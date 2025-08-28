This is a presentation from Sunday, August 17th 2025, that I gave for the Rising Tide Foundation, on Christopher Marlowe versus Francis Bacon, and the Battle for Shakespeare’s Plays - “The Rosicrusians laid claim that one of their scribes, Francis Bacon, was the actual author of Shakespeare's plays. Who will save Shakespeare from the magicians of the Rosy Cross? Let’s unravel the myth, and see if the republican humanist, Christopher Marlowe, can be the real author of Shakespeare's plays.”

The presentation is about an hour and forty-five minutes followed by another forty-five minutes of Q & A.

I hope you have as much fun watching it, as I had in presenting it.