and together they are told to us (the reader) by Mary Shelley.

Our first story, our first babushka doll, starts with letters that Robert Walton wrote, from St. Petersburgh and from Archangel in Russia to his sister back home in England, where Robert recounts his boyhood and the time spent in his uncle’s library where he would read and study a history of all the voyages of discovery. When Robert was older, he inherited the fortune of his cousin, and his thoughts turned back to his earlier love of discovery in his uncle’s books. And so he began planning an expedition – of arriving at the north Pacific ocean through the seas which surround the north pole.

“I may there discover the wondrous power which attracts the needle; and may regulate a thousand celestial observations, that require only this voyage to render their seeming eccentricities consistent for ever.”

And now after 6 years of preparation, he had hired a ship and was gathering a crew of sailors. But Robert told his sister, he was not only searching for a north-east passage, but maybe, also for a friend.

“I have no friend Margaret, when I am glowing with the enthusiasm of success, there will be none to participate my joy; if I am assailed by disappointment, no one will endeavour to sustain me in dejection.”

[illustration by John Coulthart]

Some months later after starting on his voyage, Robert’s ship was closed in by ice, and while waiting for a change in the weather and to break free of the ice, the sailors found on one of the large ice flows, a carriage on a sledge that would have been drawn by dogs, but only one of the dogs was still alive, and a single man on it – nearly frozen and emaciated from fatigue and suffering. He was brought onto the ship, and Robert cared for this stranger, who slowly recovered his health and spirit.

And they soon became good friends, as Robert explained his project and the stranger showed sympathy for Robert’s motivation. And this stranger [Victor Frankenstein], who had at one time wished that the memory of his great misfortunes might die with him, decided to tell Robert the story of his life:

“I imagine that you may deduce an apt moral from my tale; one that may direct you if you succeed in your undertaking, and console you in case of failure.”

[illustration by John Coulthart]

Now in our second story, our second babushka doll, Victor talks about his childhood and his parents, who would also adopt a young orphan girl from her poor guardian family: named Elizabeth, who would busy herself with ‘the aerial creations of the poets’ and in ‘the majestic and wondrous scenes which surrounded their Swiss home’, while he delighted in investigating their causes.

“The world was to me a secret which I desired to divine. Curiosity, earnest research to learn the hidden laws of nature, gladness akin to rapture, as they were unfolded to me, are among the earliest sensations I can remember.”

At school, Victor had one friend, Henry Clerval, who loved enterprise, hardship and danger, who read books of chivalry and romance, wrote heroic songs and tales of enchantment and knightly adventure. But despite the influence of his step-sister and his friend, Victor would however become different, and he recounted the point in his life that changed his outlook.

[illustration by John Coulthart]

When Victor was thirteen, his family went on a trip to the baths, but because of bad weather, they had to stay inside at the inn, where he says:

“I chanced to find a volume of the works of Cornelius Agrippa. I opened it with apathy; the theory which he attempts to demonstrate and the wonderful facts which he relates soon changed this feeling into enthusiasm. A new light seemed to dawn upon my mind …”

Victor showed his discovery to his father, who said “don’t’ waste your time on this, it’s ‘sad trash’.”

[illustration by Bernie Wrightson]

But, like a typical teen-ager, Victor says:

“If, instead of this remark, my father had taken the pains to explain to me that the principles of Agrippa had been entirely exploded and that a modern system of science had been introduced which possessed much greater powers than the ancient, because the powers of the latter were chimerical, while those of the former were real and practical, under such circumstances I should certainly have thrown Agrippa aside … But the cursory glance my father had taken of my volume by no means assured me that he was acquainted with its contents, and I continued to read with the greatest avidity.”

I think that Mary is explaining the role of educators and of parents in not just in saying no to children, but of needing to also explain why.

So, when he returned home, he would find and read the rest of the books of Agrippa, and later he’d also read the books of Paracelsus and Albertus Magnus.

“I read and studied the wild fancies of these writers with delight; they appeared to me treasures known to few besides myself … I took their word for all that they averred, and I became their disciple … Under the guidance of my new preceptors I entered with the greatest diligence into the search of the philosopher’s stone and the elixir of life …”

Ok. So who were these alchemists and occultists that Victor began to study:

Albertus Magnus (1200 – 1280)

Albertus Magnus was a Dominican friar, and the teacher of Thomas Aquinas, and he was also an alchemist and astrologer and he wrote ‘Speculum Astronomiae’ in defense of astrology.

