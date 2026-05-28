Life of Mathew Carey

Portrait of Mathew Carey, by John Neagle (1825)

Letter 17 - The 1641 Pretended Conspiracy

Having, I trust, fully established, to the perfect satisfaction of every candid reader, the monstrous frauds and impostures of the histories of Temple, Clarendon, and their followers, as regards the condition of the Irish, and the horrible persecutions and rapine to which they were subjected previous to the year 1641, I now proceed to the examination of the pretended conspiracy of that year, asserted to have been devised by the Irish Catholics in the midst of that golden age of prosperity and happiness — that security of person and property, and that mild indulgence in the exercise of their religion — so admirably consistent, and so compatible, with the demolition of one church and the confiscation of fifteen, for the celebration of divine service — and the ‘hardened cruelty, vile perjury, and scandalous subornations, employed to defraud the unoffending proprietor of his inheritance’*.

[* Leland, Vol. II. page 549.]

The farrago [i.e. hodgepodge] of this conspiracy is so truly absurd, that it carries fraud and falsehood and perjury and projected rapine and confiscation and legalized murder on its forehead, in the most legible characters. Let us see what it is in reality.

Sir John Temple gravely informs us, that on Friday, the 22d of October, 1641, at nine o'clock at night, Owen O'Conally, a Protestant, a servant of Sir John Clotworthy*, (one of the most rancorous and virulent enemies, and a most ravenous plunderer of the Roman Catholics) came to his house in the city of Dublin, and informed him that on Tuesday, the 19th of that month, being at Monimore, in the county of Londonderry, about ninety-five miles from Dublin**, he received a letter from Hugh Oge McMahon, an Irish colonel, inviting him to a meeting at Conaught, in the county of Monaghan (supposed to be mid-way between Monimore and Dublin) — that, accordingly, he prepared and started for Connaught — that on his arrival there on Wednesday, he found that McMahon, notwithstanding his invitation, had gone to Dublin — that he followed him, and arrived there on Friday, the 22d, at six o'clock, P. M. having traveled ninety miles in four days, in the fall of the year when the roads must have been hardly passable — that he found him at his lodgings at Oxmantown, out of the city — that they went into the city to the lodgings of Lord Maguire — that, not finding Maguire at his lodgings in the city, they returned to McMahon's lodgings at Oxmantown, out of the city — that McMahon informed him that there would be ‘that night great numbers of noblemen and gentlemen of the Irish Papists from all parts of the kingdom; that they would possess themselves of his Majesty's ammunition to-morrow, being Saturday; that they would batter the chimnies — and, if the city would not yield, they would batter down the houses”; that “they would in all parts of the kingdom, destroy all the Protestants there to-morrow morning by nine or ten o’clock”; and that, “in all seaports and other towns of the kingdom, all the Protestants should be killed this night”.

* To add to the weight of the testimony of this perjurer, he is in some parts of the narrative styled ‘a gentleman’ — but as liars are rarely consistent, he is designated in his proper capacity of ‘a servant’, in a letter from the lords justices to the lord lieutenant, dated October 25, 1641.

“May it please your lordship,— On Friday, the 22d of this month, after nine o'clock at night, this bearer, Owen O’Conally, SERVANT TO SIR JOHN CLOTWORTHY, KNIGHT, came to me, the lord justice Parsons, to my house, &c. &c.” [Temple's History, Dublin, 1724, page 27.]

** Monimore appears on the map in a direct line, eighty-five miles from Dublin — but from the bends to pass, and hills to cross, it may be assumed to be ninety. The town of Connaught is not on any map.

In this awful crisis, what course does Sir John Temple take, to save himself and the rest of the Protestants from impending destruction?

First, he sends O’Conally, who was drunk, and of course admirably calculated for such a mission, to McMahon, ‘to get out of him as much certainty of the plot as he could!!!’

2. He goes privately, about ten o'clock, to Lord Borlase’s house, without the town!

3. He sends for such of the Council as were then in town!

4. He, and the counsellors who came from the town, ‘fell into consultation what was fit to be done, attending the return of O’Conally’.

5. O’Conally being brought to them, and being too drunk to give in his testimony, ‘they gave him the convenience of a bed!!’*

* Borlase, a member of the council, at whose house the deposition is said to have been taken, states the drunkenness of O’Conally thus:—

“In the disturbance of which perplexity, Owen O’Conally comes, ‘or, as others write, was brought’, where the lords justices were then met; sensible that his discovery was not thoroughly believed, professing that whatever he had acquainted the lord Parsons with, touching the conspiracy, was true.

