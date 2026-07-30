Life of Mathew Carey

Portrait of Mathew Carey, by John Neagle (1825)

Letter 26 - Tariff Wars

In the year 1821, I wrote three pamphlets on the protecting system — ‘An Address to the Farmers of the United States’, ‘The Farmer’s and Planter’s Friend’, and ‘A review of Mr. Cambreleng’s examination of the Tariff’, proposed that year in Congress — in all one hundred and seventy-one pages: besides sundry newspaper essays.

Mr. Cambreleng’s examination was fraught with most extraordinary and palpable errors, of which I subjoin two or three.

This gentleman asserted, in the most unqualified manner, that ‘the Congress of 1790 equally protected every branch of industry’. Nothing could be more foreign from the real state of the case.

As stated in Letter XXIV. commerce was protected to the fullest extent, in almost every conceivable manner. The tonnage duties on foreign vessels, engaged in the coasting trade, were absolutely prohibitory, and at once, wholly excluded them. With respect to all other branches of our trade, the tonnage duties on foreign vessels were eight times greater than on our vessels. And, finally, foreign vessels were virtually excluded from the China trade, as the duties on teas imported in them, were 150 per cent. more than on those imported in American vessels — averaging, in the former case, twenty-seven cents per pound, and, in the latter, only twelve. I pass over a variety of other items, the whole of which, united, display the fostering care bestowed on commerce by Congress. Whereas the duties on nine-tenths of all the manufactures imported, were only five per cent. and were calculated almost solely for revenue! What a shameful contrast! and what a degree of delusion on the part of this advocate of free-trade, the deadly enemy of the protecting system, except as it regarded commerce!

In this Congress, the manufacturers were almost wholly unrepresented, and shared that neglect of their interests, which unrepresented bodies uniformly experience.

“If the citizens of the United States want to see a Democratic Tariff, let them look at that of 1790. The men who framed it knew what equal rights were, because they had fought bravely for them. In that tariff they will not find the poor paying a higher duty than the rich for the same article. EACH MAN WAS THEN TAXED ACCORDING TO HIS ABILITY, AND LUXURIES PAID THE HIGHEST RATE OF DUTY.” [Examination, page 94.]

A slight examination of this grand ‘Democratic Tariff’, will prove how recklessly partisans will hazard assertions, destitute of even the shadow of foundation. In the wildest range of controversial excitement, there never was a position more completely unwarranted by fact than the one under consideration. For example:—

A yard of superfine broadcloth, which then cost about four dollars, paid a duty of 20 cents. A yard of silk, costing two dollars, paid a duty of 10 cents. Cheese, which cost 8 cents per lb. paid 4 cents duty, equal to 50 per cent. Thus 5 lbs. of cheese paid twice as much as a yard of silk! Salt cost 15 cents per bushel, and paid 12 cents, equal to 80 per cent. Bohea tea cost at that time 15 cents per pound, and paid 10 cents, equal to 66 per cent. Thus one pound of Bohea tea paid as much duty as a yard of silk !

This is the lauded ‘Democratic Tariff’, by which, according to Mr. Cambreleng, ‘each man was taxed according to his ability, and luxuries paid the highest rate of duty’!!!

In 1822, I wrote three pamphlets, and two sets of papers, signed Hamilton. The pamphlets were ‘An appeal to common sense and common justice’ — ‘Facts and observations, illustrative of the past and present situation of the United States’ — and ‘An address to the citizens of the United States’. The whole contained two hundred and seventy-eight pages. Of the two first I printed three editions, all of which were distributed gratuitously at my expense, except about four or five hundred of the first, which were purchased by manufacturers.

A tolerably accurate idea may be formed of the zeal and ardor with which I engaged in defence of the system of protection, from the strong fact, that in this year, besides expending about three hundred dollars on paper and printing in its defence, I was absurd enough to offer to the University of Maryland to pay five hundred dollars a year towards the establishment of a course of lectures on Political Economy. I annex the correspondence on the subject. The first article was enclosed in a letter to the trustees of the University of Maryland.*

[* It is scarcely credible, but nevertheless true, that the faculty of the University were so far wanting in the decorum and propriety which the offer imposed on them as a duty, that they treated it with contumelious neglect; as they never condescended to reply, a high offence against the laws of etiquette and the rules which should regulate the conduct of gentlemen.

It is a discreditable fact, that this neglect to answer letters is prevalent to a shameful extent. There are persons who rank as gentlemen, but who rarely answer them, except when they expect to make profit by the correspondence.]

Philadelphia, January 12, 1832. “Know all men by these presents, that I do hereby bind myself to pay to the University of Maryland, the sum of five hundred dollars, as one year’s salary for a Professor of Political Economy, and also to continue the subscription, unless I shall give six months previous notice of my determination to discontinue the same. M. CAREY.”