Cornelius Agrippa (1486 – 1535)

Cornelius Agrippa was a mercenary, a knight of the Holy Roman Emperor and a skeptic, who wrote ‘Three Books of Occult Philosophy’ that claimed that magic could resolve the problems of skepticism.

Paracelsus (1493 – 1541)

Paracelsus, the pen name of Theophrastus Bombastus von Hehenheim, whose father was a commander of the Knights Hospitaller (the knights of Malta), was another alchemist like Albertus, and he wrote ‘Astronomia Magna’ on astrology, divination and demonology.

In more modern times, Carl Jung studied Paracelsus, and he wrote two essays on him, delivering one of them in 1921 in the actual house in which Paracelsus was born, and the other one in 1941 - to mark the 400th anniversary of Paracelsus’s death.

And to learn more about Carl Jung, you simply have to read “The Shaping of a World Religion: Carl Jung and the Land of the Dead” by Cynthia Chung.

It would seem that Mary and Percy Shelley was fighting against some of these same occultists and transhumanists that we are fighting against today.

Then Victor further tells of when he was fifteen and he witnessed a violent and terrible thunderstorm that entirely reduced an old oak tree into ribbons of wood.

“On this occasion a man of great research in natural philosophy was with us, and excited by this catastrophe, he entered on the explanation of a theory which he had formed on the subject of electricity and galvanism, which was at once new and astonishing to me. All that he said threw greatly into the shade Cornelius Agrippa, Albertus Magnus, and Paracelsus, the lords of my imagination …”

When we think of the science of electricity at that time, he should think of Dr. Benjamin Franklin. And in ending Victor’s infatuation with the alchemists, it shouldn’t appear as being anti-Franklin, as some people have proposed, but actually it should appear to be pro-Franklin, and anti-alchemy.

A better case could be made that the story of Victor Frankenstein of Geneva should remind us of the ‘Letters from an Inhabitant of Geneva’ by Henri de Saint-Simon where he called for the establishment of a religion of science with Sir Isaac Newton as its patron saint.

“I believe in God. I believe that God created the universe. I believe that God made the universe, subject to the law of gravity.”

But a problem still appeared in Victor, that instead of using this astonishment at the science of electricity, Victor reacted very differently – with Agrippa’s skepticism!!!

“But by some fatality the overthrow of these men [i.e. the alchemists] disinclined me to pursue my accustomed studies. It seemed to me as if nothing would or could ever be known. All that had so long engaged my attention suddenly grew despicable ... In this mood of mind I betook myself to mathematics and the branches of study appertaining to that science as being built upon secure foundations, and so worthy of my consideration.”

Victor rejected not just the alchemists, but he also rejected natural philosophy and instead ended up studying mathematics [hmmm …. just like Sir Isaac], because he thought that mathematics would be more secure and wouldn’t change!!! No more hypotheses, just the facts, Ma’am, just the facts!

Sir Isaac Newton, being an infamous alchemist, literally wrote the book on ‘Mathematical Principles of Natural Philosophy’, not on natural philosophy but on its mathematical principles!!!

And so, it would appear that Victor was now following in Sir Isaac’s footsteps!!!

[illustration by John Coulthart]

Victor continued to tell his story, when later his parents sent him to study at university, and where he was interviewed by Professor Krempe who taught natural philosophy, and Victor told him of the alchemists that he had studied, and the professor replied.

“Have you really spent your time in studying such nonsense? Every minute, every instant that you have wasted on those books is utterly and entirely lost. You have burdened your memory with exploded systems and useless names. Good God! In what desert land have you lived, where no one was kind enough to inform you that these fancies which you have so greedily imbibed are a thousand years old and as musty as they are ancient? I little expected, in this enlightened and scientific age, to find a disciple of Albertus Magnus and Paracelsus. My dear sir, you must begin your studies entirely anew.”

But Victor wasn’t really disappointed to hear this, since he had earlier decided that these alchemists were ‘sad trash’. But then he visited Professor Waldman, who taught chemistry, and when Victor told him of his studies of the alchemists, he wasn’t told that they were nonsense, but something else.

“These were men to whose indefatigable zeal modern philosophers were indebted for most of the foundations of their knowledge. They had left to us, as an easier task, to give new names and arrange in connected classifications the facts which they in a great degree had been the instruments of bringing to light. The labours of men of genius, however erroneously directed, scarcely ever fail in ultimately turning to the solid advantage of mankind.”

