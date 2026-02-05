Dear Sir,

Several months have elapsed since you requested to be furnished with an autobiographical sketch of my life, or with materials from which you might yourself form a sketch. Doubts of the propriety of the measure, — various occupations which pressed me at the time: — and a spirit of procrastination, — a leading trait in my character, — combined to postpone a decision on the subject till now, when, on mature consideration, I have determined to comply with your request.

Among the motives which have led to this decision, a prominent one, be assured, is, a hope that the sketch I propose to give, however deficient it may be of entertainment, for want of the thrilling scenes of interest — the strokes of humor — the frequent anecdotes, wherewith many autobiographies abound, (for which, by the way, I suspect in various cases the writers ‘draw on their imaginations for their facts’), it can hardly fail to have a beneficial tendency, by a display of the overwhelming difficulties and dangers, with which I have had to struggle for a full third part of my life, when I was almost daily on the verge of bankruptcy — dangers which I could not have overcome but by the most unshrinking perseverance and industry. The example of the favorable result of that perseverance and that industry, may encourage others in similar emergencies, who are desponding, and on the point of yielding to the pressure of difficulties, to buffet the waves, and finally reach the haven of ease and comfort in their old age. The hope that this result may, and the belief that it will, take place in many instances, afford encouragement to this undertaking, and will amply compensate for the time bestowed on the composition.

It may not be amiss here to state two classical passages, which most completely strengthened me in my difficulties, when I was on the point of sinking.

“Revocate animos : maestumque timorem il Mittite. Forsan etliax olim meminisse juvabit” Virgil.

This prophetic aspiration has been fully realized. It is delightful to look back on the storms by which my poor bark was so often and so long assailed, and which for years threatened it with inevitable destruction.

“Sperat infestis — metuit secundis — Alteram sortem — bene prjeparatum pectus” Horat.

In addition to these aids, I had three constant stimuli goading my sides, whenever, as often happened, the energies of my body and mind were prostrated, and I was on the point of ‘giving up the ship’. These were — the dread of poverty in old age — the claims of an increasing and interesting family — and the horror of obliging other people to pay my debts, as would necessarily have been the case, had I stopped payment. So much for preface. Now to the thread of my story.

I was born in Dublin, on the 28th of January, 1760. My father carried on the useful, but not highly prized, occupation of a baker, in which, by inflexible honesty, unceasing industry, and rigid economy, he made a handsome fortune.

Of my early days I have a very faint recollection, except on one point, the wonderfully slow development of my faculties. I was less advanced in intellect at ten or twelve years of age, than many children in this country, at six or eight. In fact, I was in the rear of all the young people of my age and acquaintance. My conceptions were slow and immature. I was, truly, an extremely dull boy. I had, however, a considerable aptitude for arithmetical exercises, and for the acquisition of languages, the latter of which was my ruling passion. Had I been adequately encouraged, and been provided with the proper ‘means and appliances’, I am persuaded that, before I was twenty- one, I should have attained a knowledge not only of all the modern languages of Europe, but of the most important of the ancient ones. This will appear probable, when I state, that after about seven weeks hard study, without a master, I was enabled to read, and perfectly understand, French prose with great ease, and had little difficulty with the poetry of the language. It must, however, be observed, that I studied in the long days of summer, from sun-rise to sun-set, fifteen or sixteen hours, and scarcely allowed myself time for my meals. So that I studied as much in one month, as learners generally do in six, perhaps in twelve. In this case, too, I had suitable French books with English translations, nearly literal : among the number, the most prominent and useful were French Fables, Telemaque, and Les Voyages de Cyrus.

My education, like that of other lads of my rank in life, was extremely limited, and confined to the rudiments of the English language, arithmetic, and a slight smattering of Latin. Those who know the wide range of education at the present day, can scarcely conceive the extraordinary disadvantages under which children labored seventy years ago, particularly in Ireland. Of books, uniting entertainment with instruction, calculated for young people, I do not recollect to have seen six, perhaps I might say three. A large portion of the reading of young people of that day, for amusement, was confined to Don Bellianis of Greece, Gesta Romanorum, the Seven Champions of Christendom, the Seven Wise Masters of Greece, Guy, Earl of Warwick, &c. &c.; and for the improvement of their morals and manners, the history of Pirates, and of the Irish Rogues and Rapparees, &c. &c.

One particular worthy of notice is, that, by an anomaly probably of rare occurrence, although I had, as I have observed, a peculiar aptitude for common arithmetic, in which I made considerable progress, I never was able, notwithstanding various efforts, to master the rudiments of mathematics, a kindred science; and I presume, according to Spurzheim, the phrenological bumps that indicate the former, would equally indicate the latter.

