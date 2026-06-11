Life of Mathew Carey

Portrait of Mathew Carey, by John Neagle (1825)

Letter 19 - Humorous Stories

Shortly after my arrival in this country, I went to Baltimore, where I lodged with an Acadian woman, who one day asked me what countryman I was. I replied, that I was an Irishman. She stared, opened her eyes, and appeared surprised. I asked her what was the matter? what was the cause of the surprise she expressed? She said, that she had not supposed that the Irish spoke the English language so well. I did not feel in the least degree flattered by this, as I had really believed that I spoke my native language very correctly. It is to be observed, that there are many natives of Dublin, who are persuaded that the upper classes of society in their city speak English as correctly, and the middle classes far more so, than the Londoners, with their heggs, and their harms, and their osses, and their olidays. Of this question it may be fairly said, ‘adhuc sub judice lis est’. [i.e. it’s still not decided] Be this as it may, I thought no more of the compliment than if she had mentioned the color of my eyes or of my hair. Some time afterwards I met with a little Irishman, who had lodged in the same house, and who had a more villanous brogue than I had ever heard in Thomas-street market, Dublin, where the inhabitants of six or seven circumjacent counties ‘most do congregate’, to dispose of their various commodities. Speaking of his landlady in the broadest brogue, he gravely told me, ‘she wad ne beleeve I was an Irishmon, I spok the English langige so well’. I burst out into one of the loudest fits of laughter I ever enjoyed, at the discovery, that this was a ruse, which the landlady played off upon all her Irish boarders, to tickle their vanity; and then, for the first time in my life, I began to doubt the correctness of my parts of speech.

When I printed the Pennsylvania Evening Herald, William Prichard, a bookseller of Philadelphia, a Welchman, a mere poetaster, handed to my partner, Mr. Spotswood, an epitaph on a friend, a schoolmaster, who had recently died. Spotswood, who was careless and thoughtless, put it into his pocket without mentioning it to me, who was the editor. By one of those contre temps, or rather in this instance coincidences, that sometimes queerly occur, ‘thinking nought’ of the bookseller, or his epitaph, I inserted, that day, Dr. Ladd’s humorous epitaph on an old horse :—

Let no facetious mortal laugh,

To see a horse’s epitaph;

Lest some old steed, with saucy phiz,

Should have the sense to laugh at his;

As well he might, for prove we can,

The courser equal to the man.

This horse was of supreme degree;

At least, no common steed was he:

He scorned the tricks of sly trepanners,

And never horse had better manners.

He scorned to tell a lie, or wince

His words, by clipping half their sense;

But if he meant to show you why,

He’d out with ‘t, let who would be by.

And (how can man the blush restrain?)

Ne'er took his Maker's name in vain!

A better servant horse was never;

His master owned that he was clever.

Then to his equals all obliging,

To his inferiors quite engaging;

A better Christian, too, I trow,

Than some denominated so.

In him we the good father find,

The duteous son, the husband kind;

The friend sincere — though, not to brag,—

The honest and well-meaning nag.

Then let those fools, who vainly laugh

To see a horse’s epitaph,

Go grope among the human dust,

And find an epitaph more just.

The poet was so anxious to see himself in print, that he could not wait for the delivery of the paper, but sent for it to the office. He turned it, inside and outside, and sought for his favorite lucubration in vain. He was in a most violent passion. The mere neglect or omission of his epitaph would have been sufficient to arouse his Welch blood, and set him in a flame. But to have a horse substituted for his learned friend, was an affront not to be borne. He ordered his name struck off the list of subscribers, and was with some difficulty dissuaded from sending me a challenge. His resentment did not subside for years.

The Abbe Coria, Portuguese Minister in this country, had a high reputation for wit, humor, pointed sayings, and profound remarks. But I have doubted whether he was not a man of great preparation and study, and that many of his choice sayings, which were regarded as impromptus, were not prepared for the purpose, ready to be fired off when occasion offered, which occasion he had the address frequently to produce, without danger of detection. It is well known, that when a man’s reputation for wit or humor is established, and when he knows how to give weight to what he says, by a sagacious nod of the head, a meaning shrug, or a wink, he can pass off his copper coins for silver. All this, so far as the Abbe is concerned, is delivered with some hesitation. Let it pass for what it is worth, and no more. The following anecdote may serve to shed some light on the subject.

When Lady Morgan’s ‘France’ made its appearance, I was highly delighted with it, in spite of the glaring folly that pervades its pages, of the constant introduction of French, apropos des bottes, a folly too common with many authors of the present day, but with none to such an absurd extent as this lady.

This folly I overlooked, in consequence of the striking and exhilarating picture she drew of the melioration of the condition of the great mass of the nation, and the improvement of the morals of the higher orders of society; both of which advantages appeared prominently through the work, and inclined me to regard them as in some degree atoning for the tremendous horrors of the revolution. While I was in this mood, as regarded her work, the Abbe came one day into my store, and I asked him what he thought of it? ‘Why, sir’, says he, with that dictatorial air which he well knew how to assume, on all questions of literature, ‘it is a mere catch-penny. She had a basket of names on one side of her desk, and a basket of anecdotes on the other — and she picked up a name and an anecdote, and tacked them together pretty much at random’. Indignant at this absurd criticism, I observed how very extraordinary it must have been, that a lady so long before the public, and with a respectable character as a writer, notwithstanding the affectation by which her writings were occasionally disfigured, should thus commit herself, being so immediately open to detection, if guilty of such outrageous imposture; having given the names of persons and places well known to the literary world. ‘Pray, sir’, says I, ‘will you be so good as to point out one or two of those cases? as I am really anxious to satisfy my mind respecting a work which has afforded me so much gratification’. This was a poser. The Abbe took the book — tossed over some of its pages for three or four minutes — took out his watch — pleaded an engagement — went off without stating one instance in proof of the correctness of his ill-natured criticism — and I never saw him more. A tete-a-tete conversation, which I had had with him some time before, was not calculated to induce me to subscribe to the general opinion entertained of his intellectual powers. I believed, and still believe, that a nice tact, great address, skillful management, and a commanding tone, had accomplished for him, what they have effected for thousands before him; that is to say, operated with the effect of a microscope on the endowments bestowed on him by nature.

A man of sense may artifice disdain;

As men of wealth may venture to go plain.

The true Pathos. To an importunate mendicant, whom I had sometimes relieved, I said one day, on giving him a trifle — ‘Do not let me see you again for a long time’. He conformed to the direction, and refrained from applying for seven months. At length he ventured to bring and hand me a billet, of which I annex a copy, verbatim et literatim:—

‘Sir — You desired me, last time you relieved me, not to call for a long time. It was a few days after Easter. To a wretch in distress ‘it is a very long time!’

Yours, gratefully, Nov. 14. R. W.

[next week - letter 20]