[illustration by Bernie Wrightson]

Victor now resolved to return to his ancient study of the alchemists, and now pursued his studies intensively, forgetting about his surroundings and his friends, and growing pale and emaciated as he worked away in his secret toil at this one pursuit –

“… examining and analysing all the minutiae of causation, as exemplified in the change from life to death, and death to life, until from the midst of this darkness a sudden light broke in upon me … I succeeded in discovering the cause of generation and life ...”

[illustration by Bernie Wrightson]

Until ….

“It was on a dreary night of November that I beheld the accomplishment of my toils ... when, by the glimmer of the half-extinguished light, I saw the dull yellow eye of the creature open; it breathed hard, and a convulsive motion agitated its limbs … I had desired it with an ardour that far exceeded moderation; but now that I had finished, the beauty of the dream vanished, and breathless horror and disgust filled my heart … Unable to endure the aspect of the being I had created, I rushed out of the room …”

Victor took refuge in the courtyard for the remainder of the night, and upon returning to his room the next day, he found that the demon was no longer there – it must have fled. His friend Henry Clerval arrived that same day, and Henry nursed Victor back to health from his ‘nervous fever’ – as Victor was always imagining and expecting the return of his demon to seize him. And with the lurking thought of that fatal night, he had acquired ‘a violent antipathy’ even to the name of natural philosophy.

[illustration by John Coulthart]

Then Victor received a letter from his father, telling him of the murder of his youngest brother, William, and he immediately set off for home. Upon arriving at Geneva, at night during a thunderstorm, he went to visit the scene of William’s murder, and in the shadows, he saw the figure of the demon – and he became convinced that the demon, his creation, was the murderer.

In the morning, he arrived at the house of his father, and thought of telling everyone about this creature and to begin a pursuit of him, but then he realized that telling his story would appear to be ‘the ravings of insanity’.

And so Victor decided to remain silent! And even when a servant girl, Justine, that had been adopted into his father’s household, was wrongfully accused of the murder, Victor still remained silent!

When she confessed to the murder, in order to obtain absolution – her confessor threatened her with ‘excommunication and hell fire’ unless she would admit guilt, Victor remained silent!.

And during the trial, and when she was executed … Victor remained silent about the creature. By his silence, his remorse turned to despair, and he only wished for revenge upon the creature.

[illustration by John Coulthart]

One day, while wandering along one of the Alpine valleys, to try to forget about his despair, Victor saw a large figure approaching – the wretch that he had created.

“I trembled with rage and horror, resolving to wait his approach, and then close with him in mortal combat ... Oh! That I could, with the extinction of your miserable existence, restore those victims whom you have so diabolically murdered!”

The fiend first replies with a threat, and then tries to elicit Victor’s pity:

“You purpose to kill me. How dare you sport thus with life? Do your duty towards me, and I will do mine towards you and the rest of mankind. If you will comply with my conditions, I will leave them and you at peace; but if you refuse, I will glut the maw of death, until it be satiated with the blood of your remaining friends … Oh, Frankenstein, be not equitable to every other and trample upon me alone, to whom thy justice, and even thy clemency and affection, is most due. Remember that I am thy creature; I ought to be thy Adam, but I am rather the fallen angel, whom thou drivest from joy for no misdeed. Everywhere I see bliss, from which I alone am irrevocably excluded. I was benevolent and good; misery made me a fiend. Make me happy, and I shall again be virtuous … Hear my tale, it is long and strange.”

Mary begins hinting at a comparison of the fiend to one of the fallen angels from ‘Paradise Lost’.

And now, (our next babushka doll), the demon tells his story to Victor.

[illustration by Bernie Wrightson]

After fleeing from Victor’s residence, the fiend had wandered through the nearby woods, until he entered a village, where he was attacked with stones and sticks, and had to flee, until he found shelter in a small shed that was attached to the side of a cottage. And he would find a small crevice in the wall, where he could observe the comings and goings of the family that lived in the cottage – a young son and daughter, with their blind elderly father. Another babushka doll opens, as this family unknowingly tells their story to the fiend.

And the fiend observed them and listened to them, and soon began to learn their language.

[illustration by Bernie Wrightson]

Later, one night while wondering in the neighboring woods looking for food, the demon found a suitcase containing some books – ‘Paradise Lost’, ‘Plutarch’s Lives’ and ‘Sorrows of Werter’.

