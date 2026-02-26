Life of Mathew Carey

Portrait of Mathew Carey, by John Neagle (1825)

Letter 4 - A Magazine and a Marriage

In October, 1786, I commenced, in partnership with T. Siddons, Charles Cist, C. Talbot, W. Spotswood, and J. Trenchard, the Columbian Magazine. In the first number, I wrote four pieces, ‘The Life of Gen. Greene’, ‘The Shipwreck, a Lamentable Story, founded on Fact’, ‘A Philosophical Dream’, and ‘Hard Times, a Fragment.’

The Philosophical Dream was an anticipation of the state of the country in the year 1859, on the plan of Mercier’s celebrated work, ‘The Year 2500’. Some of the predictions, which, at that period, must have been regarded as farcical, have been, wonderfully fulfilled, and others are likely to be realized, previous to the arrival of the year 1850. I annex a few of them, which may serve to amuse the reader.

‘Pittsburg, Jan. 15, 1850. The canal which is making from the river Ohio, to the Susquehanna, and thence to the Delaware, will be of immense advantage to the United States. If the same progress continues to be made hereafter, as has been for some time past, it will be completed in less than two years.’

This was probably the first suggestion of the grand project of uniting the waters of the Delaware with those of the Ohio. It preceded, by four years the project of the financier, Robert Morris, and his friends, to unite the Delaware with the Schuylkill and the Susquehanna, which was broached in 1790.

‘Pittsburg Jan. 15. Delegates from the thirtieth new state, laid off a few months since, by order of Congress, lately arrived at Columbia; and on producing their credentials, were received into the Federal Council. The Agricultural Society of this town, have offered premiums to the amount of one thousand pounds, for the improvement of husbandry. In the assembly of this state, it was lately ordered, that the salaries of public school-masters shall hereafter be two hundred pounds per annum. Ezekiel Jones was lately convicted of not sending his son to school, although five years old. The time ordered by law is at four years. He was sentenced to stand in a white sheet, three successive Sundays, in his parish church. Charleston, April 15. No less than ten thousand blacks have been transported from this state and Virginia, during the last two years, to Africa, where they have formed a settlement, near the mouth of the river Goree. Very few blacks remain in this country now; and we sincerely hope that in a few years every vestige of the infamous traffic, carried on by our ancestors in the human species, will be done away. Richmond, April 30. By authentic advices from Kentucky, we are informed, that no less than one hundred and fifty vessels have been built on the river Ohio, during the last year, and sent down that river and the Mississippi, laden with valuable produce, which has been carried to the West-Indies, where the vessels and their cargoes have been disposed of to great advantage. Boston, April 30. At length, the canal across the isthmus of Darien, is completed. It is about sixty miles long. First-rate vessels of war can with ease sail through. Two vessels belonging to this port, two to Philadelphia, and one to New-York, sailed through on the 20th January last, bound for Canton, in China.* *Utterly ignorant of canalling at that period, I made a most miserable calculation of the width and expense of such an improvement. I have, therefore, omitted both, to escape ridicule. This, be it observed, is the only variation from the original. Columbia, May 1. Extracts from the journals of Congress. — ‘Ordered, that there be twenty professors in the University of Columbia, in this city; viz. of Divinity, of Church History, of Hebrew, of Greek, of Humanity, of Logic, of Moral Philosophy, of Natural Philosophy, of Mathematics, of Civil History, of Natural History, of Common and Civil Law, of the Law of Nature and Nations, of Rhetoric and Belles Lettres, of Botany, of Materia Medica, of Physic, of Chemistry, of Anatomy, and of Midwifery.’ Philadelphia, Oct. 1, 1786.

The discomfort, arising from the discordant views of the different partners — the utter improbability of such a work producing any profit, worth the attention of five persons, and other considerations, determined me to withdraw from the Columbian Magazine, which I did in December, 1786. And in January, 1787, I issued the first number of the American Museum, intended to preserve the valuable fugitive essays, that appeared in the newspapers, which I continued for six years, ending December, 1792.

