Life of Mathew Carey

Portrait of Mathew Carey, by John Neagle (1825)

Letter 22 - Political Economy 101

Immediately after the publication of the Vindiciæ Hibernicæ, (March, 1819), struck with the calamitous state of the country, the result, as I was and am persuaded, of its unsound policy in withholding its support and protection from that important branch of human industry, employed in converting the rude produce of the earth into elaborated articles, suited to the necessities and the comfort of mankind, I commenced writing on political economy.

To prove satisfactorily that the intensity of the prevailing distress, afforded adequate reasons to impel every man who felt an interest in the national welfare, to exert himself to ascertain its extent, its causes, and the most practicable remedies, I shall present a brief view of the state of the country at that period, from official documents, of the most unexceptionable character, and try to ascertain the real causes that led to such a baleful result, and to prove the utter fallacy of the pretexts that were assigned.

The first authority I shall adduce, is that of W. H. Crawford, Secretary of the Treasury, who, in his annual report to Congress, of February 12, 1820, has left on record the declaration, that

“Few examples have occurred, of a distress so general and so severe, as that, which has been exhibited in the United States.”

This alone would be sufficient, but, ‘to make assurance doubly sure’, I shall add other testimonies.

The following appalling picture of the state of the country, is drawn from a report to Congress, of the Committee on Commerce and Manufactures, of January 15, 1821:—

“At the end of thirty years of its operation, this government finds its debt increased $20,000,000, and its revenue inadequate to its expenditure; the national domain impaired, and $20,000,000 of its proceeds expended; $35,000,000 drawn from the people by internal taxation; $341,000,000 by impost; and yet the public treasury dependent on loans. In profound peace, and without any national calamity, the country is embarrassed with debt; real estate under rapid depreciation; the markets of agriculture, the pursuits of manufactures, diminished and declining; commerce struggling, not to retain the carrying of the produce of other countries, but our own. There is no national interest, which is in a healthful, thriving condition; the nation at large is not so. The operations of the government and individuals, alike labor under difficulties, which are felt by all, and for which, some remedy must be discovered. It is not a common occurrence in the history of nations, that, in peace, the people should call on the government to relieve their distresses, the government reciprocate the call, by asking the people to relieve theirs; the resources of both exhausted; both marching to poverty or wealth, (as opinions may vary), in the same road, on the same principles; their expenses exceeding their receipts.”

I shall next submit a graphic view of the situation of Pennsylvania, the counterpart of that of the other grain-growing states. It was drawn up by a joint committee of both houses of the legislature, in the session of 1819-20. The report enumerates, among other cases of distress, the following:—

“Ruinous sacrifices of landed property at sheriff’s sales, whereby, in many cases, lands and houses have been sold at less than a half, a third, or a fourth of their former value, thereby depriving of their homes, and of the fruits of laborious years, a number of our industrious farmers, some of whom have been driven to seek, in the uncultivated forests of the West, that shelter, of which they have been deprived in their native state. Forced sales of merchandise, household goods, farming stock and utensils, at prices far below the cost of production, by which numerous families have been deprived of the common necessaries of life, and of the implements of their trades. Numerous bankruptcies, and pecuniary embarrassments of every description, as well among the agricultural and manufacturing, as the mercantile classes. A general suspension of labor, the only legitimate source of wealth, in our cities and towns, by which thousands of our most useful citizens are rendered destitute of the means of support, and are reduced to the extremity of poverty and despair. An almost entire cessation of the usual circulation of commodities, and a consequent stagnation of business, which is limited to the mere purchase and sale of the necessaries of life, and of such articles of consumption as are absolutely required by the season.”

To the preceding general gloomy picture, it may not be amiss to add some interesting details of the depreciation of manufacturing establishments, and city property.