‘The Sorrows of Werter’ was Goethe’s first novel and the one that would make him famous and that was greatly admired by the German Romanticists, but one that he would later regret ever writing, and it kind of reminds me of Victor, who created the fiend and then very much regretted it. ‘The Sorrows of Werter’ is a story of a romantic Werter who suffers rejection because of his lack of social standing, and who, because of his unrequited love is led to commit suicide to end his sorrows.

After reading ‘Sorrows of Werter’, the fiend said:

“But I thought Werter himself a more divine being than I had ever beheld or imagined; his character contained no pretension, but it sank deep. The disquisitions upon death and suicide were calculated to fill me with wonder. I did not pretend to enter into the merits of the case, yet I inclined towards the opinions of the hero, whose extinction I wept, without precisely understanding it.”

Talk about death and suicide was a shock for the fiend, but he really sympathized with Werter, although he didn’t really understand Werter’s sorrows.

Plutarch’s ‘Lives of the Noble Greeks and Romans’ contained the stories of the founders of the ancient republics – of men concerned in public affairs, in governing or massacring their species.

After reading Plutarch’s ‘Lives’, the fiend said:

“I felt the greatest ardour for virtue rise within me, and abhorrence for vice, as far as I understood the signification of those terms, relative as they were, as I applied them, to pleasure and pain alone.”

The fiend didn’t really have a proper sense of virtue, because he only understood it from a sense of pleasure and pain.

Milton’s ‘Paradise Lost’ contains the story of the fallen angels, and after reading it, the fiend said that it made him think about his own life:

“Many times I considered Satan as the fitter emblem of my condition, for often, like him, when I viewed the bliss of my protectors, the bitter gall of envy rose within me ...”

[illustration by Bernie Wrightson]

And then the fiend told of when he read Victor’s notes of his experiment, that the fiend had found in the coat that he had taken when he fled from Victor’s lab, and of his despair.

“Hateful day when I received life! Accursed creator! Why did you form a monster so hideous that even you turned from me in disgust? God made man beautiful and alluring, after his own image; but my form is a filthy type of yours, more horrid even from the very resemblance. Satan had his companions, fellow devils, to admire and encourage him, but I am solitary and abhorred … No Eve soothed my sorrows nor shared my thoughts; I was alone. I remembered Adam’s supplication to his Creator. But where was mine? He had abandoned me, and in the bitterness of my heart I cursed him.”

After thinking many hours about all this, he decided that he must find a way to be accepted by his so-called ‘family’. The fiend had grown emotionally attached to this family that he watched – when they were unhappy, he felt depressed; when they were happy, he was full of joy.

[illustration by Bernie Wrightson]

Soon he formed a plan to win their favor.

“I persuaded myself that when they should become acquainted with my admiration of their virtues they would compassionate me and overlook my personal deformity. Could they turn from their door one, however monstrous, who solicited their compassion and friendship? I resolved, at least, not to despair, but in every way to fit myself for an interview with them which would decide my fate.”

The fiend’s plan was to enter their cottage when the blind man was all alone, and in the absence of the children, he would gain the trust of the old man, and through him, he might be tolerated by his children. That plan seemed to be going tolerably well, until the children arrived back home, and to their horror, saw the fiend clinging to the knees of the old man. The daughter fainted, and the son threw the fiend to the ground and beat him violently with a stick, until the fiend fled from the cottage.

[illustration by Bernie Wrightson]

The family fled from the cottage, never to return, and with the fiend’s romantic fantasy of becoming part of the family gone, and with these feelings of rage and revenge inside his heart, he destroyed everything left in the garden and burned the cottage.

“From that moment I declared everlasting war against the species, and more than all, against him who had formed me and sent me forth to this insupportable misery … Unfeeling, heartless creator! You had endowed me with perceptions and passions and then cast me abroad an object for the scorn and horror of mankind. But on you only had I any claim for pity and redress, and from you I determined to seek that justice which I vainly attempted to gain from any other being that wore the human form.”

[from the ‘Frankenstein’ Hallmark mini-series]

Now, the fiend journeyed to Geneva, to seek out Victor, to demand justice or to inflict revenge!

After arriving at Geneva, he rested in a hiding place among the fields, until he was woken by the sounds of a young child playing. Suddenly, the fiend thought that perhaps this child was too young to be horrified by his appearance, and that he could take him and educate him to be his friend. But the child screamed and struggled to escape, and the fiend grasped his throat to silence him, and he soon lay dead. This was Victor’s young brother, William.

