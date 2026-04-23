Life of Mathew Carey

Portrait of Mathew Carey, by John Neagle (1825)

Letter 12 - Critics and Taxes

In 1801, allured by the extraordinary advantages, literature and the arts and sciences had long derived from the celebrated literary fairs in Frankfort and Leipsic, I formed a project of establishing a literary fair in this country, to be held alternately in New-York and Philadelphia; and accordingly issued circulars, dated December, 1801, to all the booksellers and printers in the United States, inviting them to meet in the city of New-York, on the first of June, 1802, for the purpose of reciprocally buying, selling, and exchanging their respective publications.

The project was favorably received by those to whom it was addressed, and consequently a large meeting was held in New-York on the day appointed. I drew up a form of constitution, which was adopted, a society formed, and Hugh Gaine, the oldest printer and bookseller in the United States, appointed President.

The plan appeared to work well in the commencement. It produced a good understanding and harmony among the booksellers, and valuable interchanges of books. This state of things continued for a year or two. But at length it produced an evil that had not been foreseen, and which outweighed all its advantages. Country booksellers published large editions of popular books with half-worn types and on inferior paper, with which, by means of exchanges, they deluged the country, — and in many cases the city booksellers had on their hands good editions of the books thus re-published. This unexpected result rendered the city booksellers dissatisfied, and they by degrees withdrew. The fair, however, ‘dragged its slow length along’ for four or five years, and then sank into oblivion.

In the year 1802 a distressing circumstance occurred, in which I took a warm interest. A certain John Fullerton, an Englishman, a player of decent deportment and deep sensibility, but only a second-rate performer, had unfortunately, I cannot tell how, excited the ire of some thoughtless, — perhaps I might say wicked, — young men, who attacked him in the papers, and generally hissed him, sotto voce, when he came on the stage, or else, in some very intelligible mode, expressed their disapprobation. At this he was sorely annoyed, yet bore it for a considerable time; but finally, the cup of his mortification and endurance was filled, and he could bear it no longer. One night, when he came off the stage, after having been very roughly handled, Thomas Stiff, the hair-dresser of the Theatre, who performed the same function for me, and informed me of the fact, saw him, when he entered the Green Room, strike his forehead with his clenched fists, and swear some very violent oath, that ‘they would be the death of him’. This threat was soon realized. Within forty-eight hours he was taken a corpse out of the Delaware, into which he had thrown himself, in a fit of despair.

On this occasion I published a pamphlet, entitled ‘Cursory Reflections on the calamitous fate of John Fullerton, addressed to the frequenters of the Theatre and to the theatrical critics”.

“PARTS may be praised.....GOOD NATURE is adored; Then draw your wit as seldom as your sword; And never on the weak; or you'll appear, As there, no hero, no great genius here.” YOUNG.

For this pamphlet I was most outrageously attacked in a New-York Magazine by a critic, probably one of the culpable parties. The following extracts are a fair specimen of the spirit of this publication:—

“The effort to excel, even when unattended with complete success, ought to be regarded with indulgence and lenity... Modest, unassuming merit ought always to be taken under the protection of the generous. Many a timid performer, whose debut promised but little in his favor, has, by kindness and fostering encouragement, been elevated to a very high degree of respectability in his profession, to which he never would have attained, had he been treated with rudeness and severity. This has been remarkably the case with some of the brightest ornaments of the British stage. Nothing but incorrigible impudence, vanity, or gross neglect of the audience, ought to experience the merciless severity which we sometimes see exercised in newspaper criticisms, and exhibited in the marked disapprobation too often witnessed in the theatre. When a performer, after due time for preparation, makes his appearance on the stage, depending almost wholly on the prompter’s assistance, he deserves no mercy; and were Roscius and Garrick themselves restored to life, and guilty of such insolent conduct, they ought to be hissed. This displays so total an indifference for the audience, and such a dereliction of duty, as admit of no apology, and unquestionably deserve the most caustic criticism. Will the formidable host of newspaper critics allow me to address a few words to them on this subject, with all due deference? The object of theatrical criticism is not, as some seem to believe, merely to expose faults, and deal forth censure. This is a most egregious error, and, to say no worse of it, implies great defect of judgement at least. There is more true taste and infinitely more goodness evinced, by an ingenious and accurate discovery of excellence, and by appropriate and just encomium, than by the detection and display of imperfection and deformity. Even when censure is really necessary, it ought to be delivered with delicacy. The critic ought to consider what would be his own sensations, were he dragged forward and abused without the power of defence. All the purposes of criticism may be effectually answered without wounding the feelings of performers, even of mediocre talents. On such, praise may be very frequently bestowed without violating truth; and opportunities of doing this, ought to be seized, when they occur. Over occasional errors, arising from the imperfection inherent in human nature, a veil may be sometimes drawn without impropriety. Let the critic bear in eternal remembrance, that he wages a very unequal war with the performer, who, however his superior in other points, may be totally unaccustomed to write, or, even if he be not, is debarred of the advantage of newspapers to make his defence, or to retort the attack... and is even totally ignorant of his persecutors. This consideration would disarm a truly generous assailant. Such a man would scorn to attack an enemy on unfair terms. Let the critic, too, reflect, that however elegantly he rounds off his periods, and however sportively he may write, his labors tend to dry up the source which supplies sustenance to a considerable number of people. While he is thinning the seats of the play-house, he is depriving many of bread. This, I need not say, is a truly serious consideration. The character of an assassin, who stabs in the dark, cannot be a very desirable one. Yet, what other term can be applied to the anonymous writer, who, goaded on by the blackest malignity, remorselessly pursues his unoffending, his defenceless, his prostrate victim, till he renders life an insupportable burden, and hurries him on to the awful precipice of self-murder!”*