When I was about fifteen years of age, it became necessary to choose a trade. I was decidedly in favor of that of printer and bookseller, which were then generally united. I had fixed my mind on them from the time I was five or six years of age. My father had a strong aversion to them — so strong, indeed, that while he gave me my choice of any other of the twenty-five corporations that existed in Dublin, he absolutely refused to look out a master for me at those trades — and, therefore, I sallied out to procure one for myself, and at length found one, a bookseller, of the name of McDaniel, who, during the period of my apprenticeship, changed it to McDonnel, as a more respectable name. Being very poor, he was tempted, by the apprentice fee, thirty guineas, to take me, although he had but little occasion for my services. My father was to board me on Sundays, and to pay for my washing.

My lameness, which took place when I was about a year old, through the carelessness of my nurse, was about as great a grievance to me as his to Lord Byron — not probably from the same motives. It operated on his vanity, and thus was felt daily and hourly. I was annoyed by the taunts and jeers and nicknames of my school and play-fellows, who, humanely, as is usual in such cases, omitted no opportunity of teazing me, and reminding me of a misfortune, of which I have felt the disadvantage almost every day of my life.

Had surgical aid been called in at an early period, this calamity might have been remedied, and I been secured from the various unpleasant and injurious consequences by which it was attended; among which a leading one was, that by disabling me from associations with those of my own age, in which pedestrianism was involved, I gradually contracted a timidity and backwardness, which have ‘grown with my growth’, and at every period of my life have had a pernicious operation on my career. This effect was greatly aided by the austere system under which I was brought up at home.

Mr. McDonnel was a hard, austere master, of most repelling manners. He never, in a single instance, expressed approbation of my conduct, however careful or industrious I was.

I had been a great, indeed a voracious reader, before I was bound apprentice — and had clandestinely subscribed to a circulating library, contrary to the wishes, and indeed without the knowledge, of my parents, who were opposed to the kind of books which, alone, I was desirous of reading. I used to be dissatisfied that I could not exchange books oftener than once a day. I used to sit up till twelve and one o’clock, reading novels and romances. Yet now, when attending a book-store, as I did for two years, where there was scarcely any business done, and where, of course, I had leisure to read four-fifths of my time, I did not read as much in a month as I was wont to do in a week. Strange perversity of our nature! which leads us to pursue with avidity whatever is forbidden or attainable only with difficulty, and to neglect the self-same things when courting our acceptance!

My first essay, as a writer, was when I was about seventeen years of age, and was on the subject of duelling. One of my fellow apprentices, T. McMahon, had a sparring match with the apprentice of a ruffian bookseller, of the name of Wogan, whose work was executed in McDonnel’s office, which terminated, as sparring matches generally do, in a downright battle royal, in which the latter was completely discomfited, and carried off, as memorials of his defeat, a pair of black eyes and a bloody nose. He complained to his master, as if he had been wantonly and wickedly assailed. Wogan came to demand satisfaction and an apology from McMahon; who, being a lad of spirit, refused to comply, unless the apology were mutual, as the offence had been. Wogan was exasperated, and made his lad send a challenge to McMahon to meet him to decide the affair in the PhoenixPark, on the Sunday morning following. McMahon was as bold as a lion in a combat with the fists or cudgels, but dreaded, with Bob Acres, ‘double-barrelled swords and cut-and-thrust pistols’. He was in dread of the rencontre the remainder of the week; but was relieved from his perplexity by the interference of McDonnel, who forbade him to appear on the ground. Wogan was quite serious; went with his lad to the Park at the appointed time; waited for half an hour; and came home vaporing and threatening to post McMahon. Feeling indignant at this ruffianly conduct, I wrote an essay on duelling, showing its wickedness and absurdity, and detailing the number of persons who had fallen sacrifices to the horrid custom in France, under Henry IV. closing with this observation —

“These remarks are offered to the public in consequence of an attempt made by Mr. W. not a hundred miles from the Old Bridge, to produce a duel between two apprentice lads. Quere. If one or both had been disabled from earning a livelihood, would Mr. W. have supported him or them?”

The essay was published in the Hibernian Journal, a paper, of which McDonnel was half proprietor, but the management of which was left to his partner, a Mr. Mills. The MS. was sent for — my writing was known — I was severely reprimanded — and, to propitiate Wogan, McMahon, who was an unprotected orphan, was basely dismissed. But the unworthy sacrifice did not avail. Wogan was implacable, and withdrew his work from McDonnel.

My next essay was attended with much more serious consequences, and rendered me for a time a voluntary exile from my country.