“I gazed on my victim, and my heart swelled with exultation and hellish triumph; clapping my hands, I exclaimed, ‘I too can create desolation; my enemy is not invulnerable; this death will carry despair to him, and a thousand other miseries shall torment and destroy him’.”

[illustration by John Coulthart]

When the fiend had finished telling his story to Victor, he then made his demand:

Demon: “I am alone and miserable; man will not associate with me; but one as deformed and horrible as myself would not deny herself to me. My companion must be of the same species and have the same defects … You must create a female for me with whom I can live in the interchange of those sympathies necessary for my being. This you alone can do, and I demand it of you as a right which you must not refuse to concede.” Victor: “I do refuse it, and no torture shall ever extort a consent from me. You may render me the most miserable of men, but you shall never make me base in my own eyes. Shall I create another like yourself, whose joint wickedness might desolate the world? Begone! I have answered you; you may torture me, but I will never consent.”

Demon: “Have a care; I will work at your destruction, nor finish until I desolate your heart, so that you shall curse the hour of your birth … If you consent, neither you nor any other human being shall ever see us again; I will go to the vast wilds of South America.” Victor: “You will return and again seek their kindness, and you will meet with their detestation; your evil passions will be renewed, and you will then have a companion to aid you in the task of destruction. This may not be; cease to argue the point, for I cannot consent.” Demon: “I swear to you … that with the companion you bestow, I will quit the neighbourhood of man and dwell, as it may chance, in the most savage of places. My evil passions will have fled, for I shall meet with sympathy! My life will flow quietly away, and in my dying moments I shall not curse my maker.”

Although Victor could not sympathize with him, he instead pitied him, and agreed to his demand.

“His words had a strange effect upon me. I tried to stifle these sensations; I thought that as I could not sympathise with him, I had no right to withhold from him the small portion of happiness which was yet in my power to bestow … I thought of the promise of virtues which he had displayed on the opening of his existence and the subsequent blight of all kindly feeling by the loathing and scorn which his protectors had manifested towards him … After a long pause of reflection I concluded that the justice due both to him and my fellow creatures demanded of me that I should comply with his request.”

At this the fiend suddenly fled – perhaps, fearful of any change in Victor’s sentiments.

[illustration by Bernie Wrightson]

Back home in Geneva, Victor tried to collect the courage to start his work, but he just couldn’t.

“I feared the vengeance of the disappointed fiend, yet I was unable to overcome my repugnance to the task which was enjoined me. I found that I could not compose a female without again devoting several months to profound study and laborious disquisition. I had heard of some discoveries having been made by an English philosopher, the knowledge of which was material to my success …”

Victor would travel to England with his friend, Henry Clerval. After staying in London for some months to meet this English natural philosopher, Henry and Victor received an invitation from a friend in Scotland, and now Victor decided that he could work on his project in some remote spot there.

[the funeral of John Hampden]

But on their way north to Scotland, Victor and Henry stopped at Oxford, where they recalled the battle for Oxford during the English civil war:

“It was here that Charles I. had collected his forces. This city had remained faithful to him, after the whole nation had forsaken his cause to join the standard of Parliament and liberty.”

That’s good to know. Oxford sided with the king while the whole nation sided with parliament. After visiting the tomb of John Hampden who was killed in the battle near Oxford, Victor says:

“For a moment my soul was elevated from its debasing and miserable fears to contemplate the divine ideas of liberty and self-sacrifice of which these sights were the monuments and the remembrancers.”

Beginning in 1812, Hampden clubs were being set up, in his memory, in towns and cities throughout England, to promote political reform and ‘the divine ideas of liberty and self-sacrifice’.

After arriving in Scotland, Victor left Clerval with their friend, while Victor left to make a tour of Scotland – alone, travelling to one of the remotest islands of the Orkneys – where he could work ‘ungazed at and unmolested’ in a small miserable two-room hut.

[illustration by John Coulthart]

The first time that Victor had undertaken his experiment, was in Germany where we saw how the German romanticists so admired Goethe’s Sorrows of Werter.

Now, Victor is going to attempt a second experiment in Scotland - the home of one of the founders of British romanticism, Walter Scott, who was an avid admirer of the German romanticists.

