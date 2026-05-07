Life of Mathew Carey

Portrait of Mathew Carey, by John Neagle (1825)

Letter 14 - Ireland Vindicated

I intimated, at an early period of my narrative, that I should not observe strict chronological order and here I supply a strong instance. I pass from the year 1811, to 1818 — postponing the account of the publication of the Olive Branch — one of the most important incidents of my life — the causes that led to its appearance — and the consequences it produced. In the present temper of the public mind, the review of it might be injurious. I shall therefore reserve it for the close of my narrative.

[Note: ‘The Olive Branch, OR, Faults on Both Sides, Federal and Democratic. A Serious Appeal on the Necessity of Mutual Forgiveness and Harmony to Save our Common Country from Ruin’ by Mathew Carey (1814).]

I have already mentioned the strong indignation, by which I was inspired, at an early stage of my existence, by the cruelty and oppression exercised by the English government in Ireland, from the earliest period of its dominion over that ill-fated country;— by the atrocious and heart-rending sufferings of the enslaved people;— and by the unparalleled libels and calumnies by which all the English histories of Ireland were dishonored, more especially respecting the rise and progress of the insurrection of 1641, and the massacres said to have been then perpetrated by the Irish. I had for at least twenty years determined to vindicate my unfortunate country and countrymen; but a spirit of procrastination, which has been one of my besetting sins, and which has occasionally produced the most serious and injurious consequences on my affairs, and scarcely ever yielded but to the pressure of necessity, real or supposed, caused me to defer it, although I had collected some books for the purpose, but had never written three pages on the subject.

At length the charm was broken. The celebrated Godwin wrote, about the close of 1817, or the early part of 1818, a tremendous, horror-inspiring novel, entitled Mandeville, in which he revived and embodied all the miserable legends of the pretended massacre of 1641, which he painted in the most hideous colors.

[Note: ‘Mandeville’, by William Godwin (1817).]

Indignant at this shameful prostitution of splendid talents, and at the pernicious effect that would be produced on the national character by spreading these Munchausen tales among high and low, in the shape of a popular novel, or rather a romance, I laid procrastination aside, and determined to put into execution my long-projected plan.

I had at this period an additional motive, of considerable weight. The great question of Catholic emancipation was then on the tapis in Great-Britain, and among the flimsy pretexts by which above six millions of people were retained in a state of Helotism to two-thirds of a million of their fellow subjects, the tales of the conspiracy and massacre of 1641, were the most potent. I felt a hope, that by dispelling the delusion that prevailed on this subject, I might be instrumental in knocking off the chains by which the great mass of my countrymen were held in bondage.

I confidently expected that the work would be reprinted in England and Ireland, or at all events in the latter,— but I have been greatly disappointed. That expectation impelled me to write,— for such a work was scarcely necessary in this country.

Accordingly, on the 8th of February, 1818, I set seriously to work. I purchased all the books connected with the subject, that were to be had; imported Rushworth’s Historical Collections, Warner’s History of the Irish Rebellion, Carte’s Life of Ormond, and various other expensive works, although several of them were in the City Library,— as I desired to have them in my possession. I purchased a share in the New-York Library, for the purpose of procuring a set of the journals of the English House of Commons, which contained a great variety of matter calculated to shed light on the subject. I likewise procured an important book or two from the Burlington Library, and laid the libraries of some of my friends under heavy contribution.

I adopted an expensive mode of preparation. I ran over the various works necessary for my purpose; enclosed within parentheses, in pencil, such passages as were suitable to my work, and employed amanuenses to copy them out. My selections were so extensive, that I was confused with the mass, as there were three times as many as were necessary. In this preparation I consumed six months. When the number of works which I have quoted, no less than sixty, and the number of quotations, not mere references, are considered, viz. five hundred and ninety-six, the reader will be surprised, and perhaps incredulous, that I should have examined so many books in so short a time.*

[* The number of works and of quotations was increased in the second edition, to seventy of the former, and eleven hundred and forty-three of the latter.]

But I have always had a considerable facility in the examination of books, and selecting what suited my purpose. I have repeatedly run through a folio volume in an evening, often without finding a single fact that I could use. In Thurlow’s State Papers, for instance, consisting of seven ponderous folios, I do not think I found as much matter as made three pages. My researches were considerably facilitated by the fact, that, in those old works, proper names, which were mostly connected with the facts I required, were generally in Italic, and served as finger-posts to a traveler in the dreary wilderness of irrelevant matter.

