In 1792 or 1793, feeling for the sufferings and wretchedness of the numerous Irish emigrants who arrived in this city, many of them pennyless, and in a most forlorn situation in every respect, I called a meeting at the Coffee House, of a number of the most respectable and influential Irishmen in the city — and, having previously prepared a constitution, submitted it to the meeting, by which it was adopted, an association being formed under the title of ‘The Hibernian Society for the relief of emigrants from Ireland’. Hugh Holmes, a man of as kind and friendly a heart, and of as amiable a temper and manners, and withal as jovial and festive a companion, as any native of the Emerald Isle, that ever lived, to whose friendship and kindness I was frequently indebted, was elected President; and I was at the same time elected Secretary, in which office I officiated for a number of years. This society exists in full and beneficent operation at the present day. It has been extremely useful to many hundreds of emigrants — some of whom are now in easy and affluent circumstances, who, but for their aid and advice, might have pined in penury. The treasury has a handsome fund, the interest of which is adequate to the current demands on the society.

There was at that period a society of Irishmen in Philadelphia, under the title of ‘The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick’. Although their object was solely a jovial celebration of the anniversary of the patron saint of the island, and there could, therefore, be no real ground of rivalship between the two societies, the old society was somewhat jealous of the new. And two eminent merchants, belonging to the two societies, having met at the door of one of them, they had angry words on the subject, which, both being high-tempered and passionate, soon eventuated in a pitched battle, wherein the advocate of the Hibernian Society came off victorious. The name of the latter was Robert Rainy — long since dead, without leaving any relations behind in this country; but I withhold the name of his antagonist, out of respect to his son, now living.

In 1793 and 1794, I was seized with a theatrical mania, and used to attend in Chestnut-street, particularly in the former year, about twice for every three times the theatre was open. I wrote in each year a set of dramatic criticisms, which induced Wignell and Reinagle to send Mr. Rowson, the prompter, (now employed in the Boston Custom House) to offer me the freedom of the house, which I declined, for the reasons assigned in the annexed letter.

“Gentlemen, — While I am duly sensible of your kindness, I am obliged to decline its acceptance, for reasons which you must deem satisfactory. If I accepted it, and praised the performers and performances, as I am well disposed to do, whenever I can, with justice and propriety, it would be said that I was paying for my seat by puffing. On the other hand, should I exercise any severity, as would sometimes be proper, (but which I shall always do with reluctance) I should be charged with ingratitude for making so ill a return for your kindness. To avoid all such ill-natured observations, I will hold myself free to censure or praise, as the case may require. Yours, &c. M, CAREY.”

In the fall of 1796, I was zealously engaged, with half a dozen or more citizens, in the formation of a Sunday School Society, the first, I believe, ever established in this country, of which the Right Rev. Bishop White was President. This led to the formation of the many hundreds, that exist at present in the United States.

About the year 1796, William Cobbett, who had previously written and published anonymously, came before the public in propria persona, as a writer and publisher.

In the account of his life, published about that period, he made mention of me in rather favorable terms. Some sorry scribblers, who did not dare to attack him themselves, strove to embroil us together; and the most practicable means they could devise to accomplish this sinister and unworthy purpose, was, to hold out the idea, that he was afraid of me. This was distinctly stated, in four pamphlets and several newspapers.

This was copying the example set by children, in a crowd of their fellows, who, when any little bickering takes place between two of their companions, pat each on the back, and encourage him to begin the onset, by persuading him that his antagonist is afraid of him. Of this very humane and honorable propensity, Smollet availed himself in Peregrine Pickle, where, in a dispute between Jolter and Pallet, both consummate cowards, to prevent them from running away, to which denouement both were inclined, they were pushed towards each other by Pickle and Tom Pipes. One of these doughty heroes, having uttered something like an Indian yell, so terrified the other, that he ran off, as if a roaring lion was at his heels.

I have no hesitation in acknowledging that I was very much afraid of Cobbett, and dreaded to enter the lists with such a powerful adversary, — a controversy with whom I regarded as a most serious evil. He had displayed his talents as a formidable antagonist both before and after laying aside his incognito. It is not wonderful, therefore, that I sought to avoid polemics with him, knowing the extreme severity of his pen — the great influence he had on public opinion — and the danger of his injuring me in my business, and in my standing in society — as there is no character, however pure or sacred, that is not more or less impaired by a succession of attacks by a powerful writer. The case of General Washington affords a pregnant proof of the correctness of this theory; for notwithstanding his inestimable services, his immaculate character, and the veneration in which he was held, not merely by the great body of his fellow-citizens, but by the civilized world, his standing was temporarily impaired among a large portion of his fellow-citizens, by the reiterated abuse he received during the effervescence that took place in consequence of his signature of Jay’s Treaty. When such was the fate of this mighty Cedar of Lebanon, what chance would such a slender reed as I, stand, under similar circumstances?

One of those scribblers, a certain Joseph Scott, wrote a pamphlet against Cobbett, entitled the Blue Shop, in allusion to the color of his windows and shutters. In the preface he made some kind mention of me, and brought it and the title to me previously to publication, to inquire whether, in common with other booksellers, I would allow it to be advertised for sale in my store. I urged and prayed him to omit the part in question, lest it might commit me with Cobbett. But the mulishness of all the mules in Andalusia could not exceed that of Scott. He would not alter an iota, although I solemnly declared that on no other terms would I allow it to enter my store. Be it known that I had not seen the pamphlet, or known any thing of its having been in the press, or even written, before that moment. During the time he was engaged on it, I was absent from Philadelphia in Boston.

Being always of opinion, that prevention is far better than cure, I wrote Cobbett the following letter, to countervail the efforts of those who sought to array us against each other.

“SEPTEMBER 6, 1796. Mr. WILLIAM COBBETT. SIR, — I regret exceedingly the introduction of my name into your Life; not that I have any reason to complain of the manner in which it is done; for, without any affectation of modesty, I think the compliments paid me are rather greater than I deserve. My regret arises from the occasion it has since given to no less than four writers to couple our names together — and apparently with a view to lead to a literary warfare between us. I feel no hesitation about declaring, that this would, for various reasons, be to me highly disagreeable. My wish is to live peaceably; therefore, I am desirous to avoid controversies of every kind. My business demands my whole attention; therefore, I want the leisure such an irksome affair would require; and, moreover, every prudent man would sedulously seek to avoid, while it could be avoided without dishonor, the probable issue of a controversy, carried on, as, I believe, ours would be. For these, and other reasons, I am induced to take this step, as a precautionary measure; according to the old adage, 'an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.' I therefore inform you, that I have never written or published a line or a sentence respecting you; and that it is my determination to pursue the same line of conduct, unless (which I hope will not be the case) I am driven to a different course, by unprovoked aggression. I am, Sir, Your obedient servant, MATHEW CAREY.”

To this he made the following courteous reply:

“PHILADELPHIA, 7 Sept. 1796. Mr. M. CAREY. "SIR, — Hurry has prevented me from answering your polite note sooner. assured that you cannot have a greater aversion to a paper war, than I have, or a greater contempt for the miserable wretches who have manifested the malicious desire of involving us in one. It is my sincere desire to live in peace with all the booksellers — and towards none does this desire direct itself [more] than towards Mr. Carey. I am your most humble and obedient servant, W. COBBETT.”