“Then comes Sir Walter Scott with his enchantments, and by his single might checks this wave of progress, and even turns it back; sets the world in love with dreams and phantoms; with decayed and swinish forms of religion; with decayed and degraded systems of government; with the sillinesses and emptinesses, sham grandeurs, sham gauds, and sham chivalries of a brainless and worthless long-vanished society. He did measureless harm; more real and lasting harm, perhaps, than any other individual that ever wrote.” [from ‘Life on the Mississippi’, by Mark Twain]

Mark Twain was not a lover of romanticism!

[illustration by Bernie Wrightson]

While reassembling his chemical instruments in his new laboratory, Victor reminded himself of the pact he had made with the fiend – when he was only concerned with his own safety, but now he was concerned with the fate of others, if he succeeded in his task, and he changed his mind:

“Three years before, I had created a fiend whose unparalleled barbarity had desolated my heart and filled it for ever with the bitterest remorse. I was now about to form another being of whose dispositions I was alike ignorant; she might become ten thousand times more malignant than her mate and delight, for its own sake, in murder and wretchedness. He had sworn to quit the neighbourhood of man and hide himself in deserts, but she had not … Even if they were to leave Europe and inhabit the deserts of the new world, yet one of the first results of those sympathies for which the dæmon thirsted would be children, and a race of devils would be propagated upon the earth who might make the very existence of the species of man a condition precarious and full of terror. Had I right, for my own benefit, to inflict this curse upon everlasting generations? I had before been moved by the sophisms of the being I had created; I had been struck senseless by his fiendish threats; but now, for the first time, the wickedness of my promise burst upon me; I shuddered to think that future ages might curse me as their pest, whose selfishness had not hesitated to buy its own peace at the price, perhaps, of the existence of the whole human race.”

Like events in the world today, Mary is warning of the consequences of giving in to inhuman blackmail, from a fear for one’s own personal safety. And that acting from remorse, from compassion, instead brings up a fear for everyone’s safety. I think that visit to Oxford really did Victor some good.

[illustration by Bernie Wrightson]

Then, by the light of the moon, Victor caught a glimpse of the demon through the window, and Victor suddenly tore to pieces what he had been laboring over, and vowed never to resume his work.

Soon, the demon entered the room – Victor’s second meeting with him:

Demon: “Do you dare to break your promise? … do you dare destroy my hopes?” Victor: “Begone! I do break my promise; never will I create another like yourself.” Demon: “Slave, I before reasoned with you, but you have proved yourself unworthy of my condescension. Remember that I have power; you believe yourself miserable, but I can make you so wretched that the light of day will be hateful to you. You are my creator, but I am your master; obey!”

Notice the change that occurs in the demon, when his sophisms were rejected, and his tone of arrogance – ‘slave … I am your master: obey’ – for arrogance was the sin of the fallen angels.

Demon: “You can blast my other passions, but revenge remains – revenge, henceforth dearer than light or food! … Beware, for I am fearless and therefore powerful. I will watch with the wiliness of a snake, that I may sting with its venom. Man, you shall repent of the injuries you inflict.” Victor: “Devil, cease; and do not poison the air with these sounds of malice. I have declared my resolution to you, and I am no coward to bend beneath words. Leave me; I am inexorable.”

Mary shows us that the fiend, that Victor now calls the devil, is demanding Victor’s repentance. But repentance without remorse or compassion is simply submission, that Victor refuses. Justice demands remorse, but tyranny demands submission.

[illustration by Bernie Wrightson]

And then the demon fled into the night. But just before he fled, he warned “but remember, I shall be with you on your wedding-night”.

The next day, Victor walked around the isle, worrying about who would be the demon’s next victim. But needing to dispose of his destroyed experiment, he packed up the remains in a basket, weighed it down with some rocks, and sailed out in a little skiff, and threw the basket into the sea. But then the wind and waves drove him away from his isle and he ended up on the coast of Ireland. When he landed, and arrived at a small town, he was brought before the magistrate – ‘to give an account of the gentleman who was found murdered here last night’.

[illustration by Bernie Wrightson]

When Victor was shown the dead body – it was Henry Clerval, who had been strangled – ‘for there was no sign of any violence except the black mark of fingers on his neck’.

Victor was later found innocent of the crime, and his father arrived to bring him home to Geneva, where Victor now prepared for his upcoming marriage to Elizabeth. But all he could think of was the threat of the demon - “I will be with you on your wedding-night.”

[illustration by Bernie Wrightson]

Victor was expecting that night to be when the demon would try to kill him, and where Victor expected that a deadly struggle would take place:

“if he were victorious I should be at peace and his power over me be at an end. If he were vanquished, I should be a free man.”