Doubtless, in this hurried mode of examination, I must have missed much matter calculated for my purpose. But I collected enough to make out a strong case. The works that furnished the most valuable materials, were Carte’s Life of Ormond, Leland’s History of Ireland, and Warner’s History of the Irish Rebellion.

As soon as the task of selection was completed, I proceeded to that of writing. I formed an excellent plan, which, however, I did not follow. I had eight or ten quires of letter paper bound up in as many books, paged, and divided into chapters, intending to take up from time to time such chapters as just suited the present frame of my mind, and write on them as long as my materials lasted, and then proceed to others, afterwards returning to the former as fancy or fact led me. But for this plan, however advantageous and convenient, I had not steadiness: my writing books were discarded, and I began the work at the period which I had fixed upon; and, without waiting for the completion of a single chapter, as soon as I had twenty or twenty-five pages written, I put them into the hands of Mrs. Bailey, my printer, who every evening sent me a proof of the matter set up in type, and I returned the proof with a fresh supply of MS. next morning. The matter was printed in columns, and then arranged in proper order.

Thus the MS. written one day was in type the next, throughout the whole progress of the work; and I was rarely ever more than one or two days ahead of the printer. I need not say how very disadvantageous was this plan. It fully accounts for the want of order and regularity in the work. I could not say, as Ovid said of the palace of the sun,— ‘materiem superabat opus’. Of the Vindiciae Hibernicæ, on the contrary, it may be truly said, that the materials far excel the workmanship, the former are excellent, but the latter, as I deeply regret, very deficient.

[Note: ‘Vindiciae Hibernicae, or, Ireland vindicated: an attempt to develop and expose a few of the multifarious errors and falsehoods respecting Ireland, in the histories of May, Temple, Whitelock, Borlase, Rushworth, Clarendon, Cox, Carte, Leland, Warner, Macauley, Hume, and others: particularly in the legendary tales of the conspiracy and pretended massacre of 1641’, by Mathew Carey (1819).]

By a destitution in my cranium of the bump designating the power of arrangement, I have never been able to adjust my matter in proper order till it was set up in type, and a proof taken in columns, so that I might have a thorough view of the connexion. Thus the paragraphs were often so transposed, that the first, and middle, and last changed places. The sentences underwent the same changes,— some wholly omitted,— some transposed,— others substituted,— and thus the whole appearance of the matter was altered. This system, the result of my utter deficiency of the proper mode of arranging my MS. has at all times greatly enhanced the expense of my printing. Of the extent of this extra expense, some idea may be formed from the astounding fact, that Mrs. Bailey charged me for the alterations of the first edition of the Vindiciae Hibernicæ, for five hundred and forty hours, at twenty-five cents per hour, or one hundred and thirty-five dollars; whereas the composition, or setting up of the types, cost me but three hundred and sixty-nine dollars. But I disregarded the expense, for I have been at all times extravagant in the article of printing, though generally sufficiently economical in other things.

As I was treading on debateable ground, and combating inveterate and dearly-cherished prejudices, fanned, and fostered and kept alive with the utmost zeal and ardor, by men who sought to justify their rapacity and cruelty towards the Irish, by blackening and destroying their characters, I was determined to leave nothing in a state of uncertainty, and pursued a plan which ought to be more generally followed than it is, that is, instead of merely referring to my authorities, as is usually done, I quoted their very words, referring to the pages and the specific editions, thus bidding defiance to all attempts at refutation. This I carried to an extent never before known, as will appear from the number of quotations.

There was another feature in my work, of which there is, probably, no other instance to be found. Of the seventy works from which I gave quotations, all but about two or three are by Protestant historians, English and Irish, many of them envenomed enemies of the Catholics. Of the quotations, there are not ten from Catholic authors. I thus deprived myself of numerous important facts,— I lost the support of Clanrickarde, Castlehaven, O’Conner, Walsh, Geoghegan, ‘Ireland’s Case briefly stated’, &c. Objections would have been made to them as partial and interested, and therefore I did not quote or refer to one of them; as I was resolved to close the door against objection and cavil, as far as possible.

The writers on the opposite side of the question, pursued a very different course. Clarendon has scarcely a single quotation in his whole work,— Leland very few. Warner places at the head of each chapter a list of names as his authorities, but has not a single reference to any of them. It is impossible, therefore, to bring his facts to the test of critical examination. The course pursued by other writers of Irish history, is not materially different.

[next week - letter 15 - Ireland Vindicated continued]