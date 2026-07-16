Life of Mathew Carey

Portrait of Mathew Carey, by John Neagle (1825)

Letter 24 - Society for the Promotion of National Industry

At the crisis of the affairs of the country depicted in my last, there was a small society formed in Philadelphia, entitled the ‘Philadelphia Society for the promotion of National Industry’. There were only ten members — James Ronaldson, William Young, Thomas Hulme, Samuel Jackson, Thomas Gilpin, John Melish, James Cutbush, Joseph Nancrede, Joseph Siddall, and Mathew Carey. The object of the society was to advocate the protection of national industry generally, but more particularly of manufactures, as perishing for want of protection. Commerce was abundantly protected by a system, which combined all the advantages of the codes of all the maritime powers in Europe — a system, which, in five years, increased the American tonnage above fourfold, and reduced the foreign tonnage employed in the American trade, from 251,058 tons in 1790, to 84,521 in 1794, and to 49,960 in 1796. Agriculture, from the bulk of its productions and the comparatively limited extent of its surpluses abroad, required very little protection; but, from the commencement of the government, almost all its productions, liable to be interfered with by importation, were adequately protected.

It is due to myself to state, that, in the modification of the Tariff, I had no personal interest whatever, to the amount of a dollar. By the importation of books I had never experienced the least inconvenience. I was wont to import as many books as probably any other bookseller in the United States, and the amount never formed a sixth of my sales, which were chiefly confined to books of American manufacture. The duty on those imported, sixteen and a half per cent. was ample protection.

I nevertheless entered on the defence of the protecting system, with as much zeal and ardor as if my life and fortune were at stake. Many causes have been defended with incomparably more ability; but none with more persevering industry than I carried into operation. The pains I took, the time I employed, and the expenses I incurred, are incredible. I neglected my business while I was in trade, to a very oppressive extent. Within the first twelve months, I expended, in subscriptions, and on journeys, paper, printing, books, &c. above six hundred dollars.

I had read but little on the subject, and have no recollection of having ever previously written a line on it. I had once taken up Smith’s Wealth of Nations, with an intention of studying it; but found it so dry, so abstruse, and so completely filled with what I regarded as extraneous matter, that I laid it down without an intention of resuming it. And when the society was formed, I had no idea of writing essays on a subject, which I had so little studied. I undertook to collect a few maxims on political economy to form a manual for the guidance of our statesmen in the labyrinth in which that science is involved. And, as Adam Smith was the most popular writer on the subject, I began with him. To my great surprise, I found a gross contradiction on a most vital point, which nullified the great staple of his system.

The doctor states, and with the most perfect truth, that

“Whatever tends to diminish in any country the number of artificers and manufacturers, tends to diminish the home market, the most important of all markets for the rude produce of the land; and thereby still further to discourage agriculture.” [Wealth of Nations, vol. II. 149.]

This is a clear, intelligible proposition, which carries conviction home to every mind, of even a very moderate calibre. It is incontrovertible, and ought to constitute the vade mecum [manual] of every wise legislator. A due attention to it has been the grand means by which England has risen to a degree of power and wealth, so far beyond what her original extent of territory and her population entitled her to. Whereas, an almost total neglect of it, has blasted and withered the power and resources of Spain, Portugal, Italy, Poland, and unfortunate Ireland.

It required no common degree of hallucination, to advance, in the teeth of this luminous proposition, doctrines as diametrically opposite to it, as light to darkness. Those doctrines were decidedly opposed to the restriction of importation, and to the imposition of duties for any other purpose than for raising revenue. Smith admits that, on removing protecting duties, ‘cheaper foreign goods of the same kind might be poured so fast into the domestic market, as to deprive, all at once, THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE of their ordinary employment and means of subsistence’; (that is, diminish the number of artificers and manufacturers, and diminish, in the same proportion, the home market for the rude produce of the soil, and thus discourage agriculture;) but he proposes, for these serious evils, a panacea, which I give in his own words:—

I. “Though a number of people should, by restoring the freedom of trade, be thrown all at once out of their ordinary employment, and common method of subsistence, it would by no means follow, that they would thereby be deprived either of employment or subsistence.” II. “To the greater part of manufactures, there are other collateral manufactures, of so familiar a nature, that a workman can easily transfer his industry from one to the other.” III. “The greater part of such workmen, too, are occasionally employed in country labor!” IV. “The stock, which employed them in a particular manufacture before, will still remain in the country, to employ an equal number of people in some other way!” V. “The capital of the country remaining the same, the demand for labor will still be the same, though it may be exerted in different places, and for different occupations!” [Wealth of Nations, vol. I. 329.]