The first number, which contained a mass of most excellent matter, attracted great attention. It was eagerly sought after; and as I sold it separately, the edition, one thousand copies, was soon exhausted. I had not means to reprint it. This was a very serious injury; many persons who intended to subscribe, declined, as I could not furnish the whole of the numbers. I applied for a loan of one hundred and fifty dollars, to half a dozen or a dozen wealthy persons, but for a considerable time my applications were wholly in vain.*

* What a contrast between this conduct and that of the Marquess de la Fayette! In the one case, I was a poor, friendless, forlorn stranger, — in the other I was engaged in a very useful occupation, which, for aught the parties knew, might prove highly profitable, and therefore, had a tenfold claim. Moreover, the sum required as a loan, was not much more than a third of the amount of the Marquess’s gift.

At length, I procured the requisite sum from Mr. George Fox, to whom I gave bond and judgement for the amount. He passed the bond to his grocer, in payment for family supplies, and the grocer was indemnified by instalments, as I found it convenient.

Never was more labor bestowed on a work with less reward. During the whole six years, I was in a state of intense penury. I never at any one time, possessed four hundred dollars, — and rarely three or two hundred. My difficulties were of the most embarrassing kind. I was, times without number, obliged to borrow money to go to market, and was often unable to pay my journeymen on Saturday; which sent me to bed sick with vexation. One resolute negro pressman, who had not received his wages on Saturday night, refused to go to work on Monday morning. ‘He was not’, he said boldly, ‘going to starve in the midst of the fat of the land.’

The strongest instance of my extreme poverty was in the case of a German paper-maker, named Conrad Hindersheets, to whom I had given a note for thirty-seven dollars, which I paid at five instalments, one of which was a French crown! Be it observed, that I was then as willing and ready to pay my debts, as I have ever been, or am at present — and what renders the case more remarkable, is, that the man lived, as far as I recollect, fifteen or twenty miles out of town; and there is always more scruple about putting off a country dun, than one who lives in the same city with the debtor.

My embarrassments arose from three sources. The subscription was too low. It was only two dollars and forty cents per annum, for which I gave two volumes, containing, each, from five hundred to five hundred and fifty pages — a quantity that now commands five dollars. This was an immense disadvantage, and enough, of itself, to keep me constantly in a crippled state.

Another source of difficulty arose, from the fact, that more than half of my subscribers lived in remote situations, two, three, four, and five hundred miles from me; and their remittances were so extremely irregular, that I was obliged to hire collectors to dun them, at a heavy expense, which averaged, at least, thirty per cent. of the slender modicum, I was entitled to receive! It is painful to relate, that wealthy citizens of Philadelphia, were, in many cases guilty of the gross impropriety, of obliging me to send half a dozen or a dozen times for the paltry annual subscription!

I printed, moreover, quite too many copies, in the vain hope of ultimately procuring a large increase of subscribers. In a word, my pecuniary embarrassments were so great, and so constant, that I am now astonished how I was able to muster perseverance and fortitude to struggle through them.

I was much attached to the work, and had great reluctance to abandon it, unproductive and vexatious as was the management of it; but at length I sang its requiem, as I have said, at the close of the year 1792. That it had considerable merit is universally acknowledged; — and there is no vanity in the declaration, as the work did not contain a single essay of my own. The whole of my labor consisted in the selection of its contents from newspapers, and the addition, occasionally, of a few notes of little importance.

The American Museum met with the most unqualified approbation of some of the most distinguished citizens of the United States — of Gen. Washington, John Dickinson, Gov. Livingston, Dr. Rush, Bishop White, Judge Hopkinson, Dr. Dwight, &c. &c.

‘I believe the American Museum has met with extensive, I may say, with universal approbation from competent judges; for I am of opinion that the work is not only eminently calculated to disseminate political, agricultural, philosophical, and other valuable information — but that it has been uniformly conducted with taste, attention, and propriety. If to these important objects, be superadded the more immediate design of rescuing public documents from oblivion — I will venture to pronounce, as my sentiment, THAT A MORE USEFUL LITERARY PLAN HAS NEVER BEEN UNDERTAKEN IN AMERICA, OR ONE MORE DESERVING OF PUBLIC ENCOURAGEMENT.’ Gen. Washington, June 25, 1788.