And could he but repose himself, (the effects of drink being still upon him), he should discover more.

Whereupon he had the conveniency of a bed.” [Borlase’s History, folio, London, 1680.]

6. When he had slept himself sober, they took his testimony, as below.

7. They then set a watch privately on the lodgings of McMahon in the town, while they remained out of the town.

8. Having sat up all night, out of town, in consultation, they sent, in the morning before day, into town, and seized McMahon, with his servant, at his lodgings.

9. And having, from various circumstances, ‘gathered that Lord Maguire was to be an actor in surprising the Castle of Dublin, they sent to secure him also’.

The reader will probably suppose that I have been amusing him with some fabulous tales from the Arabian Nights’ Entertainment, or from the Fairy Tales — for he well knows that there is nothing more absurd in these veritable histories, than this legend. But, to remove such a delusion from his mind, I annex the narrative and the deposition, verbatim, from Temple’s History of the Irish Rebellion:—

1. The lords justices had not any certain notice of the general conspiracy of the Irish until the 22d of October, in the very evening before the day appointed for the surprise of the castle and city of Dublin. 2. The conspirators being, many of them, arrived within the city, and having that day met at the Lion tavern, near Copper alley, and there turning the drawer out of the room, ordered their affairs together, drunk healths upon their knees to the happy success of the next morning’s work. 3. Owen O’Conally, a gentleman of a mere Irish family, but one that had long lived among the English and been trained up in the true Protestant religion, came unto the lord justice Parsons, ABOUT NINE O'CLOCK THAT EVENING!!” 4. And made him a broken relation of a great conspiracy for the seizing upon his majesty’s castle of Dublin. 5. He gave him the names of some of the chief conspirators! assured him that they were come up expressly to the town for the same purpose; and that next morning they would undoubtedly attempt, and surely effect it, if their design were not speedily prevented; 6. And that he had understood all this from Hugh McMahon, one of the chief conspirators, who was then in the town, and came up but the very same afternoon, for the execution of the plot; 7. And with whom, indeed, he had been drinking somewhat liberally; and, as the truth is, did then make such a broken relation of a matter that seemed so incredible in itself, as that his lordship gave very little belief to it at first!!! 8. In regard it came from an obscure person, and one, as he conceived, somewhat distempered at that time. 9. But howsoever, the lord Parsons gave him order to go again to McMahon!!! and get out of him as much certainty of the plot!!! with as many particular circumstances, as he could!!! straightly charging him to return back unto him the same evening!!! 10. And in the mean time, having, by strict commands given to the constable of the castle, taken order to have the gates thereof well guarded, as also with the mayor and sheriffs of the city, to have strong watches set upon all the parts of the same, and to make stay of all strangers, 11. He went privately!! about ten of the clock that night, to the lord Borlase’s house, without the town, and there acquainted him with what he understood from O’Conally. 12. They sent for such of the council as they knew then to be in the town. 13. But there came only unto them that night Sir Thomas Rotheram and Sir Robert Meredith, chancellor of the exchequer: with these they fell into consultation what was fit to be done!!!! attending the return of O’Conally. 14. And finding that he staid somewhat longer than the time prefixed, they sent out in search after him; 15. And found him seized on by the watch, and so he had been carried away to prison, and the discovery that night disappointed, 16. Had not one of the lord Parsons’s servants, expressly sent, amongst others, to walk the streets, and attend to the motion of said O’Conally, come in, and rescued him, and brought him to the lord Borlase’s house. 17. O’Conally having somewhat recovered himself from his distemper, occasioned partly, as he said himself, by the horror of the plot revealed to him, partly by his too liberal drinking with McMahon, that he might the more easily get away from him, (he beginning much to suspect and fear his discovering of the plot), 18. Confirmed what he had formerly related, and added these further particu- lars set down in his examination, as followeth:— The examination of Owen O’Conally, gentleman, taken before us, whose names ensue, October 22, 1641. Who being duly sworn and examined, saith:— 19. That he being at Monimore, in the county of Londonderry, on Tuesday last! he received a letter from Colonel Hugh Oge McMahon, desiring him to come to Conaught, in the county of Monaghan, and to be with him on Wednesday or Thursday last! 20. Whereupon he, this examinate, came to Conaught, on Wednesday night last; 21. And finding the said Hugh come to Dublin, followed him hither; 22. He came hither about six of the clock this evening! 23. And forthwith went to the lodging of the said Hugh, to the house near the Boat, in Oxmantown; 24. And there he found the said Hugh, and came, with the said Hugh, into the town, near the pillory, to the lodging of the Lord Macguire; 25. Where they found not the lord within; and there they drank a cup of beer; 26. And then went back again to the said Hugh his lodging. 27. He saith, that at the Lord Macguire his lodging, the said Hugh told him that there were and would be this night great numbers of noblemen and gentlemen of the Irish Papists, from all the parts of the kingdom, in this town; 28. Who with himself had determined to take the castle of Dublin, and possess themselves of all his majesty’s ammunition there, to-morrow morning, being Saturday; 29. And that they intended first to batter the chimnies of the said town; and if the city would not yield, then to batter down the houses; 30. And so to cut off all the Protestants that would not join with them! 31. He further saith, that the said Hugh then told him, that the Irish had prepared men in all parts of the kingdom, to destroy all the English inhabiting there, to-morrow morning by ten of the clock!! 32. And that in all the sea-ports, and other towns in the kingdom, all the Protestants should be killed this night!! and that all the posts that could be, could not prevent it; 33. And further saith, that he moved the said Hugh to forbear executing of that business, and to discover it to the state, for the saving of his own estate; 34. Who said he could not help it; but said that they did owe their allegiance to the king, and would pay him all his rights; but that they did this for the tyrannical government was over them, and to imitate Scotland, who got a privilege by that course; 35. And he further saith, that when he was with the said Hugh, in his lodging, the second time, the said Hugh swore, that he should not go out of his lodging that night; but told him that he should go with him the next morning to the castle; and said, if this matter were discovered, some body should die for it; 36. Whereupon this examinate feigned some necessity for his easement; went down out of the chamber, and left his sword in pawn; and the said Hugh sent his man down with him; and when this examinate came down into the yard, and finding an opportunity, he, this examinate, leapt over a wall and two pales!! and so came to the lord justice Parsons. October 22, 1641. WILLIAM PARSONS, THOMAS ROTHERAM, ROBERT MEREDITH, OWEN O’CONALLY. 37. Hereupon the lords took present order to have a watch privately set upon the lodging of McMahon, as also upon the lord Macguire!!!!! 38. And so they sat up all that night in consultation!!! having far stronger presumptions upon this latter examination taken than any ways at first they could entertain. 39. The lords justices, upon further consideration, there being come unto them early next morning! several others of the privy council, sent before day, and seized upon McMahon, then with his servant in his own lodging. 40. Upon examination, he did without much difficulty confess the plot, resolutely telling them, that on that very day, all the forts and strong places in Ireland would be taken!! 41. That he, with the lord Macguire, Hugh Birn, captain Brian O’Neil, and several other Irish gentlemen, were come up expressly to surprise the castle of Dublin. 42. That twenty men out of each county in the kingdom!!! were to be here to join with them. 43. That all the lords and gentlemen in the kingdom, that were Papists, were engaged in this plot!!!" [Temple, pp. 18, 19, 20, & 21.]

