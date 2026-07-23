Life of Mathew Carey

Portrait of Mathew Carey, by John Neagle (1825)

Letter 25 - Addresses and Writings

When I commenced writing on this all-important topic, I did not intend to go beyond the two first essays, in refutation of the wild doctrine of depressing manufactures, and throwing ‘thousands of the manufacturers out of employment’, by unrestricted importation — and then trying to apply a quack medicine, a sort of panacea, by finding out ‘collateral branches of industry’, or ‘agricultural labor’, for bodies of men, reduced to idleness and penury by the adoption of the theory of free trade !! But these two were received with such approbation, and were so generally copied into the newspapers north of the Potomac, that I was encouraged to proceed, and wrote nine more, which were as favorably received and had as general a circulation, as the first two.

They were originally published by the Society in pamphlet form, of four, five, six, and sometimes eight pages, in editions of one thousand, twelve hundred and fifty, and fifteen hundred copies. They produced a very powerful effect as far as their circulation extended; which, I repeat, was very extensive. Entire sections of the country, where there had scarcely been a person in favor of protecting manufactures, were converted, and the inhabitants from enemies became zealous partisans of the system.

The Society, in addition to the edition in numbers, re-published the whole series in an edition of one thousand copies of two hundred and eighty pages, octavo, and two editions, each also of one thousand copies, were published in duodecimo. The whole were distributed gratuitously.

Of the essays, two, numbers twelve and thirteen, were written by Dr. Samuel Jackson. I wrote subsequently two long and elaborate essays, in which I condensed the most important portions of the preceding eleven.

I was wont to have the essays put into type, and corrected, before their presentation to the Society, to which they were read, and corrections suggested, which often were far from improvements.

The business of the Society was conducted for about a year on a liberal scale, commensurate with the magnitude of the object at stake. No expense was spared.

In New-York, the cause was liberally supported for about a year; but it was afterwards entirely neglected for a long time. In Boston, all that was done in the way of defending the cause, at this crisis, was to print a very small edition of the addresses of the Philadelphia Society, on old types, and very mean paper. In Baltimore, the only thing done at this time, was to re-publish the two first essays, which made about twelve pages.

At length the Philadelphia Society was dissolved by a very trifling affair. The Agricultural Society of Fredericksburg published a memorial to Congress, signed by J. M. Garnet, against the application of the manufacturers for relief, in which they were very severe in their strictures on what they styled the attempt of this body to secure a monopoly. They stated:

“We ask no tax upon manufactures for our benefit. Neither do we desire any thing of government to enable us to cultivate the soil, as profitably as we could wish; but to leave us free, so far as it depends on them, to carry our products to the best market we can find, and to purchase what we want in return, on the best terms we can, either at home or abroad.”

To this I wrote a reply in a pamphlet of one hundred and fourteen pages, which I published early in 1820, in my own name, as I used stronger language than the Society would probably choose to adopt. As the members were all engaged in the common cause of the country in which all but myself, and one or two others, were personally interested — independent of public motives, which were common to all, I calculated that the expense of this pamphlet, which was only about eighty dollars, would be borne by the Society. I was mistaken. They refused to contribute to the expense, on the ground that ‘it was not issued in their names!’ A few copies were purchased by individuals of the Society, and all the rest of the edition was left on my hands; for the work fell still-born from the press; as I never sold, as far as I recollect, two dozen copies except those above stated. I distributed the bulk of the edition gratuitously, at my own expense.

At this procedure, I was, as may be supposed, chagrined; not on account of the amount, but of the contracted views of the parties. I naturally thought, that if I had to write, and print, and publish, and distribute, at my own expense, I had no occasion for a Society, in which, some of the members, to display their skill and talents, indulged occasionally in hypercriticisms on the essays, which were not very gratifying. I therefore, shortly after the publication of the letters to Mr. Garnet, withdrew from the Society, which never published any thing afterwards — and soon died a natural death. Thus was allowed to perish, for a shabby trifle, a Society which had done much good, and was capable of still producing more.

The letters to Mr. Garnet involved me in an acrimonious controversy with that gentleman, who, instead of attempting to answer or refute my arguments, indulged in a strain of balderdash — unworthy of the subject, and of the writer, as a gentleman — which he regarded, I presume, as extremely witty and humorous.

Although I withdrew from the Society, I continued, nevertheless, to write, and print, and publish, as steadily as I had done before; and proceeded till the year 1832, when, by the triumph of nullification, the duties were reduced to meet the views of the Southern people, and the principle of protection appeared to be, in a great degree, abandoned.

The first pamphlet I wrote after I quitted the Society was ‘the New Olive Branch’, of two hundred and twenty-four pages, (the second edition was in smaller type, and of course in fewer pages.) In this work I took a succinct view of the progress of the government of the United States, from the peace of 1783 — of the distress that led to the adoption of the Federal Constitution — of the very partial legislation that took place under that instrument; when, to secure to the tobacco-planters a monopoly of the consumption of their staple in the country, the duties on snuff and manufactured tobacco were specific, and amounted to from eighty to ninety per cent. while nine-tenths of all the manufactures imported paid but five per cent.!! and when, to encourage the culture of cotton, the duty on that bulky raw material was about one hundred and fifty per cent. more than on the light articles, calicoes and chintzes! I showed the contrast between the tedious legislation on any thing connected with the protection of manufactures, and the indecent rapidity with which the Congress of 1815 hurried through the bill rendering the members salary officers, at the rate of fifteen hundred dollars per annum; which bill was brought into the House of Representatives on the sixth of March, and signed by the President on the eighteenth of the same month! I further stated how paltry a revenue had been derived from that most odious of taxes, the excise, which had led to an insurrection that might have produced the prostration of the government. It averaged, for the first three years, only about two hundred and thirty thousand dollars, not half the sum which might have been easily raised by a small addition to the duty on the importation of manufactures.

Through a large portion of the time, I had no co-operation whatever. Men, worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, were not ashamed to have their cause defended, and at a heavy expense, by a man who, as I have stated, never had any interest in it. Numbers of them actually refused any contribution whatever — and some of those who contributed, appeared to regard it as an alms. I can safely say, that with three or four exceptions, from June, 1820, till the meeting of the New-York Convention, in November, 1831, any co-operation that I procured, was the result of degrading importunity, which wounded me to the soul. Thus, while I was neglecting my business — up early and late, writing and corresponding — and lavishing my money — in the cause, to an extent that I could ill afford, I had the appearance of a mercenary scribbler, depending on the hire of a prostituted pen for a support! Nothing but the immense magnitude of the object at stake could have induced me to continue under appearances so abhorrent to my feelings. I shudder at the degradation to this hour.

I believed, and still believe, that I was not only laboring for the present and future generations of the United States — but for the operatives of Europe — as, if our manufactures were adequately protected, thousands of those people would remove to this country, and be in a far better situation than at home; and, in addition, their emigration, by diminishing the number of those that remained behind, would improve the prospect. Such were the considerations that led me to persevere in spite of the great variety of uncomfortable circumstances wherewith the warfare was uniformly attended — resulting incomparably more from my treatment by its friends, than from the hostility of its enemies.

M. CAREY. Philadelphia, October 13, 1834.

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