‘With very great pleasure, I have observed, that it has been conducted in a manner highly deserving encouragement. As I do not doubt but it will be continued with the same diligence, prudence, and zeal, for advancing the welfare of these states, that have hitherto so eminently distinguished its direction, I fervently wish, and firmly trust, that a generous and enlightened people will justly estimate the merits of a work carried on with such a variety of exertions, and such a fidelity of intentions for the public good.’ Hon. John Dickinson, July 19, 1788.

‘Perusing one of your Museums, lent me by a friend, I hesitated not a moment to subscribe to the work. Since that, I have read all the preceding numbers, and can say, without flattery, (which I always detested) that it far exceeds, in my opinion, every attempt of the kind, which, from any other American press, ever came to my hands.’ Gov. Livingston, August 8, 1788.

‘I cheerfully concur in adding the testimony of my name in favor of the usefulness of your Museum, together with my best wishes for its extensive circulation, while it continues to be the vehicle of essays that are calculated to advance the interest of science and virtue, and of the agriculture, manufactures, and national government of the United States.’ B. Rush, M. D.

To the married state I had long looked forward, as the most eligible condition in life, even before my adventure with Miss Boys. But I was so chivalric, that I had determined never to marry till I could support a wife genteelly, or at least comfortably. But in this case, as in many others, in which I had resolved, as I thought, irrevocably, fortune or destiny crossed my purpose; for when I married at thirty-one, my whole property consisted in cart-loads of odd volumes, and odd numbers, of the American Museum, which, when I finally abandoned

the work, proved almost valueless; and also a most slender supply of furniture, which would not sell for one hundred dollars. My wife was as poor as myself. I did not receive a dollar with her; all her fortune was a quantity of furniture, not much more valuable than my own. So far as fortune is concerned, it rarely happens that a more imprudent marriage takes place — or one in which sordid views of interest have less influence. I was obviously not a fortune-hunter.

I married Miss B. Flahavan, the daughter of a highly respectable citizen, ruined by the revolution. He sold his stock in trade for continental money — and, being inactive and indolent, took no means to realize it; and it finally perished nearly altogether in his hands.

My wife was about ten years younger than I. She was industrious, prudent, and economical, and well calculated to save whatever I made. She had a large fund of good sense. We early formed a determination to indulge in no unnecessary expense — and to mount the ladder so slowly, as to run no risk of having to descend. Happy, thrice happy would it be, for thousands and tens of thousands, if they adopted and persevered in this salutary and saving course! What masses of misery would it not prevent! But a large portion of young people, at present, crowd, into a few years, enjoyments which might last for life — and hence it too often happens, that daughters, tenderly reared, and who have brought handsome fortunes to their husbands, are obliged to return home to their aged parents, who have to maintain them, their husbands, and an increasing brood of children — a deplorable fate for old age. The young men are highly culpable, who, through their imprudence or extravagance, make such a return to the parents of their wives, for their cares, and anxieties, and expenditures. To avoid this calamity, no pains, no sacrifice of enjoyment or even of comfort or convenience ought to be spared. Some idea may be formed of the fidelity with which we observed this rule, when I state that at a time when I did business to the amount of forty or fifty thousand dollars per annum, I hesitated for four or five years about changing my gig for a one-horse four-wheel carriage — and nearly as long about purchasing a carriage and pair. And during the whole period of our marriage, I never, as far as I recollect, entered a tavern, except on a jury, or arbitration, or to see a customer, or at a public dinner, or on my travels — never in a single instance for the purpose of drinking.

My wife and I lived together happily for nearly thirty-nine years. We had nine children, of whom three have died, two in infancy, and one, a daughter, of the most angelic character, at about seventeen years. Of her I can truly say, that to the best of my recollection, she never gave her mother or me a single moment’s uneasiness by ill temper or ill humor. She was placidity and gentleness personified.

Philadelphia, Dec. 7th, 1833. M. CAREY.

[next week - Letter 5]