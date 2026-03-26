Life of Mathew Carey

Portrait of Mathew Carey, by John Neagle (1825)

Letter 8 - The Porcupiniad

[Note: Carey is referring to the pro-British writer William Cobbett, who attacked American Republicans using the pen-name Peter Porcupine.]

I next published the Porcupiniad, a Hudibrastic poem, in which I gave a great number of extracts to show the scurrilous and abusive nature of Cobbett’s paper. I turned some of his paragraphs into Hudibrastic verse, and it is wonderful how smoothly they ran, in many instances, with the alteration of a single word or two — and often without the alteration of a letter.

“It must be a republican to belie a fallen republic. You are like porpoises, the moment one receives a wound, the rest gather round and devour him.” Dec. 6, 1798.

None but a republican so base,

As to belie and heap disgrace,

On fallen republics. You are all,

Vile porpoises, both great and small.

The moment one receives a wound,

The rest, instanter, gather round,

And seizing their devoted prey,

Tear and devour him straightway.

“Cullibility is far from being the characteristic of Americans in the common concerns of life; but in politics they have shown themselves most miserably shallow. They have been the dupes of every artful rascal, who has thought it worth his while to deceive them.” P. G. November 8, 1798.

Th’ Americans, I know full well,

In small affairs, a’nt cullible,

In politics they’re very shallow ,

And duped by every artful fellow,

Or rascal, who thinks worth his while

Their easy nature to beguile.

“Shoot and hack away, my brave fellows! You cannot strike amiss. Lay about you on all sides; and, like Hercules of old, when you have rid the world of all other monsters, conclude by doing justice on yourselves. So shall your vile carcasses become a prey to the beasts of the forest and to the fowls of the air, and the earth shall have peace. Amen.” Sept. 17, 1797.

Shoot, hack away, my fellows brave,

Nor child, nor man, nor woman save.

You cannot strike amiss, ne’er doubt you;

On all sides fiercely lay about you,

And when, like Hercules, you kill

All other monsters, then fulfil

Decree of justice on yourselves,

You Democratic, dev’lish elves.

So shall, our terrors to allay,

Your carcasses become a prey

To fowls in air, and beasts in den,

And wearied earth have peace again;

I, William Cobbett, sing Amen.

“This wolf-like trick, is an exact emblem of the general conduct of the brutes of Democracy all over the world.” Dec. 24, 1798.

This wolf-like trick exactly suits

Democracy’s most furious brutes.

“I hope destruction will light on me and mine, if ever I do any thing, either directly or indirectly, to aid or assist him.” Porcupine's Gazette, May 24, 1798.

Destruction light on me and mine ,

If ever I should once incline,

By means direct, or indirect,

To aid the caitiff, or protect.

“Send me a file of your papers, you trimming rascals, and you shall see what pretty creatures I'll make of you. I’ll cook you up into a dish fit for the Devil.” Idem, Jan. 28, 1798.

Of your newspapers send a file ,

You trimming rascals , base and vile;

What pretty creatures I shall make you!

I'll make your warmest friends forsake you.

To my old patron, I'll be civil;

A dish I'll cook you for the Devil.

“With this before their eyes, the House of Representatives sit debating, shilly shally, whipping the devil round the post, and no energetic measure is adopted, no strong alien bill or sedition law is passed, nor is any declaration of war made, by which traitors can, in the eye of the law, be found guilty, and punished.” Idem, June 19, 1798.

Congress, alas! are still debating ,

Shilly shally , hesitating;

Whipping the devil round the post ;

And so much precious time is lost;

No bill ‘gainst aliens do they pass,

No strong sedition law, alas!

Nor do the cowards dare declare

Against the French a state of war.

I presume this is enough for the present letter. My next shall furnish another collection, equally creditable to the taste of the public by whom Cobbett was patronized.

Philadelphia, Jan. 2, 1834.

[next week - letter 9]