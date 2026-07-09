Life of Mathew Carey

Portrait of Mathew Carey, by John Neagle (1825)

Letter 23 - Political Economy 101 continued

At length peace came ‘with healing on its wings’, to all classes except to the manufacturers, who were devoted to destruction by an infuriate spirit of hostility which was grounded on a most calumnious charge of extortion, because the prices of various articles of domestic production, more especially woolens, had been raised during the war.

To render this envenomed and delusive cry of extortion more criminal, and (if it had not proved so fatal) more ludicrous, it is to be remarked, that in the very year in which the welkin rang with it, and in which a destructive tariff was enacted, the great staples of the country, produced by the very men who rang the changes on the extortion of the manufacturers, rose enormously, as may be seen in the annexed statement.

1814. 1815. 1816.

Upland Cotton, per lb. . . . $0.13 $0.20 $0.27

Tobacco, per hhd. . . . . . . . $74.00 $96.00 $185.00

Flour, per bbl. . . . . . . . . . . $9. 50 $8.00 $10.00

And further, the raw materials produced by these men, and the water-power which many of them had for sale, had risen during the war most enormously. The rise of wool was most extravagant. Grotjan’s Price Current of June, 1812, states Merino wool at seventy-five cents per lb.; whereas, in June, 1814, it was 300 a 400 cents.

One fact more, and I have done. To give a monopoly to the Tobacco planters, the duties on snuff and manufactured tobacco were all but prohibitory, from the commencement of the government; and the duty on cotton-wool, by the tariff of 1789, was one hundred and fifty per cent. higher than on manufactures of cotton!

The manufacturers had been among the most zealous and ardent supporters of the war. There was scarcely a man among them that was disaffected to the cause of their country. But had they all been traitors, as black and fiendish as Arnold, a fouler spirit could not have prevailed against them, than was manifested by the Congress of 1815-16. They were the devoted victims of the grossest prejudices. Of those who felt this spirit most virulently, Gov. Wright of Maryland, and John Randolph of Roanoke, were the most conspicuous. The former offered to Congress a resolution, that no member who was concerned in cotton manufactures should be allowed to vote on the minimum duty on those fabrics, a motion, of which the illiberality was so striking, that it met with no support. This miserable principle would exclude merchants from legislating on commerce, and farmers from legislating on objects connected with agriculture.

John Randolph, with his usual vehemence, gave a solemn pledge, that he would never wear, nor allow any of his people to wear, a single article of American manufacture.

This illiberal spirit had ample room for display in the discussions of the details of the tariff, which A. J. Dallas had prepared, with moderate duties, but in most cases, adequate to afford a due degree of protection to the rising manufactures of the country; but the duties were reduced on no less than forty-four articles, from two to thirty-three per cent. Thus, in an evil hour, were blasted the hopes, the happiness, the fortunes of thousands of individuals, who, seduced by the delusive expectations held out by the government,* had devoted their fortunes, and their time, and their talents, to furnish their country with the necessaries and comforts of life, at a period when she was debarred of supplies of many of them from the old world.

[* In the House of Representatives of the United States, Wednesday, the 17th of June, 1809. “Resolved, That the Secretary of the Treasury be directed to prepare and report to this House, at their next session, a plan for the application of such means as are within the power of Congress, for the purpose of protecting and fostering the manufactures of the United States; together with a statement of the several manufacturing establishments which have been commenced; the progress which has been made in them; and the success with which they have been attended; and such other information, as, in the opinion of the Secretary, may be material in exhibiting a general view of the manufactures of the United States.” Extract from the journal. (Signed) PATRICK MAGRUDER, Clerk.]

And thus were blasted sources of national wealth and prosperity, to the rearing of which, in their respective kingdoms, the Edwards of England, the Henries of France, and the Frederics of Prussia, had devoted their cares and their fostering aid, and lavished their wealth. The following table exhibits a statement of the duties proposed by Mr. Dallas, on various articles, and the numerous reductions which took place, the result of the cry of ‘mad dog’, raised against the manufacturers.

Proposed Tariff. Tariff adopted.

