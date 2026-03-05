Life of Mathew Carey

Portrait of Mathew Carey, by John Neagle (1825)

Letter 5 - Yellow Fever

When I relinquished the ill-fated Museum, I commenced book-selling and printing on a small scale. My store, or rather my shop, was of very moderate dimensions; but, small as it was, I had not full-bound books enough to fill the shelves — a considerable portion of them were occupied by spelling-books. I procured a credit at Bank, which enabled me to extend my business; and by care, indefatigable industry, the most rigid punctuality, and frugality, I gradually advanced in the world. Some idea may be formed of my devotion to business, from the fact, that for above twenty-five years, I was present, winter and summer, at the opening of my store; and my parlor being close to the store, I always left my meals, when business of any importance was being transacted.

In 1793, I was a member of the Committee of Health, appointed to devise the best course to be pursued for the relief of the sick of the Yellow Fever, and of the orphans, who had been and might be bereft of their parents or other protectors. While the committee were deliberating on the appointment of managers of Bush Hill hospital, (a villa belonging to William Hamilton, Esq. of which possession had been taken, in the absence of the proprietor, from the impossibility of procuring any other place as well situated ;) while, I say, they were thus deliberating, they were inexpressibly delighted by the offer of Stephen Girard, one of the members, to officiate in the capacity of superintendent. Stimulated by this noble offering of himself, as a sort of forlorn hope in the cause of humanity, in a situation which was generally regarded as dooming the party to destruction, Peter Helm, a plain German, came forward, and offered his services in the same perilous office. They both performed the duty most faithfully. Mr. Girard helped to dress the sores, and perform all the menial offices for the sick. This part of the duty was not, I believe, so much attended to by Mr. Helm, who had the general superintendence of the house and all its concerns.

I wrote a full account of the rise, progress, effects, and termination of this dreadful calamity, of which I published four editions. The chief part of one of them, the second, was sent to Europe, for the information of correspondents. Hundreds of them were sent by debtors to creditors in that quarter, to account for deficiency of remittance.

The following extract from this pamphlet may prove interesting to the reader :—

‘The consternation of the people of Philadelphia, at this period, September, 1793, was beyond all bounds. Dismay and affright were visible in almost every person’s countenance. Most of those who could, by any means, make it convenient, fled from the city. Of those who remained, many shut themselves up in their houses, being afraid to walk the streets. The smoke of tobacco being regarded as a preventive, many persons, even women and small boys, had cigars almost constantly in their mouths. Others, placing full confidence in garlic, chewed it almost the whole day; some kept it in their pockets and shoes. Many were afraid to allow the barbers or hair-dressers to come near them, as instances had occurred of some of them having shaved the dead, and many having engaged as bleeders. Some, who carried their caution pretty far, bought lancets for themselves, not daring to allow themselves to be bled with the lancets of the bleeders. Many houses were scarcely a moment in the day free from the smell of gunpowder, burnt tobacco, nitre, sprinkled vinegar, &c. Some of the churches were almost deserted, and others wholly closed. The coffee-house was shut up, as was the city library, and most of the public offices; three, out of the four daily papers, were discontinued, as were some of the others. Many devoted no small portion of their time to purifying, scouring, and whitewashing their rooms. Those who ventured abroad, had handkerchiefs or sponges, impregnated with vinegar or camphor, at their noses, or smelling-bottles full of thieves’ vinegar. Others carried pieces of tarred rope in their hands or pockets, or camphor bags tied round their necks. The corpses of the most respectable citizens, even of those who had not died of the epidemic, were carried to the grave on the shafts of a chair, the horse driven by a negro, unattended by a friend or relation, and without any sort of ceremony. People uniformly and hastily shifted their course at the sight of a hearse coming towards them. Many never walked on the foot-path, but went into the middle of the streets, to avoid being infected in passing houses wherein people had died. Acquaintances and friends avoided each other in the streets, and only signified their regard by a cold nod. The old custom of shaking hands, fell into such general disuse, that many shrunk back with affright at even the offer of the hand. A person with a crape, or any appearance of mourning, was shunned like a viper; and many valued themselves highly on the skill and address with which they got to windward of every person whom they met. Indeed, it is not probable that London, at the last stage of the plague, exhibited stronger marks of terror, than were to be seen in Philadelphia, from the twenty-fifth or twenty-sixth of August, till late in September. When the citizens summoned resolution to walk abroad, and take the air, the sick cart conveying patients to the hospital, or the hearse carrying the dead to the grave, which were traveling almost the whole day, soon damped their spirits, and plunged them again into despondency. While affairs were in this deplorable state, and people at the lowest ebb of despair, we cannot be astonished at the frightful scenes that were acted, which seemed to indicate a total dissolution of the bonds of society in the nearest and dearest connexions. Who, without horror, can reflect on a husband, married perhaps for twenty years, deserting his wife in the last agony — a wife, unfeelingly abandoning her husband on his death-bed — parents forsaking their children — children ungratefully flying from their parents, and resigning them to chance, often without an inquiry after their health or safety — masters hurrying off their faithful servants to Bush Hill, even on suspicion of the fever, and that at a time, when, almost like Tartarus, it was open to every visitant, but rarely returned any — servants abandoning tender and humane masters, who only wanted a little care to restore them to health and usefulness — who, I say, can think of these things without horror?’

