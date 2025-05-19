I read a story about China and its use of coal - ‘Why Has China Grown its Number of Coal-Fired Power Plants?’, that says that even though China spends a lot of time and effort, in developing alternative energy sources, the number one source of energy for China is still coal, providing over half of China’s energy.

And the so-called ‘problem’, according to the North Atlantean narrative, is that China is only using renewables to ‘supplement’ its need for fossil fuel energy and not to ‘replace’ its fossil fuel energy?!?

“Rather than phasing out coal, the clean energy surge is being superimposed on the existing coal-dominated infrastructure, complicating efforts to pivot towards a power sector primarily driven by renewables.” “The focus now needs to shift beyond just adding renewables — grid flexibility, large-scale storage and market reforms must accelerate to make clean energy the default, not just an addition.”

And my feathered friend chirped that maybe the ‘problem’ isn’t a ‘problem’.

And so I wondered if there was another reason why China is interested in solar and hydrogen technologies? And I remembered how China has developed electric vehicles for personal use, and has developed hydrogen vehicles for transport use.

And then I happened to read a story about a hydrogen vehicle designed for driving on the moon - ‘Lunar Cruiser: Toyota’s hydrogen fuel cell moon rover’, that would have a range of 6200 miles.

And I read another story about an electric vehicle designed for driving on the moon! (actually there are three competing bids for NASA’s electric vehicle) - ‘All-terrain space truck hopes to drive astronauts on the moon’.

And my feathered friend chirped - didn’t they do that already.

And so I watched a very interesting video from an archive about the electric vehicles that NASA built for the Apollo 15, 16, and 17 missions to the moon - ‘The Lunar Roving Vehicle’.

And my feathered friend chirped - why don’t they just use that one again.

And I checked, and sure enough, I read a story about that - ‘HOW MANY LUNAR ROVERS ARE ON THE MOON?’ that says that those three lunar vehicles, that actually are, or should be, still there on the moon, should still be drivable!!!!

“The three lunar rovers from Apollo 15, 16 and 17 are still on the moon. They covered a total of 90 kilometers (56 miles) during their missions and completely fulfilled the expectations for them. No astronaut has ever expressed the need for their improvement. Today, one of their developers, Ferencs Pavlics, would merely make changes to their batteries and electric motors. In those cases, today’s enormously compressed energy and the progress that has been made in efficiency and weight are too significant to ignore. Still, the lunar rovers are likely to be drivable even today and would merely need to be supplied with a few new components.”

So that means that technology from 50 YEARS AGO (!!!) is still usable today. And that, even though we’ve wasted years of going down the rabbit hole of windmills and sunbeams, we could still hop in and pull a u-ey, and start driving in the right direction.

And perhaps, China isn’t working on electric cars and hydrogen trucks for driving around, down in that lunatic rabbit hole, but perhaps, they are working on these projects with their eyes gazing up, on the future Lunar Highway # 1 - and driving across the moon, while waiting and watching for the new sunrise.

But, depending on our point of view, would that sunrise be a daily sunrise, or perhaps a monthly sunrise?

And my feathered friend chirped that we may have to go back to using a lunar calendar when we live up there?

And I wondered, if we do, that perhaps we could get some new names for our months - instead of those gods of the Roman Empire? or also some new names for our days - instead of those gods of the viking norsemen?

Ahhhh … that would be terr-ific!!! Hmmm … or perhaps, lunar-ific!!!

Have fun. Lunar-ific-ly.