Blank books . . . . . 35% 30%

Bridles . . . . . . . . . 35 30

Brass ware . . . . . . 22 20

Brushes . . . . . . . . 35 30

Cotton manufactures, of all sorts

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33⅓ 25

Cotton stockings . . . . . . 33⅓ 20

China ware . . . . . . 30 20

Cabinet ware . . . . 35 30

Carriages of all descriptions

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35 30

Canes . . . . . . . . . . 35 30

Clothing, ready made . . 35 30

Cutlery . . . . . . . . . 22 20

Cannon . . . . . . . . 22 20

Earthen ware . . . 30 20

Glass ware . . . . . 30 20

Harness . . . . . . . . 35 30

Iron ware . . . . . . 22 20

Leather, and all manufactures of leather

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35 30

Linens . . . . . . . . . 20 15

Manufactures of wool 35 30

Needles . . . . . . . 22 20

Porcelain . . . . . . 30 20

Parchment . . . . 35 30

Printed books . . 35 15

Paper hangings 35 30

Paper of every description

. . . . . . . . . . . . . 35 30

Printing types . 35 20

Pins . . . . . . . . . . 22 20

Silks . . . . . . . . . 20 15

Silk stockings . 20 15

Sattins . . . . . . . 20 15

Stone ware . . . 30 20

Saddles . . . . . . 35 30

Thread stockings . . . 20 15

Vellum . . . . . . . 35 30

Walking sticks 35 30

Whips . . . . . . . 35 30

Woolen stockings . . 28 20

Woolen manufactures generally

. . . . . . . . . . . . 28 25

Boots, per pair . . . 200cts. 150cts.

Iron, in bars and bolts, per cwt.

. . . . . . . . . . . . 75 45

Shoes and slippers of silk, per pair

. . . . . . . . . . . . 40 30

Shoes of leather . . . 30 25

Shoes for children . . 20 15

It was vainly expected that the generality of our citizens would profit by these reduced duties; that they would thereby be enabled to procure foreign manufactures on easy terms, and secure themselves from the extortion of the manufacturers. Never was there a much more miserable error, and never were illiberality and oppression much more severely or justly punished. Great numbers of the manufacturers and their operatives migrated into the country; the former to commence farming, and the operatives to become field-laborers.

Desolation spread over the face of the land in the manufacturing and farming portions of the nation.

The cotton-planters, who, almost to a man, had voted against protection, were soon involved in the general distress. The depression of farming, by the conversion of so many manufacturers into farmers, thus rendering those rivals who had been customers, induced numbers of farmers, who had migrated to the south-western states, to commence cotton-planting, and so far glutted the market, that the export of 1820 amounted to 127,860,162 lbs.; whereas that of 1819, had been only 89,997,045 lbs. thus increasing the quantity nearly fifty per cent. The consequence was a most ruinous reduction of price, which produced nearly as much distress in the cotton-growing states as had taken place among the manufacturers and farmers, and ruined a large portion of the merchants engaged in shipping cotton. Thus the poisoned chalice, which the cotton-planters had drugged for the ill-fated manufacturers, was, by a just dispensation, returned to their own lips.

It would be unjust not to state that next to Mr. Clay, Mr. Calhoun was the ablest advocate of the protecting system. His speech on the subject embraces nearly all the sound principles of that system in a few words — a system of which he has since become the most formidable enemy.

One feature in the tariff of 1816 presents human nature in an unfavorable point of view. At that period, we imported immense quantities of coarse cottons from England and the East-Indies, to the amount of many millions annually. As they were made wholly of East-India cotton, duties averaging sixty or seventy per cent. were laid on them, to exclude them from our ports, in order to secure the domestic market for our cotton. Of the advocates of this policy it might be asked, what claim had a cotton manufacturer to a protecting duty of sixty or seventy per cent. when the woolen manufacturer had only twenty-five per cent.?