It is a curious fact, which I leave physiologists to account for, that some of the most tranquil and happy hours of my existence were passed during the prevalence of this pestilence. And the feelings of my colleagues generally, were pretty much the same. I was, for the first time for ten years, wholly free from the cares of business — had no money to borrow — no notes to pay — and my mind was fully occupied by the duties to which I had devoted myself. We generally breakfasted at home, at an early hour, and mustered immediately at the statehouse, where we remained till late in the evening. We had a sideboard plentifully provided with ham, round of beef, cheese, bread, wine, and porter; and we freely enjoyed the good things provided for us — became a band of brothers, attached to each other — and were in some degree callous to the scenes, which daily and hourly took place, and of some of which we were eye-witnesses. The only drawback on our enjoyment, was when some friend or relation was swept away suddenly — when we had information that one of our colleagues shared that fate* — or when some person had become a corpse, whom we had seen or known to be in good health a few hours before.

* Four of our members, among the most valuable citizens that Philadelphia could boast of, died of the fever — Jonathan Dickinson Sergeant, the father of our estimable fellow-citizen, John Sergeant, Esq.; Andrew Adgate, Daniel Offley, and Joseph Inskeep. Mr. Sergeant left ten children, one of them posthumous. Seven of them were under thirteen years of age. What a sacrifice in the cause of humanity! Of the whole number of members there are now living only four, Thomas Wistar, John Letchworth, James Sharswood, and the writer of these pages.

One day I rode with Caleb Lowndes towards Bush Hill, where we stopped to speak to the physician, Dr. B. Duffield, who was standing at the gate. He asked us to alight, which we complied with. After we had conversed together for a few minutes, he invited us to come in, and examine the house. Lowndes had the prudence to refuse. But although I saw the impropriety of a wanton exposure of myself to danger, without any possible good to arise from it, I had not courage to refuse (a failing which has often cost me dear;) I entered the building, and went through every room in the house. The atmosphere was fetid, for it was just after Messrs. Girard & Helm had undertaken the management of it, and before there was opportunity to purify the rooms from the pestilential air that had accumulated, previous to that epoch, when dead and putrefying bodies remained for days collected in the rooms, the attendants having been inadequate to inter them. When I returned home, I found, or perhaps only fancied, myself affected with what are always regarded as incipient symptoms — lassitude — pains in the head and back — and an icy coldness over the surface of my body. I was, as may be readily supposed, considerably alarmed — and obstare principiis being my maxim, I took immediate measures to arrest the fell destroyer in his career. I bathed my feet in warm water — took large draughts of warm centaury tea — and went early to bed, covered with as many blankets as I could well bear. I had a strong presentiment that a sound sleep and copious perspiration would completely put the enemy to flight. For three or four hours I could neither sleep nor perspire. But, at length, I fell into as sound a sleep as if I had been drenched with laudanum; and, when I awoke, was covered with a profuse perspiration, and found myself as well as I had ever been.

Let me here insert two or three banking anecdotes, although one of them, at least, is rather out of time.

The Bank of North-America was regarded pretty much as a Quaker bank, its most influential directors being Friends. I had a small account there, and was sufficiently accommodated. When that interesting comedy, Wild Oats, came to this country, I published it. There is introduced among the dramatis personæ a hypocritical Quaker, Ephraim Smooth, at which the Quakers very naturally took offence. Simultaneously with this publication, I met with several unusual rejections at this Bank. It being a novelty, I was, from the coincidence, led to believe it was in consequence of the publication of Wild Oats, which the good followers of the illustrious Penn, I supposed, took in high dudgeon. How far this idea was correct, I never had any opportunity to decide. I was probably quite mistaken.

During the yellow fever of 1798, died my excellent friend, Isaac Price, than whom a better, more zealous, more ardent, or public-spirited man never lived. I was indorser for him at the Bank of Pennsylvania to the amount of probably six or seven thousand dollars, and he for me, for five or six thousand dollars. I offered two names of perfectly unexceptionable character, James Gallagher, and John Carrell, to supply his place, each for about one half the total sum. The Bank demanded both names on each note. I felt indignant, refused, and set them at defiance. I wrote them a long and strong letter, in which I distinctly stated, that I would not sanction such a libel on my credit, as to admit that my name, with the addition of that of one of those citizens, was not good for the amount; and that ‘I could not, if I would — and would not, if I could’, give two indorsers to each note — meaning, that the confession of the necessity of two names would alarm the parties, and produce a refusal from both. I was in a considerable quandary; and, had the Bank persisted, I really knew not what to do. But I had the pleasure of seeing the president, S. M. Fox, come to me in the evening, with the information, that the Bank had receded from its demand — that I had the privilege of withdrawing my letter — and that I might, in the morning, send in the notes on my own plan. Mr. Fox, who was, in the fullest sense of the word, a complete gentleman, of the most amiable manners, spoke to me so kindly, that he brought tears to my eyes — a result which has never been produced on me by harshness, but frequently by kindness and sympathy.

Philadelphia, Dec. 12, 1833. M. CAREY.

[next week - Letter 6]