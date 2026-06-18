Life of Mathew Carey

Portrait of Mathew Carey, by John Neagle (1825)

Letter 20 - John Adams and the Olive Branch

An incident somewhat unpleasant occurred at the table of the venerable John Adams, in the year 1821. I had called to see him in the forenoon, and we had passed together a tete-a-tete of nearly two hours, in which I was regaled with a greater fund of interesting anecdotes than I had ever heard before, or will ever probably hear in future, and they had the peculiar merit that there was scarcely one that I had ever heard or seen recorded. Dinner hour approached. He asked me to dine. I cheerfully accepted the invitation, with the confident expectation of being regaled by a succession of anecdotes as interesting as those that had yielded me so much gratification before dinner. The Cadets from West Point happened to be then in Boston, on a tour through New-England; and a report was current, that they had been somewhat cavalierly treated in their route to that city. A young gentleman mentioned the circumstance at the table: Mr. Adams, zealous for the honor of his state, contradicted the report with warmth. Unfortunately, not having the fear of castigation before my eyes, I interposed, and said I believed the story was true, as a young man, who belonged to the corps, who had lived with me seven years, and whom I knew to be a man of veracity, had told me the same story. ‘Sir’, replies the venerable gentleman, with considerable animation, ‘I say it is not true. It is a falsehood, invented to disparage the people of New-England, against whom a great deal of jealousy prevails in the Middle and Southern states, particularly among the Irish’. ‘Sir’, replied I, ‘how other Irishmen feel affected on this subject, I know not; but the observation does not apply to me, for I have always thought and said, that the yeomanry of New-England are the pride of this country; and so long ago as 1809, I published my views on the subject, in the Port Folio’.*

* [A MISERABLE PREJUDICE.— Yankee Tricks.

“This is a very significant phrase, and one in very general use. It conveys to the mind of the hearer an idea of a degree of depravity peculiar to the people of New-England, from which their more upright brethren in the Middle and Southern states claim a total exemption. The latter are pure and immaculate, unstained with any thing in the slightest degree approaching to Yankeeism. Let us examine this point fearlessly. Let us ascertain, as far as we can, on what foundation the charge rests. If that be solid, let it remain unassailed, and be received without controversy. But if it rest upon a sandy and delusive basis, let it be consigned to oblivion, with other prejudices equally untenable. National prejudices are very easily formed, and nicknames as easily applied. They are, however, eradicated with great difficulty. When once adopted, every day serves to corroborate them: because every little incident that occurs, and affords the smallest countenance to them, or will at all admit of being strained to that effect, is tortured to prop and buttress them up, right or wrong. It is not difficult to perceive how this prejudice arose. The tide of migration has generally directed its course from New-England to the Middle and Western states, and very little from the latter to the former. The reason of this is obvious. The soil of New-England is not so luxuriant as that of some of the other states. The population is much crowded. This state of things naturally produces the effect above stated. As mankind is now, and has always been, made up of good and bad, and a pretty reasonable proportion of the latter every where, it would be wonderful, if, among the hosts that swarm out of New-England, there should not be some depraved and worthless characters. Wherever these appear, they are cited as corroborations ‘strong as proofs from holy writ’, to confirm the general character of the whole nation; and thus one or two millions of people bear an opprobrious stigma from the turpitude of the few. The Middle and Southern states have never disgorged upon New-England the off-scourings of their cities, nor their fugitives from justice, in any very considerable degree. If they had, buckskin tricks might, in Boston, or Portsmouth, or Portland, be as proverbial as Yankee tricks in New-York or Philadelphia. But let a philosopher, or a citizen of the world, examine the records of our criminal courts, and he will find, that the triumph we pretend to, over our New-England brethren, is not as indisputably just and correct, as some of us may have supposed. Let us bear in mind the elegant, the instructive, and the universally applicable lesson held out by the parable of the pharisee and the publican. I have traveled very often through New-England. And when I first visited the country, I was a slave to the miserable prejudices that so generally prevail respecting its inhabitants. I imagined that a large proportion of them were sharpers, solely intent upon deception and fraud. I have lived to see the extent of my error. I am proud to acknowledge it, and to do justice, as far as these feeble effusions can do justice, to the much-injured character of a most respectable nation. I have beheld with delight the decency, the neatness, the elegance of their dwellings,— the order, the decorum, the propriety, the urbanity, and the hospitality of their manners,— the intelligence and good information even of the lowest orders of their peasantry,— the early urbanity of their smallest children, in whom the rudiments of politeness are so far instilled, that they uniformly stop and respectfully salute the passing stranger,— the republican simplicity and the good sense of their municipal regulations generally,— the very successful struggle they have maintained against the sterility of an unkind soil,— the ardor of their spirit of enterprise, their unceasing and unwearied industry. Having repeatedly seen,— and having as repeatedly admired all these things,— is it very extraordinary that I assert, without disparagement to the merits and claims of the citizens of the other states, that the yeomanry of New-England are the pride and the glory of the United States, and are not, perhaps, excelled for the long train of social virtues, by any equal number of people under the canopy of heaven.” Port Folio, for 1809, Vol. II. p. 533.]