[*This was written at a time when a most ferocious critic published his Lucubrations in Philadelphia, in which he appeared to delight to torture the feelings of the performers, and, not content with decrying their professional talents and performance, wantonly and wickedly assailed their private characters.]

The system of taxation in Philadelphia has been, time immemorial, iniquitous, and to the last degree unequal. About seven-eighths of the taxes have been levied on real estate, of which a most unequal portion has been laid on rents. In the year 1806, being a member of the Select Council, I united with Stephen Girard, James Vanuxem, Joseph Read, and some others, members of both councils, to endeavor to introduce a change, and relieve real estate by following the New-England example, and that of Baltimore and other cities; that is, by levying a portion of the taxes on personal property. To prepare the public mind for the change, I published a pamphlet entitled — ‘Cursory Reflections on the System of Taxation established in Philadelphia, with a brief sketch of its unequal and unjust operation.’ ‘Fiat justitia — ruat cælum.’

Although the subject was of deep interest to every person in the city, who possessed property, real and personal, yet the pamphlet fell still-born from the press. There were not fifty of them sold. I offered to the Select Council a set of resolutions on the subject, which were adopted, of which I annex two :—

“Resolved, That the system of city taxation, heretofore pursued, by which real estate has borne to the amount of seven-eighths of the whole of the taxes, is neither equal nor impartial. Resolved, That it is expedient, proper, and just, that the owners of personal estate, who derive an equal benefit from the police of the city with the owners of real estate, should contribute a due proportion of the expenses requisite for the support of that police.”

The following view of the then existing system of taxation will fully evince its injustice:—

“According to the assessment made for three years, the real estate of Philadelphia has been estimated as follows:— 1804 . . . . . 6,719,401 dollars. 1805 . . . . . 7,235,214 dollars. 1806 . . . . . 7,195,692 dollars. It is very difficult to ascertain, with any degree of precision, the amount of the personal estate of the city. It has been, by good judges, estimated as high as sixty millions of dollars; by others, forty, and fifty millions. To avoid controversy, and to give the friends of the present system as fair a chance in the argument as they can desire, I shall admit the lowest of these estimates, and take forty millions as a data to reason upon. The reader will be ready to conclude, that the owners of forty millions of one species of property, enjoying their full quota of all the advantages arising from the police of the city, should contribute nearly six times as much towards supporting the city expenses as the possessors of seven millions of another species. This would be a tolerably fair calculation, according to every principle of reason, justice, and propriety. But what is the fact? It is disgraceful to be told — in truth hardly credible — It is, in fine, that of about 200,000 dollars, raised on the citizens of Philadelphia for 1805, real estate paid about 175,000 dollars. Four-fifths of the remainder were raised by a personal tax, or tax upon professions and occupations, to which every citizen, not actually a pauper, is liable. The small balance of 5000 dollars, or thereabouts, was levied upon horses and cows, which alone are taxable, of all the articles of personal estate.”

The following is a striking example of the inequality of the system, even as it regarded ground-rents, and houses, independent of its injustice in exempting personal property almost altogether from taxation. The house No. 122, in Market-street, which I owned, and in which I lived, would have rented for eight hundred and fifty dollars. The total taxes were about eighty-five dollars, of which the owner of the ground-rent, [sixty-four dollars,] a poor widow, with five or six children, paid fifteen dollars and seventy-eight cents — or nearly twenty-five per cent. I paid seventy dollars, only about nine per cent. on the net rent!!!

There were individuals in the city at the time, worth from fifty to two hundred thousand dollars in bonds, mortgages, and stocks, who, not having any real estate, did not pay as much taxes as the widow referred to above!

Stephen Girard did not pay as much taxes for all the stock of his Bank, and all his bonds and mortgages, as were paid by a single ground-rent of two hundred dollars!!!!

We, that is, the members above mentioned, prepared “an ordinance to assess, levy and collect a tax upon personal estate”, which was passed by the Select, but rejected by the Common Council. It was intended to divide the amount of taxes about equally between real and personal estate.

Among the reasons assigned by the opposers of this ordinance was the following sagacious resolution, introduced into the Common Council, as part of a string of eight, equally cogent, offered in that body by a very excellent citizen, Nathan Sellers:—

“Resolved, That as personal property is, in a great degree, the life and energy of a city, being that which principally originates and subsists it, such property ought to be rather invited to than driven from the city!!”

Some change in the system, as regards ground-rents and houses, has since taken place — so as to diminish the oppression on the owners of the former property; but personal property remains on about the same footing as formerly.

M. CAREY. Philadelphia, Feb. 12, 1834.

[next week - letter 13]