“A house, in a good situation in Chestnut-street, No. 121, in the neighborhood of five banks, was purchased in 1815, for $17,000. $9,000 were paid down, and bond and mortgage given for the balance. When the time of payment arrived, in 1819, the general depression disabled the purchaser from making payment. The mortgage was foreclosed, and the property sold for $7,600, whereby the whole sum advanced, and $1,500 expended in alterations, were irretrievably lost — $400 remaining due. The mortgager, John Melish, was, as may be supposed, completely ruined. The house has been since sold for $12,000 — and $21,000 have, I am informed, been refused for it. The Manufacturing Company, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, went into operation in 1814, with a capital, actually paid in, of $128,000, which was expended in erecting buildings and machinery, and in spinning cotton yarn and manufacturing cotton goods, until the year 1818, when, in consequence of the markets being glutted with foreign goods, it was found necessary to close the concern. Hoping for better times, they had borrowed $34,000 on the notes of some of the parties interested, who purchased the entire establishment for the amount of those notes. Thus the whole original capital was sunk. The new company continued the business for a few years, when they sold out for $4,000, the proprietors becoming responsible for debts contracted, to the amount of $18,000. The loss sustained by the companies amounted to about $150,000. A large and elegant house in Philadelphia, with out offices, No. 255, Walnut-street, thirty-one feet front, and fifty-seven deep, with an extensive lot, 246 feet deep, and 61 feet wide, which, in 1817, cost $43,000, was, in 1821, sold by auction for $14,300. James D’Wolf, Esq. formerly member of the Senate of the United States, from Rhode-Island, purchased, at a fair and open sale, for $6,400, a cotton factory, which, according to his account, had cost $76,000, honestly expended. The stockholders of the Eagle Company of New-York, expended on their buildings and machinery, stock, &c. $110,000, the whole of which was sunk — as the proceeds of the property, when the establishment was broken up, were not more than sufficient to pay the debts.”

Such was the state of the country, when the writer of this sketch commenced publishing in defence of the protecting system.

For this hideous state of things there were various reasons assigned, of which one was, the transition from a state of war to a state of peace. With this pretext, the most deceptious that could be conceived, our citizens were generally deluded. But a moment’s reflection might have satisfied any mind, of even a moderate calibre, that to this nation the transition could not fail to be beneficial. During the war, we were excluded from nearly all the foreign markets in the world, which were opened to us by the peace. To England, which, during the war, by means of her powerful navy, carried on an extensive commerce with a considerable part of Europe, notwithstanding the decrees of Napoleon, (which commerce was immediately, on the restoration of peace, divided with other nations), peace must have produced a temporary shock. In addition to which, myriads of her soldiers and sailors were discharged from service, and the demand for necessaries for her army and navy was, of course, very greatly diminished. With us the case was wholly different, so far as regards commerce, as will appear from the following statement of our exports for 1813 and 1814, compared with the two years that succeeded the war:—

1813 . . . $27,855,997 + 1814 . . . $6,927,441 = $34,783,438

1815 . . . $52,557,753 + 1816 . . . $81,920,452 = $134,478,205

The disproportion of the domestic exports was very considerable, but not quite so great as of the total exports.

DOMESTIC EXPORTS.

1813 . . . $25,008,152 + 1814 . . . $6,782,272 = $31,790,424

1815 . . . $45,974,403 + 1816 . . . $64,781,896 + $110,756,299

It is to be presumed that no man will seriously assert that an increase of exports, nearly four-fold, could have produced distress in the country; and, therefore, this miserable plea was wholly destitute of foundation.

Another reason assigned for the distress, was, the incorporation of what was called a litter of banks, in Pennsylvania, forty-six in number, in 1814, with a capital of $17,500,000. Now the whole amount of the capital actually paid in, was only $7,428,230; and of the banks then incorporated, there were two or three, which had been in operation for some time, without charters — the Commercial, for instance, with a capital of $1,000,000, and the others with about $500,000 — so that all the real effective addition made to the banking capital of the state, by the act in question, was less than $6,000,000. And, however unwise it might have been, and certainly was, at such a crisis, to incorporate so great a number of banks, no man, in his senses, will pretend, that such an addition to the banking capital of the state, could have produced so much wretchedness as took place at that period in it, or any at all out of it. I now proceed to investigate the real causes of the distress.

From the commencement of our government, a strong jealousy prevailed of the protection of manufactures, fostered and encouraged by those citizens engaged in commerce, particularly those connected with the importation of British manufactures, whether Americans or British agents. The latter description of persons were indefatigable in their efforts to promulgate those doctrines, so essentially promotive of their dearest interests. The leading papers in the commercial cities also took this ground. The general prevalence of these opinions is not, therefore, wonderful. Neither pains nor expense were spared to impress on the public mind, that the national prosperity depended almost altogether on commerce; that the protection of manufactures by duties on imports was impolitic and unjust; that it sacrificed the interest of the many for the benefit of the few, by obliging the mass of our citizens to purchase domestic manufactures at a great advance, beyond the prices at which similar articles could be had from abroad; and that the imposition of duties on imports should be confined to the mere raising of revenue to meet the wants of government.