These positions, absurd, futile, and untenable as they are, form the basis of the Wealth of Nations. To a person wholly unbiased by prejudice, it must be a matter of astonishment, how a work, resting on such a sandy and miserable foundation, could have obtained, and still more, have so long preserved, its celebrity. The monstrous absurdity of these doctrines, and the facility with which they might be refuted, induced me to enter the lists against this Goliah, with the sling and stone of truth. I wrote two essays, in which I undertook to prove that there were no such collateral branches — that if there were, they would be in the same state of depression from excessive importations, and would themselves require collateral branches — that if the operatives were driven to country labor, they would greatly injure agriculture, by increasing its productions and diminishing the markets for them. Moreover, except for a few weeks, in harvest time, farmers are generally supplied with regular hands, and, of course, have no room for the employment of those, who would be thrown out of ‘their ordinary employment and common method of subsistence’; who, at other seasons, would have to depend on the overseers of the poor. And further, that in the event of the decay of any branch of business, the capital invested in buildings, machinery, tools, &c. for that branch, being ill calculated for any other, would sink in value one-third, one-half, or two-thirds.

I annex a few paragraphs of my essays in reply:—

“The main point is the facility of ‘transferring industry’ from one branch to a ‘collateral manufacture’. All the rest are but subsidiary to, or explanatory of, this fallacious assumption. Are there such ‘collateral manufactures’, as are assumed, to which men, bereft of their employment in those departments of manufacture, which are to be destroyed by the doctor’s grand and captivating idea of ‘restoring the freedom of commerce’, may ‘transfer their industry’? It may be conceded, that there is a species of affinity between the weaving of cottons and woolens, and a few other manufactures. But this cannot, by any means, answer the doctor’s purpose. Where will he, or any of his disciples, find ‘collateral manufactures’, to employ printers, coachmakers, watchmakers, shoemakers, hatters, paper-makers, bookbinders, engravers, letter-founders, chandlers, saddlers, silver-platers, jewellers, smiths, cabinet-makers, stone-cutters, glass-makers, brewers, tobacconists, potters, wire-drawers, tanners, curriers, dyers, rope-makers, brick-makers, plumbers, chair-makers, glovers, umbrella-makers, embroiderers, calico-printers, paper-stainers, engine-makers, turners, wheelwrights, and the great variety of other artists and manufacturers? There are no such collateral manufactures as he has presumed. And, it may be asserted, without scruple, that if, by what the doctor speciously styles ‘restoring the freedom of trade’, five hundred, or a thousand, or ten thousand hatters, shoemakers, printers, or chandlers, are ‘thrown out of their ordinary employment’, there is no ‘collateral manufacture of so familiar a nature’, that they ‘can easily transfer their industry from one to the other’. For the truth of this assertion we freely appeal to the common sense of an enlightened public. We will suppose the case of a tanner, worth thirty thousand dollars, of which his various vats, buildings, and tools, amount to ten thousand; his hides and leather ten thousand; and his outstanding debts an equal sum. By the inundation of foreign leather, sold, we will suppose, far below the price which affords him a reasonable profit, or even a reimbursement of his expenses, he is unable to carry on his business, which sinks the value of his vats and buildings three-fourths, and his stock one-half. At once, his fortune is reduced above twelve thousand dollars: and thus, with a diminished capital and broken heart, perhaps in his old age, he has to go in quest of, but will not find, a ‘collateral manufacture’, to employ that diminished capital. Analogous cases without number would occur, by the doctor’s system of restoring the freedom of trade; and, let us add, as we can with perfect truth, and we hope it will sink deep into the minds of the citizens of the United States, that throughout this country there are at present numberless cases equally strong, which no man of sound mind and heart can regard without the deepest sympathy for the ill-fated sufferers, and regret at the mistaken policy, which has produced such a state of things. It therefore irresistibly follows, that Dr. Smith’s idea, that ‘the capital of the country will be the same’, after the destruction of any branch of manufacture, is to the last degree unsound; and, of course, that the superstructure built on it partakes of its fallacy.”*

[* I was highly gratified to find the doctrines here stated, (in March, 1819,) dilated on and admirably enforced in the London Quarterly Review, for January, 1821. I annex a small portion of that invaluable article:—

“The transition from one description of labor to another would not be easy. A man accustomed for a number of years to a particular kind of work, cannot readily pass over to another altogether different. Persons, especially of the class of life of artisans and laborers, are slow to form and slow to change their habits; the skill which they tardily acquire, they tenaciously adhere to, and come with difficulty to learn any other. A farmer’s laborer will not readily become a mechanic; a silk-weaver be made a cutler; a lace-maker or glover be converted into a maker of woolens. Not only would a change of occupation be requisite, but also of the seat of industry. The Norfolk farming laborer might have to make hose in Liecester or Nottingham; the East Lothian cottager to weave muslins at Glasgow or checks at Carlisle; and the Spitalfields weaver to become a japanner at Birmingham or a cotton-spinner at Manchester. It is a strong reason to doubt the practicability of these schemes, that statesmen have nowhere ventured upon them; not from ignorance, as has been petulantly pretended, but from extended knowledge. Neither in old nor new states, do legislatures find the Utopian ideas of these philosophers to be feasible: yet, Adam Smith, the great advocate for the most unrestricted trade, is read in all countries and languages, and his doctrines have been moulded into all shapes, WHETHER TO INFORM YOUTH OR TO PUZZLE THE LEARNED!!! Reflection and practice seem to show, that this valuable writer, in the zeal of his argument, carried too far his views of freedom of trade, as he assuredly did those of unlimited production and unrestrained parsimony.”

Philadelphia, October 6, 1834. M. CAREY.

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