On their wedding night, Victor walked up and down the passages of the house, prepared to confront the demon. But the demon would not come to kill Victor, but came to kill Elizabeth.

[illustration by Bernie Wrightson]

Upon hearing a scream, Victor rushed to find Elizabeth with ‘the murderous mark of the fiend’s grasp was on her neck.” Then, Victor looked up, and saw the fiend at the open window –

“A grin was on the face of the monster; he seemed to jeer, as with his fiendish finger he pointed towards the corpse of my wife.”

Victor grabbed his pistol and fired at the demon, who ran away, plunged into the lake, and escaped. When Victor told his father of the death of Elizabeth, the news was too much for his heart to bear, and in a few days his father died in his arms.

[illustration by Bernie Wrightson]

Victor could only think of revenge and he now resolved to pursue the demon:

“I devote myself, either in my life or death, to his destruction.”

Victor pursued the demon – down the windings of the Rhone, across the Mediterranean to the Black Sea, among the wilds of Tartary and Russia, and northward across the plains and deserts until he reached the ocean, and traversed the snows and ice with a sledge and dogs, until he was trapped on a drifting piece of ice and when he was about to sink in distress, he saw Robert Walton’s ship, where he wanted to ask for a boat, in order to pursue the fiend.

But Victor’s exhaustion stopped him from continuing his quest.

[illustration by Bernie Wrightson]

Victor is about to finish his story when he makes a dire request of Robert:

“Swear to me, Walton, that he shall not escape, that you will seek him and satisfy my vengeance in his death.”

And Victor reminisced about the changes in his life:

“When younger, I believed myself destined for some great enterprise ... [but now] All my speculations and hopes are as nothing, and like the archangel who aspired to omnipotence, I am chained in an eternal hell … I trod heaven in my thoughts, now exulting in my powers, now burning with the idea of their effects.”

Victor compares himself to one of the fallen angels too, burning with the consequences of his creation, but Victor is driven by his remorse – to stop the demon.

[illustration by Bernie Wrightson]

Robert continues the story, in letters to his sister, that he is worried about a mutiny – the ship is still surrounded by mountains of ice and in imminent danger of being crushed and it’s excessively cold.

A small group of sailors came to Robert in his cabin with a request – that if the ice should dissipate and a clear route of escape should open up, it would be rash to proceed, and they wished Robert to promise them that they would not continue their voyage but instead turn southwards and return home.

Upon hearing this request by the sailors, Victor, lying in bed, addressed them:

“Are you, then, so easily turned from your design? Did you not call this a glorious expedition? … Not because the way was smooth and placid as a southern sea, but because it was full of dangers and terror, because at every new incident your fortitude was to be called forth and your courage exhibited, because danger and death surrounded it, and these you were to brave and overcome … Do not return to your families with the stigma of disgrace marked on your brows. Return as heroes who have fought and conquered and who know not what it is to turn their backs on the foe.”

[illustration by Bernie Wrightson]

Robert consented with the sailors, that if they were not destroyed, that he would return to England. But Victor didn’t want to return but wished to continue with his pursuit of the demon, and tried to get out of bed, but couldn’t and he fell back on the bed exhausted. When he finally revived, he said:

“Think not, Walton, that in the last moments of my existence, I feel that burning hatred and ardent desire of revenge I once expressed; but I feel myself justified in desiring the death of my adversary … The task of his destruction was mine, but I have failed. When actuated by selfish and vicious motives, I asked you to undertake my unfinished work … Yet I cannot ask you to renounce your country and friends to fulfil this task.”

Victor released Robert from his promise, to pursue the demon, and soon after Victor passed away.

Although Robert’s original reason for his voyage may have proved unsuccessful, because of his ship being in the right place at the right time to rescue Victor on the ice flow, Robert’s kindness enabled him to befriend Victor and to rescue his story, that otherwise would have died on that ice flow with Victor.

[illustration by Bernie Wrightson]

Later that night, Robert heard a strange sound, and returned to his cabin, and there saw the creature looking over the dead body of Victor, his creator.