These doctrines, however fallacious, and contrary to the theories of the soundest political economists, and the practice of the wisest and most prosperous nations of the old world, had been almost universally adopted by our citizens, and constituted, with few exceptions, the ruling policy of our government for above twenty years. It would be endless to enumerate the various instances of the deleterious effects of this policy. I shall confine myself to two — the reasoning on which applies equally to various others. The duties on woolen and cotton goods, previous to the embargo and the restrictive system, were only twelve and a half per cent.; obviously mere revenue duties, and utterly insufficient to enable our citizens to contend with foreign manufacturers, enjoying every possible protection that their respective governments could afford, the entire of their home markets, together with the advantage of large capitals, great skill, and long experience. In consequence, although possessing a capacity to raise wool to a boundless extent, and exporting one hundred and fifty per cent. more cotton to England, than all the rest of the world, we had, before 1806, only fifteen mills erected, working at that time only eight thousand spindles, and producing 300,000 lbs. of yarn.* Whereas our export in 1807, amounted to 63,940,459 lbs. value $14,232,000.

[* See Gallatin’s Report on Manufactures]

Up to that time all the efforts of our citizens, enjoying the advantages of having the raw material, cotton, a domestic article, were defeated, except in a very few and inconsiderable instances. Many large fortunes were wasted, and numerous individuals reduced to bankruptcy, in the abortive attempts made to establish this manufacture and that of woolen goods. We might have saved to the country ten or twelve millions annually had those two manufactures been encouraged.

So entirely and shamefully were we dependent on foreign nations for most essential necessaries, that we were unable, during the operation of the non-intercourse law, to supply the Indians with blankets, due them by treaty stipulation, to the amount of about six thousand dollars, insomuch that the Secretary of War actually applied to Congress to modify that law, so as to enable him to import the blankets from Great-Britain! A proper sequel to this miserable state of things is the important and disgraceful fact, that our soldiers suffered more, at some stages of the late war, by deficiency of clothing, than from the arms of the enemy.

In 1811, the manufacture of cottons had greatly increased. There were then, it was believed, on good grounds, eighty thousand spindles employed. In 1815, in consequence of the exclusion of foreign goods by the embargo and the war, the increase had been enormous. By a report made to Congress, the correctness of which has never, as far as I know been called in question, it appears that the capital engaged in that branch, in that year, was $40,000,000. Numbers employed, men, women, and children, 100,000. Cotton consumed annually, 90,000 bales. Wages paid annually, $15,000,000. Value of cotton goods produced, $24,000,000.

The war of thirty months closed with honor to the nation. Its flag had rode triumphant on every sea. By land, although a great want of skill and tact had been occasionally displayed, yet, on the whole, except in one or two instances, the contest had crowned the national brow with laurels. The battle of New-Orleans, and the defeat of Prevost by a far inferior force, closed the scene by land; and the signal victories in various parts of the ocean, and more particularly those on the lakes, in which whole fleets were captured, shed high honor on the naval character of the nation, and made many of those, who had been most hostile to the war, acknowledge, that, with all its manifold blunders, it was fully worth all it had cost. In a word, we were literally ‘not scratched by the war’.

The country was, on the whole, prosperous. The demand for labor being as great as, and occasionally greater than, the supply, those of our citizens depending on their hands for support, who constitute the great mass of mankind, were well rewarded for their services. This is the soundest state of society. The contrary state, where labor is superabundant, and the demand for it incommensurate, produces degradation and misery. Commerce, it is true, was suspended; but a large portion of the capital that had been employed in it, was transferred to the immoral, the hazardous occupation of privateering, in which many of our citizens were enriched, while some were on the contrary ruined. A very large portion, however, of the wealth and industry of the commercial portion of the country, was devoted to manufactures, which, wholly unaided by bounties, special privileges, immunities, or government patronage, in spite of all the difficulties arising from inexperience and slenderness of capital, had, merely from the undisturbed possession of the domestic market, arrived at a degree of perfection, in the space of two or three years, which in other countries had required a quarter, and in some, half a century to accomplish, with all the aids of bounties, immunities, and privileges which enlightened governments could bestow. Never, in any age or country, had such a wonderful progress been made, in so short a space of time, without governmental interference.

M. CAREY. Philadelphia, August 24, 1834.

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