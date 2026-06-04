Life of Mathew Carey

Portrait of Mathew Carey, by John Neagle (1825)

Letter 18 - Travel Tales

To diversify the subject, and relieve the sombre style of my communications, I shall here collect together some anecdotes of a kind which may be styled ‘light summer reading’, and which, perhaps, may amuse some of my readers, and be more acceptable than the tales of blood, which would otherwise occupy this letter. I was traveling many years since to the South, in the stage with Joseph Gales, sen. at a time when parties ran very high throughout the United States. In the stage at Baltimore was a very gentlemanly New-England man, whom neither of us knew, and by whom neither of us was known. He had, as we found afterwards, established a violent Federal paper in some part of Maryland, Easton, I believe. We soon entered into free conversation, on various subjects, and among the rest, on politics. I asked him what was the state of politics where he resided? He replied with a rueful countenance,— ‘O, sir, we Federalists have no chance of success here: we are borne down by a host of foreign renegadoes’. This was obviously not very palatable to the ears of the foreign renegado who had asked the question, nor to Mr. Gales. Some time afterwards, Mr. Gales having descended from the stage, our compagnon de voyage asked me, ‘Who is that gentleman?’ ‘Sir’, says I, with great gravity, ‘he is an Englishman — Mr. Joseph Gales, Editor of the Raleigh newspaper, one of those foreign renegadoes, on whom you have been lavishing your compliments’. ‘Sir’, says he, ‘I beg pardon; I did not mean the English. I meant the Irish’. This was completely out of the frying-pan into the fire. ‘Then, sir’, replied I, ‘the compliment belongs to me, for I am an Irishman’. It is easy to judge how unpleasantly he must have felt at the discovery. We traveled together as far as Richmond; and I several times, at the tables d'hote, told the story laughingly, to show how guarded people ought to be in conversing in mixed companies, and how fairly this gentleman had been caught. He good-humoredly joined in the laugh.

Another time I was traveling from Salem to Boston, at a period when the horrors of the reign of Robespierre had excited the indignation of the mass of the nation. There was in the stage a very loquacious old lady, who said she wished well to all nations but the French and the Irish. ‘Madam’, says I, ‘to prevent your going farther, and saying what I know must be painful to you on retrospection, I think proper to inform you that I belong to the second of those nations, which you so pointedly reprobate’.

I once traveled from Boston as far, I think, as Kennebunk, with a Mr. Coolidge, a wild harum-scarum young Bostonian, full of frolic and fun, who, as he told me afterwards, had the day before applied at the stage office for a passage; but finding my name on the book, had determined to postpone his journey; as, having so often seen my name coupled with bibles, testaments, and psalters, he had supposed I must be ‘some d—d methodist parson’. He accordingly went home, but found that his business would suffer if he delayed his journey, and returned therefore to enter his name for a passage. I happened to be at that time in high spirits, as I am generally in traveling, and, before we got off the Boston pavement, convinced him how egregiously he had mistaken my character. There was an old lady in the stage, whom I persuaded that Mr. Coolidge was a bachelor, in quest of a wife. She was going to Newburyport, to visit her daughter, a widow, and also a marriageable grand-daughter; and she directly commenced the trade of ‘a manœuverer’, detailing the various qualifications and virtues of both, in hopes of inducing Coolidge to stop at Newburyport, to pay attention to one or other of the ladies of the family. I need not say the lure was thrown out in vain. I passed Coolidge at most of the stage offices at which we stopped, as a deaf man, calling out at the top of my voice, ‘Mr. Coolidge, what will you drink?’ or asking some other question, and then left him with the landlords, who would bawl out close to his ear; and he, to humor the joke, would assume a vacant stare, and ask — ‘Did you speak to me, sir? What did you say?’ This was a source of merriment throughout our whole journey. I spoke to almost every person we met on the road — beckoned boys back to take charge of pretended letters, a foolish practice not uncommon in those days, when travelers took more liberties than they do at present. In a word, nothing was left undone that could contribute to enjoyment — and I venture to say, that few stage parties ever enjoyed themselves more completely than Mr. Coolidge and his supposed methodist parson. When I was about leaving the stage, I accosted one of the other passengers, a Mr. King, a man with a very quizzical countenance, who had been remarkably silent. ‘Mr. King’, says I, ‘you are a great cheat’. ‘How so, sir?’ says he with great surprise. ‘Why’, I replied, ‘you have a physiognomy that promises a whole volume of frolic and fun, and you have hardly said a word’. ‘By gosh’, says he, ‘you have fairly beat me out: I never was beat in traveling before’. Mr. Coolidge is at present a sober and respectable citizen of Boston, father of a large and interesting family.

Some years since, Mr. Fitzwhylsonn, a highly respectable citizen, an inhabitant of Richmond, a long time correspondent of mine, dined with me on a Sunday. He had been to St. Augustine’s church, and took occasion to observe, that every thing there was conducted in a grand style; ‘but’, added he, ‘it is all show — all ceremony. There is no religion in it’. I allowed him to go on to the end of his tether, and then observed, smilingly, ‘I cannot, my dear sir, resist the temptation to inform you, that you are at this moment surrounded by members of that congregation’. He was thunderstruck. ‘Good heavens!’ says he, ‘has ever man so completely taken himself in? I had always fancied myself one of the most liberal of men on the score of religion, and behold, I have made a most miserable display of illiberal prejudice’. Every time we have met since, we have had a hearty laugh at the adventure.

In traveling from New-York to Philadelphia, some years since, the slenderness of my knowledge of the French led me into a most egregious error, and excited the displeasure of a splendid French lady, who was in the stage. She had lived a long time in New-York, and yet spoke the English language very imperfectly. I told her she ought to speak English constantly, when she was in company with English or Americans; that this was the only way in which she could acquire it. ‘Monsieur’, says she, ‘j'ai honte’, I am ashamed; literally ‘I have shame’. Reiterating her own word, I replied ‘Madame, je croyais que les dames Fançoises n’avait pas de honte’ — whereas I ought to have said, as I really meant, ‘mauvaise honte’. She was exasperated, and told me indignantly, that the French ladies had as much ‘shame’ (meaning modesty) as the Americans; and that there was more immorality practised in New-York than in Marseilles, of which she was a native, or in Martinique, where she had long resided. It was in vain that I repeatedly pledged my honor, that I had not meant to affront her; that I was led into error solely by repeating her own word. It was equally in vain that I appealed to some of the passengers who understood French, who testified that the mistake was perfectly natural, and was justified by the imperfection of my knowledge of her language. Nothing could pacify her, and after several vain attempts, I relinquished the hope of soothing her feelings; and she scarcely spoke another word during the rest of the journey.

[next week - letter 19]