‘Your views on that subject are well displayed by your Olive Branch, which was written to disparage New-England’. ‘Sir’, I resumed, ‘I will lay down one thousand dollars, and forfeit twenty dollars for every important error to be found in that work’. ‘Believe me, sir’, says he, ‘your work has not been thought worthy of an answer in this part of the country’. ‘I must console myself’, I rejoined, ‘under this severe denunciation, by the decided approbation of some of the best men in this country — Mr. Madison, Mr. Jefferson, Mr. Wirt,’ &c.

This closed the warfare. Those who know the warmth of my temper, will not easily believe, although it is a fact, that I was as cool as I am at this moment, at which I am myself surprised. Whether it were from my veneration for my aged antagonist,— from the idea that, independent of his age, respect was due to him in his own house,— from a consciousness of the injustice of the charge,— or from the united effects of the three, I know not. But Job himself, when assailed by Eliphaz the Temanite, or Bildad the Shuhite, was not more tranquil than was at that moment the inflammable Mathew Carey.

To show Mr. Adams that I was not in a state of irritation, I sat, when we retired from the dining-room, and went into the drawing-room, beside him on a sofa, for about half an hour, talking as cheer-fully as if nothing unpleasant had occurred. I then requested that he would send for Mrs. John Quincy Adams, who had dined with us. He accordingly had her called. ‘Madam’, says I, ‘I deeply regret the occurrence that has taken place at your father’s table. Could I possibly have anticipated such a result, I certainly should not have staid for dinner’. I added, ‘I am a man who never shrink from censure when really deserved. But, like the rest of mankind, having real offences enough to answer for, I am at all times unwilling to submit to undeserved censure; and, believing that the charges against the Olive Branch cannot be sustained, I request you will be so kind as to favor me by perusing a small volume, (addressed to Mr. Tudor, who has defamed my work, by general charges unsubstantiated by facts), which I have published and gratuitously distributed, in vindication of that work’. She said she would, and we then parted. About two years afterwards, I met her at a party at her own house, in Washington, and asked her if she had read my book. She replied that she had; and I understood that she thought it a satisfactory vindication. But of this I was not quite certain; as, from the crowd by which she was surrounded, I had not a fair opportunity of entering into the discussion.

After I returned home, it struck me that I owed it to myself — to the cause of truth and history — and to the character of my work, to have a proper explanation with Mr. Adams; and I accordingly wrote him a very long letter, proving and enforcing the truth of the facts stated in the work, which, as I told him, was more fully supported by documentary evidence than any work that had ever appeared, as there was not a single fact in it that was not thus corroborated. In conclusion, I stated one or two facts stronger than any thing in the Olive Branch. To this letter I received the following reply :—