Letter from M. Carey to Daniel Raymond, Esq. January 12, 1832. “DEAR SIR — I have fully made up my mind to establish the Professorship as stated in my last letter, provided it can be done for five hundred dollars per annum. I shall pay one half of the first year’s salary on the delivery of the first lecture, and the other half on the completion of the course. Should I at any time determine to withdraw from the undertaking, I shall regard myself at liberty so to do, on giving six months previous notice. But it is highly probable I shall continue it as long as I live; and, indeed, make provision for it at my death. You are at liberty to make the necessary inquiries of the president of the University. As to your fitness for the situation, it cannot be questioned. I regard you as peculiarly qualified for it. Yours, &c. M. CAREY.”

From D. Raymond, Esq. to M. Carey. Baltimore, January 18, 1832. “DEAR SIR — Your letter, stating the liberal endowment you propose to make towards the establishment of a Professorship of Political Economy for the University of Maryland, has been received and laid before the Board of Regents, who will, no doubt, duly appreciate your munificence, and communicate with you further on the subject. As regards myself, although it may not be in my power to co-operate with you in carrying your patriotic design into effect, yet I shall ever feel a grateful sense of your kindness and liberality. D. RAYMOND.”

From M. Carey to Daniel Raymond, Esq. Philadelphia, January 19, 1822. “DEAR SIR — I feel much uneasiness at the receipt of your letter, lest you should not undertake the professorship in question. My views were directed to Maryland, entirely in consequence of the confidence I felt that the choice would fall on you, and of my approbation of the principles of political economy you have so ably advocated. In the event of your declining, or not being elected, the choice may fall on some person who will preach unsound doctrines, pernicious to the happiness of our citizens, and to the prosperity of the nation. In this case, I should devote my money to a purpose diametrically opposite to my intentions. Against this I here enter my protest. The foreign world furnishes us with apostles sufficient to preach these pestiferous doctrines, whose operation has blasted the energies of the nation, and effectively rendered her a colony to the manufacturing nations of the old world. We have no need to have them here to accomplish this baleful purpose. Yours, &c. M. CAREY.”

The reason why I preferred the University of Maryland, was, that with me it was a sine qua non, [an essential] that Mr. Raymond, who had written one of the best works extant on the subject of political economy, resided in Baltimore, and in the event of his appointment I was sure of his preaching doctrines, which I deemed vital, and I was resolved not to aid in the dissemination of doctrines which I regarded as destructive to the public welfare — a result which would probably have taken place with any other lecturer.

I say ‘absurd’, because the probable effect of the lectures would have borne no proportion to the expense — and been incomparably less than that of small detached pamphlets extensively spread abroad gratuitously, which would be generally read. Whereas the lectures would make a large volume; be read by few; and be purchased by scarcely any of those whom I sought to convert. Fortunately my offer was not accepted, whereby I escaped a considerable expense, which certainly would not have answered the purpose intended.

During the year in which this extravagant offer was made, when, in addition, I had expended, as I have observed, three hundred dollars in the defence of a cause in which I had no interest, there was not a manufacturer in the United States who expended for it twenty dollars; and the whole, collectively, I am persuaded, not one hundred.

The enaction of the Tariff of 1824 excited great hostility and dissatisfaction in the Southern States, particularly in South-Carolina. This had increased yearly, until in 1827 and 1828, it displayed itself in the most formidable style — threatening insurrection and civil war — ‘The bloody scenes of the Revolution’ were distinctly threatened to be renewed.

I was most seriously alarmed — and, fully persuaded that the excitement was the result of prejudice and misinformation, I endeavored to excite the manufacturers to make exertions to illuminate the public mind, by the dissemination of correct views on the subject in the Southern States. In the month of August, 1828, I printed a circular letter, stating my apprehensions from the alarming language held by the opposers of the protecting system, which I accompanied by various extracts from the Charleston papers and pamphlets, in proof of the danger, proposing the formation of a Society for the dissemination of the facts and arguments of the case. Of this circular I printed one hundred copies, and sent from fifty to seventy to the most respectable and wealthy citizens in Boston, New-York, Philadelphia and Baltimore, not one of whom condescended to reply.

The plan proposed was to form an association, to contribute twenty-five dollars each, at the commencement, and three dollars a year afterwards. But, I repeat, this paltry contribution could not be raised.

If I were to publish the names of the citizens applied to, as perhaps I ought to do, it would excite the most profound astonishment at the deplorable hallucination that prevented them from making this trifling sacrifice, not only to rescue the Tariff from the dangers to which it was exposed, and which have since overtaken it, in consequence of their neglect of duty to themselves and families — but to rescue their country from the danger of civil war.

I annex a few specimens of the style of the publications in question, and a portion of the preamble of the constitution of the proposed Society.