On the subject of the heartless abandonment of the manufacturers to destruction, I published the following remarks, the justice of which, I trust, will scarcely be denied:—

“I refrain from any comparison of the merits of the two classes of citizens, the merchants and manufacturers, previous to and during the late war, and of their support of the administration and the government of the country, during that awful and eventful period, when the perilous ‘times that tried men’s souls’ were revived — when citizens of even strong and determined courage were appalled — when the resources of government were exhausted, and its credit destroyed — and when the peace of the nation, the existence of the government, and the union of the states, then most seriously jeopardized, were rescued as it were by miracle. These are topics of boundless fertility; would furnish matter for volumes; and excite sensibilities and revive recollections, which sound policy perhaps, requires to be allowed to repose in peace. They belong to the province of the historian, who will, doubtless, do them ample justice. To retrace them now ever so slightly, would be renovare infandum dolorem [to renew the horrible pain]. I, therefore, forbear to withdraw the veil, with which a few fleeting years have overshadowed them, and interred in the same oblivious grave the scowling disaffection and the glorious public spirit of those days. But this may be asserted, and contradiction defied, that if steady, undeviating attachment to the best interests of the country — if ardent and unwearied zeal in its protection — if a disposition to hazard every thing in its defence, could afford any claim to national gratitude or reciprocal protection, then the unfeeling and heartless abandonment of the manufacturers,— particularly those of cottons and woolens,— to destruction, in 1816, 1817, 1818, and 1819, imprints a stain on the escutcheon of American legislation, which will only be effaced when the American annals shall be blotted from the face of the earth.”

Extracts from some of the affecting memorials presented to Congress at this period, which were wholly unavailing. Pharaoh was not more regardless of the complaints and sufferings of the Israelites, than the Congress of 1815-16 was to the sufferings of the devoted manufacturers. Not one of their memorials was ever read in Congress.

“The [Pittsburg] committee have found that the manufacture of cottons, woolens, flint glass, and the finer articles of iron, has lately suffered the most alarming depression. Some branches, which had been seven years in operation, have been destroyed, or partially suspended; and others, of a more recent growth, annihilated before they were completely in operation. The tide of importation has inundated our country with foreign goods. Some of our most valuable and enterprising citizens have been subjected to enormous losses, and others overwhelmed with bankruptcy and ruin. The pressure of war was less fatal to the hopes of enterprise and industry, than a general peace, with the calamities arising from the present state of our foreign trade. It was confidently believed, that the destinies of the United States would no longer depend on the jealousy and caprice of foreign governments, and that our national freedom and welfare were fixed on the solid basis of our intrinsic means and energies. But these were ‘airy dreams’. A peace was concluded with England, and in a few months we were prostrate at her feet. The manufacturers appealed to the general government for the adoption of measures that might enable them to resist the torrent that was sweeping away the fruits of their capital and industry. Their complaints were heard with a concern which seemed a pledge for the return of better days. The tariff of duties, established at the last session of Congress, and the history of present year will demonstrate the falsity of their expectations. England never suffered a foreign government, or a combination of foreign capitalists, by glutting her own market, to crush in the cradle any branch of her domestic industry. She never regarded, with a cold indifference, the ruin of thousands of her industrious people, by the competition of foreigners. The bare avowal of such an attempt would have incurred the indignant resistance of the whole body of the nation, and met the frowns, if not the instant vengeance of the government. An appeal is made to the equity, to the patriotism of the southern statesman: his aid and co-operation are invoked for the relief of the suffering manufacturers of the northern and middle states. In the interior of the United States, few articles can be raised which will bear a distant transportation; products much more valuable, when the grower and consumer are near each other, are, therefore, excluded from cultivation. A dependence on foreign markets in the most prosperous times, necessarily restricts the labors of agriculture to a very few objects; a careless, decrepit, and unprofitable cultivation is the known result. Confining our views to the western country, we might emphatically ask, with what exportable commodities shall we restore the balance of trade, now fast accumulating against us? How arrest the incessant drain of our capital? Our manufactures are perishing around us, and already millions have escaped, never to return. It is objected that the entire industry of the country may be most profitably exerted in clearing and cultivating our extended vacant lands, But, what does it avail the farmer, when, neither in the nation from which he purchases his goods, or elsewhere, can he find a market for his abundant crops? Besides, the diversion of labor from agriculture to manufactures, is scarcely perceptible. Five or six adults, with the aid of children, will manage a cotton manufactory of two thousand spindles.”

No language can be too strong to reprobate the cold-blooded, heartless disregard of public suffering, displayed by the Congress of 1815-16, and some of those which succeeded it. The history of Europe, even under the worst governments of that quarter of the globe, may be explored in vain, for a century past, for a parallel.

M. CAREY. Philadelphia, September 8, 1834

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