I had directed my attention, at this early day, to the horrible oppression of the Irish Catholics, and had read every book and pamphlet I could procure, respecting the tyranny exercised on them, and the calumnies with which, for the purpose of justifying that tyranny, they were overwhelmed. With my mind filled with their sufferings, and my indignation roused, in the year 1779, I wrote a pamphlet entitled

“The urgent necessity of an immediate repeal of the whole Penal Code against the Roman Catholics, candidly considered; to which is added an inquiry into the prejudices entertained against them; being an appeal to the Roman Catholics of Ireland, exciting them to a just sense of their civil and religious rights, as citizens of a free nation.” “Beware, ye Senators. Look round in time; Rebellion is not fixed to any clime; In trade, religion, every way oppressed, You ’ll find — too late — such wrongs must be redressed. Seize quick the time — for now — consider well — Whole quarters of the world at once rebel: ’ Lady Lucan. “Cuncta prius tentanda; sed immedicabile vulnus Ense reddendum.”

When nearly finished at press, I advertised it for publication in a few days — and the title page, with its daring mottoes, was published in the newspapers — together with an address couched in very strong language, of which the following is an extract:—

“TO THE ROMAN CATHOLICS OF IRELAND. At a time when America, by a desperate effort, has nearly emancipated herself from slavery; when, laying aside ancient prejudices, a Catholic king becomes the avowed patron of Protestant freemen; when the tyranny of a British Parliament over Ireland, has been annihilated by the intrepid spirit of Irishmen; it is a most afflicting reflection, that you, my countrymen, the majority of that nation, which has shaken off an unjust English yoke, remain still enchained by one infinitely more galling; that you are, through your own pusillanimity, daily insulted by impudent menacing advertisements, from insignificant parts of the kingdom; that a few tyrannical bigots in Meath and Wexford, presume to take into their own hands, the legislative and executive part of our government, and, with a dictatorial power, prescribe laws to their fellow subjects.”

The plan of the pamphlet was a good one, but the execution was, as might be expected from a young man, little experienced in writing, quite puerile.

The publication excited a considerable alarm, grounded on the tenor of the mottoes; for in fact the body of the pamphlet was wholly inoffensive, as it consisted principally of extracts recriminating the charges made against the Roman Catholics, with interlocutory matter. Parliament was then sitting; and the advertisement was brought before both houses; by the Duke of Leinster, in the House of Lords, and by Sir Thomas Connolly, in the House of Commons. It was adduced as full proof of the seditious and treasonable views of the Roman Catholics, and made use of by their enemies, in and out of Parliament, to show how unworthy they were of the favors, as they were called, which the Parliament was then preparing to accord to that persecuted and oppressed body. These pretended favors were some not very important relaxations of the cruel chains which had been accumulating for nearly a century — a relaxation, solely the result of the terror excited by the revolt of the American Colonies — the French war — and the Volunteers.

There was, at that period, an association in Dublin, elected by the Roman Catholics, to manage their concerns, and to plead their cause with the government. It partook of the general depression and servile spirit, which a long course of oppression uniformly produces. It was, in a word, the most servile body in Europe, and as unlike the Emmetts, the Sheareses, the Samsons, the McNevens, of the Insurrection of 1798, or the Shiels, and the O‘Connells of the present day, as the slavish Parliament of Charles II., which established passive obedience and non-resistance, by law, was to the glorious and immortal band who signed the Declaration of Independence, in 1776.

This cringing body, to make fair weather with the government, and to clear themselves of any participation in the seditious publication, called a meeting, headed by the Catholic Archbishop of Dublin, and by Lord Kenmare, and embracing nearly all the influential Catholics of Dublin; denounced the obnoxious advertisement in strong terms; offered a reward of, as well as I remember, forty pounds, for the discovery of the author, and engaged lawyers to carry on the prosecution in the event of a discovery.

I need not say that my father, who had no suspicion that one of his offspring was about to expose him to so much trouble and expense, was excessively alarmed. He took measures to have the publication suppressed — and the types of those parts not yet printed off, viz. the preface, introduction, and four pages of peroration, were distributed, and, of course, never worked off. To the Catholic Committee an offer was made of burning the edition, provided the idea of a prosecution were given up. This offer was rejected, and a fierce prosecution was determined on.

Dreading the consequences, it was determined, after I had been concealed for four or five days, to send me out of danger; and I was put on board a Holyhead packet, with a few guineas in my pocket, to proceed to Paris, with a letter to a Roman Catholic priest, by whom I was introduced to Dr. Franklin, who had a small printing-office at Passy, a village in the neighborhood of Paris, for the purpose of reprinting his despatches from America, and other papers. He engaged me, and I officiated in his office for some months, when, not having occasion for me any longer, I went to work with Didot le jeune, who was then engaged in printing some English books, where I did not remain long — for in about twelve months from the commencement of my exile, the storm having blown over, I returned to Dublin.