“We feel ourselves standing under the mighty protection of the Constitution, and declaring forth its free and recorded spirit, when we say, WE MUST RESIST. By all the great principles of liberty — by the glorious achievements of our fathers in defending them — by their noble blood, poured out like water in maintaining them — by their lives in suffering, and their deaths in honor and in glory, our country-men, WE MUST RESIST. Does timidity ask, when? We answer, NOW — even now, when oppression is not old to us, and the free spirit looks abroad, in pride, over and on this land of glorious freedom, and of beautiful, though depressed and broken fertility.” [Address of Colleton District.] “THE MEMORABLE SCENES OF OUR REVOLUTION HAVE AGAIN TO BE ACTED OVER.” [Milledgeville Journal.] “WE HAVE SWORN, THAT CONGRESS SHALL, AT OUR DEMAND, REPEAL THE TARIFF. If she does not, OUR STATE LEGISLATURE WILL DISSOLVE OUR CONNECTION WITH THE UNION, and we will take our stand among the nations: and it behoves every true Carolinian ‘TO STAND BY HIS ARMS’, and to keep the halls of our Legislature pure from foreign intruders.” “Let Congress be distinctly told, that either the general government must recede from its pretensions to inordinate powers, or the STATE MUST RECEDE FROM THE COMPACT: and should that government resolutely persist in the scheme of subverting our prosperity and sovereignty to their very foundations, let the governor be directed, by proclamation, to open our ports to the vessels of all nations, not excepting even those of our northern friends or enemies. Let no customs be exacted, except by our own officers; and let all judges, magistrates, constables, and other citizens, be called upon to support the state authority and laws, and be INDEMNIFIED FOR DISOBEDIENCE TO FEDERAL AUTHORITIES. All this may be done without the spilling of one drop of blood. There will be no necessity for firing a gun. Let the United States government fire the first shot if it chooses. Better it would be that it had been born with a mill-stone around its neck, than to try this. We must take care not to be the aggressors IN THE SHEDDING OF BLOOD.” [Milledgeville Journal.]

Extract from the preamble of the proposed Constitution:

“Whereas a spirit of disaffection towards the Union prevails in certain sections of the Southern States, which influential citizens are endeavoring to extend and perpetuate, on the ground of the assumed unconstitutionality, and oppressive and partial operation of the recent Tariff, and of the protecting system generally — and whereas from smaller beginnings the most awful convulsions have taken place in various countries; as history proves that 1000 men are more efficient to overthrow a government than 5000 to support it,” &c.

Half a dozen of the persons addressed in Boston were worth at least two or three millions of dollars — and there was at that time, in Philadelphia, a ‘Society for the encouragement of manufactures and the mechanic arts’, of sixty or seventy members, worth in the aggregate probably five or six millions of dollars, not one of whom could be induced to step forward, at this crisis, in a cause which, from public and private motives, had so many imperious claims on them.

‘The Signs of the Times’ becoming daily more and more alarming, I wrote another circular in the following month, still more urgent, and sent it to the same and some other persons deeply interested, in which I enforced, with additional reasons, the necessity of making decisive exertions to stem the torrent of insurrectionary principles. But to this, I received only two answers, one from E. Gray of Baltimore, the other from Hardman Philips, who agreed to comply with the terms. Two or three others said, if the number was made up, they would unite in it. Disgusted and discouraged by this torpor, and apathy, and parsimony, I abandoned the project as hopeless. Afterwards two citizens of Boston offered their co-operation, when too late.

I annex an extract from this second letter:—

“Although it is by no means certain that the disaffection that prevails will proceed to the extremity of actual resistance, or separation, yet it must be confessed that circumstances may arise, to produce that awful result. * * * * * It would not be very difficult to produce a collision between the general and state governments in places like Colleton Parish, Columbia, and Milledgeville, where the citizens have been wrought up to a sort of political phrensy — and should such an event take place, every hour would add to the exasperation, and in a short time it would be almost as difficult to restore harmony, as to unite without flaw the fragments of a broken China vase. History is replete with instances of most tremendous consequences arising from causes not more alarming. The slightest spark will kindle a conflagration when the materials are in a sufficiently inflammable state. The civil wars that desolated France for thirty years, under the dynasty of Valois, and which were with difficulty terminated by the valor and prudence of Henry IV. began in a riot created in a Huguenot church, by the insolence of the servants of the Duke of Guise.”

I feel perfectly satisfied, that to the failure of this project may be fairly traced the triumph of nullification, and the consequent abandonment of the principle of protection; for at this period the Union party had a majority of the state with them — and the Nullifiers were in a minority in the legislature. Those who would not, in August or September, 1828, sacrifice twenty-five dollars to save their country from impending civil war, and themselves from the abandonment of the protecting principle, have since paid dearly for their folly. Some of them, for every dollar they saved, have since lost hundreds, and no small number have been bankrupted. Of those who have escaped, the prospects are greatly impaired. It has been said, and truly said, that honesty is the best policy. To this adage may be added another, equally correct, that liberality is the best policy. This is here powerfully established. There is scarcely one of those who refused the slight contribution, that would not have done well to have contributed, if his means allowed, from one hundred to five hundred dollars. It would have been throwing a sprat to catch a salmon.

Philadelphia, November 8, 1834. M. CAREY.