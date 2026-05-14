Life of Mathew Carey

Portrait of Mathew Carey, by John Neagle (1825)

Letter 15 - Ireland Vindicated continued

The points which I undertook to prove, were,—

I. That from the first invasion down to the final subjugation by the ruthless, the blood-thirsty Cromwell, who slaughtered thousands in cold blood, and for several days together, as in Drogheda, the government of Ireland was marked by almost every species of fraud, chicane, cruelty, and oppression.

II. That the Irish were, from time to time, goaded into insurrection by cruelty, and lust, and rapine, for the purpose of confiscating their estates.

III. That for this purpose, a wall of separation had been constantly kept up between the aboriginal Irish and the Anglo-Irish of the pale.

IV. That even the latter, the Desmonds, the Kildares, &c. were in process of time exposed to the same atrocities.

V. That the assertion that the Catholics of Ireland enjoyed the exercise of their religion, and suffered no prejudice on account of it, and were secure in their property for forty years preceding 1641, is a base falsehood.

VI. That the pretended conspiracy of 1641 was as miserable a fabrication as ever was devised to gull and deceive.

VII. That the massacres said to have been committed by the Irish in the insurrection of 1641, are unfounded in fact,— that the Irish, men, women, and children, were indiscriminately slaughtered,— and that in some instances, slaughters of the males was not only under the sanction, but by the positive orders of the government,— and that, therefore, the charge of massacre would, with more propriety, lie against the Protestants than against the Catholics.

VIII. And lastly, that the evidence adduced in support of the charge of massacre, is generally so transcendently absurd, incredible, and in some instances impossible, as not to be entitled to the least attention. To enter into a review of the whole of these items here, would require more space than the pages of a magazine can afford; I shall, therefore, confine myself to the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth,— and first, of the toleration of their religion during the forty years previous to the insurrection.

Temple,— whose legend was first promulgated on this subject, was so ashamed of his work, that he tried to prevent its republication,— gives the following statement of the situation of Ireland during the millennium of forty years, which closes with the year 1641, and of course includes part of the reign of Elizabeth, the whole of that of James I. and part of that of Charles I.

“Their priests, jesuits, and friars, without any manner of restraint, had quietly settled themselves in all the chief towns, villages, noblemen’s and private gentlemen’s houses, throughout the kingdom: so as the private exercise of ALL THEIR RELIGIOUS RIGHTS AND CEREMONIES was freely enjoyed by them!! without any manner of disturbance!!! and not any of the laws put in execution, whereby heavy penalties were to be inflicted upon transgressors in that kind!!!” [Temple, p. 15.]

Clarendon, Warner, Hume, and nearly all the other writers on that period of Irish affairs, servilely follow this fabulous writer, and in some cases copy his very words. Thus Warner :—

“The whole nation, generally speaking, enjoyed an undisturbed exercise of their religion! Even in Dublin itself, which is the seat of administration, the Roman Catholics went, though not as publicly, yet as uninterruptedly, to their devotions as the chief governor did to his! They had their titular archbishops, bishops, vicars-general, provincial synods, deans, abbots, friars, and nuns, who all lived freely, though somewhat covertly, amongst them, and without restraint exercised their respective jurisdictions. They had also their priests and jesuits who were of late years multiplied exceedingly from Spain and Italy, and other parts abroad; whither the children of the native Irish were usually sent for their education. These priests and jesuits, without any restraint, had settled themselves quietly in all the chief towns and villages, and in the noblemen’s and gentlemen’s houses throughout the kingdom. Thus, though it was privately, yet the exercise of all their religious rights and ceremonies was enjoyed freely, and without any control; and though there were some laws against them still in force, which the wisdom and necessity of former ages had caused to be enacted, and which the policy of the present times had kept unrepealed, yet the edge of those laws was so totally rebated by the indulgence of the government, that not a single man could say that he had suffered any prejudice or disturbance for his religion!!!!!” [Warner, p. 1.]

Let me state a single fact in disproof of this flowery, but fraudulent and deceptious statement. Mass was celebrated in Cooke-street, Stephen’s day, 1628, with some ceremonies which were perhaps imprudent in that age of bigotry, fanaticism, and intolerance. What was the consequence? A band of lawless ruffians, headed by the Mayor of the city, the Archbishop, the Sheriff, and the other public officers, burglariously broke into the chapel, dispersed and outrageously abused the congregation, dragged the priests and friars from the altar, and put them in jail; feloniously purloined the chalice, crucifixes, &c.; hewed down an image, and perpetrated other sacrilegious acts of violence and outrage.

And finally we have the declarations of Lord Clarendon:—

“The whole nation enjoyed an undisturbed exercise of their religion and even in Dublin, where the seat of the king's chief governor was, they went as publicly and as uninterruptedly to their devotion as he went to his! The bishops, priests, and all degrees of secular and regular clergy, were known to be, and exercise their functions among them; and though there were some laws against them still in force, which necessity and the wisdom of former ages had caused to be enacted to suppress those acts of treason and rebellion which the people frequently fell into, and the policy of present times kept unrepealed, to prevent the like distempers and designs, yet the edge of those laws was so totally rebated by the clemency and compassion of the king, that no man could say he had suffered prejudice or disturbance in or for his religion!!!" [Clarendon's Ireland, p. 8.]