During the time when I was at Passy, an invasion of Ireland was contemplated by the French; and the Marquis de la Fayette, who was then in Paris, and was probably intended to take a part in the enterprize, called on me, to make inquiries on the political state of that country. But I was utterly unable to give any information on the subject, as I had lived in a state of total seclusion from public affairs, of which I knew little or nothing. I was as complete a green horn as ever was brought into trouble by the crude productions of his pen.

During my absence, the residue of my term of apprenticeship was purchased from Mr. McDonnel, and, on my return home, I engaged for a time as conductor of a paper, called the Freeman’s Journal. At length, on the 13th of October, 1783, when I was nearly twenty-four years of age, my father gave me wherewith to establish a new paper, called the Volunteer’s Journal. I was miserably qualified for such an occupation, which required no small degree of tact, of experience of the world, and considerable prudence, in all of which, I was greatly deficient. I had a superabundance of zeal and ardor, and a tolerable knack and facility of scribbling. These were all the qualifications I possessed for the management of a patriotic paper, the object of which was to defend the commerce, the manufactures, and the political rights of Ireland, against the oppression and encroachments of Great-Britain.

The paper, as might have been expected, partook largely of the character of its proprietor and editor. Its career was enthusiastic and violent. It suited the temper of the times; exercised a decided influence on public opinion; and, in a very short time, had a greater circulation than any other paper in Dublin, except the Evening Post, which had the great merit of calling into existence that glorious band of brothers, the volunteers of Ireland, whose zeal and determined resolution to assert and defend the rights of their country, struck terror into the British Cabinet, and forced the ministry to knock off chains that had bound down the nation for centuries, and blasted the industry, the energies, and the manifold blessings bestowed by nature on that highly favored island.

The Volunteer’s Journal, fanning the flame of patriotism which pervaded the land, excited the indignation of the government, which formed a determination to put it down, if possible. A prosecution had been for a considerable time contemplated; and at length, the storm which so long threatened, burst, in consequence of a publication which appeared on the 5th of April, 1784, in which the Parliament in general, and more particularly the Premier, were severely attacked. On the 7th of April, the paper in question was introduced into the House of Commons, and after considerable debate,

“Mr. Foster moved that an address be presented to the Lord Lieutenant, requesting that he will please issue his proclamation, offering a reward for apprehending Mathew Carey.” Parliamentary Register, or history of the proceedings and debates of the House of Commons in Ireland. The first session of the fourth Parliament in the reign of his present Majesty; which met the 14th of October, 1783, and ended the 14th of May, 1784. Vol. III. page 153.

Besides this procedure, a prosecution was instituted against me, for the libel against the Premier.

I kept myself retired for a few days, with a bar across my room door. But imprudently venturing into the office at an early hour in the morning, unapprehensive of danger, I was apprehended by a Police Officer on the 11th of April, to answer for the libel. I was brought before the sitting magistrates, and ample bail was offered for my appearance; but various difficulties were started, in order to afford an opportunity to the Sergeant-at-arms of the House of Commons to take me out of the hands of the civil magistrates, which he accordingly did, and conveyed me to his house, where I was treated with considerable rigor. I was not allowed the free use of pen, ink, and paper — nor free converse with my friends. An armed centinel was placed in my room, and one outside the door, besides a guard at the street door.

As an adjournment of Parliament had taken place, I was held in close custody in the house of Mr. L’Estrange, Sergeant-at-arms. On the 19th of April, Parliament met, after the recess, when I was brought before the House of Commons, and interrogatories being put to me, I refused to answer them, on the ground that, having been arrested by the civil power, and being under prosecution for the supposed libel, I was not amenable to another tribunal. I then preferred a complaint against the Sergeant-at-arms, under three heads:—

1. That I had been denied the free use of pen, ink, and paper, every thing I wrote being inspected by that gentleman.

2. That my friends were occasionally denied access to me; and

3. That a sentinel was constantly in my room, with a drawn bayonet, and one outside.

“Mr. L’Estrange admitted the three several charges, and justified his conduct under each. He said that from the time of his bringing Mr. Carey home to his house, he was in continual apprehension of his being rescued by a mob; that he considered himself in a very dangerous situation while he had him in his house; as to denying admission to the friends of Mr. Carey, he confessed, that once or twice he did deny persons admission; but this was on account of the great confusion, which the concourse of persons, assembled about Mr. Carey, occasioned in his family; and as to the third charge, he justified his conduct by declaring that he was every moment in apprehension of a mob assembling to rescue Mr. Carey. Upon the whole, he said, that, having a prisoner such as Mr. Carey in his charge, was a new situation to him; that he had received no advice or direction from any one how he should conduct himself, but had acted with caution to the best of his knowledge, and with a sincere desire to discharge his duty faithfully.” Idem, p. 183.