This, gentle reader, is the history of the plot of the Roman Catholics of Ireland to massacre all the Protestants that would not join with them, taken verbatim from Temple’s veracious narrative, as told by the accusers themselves — a plot, the reality of which has been assumed by all the historians from that time to the present, even by Lingard, who has taken the falsehoods of his predecessors on trust. And I ask you whether there ever was, or ever could be, a more ridiculous or absurd tale fabricated and whether the folly and Bœotian stupidity of the fabrication are not fully equal to the atrocious wickedness of the object, as stated by Leland.

Can there be found, in this entire nation, a single man so ridiculous as to believe that a Roman Catholic colonel, engaged in a plot to destroy all the Protestants that would not join with the conspirators, would send forty or fifty miles for a Protestant servant to reveal the secret to him? that after having made the appointment, he would have left the place fixed; that the Protestant would have been able, in the dark, and fatigued with a long journey, to find out the lodgings of an entire stranger newly arrived in town; that had Sir John Temple been informed at nine o'clock at night of a most murderous conspiracy to explode next morning for his destruction, and that of hundreds of thousands of his Protestant brethren, he would have sent back the informer, who was then drunk, and whose absence from the house of the chief conspirator must have excited suspicion, ‘to get as much certainty of the plot as he could’ — that he would then go out of town, and send for the other counsellors into town — that they should sit up all night, ‘deliberating what was to be done’ in such an awful emergency, and not determine on seizing the chief conspirator, till morning?

He who can believe this, has a more capacious œsophagus for swallowing romance than the celebrated Jew, Apella.

M. CAREY. Philadelphia, May 9, 1834.

[next week - letter 18]