MONTEZILLO, OCTOBER 31, 1821. “Dear Sir:— I have received your favor, and thank you for it. I should have written to you before, but St. Anthony has sent his fires into my eyes, so that I have not been able to write or read a word. The little sparring at my table was altogether my fault; and I ask your pardon. I did not give the opinion as my own, but as the general opinion of this part of the country. The facts, as generally stated by you, I cannot controvert; they were as grievous to me at the time, as to you, and are lamented by me still, as much as by you. But I am unable to enlarge: I will only add a pleasant recommendation to you: First, to write another volume as large, under the same title of the Olive Branch, on the history of the two Insurrections in Pennsylvania — the Gallatin insurrection, and Frie’s insurrection; with as copious extracts from the sermons of the clergy in Pennsylvania, and their prayers; and from the speeches of members from that State, and from the circular letters from members of Congress to their constituents in that state; and from the letters and intrigues of the two Muhlenbergs among the Germans throughout that state; and from the lying handbills printed in the German language, and scattered among the Germans every where. Collect all these precious materials, and I will warrant you a second volume of the Olive Branch as large as the first, and which deserves to be scattered in ten thousand volumes, all over the world, like the first. Secondly, I advise you to write a History of the State of Virginia, from 1796 to 1801, with copious extracts from the proceedings of their Legislature; from the speeches made in it; from the newspapers and pamphlets printed in it; and from the printed circular letters from Members of Congress to their constituents, in all the Southern and WESTERN States — and I will warrant you may make a third volume, as ample as the other two, and as deserving of dispersion throughout the world, for the benefit of mankind. When you shall have written and printed these three Olive Branches, I will acknowledge your entire impartiality; and I verily believe they will have a happy tendency to preserve the UNION, by discouraging such atrocious proceedings for the future.* I am, Sir, With hearty good will, And sincere esteem, Your friend and humble servant, JOHN ADAMS.

* [Notwithstanding the reproach implied in this letter, I venture, now, after the lapse of nearly twenty years, to assert, that the Olive Branch is one of the most impartial books extant. It is, I believe, the only work ever written by a professed party man, which freely and boldly denounced the errors, and follies, and guilt of his party, The principal accusations brought against the federal party, were,— their urging the government to a war for the defence of the commerce of the country,— their pledge to support it in that defence,— their failure to redeem that pledge,— and their opposition to nearly all the measures adopted for the purpose: whereas the accusations against the democratic party were multifarious,— a few, only, of them will be here enumerated. 1. The western insurrection. 2. The establishment of democratic societies to overawe the government. 3. The defence of the atrocities of the French Revolution. 4. The opposition to the establishment of a navy. 5. The opposition to Jay’s treaty. 6. The rejection of Monroe's and Pinckney’s treaty. 7. The rejection of the armistice proposed by A. Warren. 8. The neglect of proper preparations for defence after the downfall of Bonaparte. 9. The gross mismanagement that led to the capture of Washington. 10. The dependence on loans for the support of the war, &c. &c. &c. Surely, this exhibit is enough, not merely to shield the work from the accusation of partiality, but to justify me in the declaration of its being an almost unique instance of impartiality.]

I take this opportunity to state a proposition which I made on a former occasion to Mr. Adams. When I was first introduced to him by Mr. Shaw, his quondam Secretary, I was charmed with the various anecdotes which he poured out from the full-fraught stores of his recollection — some ante-revolutionary, some revolutionary, and some of more recent date. I was grieved to reflect on the likelihood of these important materials for history, many of them, probably, known only to himself, being consigned to oblivion by his death, then, in all human probability, not far distant. I proposed a simple mode of preservation; to hire, if agreeable to him, an amanuensis — pay him five hundred dollars a year, and his board — station him as near to Mr. Adams’s house as I might find practicable — and let him attend on the venerable gentleman, when he was disposed to enter on the details of the valuable stores in his possession — a procedure ordinarily agreeable to ‘narrative old age’. He declined acceding to my proposal, which is, assuredly, greatly to be deplored; as innumerable anecdotes and incidents, which might and would have thus been preserved, are probably lost forever. I made a similar proposition to Gov. Thomas McKean, through the medium of his son, Judge Joseph McKean, with the same ill success. In neither case was I actuated by motives of profit, although the speculation would probably have proved a lucrative one.

Philadelphia, June 16, 1834. M. CAREY.

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