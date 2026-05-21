Life of Mathew Carey

Portrait of Mathew Carey, by John Neagle (1825)

Letter 16 - Ireland Vindicated again, from panegyrical falsehoods

I now proceed to the other branch of the panegyrical falsehoods of Temple, Clarendon, Warner, &c.

“The two nations had now lived together forty years in peace, with great security and comfort, which had in a manner consolidated them into one body, knit and compacted together with all those bonds and ligatures of friendship, alliance, and consanguinity, as might make up a constant and perpetual union betwixt them.” [Temple, p. 15.]

“A few interruptions and murmurings in some particular places notwithstanding, almost FORTY YEARS had passed away in the greatest calm and felicity!!! that the inhabitants of Ireland had ever before enjoyed. The great increase of commerce, the improvement of land, and the ornament and advantages of public buildings, had given a new face to the country. Whatsoever their skill and industry produced, became their own; being not only free from fear of having it taken from them by the government, upon any pretence, without their consent!! but being also secured against theft and robbery, by just execution of salutary and useful laws.” [Warner, p. 1.]

“In this happy situation of affairs, when the national grievances were redressed, and a general composure and serenity was established throughout the kingdom; nothing to fear from the administration, and no animosity as to interest or religion appearing to subsist among them, without the least pretence of a quarrel, or the apprehension of any hostility by the Protestants,” &c. [Idem, p. 6.]

“Whatsoever their land, or labor, or industry produced, was their own, being not only free from having it taken from them by the king, upon any pretence whatsoever, without their consent, but also secured against,” &c. [Clarendon's Ireland, p. 8.]

“In this blessed condition of peace and security, the English and Irish, the Protestants and Catholics, lived mingled together, in all the provinces of the kingdom, quietly trafficking with one another, during the whole happy reign of James; and from his death, every degree of their happiness was increased and improved under the government of his late majesty.” [Idem, p. 9.]

“The Papists had for many years enjoyed a great calm, being upon the matter absolved from the severest parts of the law, and dispensed with for the gentlest; and were grown only a part of the revenue! without any probable danger of being made a sacrifice to the law.” [Clarendon's England, I. p. 116.]

‘Grown only a part of the revenue’!!! What, gentle reader, is the meaning of this fraudulent phrase? Why, they were ‘only’ rob- bed of their property by paying, besides tithes, a shilling a head for each of themselves and families for not attending on Sundays at the service of a church which they abhorred. They were thus ‘rendered a part of the revenue’. Shame, burning shame on such historians.

Let us see the real state of the case,— as unlike the fables of Temple, Clarendon, &c. as are the deserts of Arabia to the groves of Arcadia. ‘Mark! how a plain tale shall put them down’, as falsifiers, calumniators, and impostors.

“The officers of the court made it their business to draw people into trouble by vexatious suits, and to hold them so long in it, that for three pence worth of the tithe of turf, they would be put to five pounds charge. And the solemnest and sacredest of all the church censures, which was excommunication, went about in so sordid and base a manner, that all regard to it, as it was a spiritual censure, was lost, and the effects it had in law made it be cried out on as a most intolerable piece of tyranny. The officers of the court thought they had a sort of right to oppress the natives, and that all was well got, that was wrung from them.” [Bedell's Life, p. 89.]

“The commissioners appointed to distribute the lands, scandalously abused their trusts, and by fraud or violence deprived the natives of those possessions, which the king had reserved for them. Some, indeed, were suffered to enjoy a small pittance of such reservation; others were totally ejected.” [Leland, II. p. 546.]

“There are not wanting proofs of the most iniquitous practices, of hardened cruelty, of vile perjury, and scandalous subordination, employed to despoil the fair and unoffending proprietor of his inheritance." [Idem, p. 549.]

“They were still exposed to vexatious inquisitions into the titles of their estates, and were impatient to be freed from the apprehensions of litigious suits. The Popish party were not more solicitous for the interest of their religion, than to extricate themselves from the disadvantages and mortifications to which they were exposed by the penal statutes.” [Idem. p. 561.]

“Adventurers were encouraged by the numerous donations of estates, and the ease with which affluent fortunes were obtained in Ireland. They ransacked old records; they detected concealments; were countenanced by the state; they dispossessed the old inhabitants, or obliged them to compound for their intrusion; they were vested with portions of their lands, or otherwise rewarded.” “The interested assiduity of the king’s creatures in scrutinizing the titles of those lands, which had not yet been found for, or acknowledged to belong to, the crown, was, if possible, still more detestable.” [Idem, p. 515.]

"The revival of obsolete claims of the crown, harrassing of proprietors by fictions of law, dispossessing them by fraud and circumvention, and all the various artifices of interested agents and ministers, were naturally irritating; and the public discontents must have been further inflamed by the insincerity of Charles, in evading the confirmation of his graces; the insolence of Strafford in openly refusing it; together with the nature and manner of his proceedings against the proprietors of Connaught.” [Leland, III. p. 102.]

I trust I have placed this portion of the accusations against the Irish in so clear a point of view, that no honorable man, with a mind above the calibre of an idiot, will deny that it is destitute of the merest shadow of foundation.

The language I have used respecting Clarendon, is, undoubtedly, very strong, and I presume will displease some of my readers. But, armed with the buckler of truth, I care not what judgement may be pronounced on it. What other name than that of an impostor befits a man who palms on the world glowing descriptions of the liberty, and happiness, and religious toleration enjoyed by a nation groaning under the most grinding despotism, utterly insecure in person and property, wickedly robbed of their churches, and chapels, and colleges, and imprisoned and exiled for daring to worship God according to the religion of their forefathers? Among men whose consciences are not seared by the red-hot iron of bigotry, and abhorrence of the Catholic religion, there can be but one answer to this question. I ask the reader, of whatever religion or nation he be, whether Protestant or Presbyterian, Irish, English, or Scotch, whether any language of vituperation can be too strong for this lord, who so basely falsifies the history of his own times, in so palpable a case, so open to examination, thus blasting the character and destroying the happiness of the mass of an entire nation, and subjecting them to a most cruel persecution? Is he not deserving of the character I have given, of a literary impostor, unworthy of credit? If all the rest of his works equaled those of Livy, or Tacitus, or Gibbon, the concentrated guilt of this portion would be sufficient to damn him in the estimation of posterity. And if, according to the old adage, the receiver be as bad as the thief, all the subsequent writers of Irish history are only in a small degree less culpable than Temple and Clarendon, as they have servilely copied their base slanders, without having referred to proper authorities to investigate the subjects.

The next point to be discussed is the Munchausen story of the conspiracy of the Catholics in 1641, ‘to murder all the Protestants that would not join with them!!!’

This is one of the most clumsy, absurd, and incoherent contrivances that the world ever witnessed. It is difficult to decide which is the more extraordinary, the Bœotian stupidity of its concoction, or the wickedness, and rapacity, and cruelty of its objects, which were neither more nor less than to drive the Irish to insurrection, in order to confiscate their estates, and thus to have a pretence to extirpate them from the island. I would not dare to offer this assertion of the atrocious and fiendish purpose, however strong and clear were my convictions on the subject, were I not borne out by authority, from which the most bigoted enemies of the Irish Catholics cannot appeal. But the development and exposure of this nefarious project must be deferred for another letter.

M. CAREY. Philadelphia, April 8, 1834.

[Note: It is interesting how, in the course of my own history research, I have found that this same tactic of servilely copying the base slanders of others, is still in use today - in the vain hopes of one being awarded with acceptance into the North Atlantean empire’s approved consensus.]

[next week - letter 17]