Demon: “That is also my victim! In his murder my crimes are consummated; the miserable series of my being is wound to its close! Oh, Frankenstein! … What does it avail that I now ask thee to pardon me?” Robert: “Your repentance is now superfluous. If you had listened to the voice of conscience and heeded the stings of remorse before you had urged your diabolical vengeance to this extremity, Frankenstein would yet have lived.” Demon: “I pitied Frankenstein … But when I discovered that he, the author at once of my existence and of its unspeakable torments, dared to hope for happiness … then impotent envy and bitter indignation filled me with an insatiable thirst for vengeance.” Robert: “Hypocritical fiend! …It is not pity that you feel; you lament only because the victim of your malignity is withdrawn from your power.” Demon: “Yet I seek not a fellow feeling in my misery. No sympathy may I ever find … Fear not that I shall be the instrument of future mischief. My work is nearly complete… I shall quit your vessel on the ice raft which brought me thither and shall seek the most northern extremity of the globe; I shall collect my funeral pile and consume to ashes this miserable frame, that its remains may afford no light to any curious and unhallowed wretch who would create such another as I have been. I shall die.”

The demon leapt from the cabin window and was soon lost in the darkness. And here ends Mary’s psychological and philosophical masterpiece - ‘Frankenstein’.

And we can look back at both Victor and the demon, and their motivations and destinies. Sometimes we saw Victor as selfish, and sometimes we saw him as courageous. Sometimes we pitied the demon, and sometimes we wished he was dead. But there is also Mary’s view of the differences in the ‘Sorrows of Werther’ and ‘Paradise Lost.’

The demon once said that:

“Yet even that enemy of God and man had friends and associates in his desolation; I am alone.”

And also that:

“Satan had his companions, fellow devils, to admire and encourage him, but I am solitary and abhorred.”

Mary learned this from her father’s view of Paradise Lost.

Contrary to the CIA’s Mickey-pedia version of William Godwin, that reads:

‘drawing from John Milton’s Paradise Lost, which depicted Satan as a rebel against his creator, he denounced the Christian God as a theocrat and a tyrant that had no right to rule’.

I think that’s totally wrong and obscene. It’s an insult to Godwin, it’s an insult to Milton, and I think it’s an insult to God too!

I found one reference of Godwin to Milton’s Paradise Lost in his book ‘Political Justice’ [1 – 323]:

“… as Milton’s hero felt real compassion and sympathy for his partners in misfortune …”

When I read that, I thought quite the opposite of what Mickey-pedia asserted. The fact that Satan had felt even a little compassion and sympathy, would throw into the trash-bin of history, all that nonsense we’ve been taught about Manicheanism, that the world was made up of two equal and opposing forces, that were vying for control of the world.

For EVEN Satan showing compassion, means there was a tiny bit of goodness in him. And that means there is only one force, and that the world could be seen as based upon many different layers or gradations of that true compassion – the Good, from the very lowest level [i.e. Satan] to the very highest level [i.e. ideals of Beauty, Goodness and Truth].

But while the demon demanded sympathy for himself, he never had sympathy for himself or for Victor – only pity. And so, his vengeance of Victor, was based on envy, and not sympathy for him.

However, Victor’s vengeance was of a different kind. Victor once said:

“to pursue the dæmon who caused this misery, until he or I shall perish in mortal conflict. For this purpose I will preserve my life.”

Victor at one point had thought of ending his life, in order to stop the demon’s killings, since the murders were done for revenge. But Victor didn’t do that. He endured the sorrows of the loss of his brother, the loss of his best friend, the loss of his wife, the loss of his father, and yet he still had a bit sympathy for the demon. Although he pursued the demon to destroy him, it was for the sympathy of mankind. And so, Victor was resigned to his own death.

And what of the demon, maybe his goal was to get Victor to kill himself in despair, but he couldn’t get Victor to do it. But when Victor did die while still committed to pursuing the demon, the demon had no more reason to live, no more vengeance to pursue, and he was resigned to end his own life.

Percy and Mary Shelley by William Powell Frith (1877)

At the time that Goethe wrote ‘The Sorrows of Werter’, he also wrote a very different and un-romantic poem, ‘Prometheus’, that our friend Dave Gosselin translated at thechainedmuse.com.

And Mary titled her story ‘Frankenstein, the Modern Prometheus’. Now, if Victor Frankenstein may be seen as a kind of modern Prometheus, then might the demon be seen as a modern Zeus, as a fallen angel. Our sympathies should lie with Victor, then.

And perhaps, we’ll also sympathize with Mary Shelley, when we think of what she chose to do with her life, after the death of the love of her life – Percy Shelley.

Frankenstein is a good book, and everyone should read it. And maybe it might help us in our fight against the romantics, occultists and transhumanists. Thank you.