Such is the luminous and veracious narrative of the celebrated Lord Clarendon, who has, I believe, the character of being an honest historian, except when his tory prejudices led him astray. How far he merits this character will appear from the following views of the situation of the Irish as regards their religion and their property, during that golden age on which he so eloquently descants. From the dishonor and the disgrace attending his false statement he cannot escape on the plea of ignorance, as he was conversant with all the public proceedings of the period in question— and was too much enlightened to fall into error himself. He is on the horns of a dilemma— either he was so grossly and shamefully negligent that he did not take the trouble to investigate the subjects on which he undertook to write, and, a mere miserable plagiarist, copied the statement nearly verbatim from the legendary tale of Temple, or he wilfully and basely calumniated an oppressed and distressed people, for the purpose of aiding their cruel and unrelenting enemies. In either case he is unworthy of a rank among the honorable class of historians, and ought to be branded as a miserable impostor.

His falsehoods were as pernicious in their results as they were scandalous in their promulgation. They fostered the barbarous prejudices that prevailed against the Irish, and tended to aggravate the weight of their chains, and to rivet them more firmly on the unhappy victims of blind fanaticism and insatiable rapine.

Behold, courteous reader, the per contra of the affair.

“In the beginning of king James’s reign, the penal laws were put into execution against recusants-and indictments exhibited against them for not coming to church.” [Carte, I. p. 140.] 1623. “Issued out a proclamation requiring the Popish clergy, regular and secular, to depart the kingdom in forty days, and forbidding all converse with them after that time.” [Harris. p. 329.] “The governor and council began by enjoining the magistrates and chief citizens of Dublin to repair to the established churches, Repeated admonitions and conferences served but to render them more obstinate. They were fined and committed to prison.” [Leland, II. p. 495.] “Magistrates and officers of justice were strictly required to take the oath of supremacy: and as the city of Waterford had obstinately chosen a succession of recusants for their chief magistrates, who all in turn refused to take this oath, and in other particulars discovered an aversion to conformity; a commission issued TO SEIZE THE LIBERTIES AND REVENUES of a city which had formerly and fre- quently been obnoxious to the state." [Idem, p. 510.]

Extracts from a Proclamation by Lord Faulkland, Lord Deputy of Ireland, dated April 1st, 1629.

“Forasmuch as we cannot but take notice, that the late intermission of legal proceedings against Popish pretended or titulary archbishops, bishops, abbots, deans, vicars-general, Jesuits, friars, and others of that sort, that derive their pretended authority and orders from the see of Rome, hath bred such an extraordinary insolence and presumption in them, as that they have dared of late not only to assemble themselves in public places, to celebrate their superstitious services in all parts of the kingdom!!! but also have erected houses and buildings, called public oratories, colleges, mass-houses, and convents of friars, monks, and nuns, in the eye and open view of the state and elsewhere.” “These are therefore to will and require, and in his majesty's name straightly to charge and command, that all and every of the orders before named, and other priests whatsover, do from henceforth forbear to preach, teach, or celebrate their service, in any church, chapel, or other public oratory or place, or to teach any school, in any place or places whatsoever within the said kingdom!!! [Rushworth, II. p. 21.]

Extracts from a Letter to the Lords Justices and Council of Ireland, dated January 31, 1629.

“By your letters, we understand how the seditious riot, moved by the friars and their adherents at Dublin, hath by your good order and resolution been happily suppressed. And we doubt not but by this occasion you will consider how much it concerneth the good government of that kingdom, to prevent in time the first growing of such evils; for where such people are permitted to swarm, they will soon make their hives, and then endure no government but their own, which cannot otherwise be restrained, than by a due and seasonable execution of the laws, and such directions as from time to time have been sent from his majesty and this board.” “And such magistrates or officers, if any shall be discovered, that openly or underhand favor such disorders, or do not their duties in suppressing them, and punishing the offenders, you shall do well to take all fit and safe advantages, by the punishment or displacing of a few, to make the rest more cautious. This we write, not as misliking the fair course you have taken; but to express the concurrence of our judgement with yours, and to assure you of our assistance on all such occasions, wherein for your further proceeding we have advised, and his majesty requireth you accordingly to take order, first, that THE HOUSE WHERE SO MANY FRIARS APPEARED IN THEIR HABITS, and wherein the reverend archbishop and the mayor of Dublin received their first affront, BE SPEEDILY DEMOLISHED, and be a mark of terror to the resisters of authority!!! and that the rest of the houses erected or employed there or elsewhere in Ireland, to the use of superstitious societies, be converted into houses of correction !!! and to set idle people on work, or to other public uses, for the advancement of justice, good art, or trade. “And further, that you use all fit means to discover the founders, benefactors, and maintainers of such societies and colleges, and certify us their names. And that you find out the lands, leases, rents, or revenues applied to their uses, and dispose thereof according to the law! And that you certify also the places and institutions of all such monasteries, priories, nunneries, and other religious houses, and the names of all such persons as have put themselves to be brothers or sisters therein, especially such as are of note, to the end such evil plants be not permitted any more to take root in that kingdom, which we require you to take care of. Lord Keeper, Lord Treasurer, Lord President, Lord Privy Seal, Lord High Chamberlain, Earl of Suffolk, Earl of Dorset, Earl of Salisbury, Earl of Kelley, Lord Viscount Dorchester, Lord Newburgh, Mr. Vice Chancellor, Mr. Secretary Cook, Sir William Alexander.” [Rushworth, II. p. 33.]

This was their enjoyment of that toleration of their religion stated by Lord Clarendon, when ‘the edge of those laws was so totally rebated by the clemency and compassion of the king that NO MAN COULD SAY HE HAD SUFFERED PREJUDICE IN OR FOR HIS RELIGION!!!’

Philadelphia, April 1, 1834. M. CAREY.

[next week - letter 16]