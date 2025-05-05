I read a story about Trump’s tariff policy and China - ‘Trump's golden age needs factories, but American factories cannot do without Chinese machines’, that Trump’s use of tariffs is part of an effort to rebuild the manufacturing sector of the US economy (something that Canada should also be looking at). But the story tells of a problem with this effort:

“According to a report by Bloomberg on May 2, more than 180 companies have recently submitted more than 1,100 applications to the US government, hoping to obtain tariff exemptions on imported Chinese equipment. Experts said that the US manufacturing industry relies on imported inputs, and tariffs on China have led to a decline in US factory output, and Trump may eventually have to agree to an exemption.”

and, that this was because:

“Statistics from the National Association of Manufacturers show that nearly 60% of imported products in the United States are inputs for manufacturing.”

In other words, if we want to have more factories to build more manufactured goods, first of all, where do we get the tools that are needed to build our factories? These tools are called ‘machine tools’. If we rely on other countries for machine tools in order to be able to build our factories, we are simply a form of branch plant.

Here there is no gobbledy-goop about statistics of prices or GDP or algorithms, but the thinking that is necessary for the actual physical economy that gives us our living standards. But how did we in Canada and the United States lose our way of thinking.

So then I went back in time to 1997, and I read a famous story by Lyndon LaRouche - ‘Return to the Machine-Tool Principle’, that answers this question.

“Since the middle of the 1960s, an accelerating, fundamental, downward trend in economic policy, has dominated the economies of the U.S.A., western Europe, and international relations generally… In the setting of the new ‘balance of power agreements’ emerging in the aftermath of the 1962 ‘Cuba Missiles Crisis’, and of the November 1963 assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, leading oligarchical family circles, in the United States and western Europe, assumed that there was no longer a danger of general nuclear warfare among the principal powers, but only diplomatically managed, ‘limited wars’, including ‘international terrorism’. Thus, leading circles among these wealthy oligarchical families, assumed, that, for the medium and long term, there was no foreseeable strategic need to continue the institution of the modem sovereign nation-state, or the form of agro-industrial policies associated with that form of nation-state… The U.S.A. economy, and the world’s, was shifted, at an accelerating rate, to a policy of fostering ‘neo-Malthusian’, ‘post-industrial’ utopianism, away from the commitment which had characterized all our republic’s economic and cultural successes, from our first war against the British monarchy, 1776-1783, until the mid-1960s : increasing the productive powers of labor through strategic investment in scientific and technological progress.”

So, while the western nations, under the rule of the North Atlanteans, abandoned the ‘machine-tool principle’ of successful economies, I wondered whether the rest of the world also blindly follow along?

And than I read a story about the machine tool industry in China, and China’s outstanding growth in manufacturing - ‘The Spring of China’s Machine Tools’, that shows China’s correct understanding of the real way to economic growth - machine tools!!!

“… in the past two years, China’s machine tools have made considerable breakthroughs. China’s manufacturing added value accounts for about 1/3 of the world’s total, and in 2024, China’s machine tool output value exceeded 1/3 of the world’s total, and machine tool consumption also accounted for 1/3 of the world’s total. ‘Three 1/3s’ means that machine tools are the most accurate indicator of China's manufacturing level. Machine tools are the mother of all manufacturing, and the industry is strong when the machine tools are strong.”

And after reading about the ‘spring’ of machine tools in China, I wondered where that would lead to, and so I decided to watch a video about ‘summer’ in China - Li Xia, the ‘beginning of summer’, because today is the first day of Lixia, the 7th term in the Chinese solar astronomical calendar. And Dominic takes us to Bama county, Guangxi province, and tells us about the history of rice that goes back over 7000 years, and about transplanting the rice seedlings to the paddy fields. And about making a special wine from Chinese raspberries (ledong), and about making Tofu dumplings, and about making five-colored rice - all for the celebration at the Rice Planting Festival!

Have fun, and Happy Li Xia.