Notwithstanding Mr. L’Estrange’s confession of the truth of the charges, it will astonish the reader to find, that

“Mr. Gardiner read two resolutions, the first declaring the charge against Mr. L’Estrange, ill-grounded and malicious — and the last an approbation of Mr. L’Estrange’s conduct.” Idem, p. 184.

This barefaced conduct called forth the reprobation of several independent members, among whom, Sir Edward Crofton, Mr. Griffith, Sir Edward Newenham, and William Todd Jones, were the most conspicuous. I was allowed to produce evidence in support of the charges against Mr. L’Estrange, which I fully established.

“As to the person at the bar,” observed Mr. Crofton, “ I never saw him before this hour. I cannot therefore be deemed guilty of partiality to him, in speaking one word in the cause of humanity. Sir, the treatment that that person has received, has been unprecedented. He has been forcibly taken out of the power of the civil magistrate, and confined a close prisoner; denied the use of pen, ink, and paper, and surrounded by a military band. Sir, as I passed through Abbey-street, I was surprised to see triple rows of soldiers drawn up before the house of your Sergeant-at-arms. The thing is too ridiculous. One would think so great a force was to guard some person of gigantic strength — a Gulliver in Liliiput — and not a poor puisne printer in Dublin.” Idem, p. 171.

“Mr. William Todd Jones said he would negative Mr. Gardiner’s resolutions, though he should stand alone; because the charges, brought by Mr. Carey against the Sergeant-at-arms, were supported by sufficient evidence, and were also admitted by that officer himself. And these charges exhibited such arbitrary proceedings as were totally inadmissible in, and repugnant to the spirit of, all free countries — that to declare Mr. L’Estrange’s conduct to Mr. Carey to have been constitutional, he thought would be to establish a very dangerous precedent, and such as he conceived would be as degrading to that House, as it would be tyrannical and intolerable in a free state.” Idem, p. 186.

After much debate,

“Mr. Gardiner rose, and declared himself convinced, by Mr. Carey substantiating his charges, of the impropriety of the first resolution he had read; for which reason he moved, that the conduct of Mr. L’Estrange, Deputy Sergeant-at-arms, to Mathew Carey, while in his custody, was cautious, firm, and humane.” Idem, p. 185.

This resolution, notwithstanding its manifest injustice and falsehood, so far as regarded ‘humane conduct’, was carried by a majority of 40 — 43 in the affirmative, and 3 in the negative.

I was ordered, by the House of Commons, to be committed to Newgate, where I remained until the 14th of May, when, Parliament having adjourned, and their power of detention in prison having ceased, I was triumphantly liberated by the Lord Mayor.

During my stay there, I had lived joyously — companies of gentlemen occasionally dining with me on the choicest luxuries the markets afforded. Although thus freed from the clutches of the Parliament, the criminal prosecution for the libel on John Foster, the Premier, like the sword of Damocles — was suspended over my head. It would, it is true, have been impossible, in the inflamed state of the public mind, to procure a grand jury to find a bill against me. But that salutary and protective process was suspended by the Attorney-General, filing a bill against me, ex-officio, which dispensed with the interposition of a grand jury.

My means having been in a great measure exhausted, in the establishment of the Volunteer’s Journal, and dreading the consequences of a prosecution, and a heavy fine and imprisonment, which would probably be the result of a conviction, my friends, on due consideration, were decidedly of opinion, that it would be advisable to withdraw from my native country; and accordingly, on the 7th of September, 1784, when I had not reached my twenty-fifth year, my pen drove me a second time into exile. I embarked on board the America, Capt. Keiler, and landed in Philadelphia, on the first of November. I was concealed aboard the vessel, till she was out at sea, as some of the myrmidons of government came on board, two or three times, in search of me, while the vessel lay in the harbor. I got on board in female dress, and must have cut a very gawky figure, when proceeding to the corner of a street adjacent to my dwelling, where a coach was ready to receive and convey me on board.

I had sold my paper to my brother for £500, to be remitted to me as soon as practicable. I had but twenty-five guineas in my pocket, of one half of which I was cheated on the passage by a band of sharpers.

Yours respectfully, Mathew Carey. Philadelphia, Oct. 4, 1833.

