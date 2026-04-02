Life of Mathew Carey

Portrait of Mathew Carey, by John Neagle (1825)

Letter 9 - Benny Bache, the Jacobin

I give a few more extracts to show the authoritative and imperious style used by Cobbett and his dictation to the government.

“Can there be any stronger evidence than these, that you do not possess the public confidence; and that although, by some fatality or other, you fill seats in Congress, you are really not the representatives of the people at this moment, nor the organs of their will and opinion? What do you wait for more? Are you re- solved to hang as dead weights, and to stop the wheels of government, until the people rise and take you by the shoulders, as Cromwell did the rump, in the last century, and turn you out of doors?” June 26, 1798.

And will you, pray, dare make pretence

T' enjoy the public confidence?

Although you fill the Congress seats,

You are a pack of very cheats:

I pray, why will you longer wait?

Will you still hang a deadly weight,

To stop the governmental wheel,

And overturn the commonweal?

Wait you until the people rise,

Your various misdeeds to chastise,

And out doors turn you in a rage,

As Cromwell served the rump, last age.

“Were I the king (there is but one upon earth,) I would immediately declare war against the Danes and Swedes. People in general are not aware of the mis- chief these peddling monarchs have done. I pray to God to reward them with a revolution.” March 1, 1799.

Were I the king (what jubilee !)

There is but one — and George is he —

I would directly war declare

‘Gainst Danes and Swedes . Few are aware

How much their peddling kings have done

Of mischief, which they'll ne'er atone.

I pray, O God! reward them well,

With revolutions dire from —— !

“In all combats or rencontres — in all transactions of peace or war, between Englishmen and Dutchmen, the perfidy of the latter, and particularly their atrocious conduct towards the British army, ought ever to be remembered. If I could save one of these snigger-sneeing rascals from sinking in the Delaware, I would not do it. To forgive the crimes of the Dutch, is one of the most base offences against nature that a Briton can commit.” Jan. 1, 1798.

In each rencontre, or affair,

‘Twixt Dutch and English, peace or war,

The Dutchmen’s perfidy ought not

A single moment be forgot.

If I a snigger-snee could save

From sinking in the Del’ware wave,

Perdition on me if I'd do it;

I'd make the rascals surely rue it.

The crimes of Dutchmen to forgive,

Must surely be, as I 'm alive,

‘Gainst nature, the offence most base,

That can on Briton heap disgrace.

“Let us hope that the Methodist Preachers all over the country will follow this gentleman's example. The Methodists ought to fight as well as other people. The sword and the word have often co-operated, and such a co-operation is at this time ten thousand times more necessary than ever. There ought to be, and there must be, a real crusade, a holy war, against the infidel reprobate French. To kill one of them in field of battle, will merit more in the eyes of God, than praying and singing psalms for a hundred years.” July 11, 1798.

Let us the Methodists excite,

As well as other folks, to fight:

Let the word and sword co-operate

To save the holy ark of state;

‘T is thousand times more needful now ,

Than in times past, all men allow:

Let’s boldly make a grand crusade —

And quick the Gallic lands invade;

T’ attack the French in field of battle,

And butcher them like sheep or cattle;

Will gain of grace a greater store,

And please the God of mercy more,

Than singing psalms a hundred years ,

Or teazing heaven with prayers and tears.

“The rascal deserves to have a red-hot wire run through his tongue.” July 11, 1798

Run through his tongue a red-hot wire :

No less deserves this rascal dire.

“And yet the sound of peace re-echoes through the land! O lasting disgrace! Rivers of blood will not wash it away!” May 26, 1798.

Still, through the land, the sound of peace

Re-echoes! O what dire disgrace!

Rivers of blood you’d use in vain,

To wash away the hideous stain.

“It would be a happy thing if the accursed art of printing could be totally destroyed, and obliterated from the human mind.” Sept. 1, 1798.

O what a glorious theme for joy,

Could we with vandal rage destroy

And from mankind obliterate

Printing, that art most reprobate.

The Porcupiniad closed the controversy. Cobbett made no attempt at reply, and never, as far as I recollect, had my name in his paper after the publication, except once or twice, and then only incidentally.

In 1796 there was an association in the city of Philadelphia, of which Dr. Leib, Dr. Reynolds, John Beckly, W. Duane, J. Clay, and B. F. Bache, were the prime leaders. As the name and character of General Washington were employed as a species of argument in favor of the treaty, it was debated among the leaders, for a considerable time, whether the validity of this argument, that is, the character and merits of General Washington, should be canvassed. At length, in an evil hour, it was resolved to assail General Washington in the Aurora, and in pamphlets, of which a number appeared, some of them coarse and vulgar. Among the rest, the spurious letters published, as those of Washington, during the Revolutionary war, and the attacks on the General in an old pamphlet, of which I forget the title, wherein he was charged with the murder of a Frenchman bearing a flag of truce, during the war of 1756. A Pole, of the name of Treziulney, who acted as book-keeper for Mr. Duane, wrote a pamphlet, the object of which was to prove the utter incapacity of General Washington, as displayed during the revolution.

These violent measures, which did more to injure the cause of Democracy than all the efforts of its enemies could have done in five years, were carried, as I was given to understand, through the influence of Dr. Leib and Dr. Reynolds, two men of ardent temperament, — the latter of whom was among the most imprudent of men. The publications were highly pernicious to B. F. Bache, who, till that period, was popular on account of his amiable manners and his descent from Dr. Franklin. The Aurora was ably conducted, and had had a very extensive circulation. But the attacks on General Washington blasted Bache’s popularity, and almost ruined the paper. Subscribers withdrew in crowds — and the advertising custom sank to insignificance.

[Note: Here, Carey gives us a good exposure of the Jacobin nature of Benny Bache and his newspaper, the Aurora, in attacking General Washington!!!

During the American Revolution, Dr. Franklin had taken Benny with him to France, hoping to better educate his grandson. But while studying for 4 years at a school in Geneva, Benny caught the Jacobin virus!!! And upon returning to Paris from Geneva, Benny became an apprentice at Dr. Franklin’s printing press - replacing Dr. Franklin’s former apprentice, Mathew Carey!!!]

Dr. Reynolds was the most unfortunate of men in all his undertakings. Unlike Midas, whose touch turned every thing he came in contact with, into gold, — every thing in which the Doctor was concerned, eventuated unprosperously. On one occasion, he stationed himself in the yard of St. Mary’s Church, on Sunday, with a chair, table, and desk, to procure subscribers to a memorial to Congress against a proposed alteration in the laws respecting citizenship, which went to extend the time of probation for emigrants. The majority of the congregation were federalists, and hostile to the object of Dr. Reynolds. A rash young man gave him a shove, and upset his table and desk — a scuffle ensued, in which the doughty hero of the memorial was severely handled — thrown to the ground — and his clothes torn. He was finally taken by constables, followed by at least five hundred men and boys, to the House of Judge McKean, by whom he was at once released. What became of the affair afterwards, I have forgotten. So convinced was I of the fatality of his efforts, that I once told him — half jest, half earnest — that if I were a leading federalist, I would give him five hundred dollars a year to take an active part in the affairs of the Democrats; for so surely as he did, so surely would they be utterly blasted.

Philadelphia, Jan. 6th, 1834.

[next week - letter 10]