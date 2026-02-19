Life of Mathew Carey

Portrait of Mathew Carey, by John Neagle (1825)

Letter 3 - At a Theatre and a Courtship

Rochefoucauld, who probably saw as deeply into the inmost recesses of the human heart, as any man that ever lived, stated, as an aphorism, that ‘no man was ever more unlike another, than he was occasionally unlike himself’. Some other ethical philosopher said, to the same purpose, that ‘man is a bundle of contradictions’. Alas! for the honor of human nature, there is too much truth in both remarks - and I am persuaded, that there hardly exists a human being, who does not frequently prove the truth of both aphorisms. So far as regards my single self, ‘I plead guilty to the soft impeachment’, and have, in the early part of my career, given full proof that I can claim no exemption. My coup d’essai, as a writer, was a violent tirade against the barbarous practice of duelling; and behold me, in a very few short years, running full tilt, and provoking a duel, which, according to the strictest laws of chivalry, I might have avoided, without dishonor. Behold me firing a pistol at a man, whom, notwithstanding my ignorance of the use of fire-arms, I might have killed, and thus deprived a woman and five or six children of their natural protector, though I was conscious, at the very moment, of the enormity of the offence! I might well say, ‘I see the right, and yet the wrong pursue’. Alas! alas! I repeat, for poor human nature!

Having very few notes to guide me, and depending, therefore, as I do, almost altogether on my memory, in these loose sketches, I shall frequently omit to introduce incidents in their proper chronological order; as events do not present themselves to my recollection in a regular, consecutive series. In all such cases I shall note down the items, as they afterwards occur, without regard to anachronism.

Two or three circumstances, just now recollected, fall within this category, and ought to have been noticed in my first letter, if noticed at all; perhaps the reader will think that they might just as well be omitted altogether.

I happened to be in Crow-street Theatre, Dublin, on the first representation of the Poor Soldier — and, maugre the genuine humor of the piece, the excellent music of the songs, and the admirable performance of the actors, I was to the last degree indignant at the introduction, on the stage, of an Irish coward. The offence was, in my estimation, infinitely enhanced by the writer being an Irishman. I wrote next day, and published in the Volunteer’s Journal, a violent attack on the piece on the writer — and on the manager, Mr. Daly, who had dared to insult an Irish audience by the representation of such a piece, the first in the British Drama in which an Irish coward is exhibited. British dramatists, when they introduced an Irishman on the stage, however they might have caricatured the character by bulls and blunders, and too often by low buffoonery, had never rendered an Irishman despicable by the display of cowardice.

Daly called on me, and expostulated on the injury he would sustain, if, through my instrumentality, the piece should be damned; and urged, as an important consideration, the large sum he had paid for the permission to have it performed. He begged and prayed I would forbear any further attacks upon it. I was inexorable — and pledged myself that, whenever it was about to be represented, I would use the artillery of the press to decry, and exasperate the public against it. We parted on very ill terms.

Some days afterwards, it was announced, — and I renewed the attack, and urged the citizens to muster strong at the Theatre on the night of the performance, to prove their national spirit, and to convince the manager and his friends, that a Dublin audience was not to be insulted with impunity. Accordingly, large parties were made for the purpose; and we appeared in great force. Daly, however, was not wanting to himself. He knew the arrangements that were being made, and took the necessary measures to defeat the hostile forces. He gave innumerable passes, and hence a large majority of the audience was composed of his friends. The curtain rose — and, as soon as Darby appeared, the party opposed to the piece, began a general hissing and yelling. But, to our dismay, we soon found that we were greatly outnumbered; and were obliged very reluctantly to cease our warfare. The performance of course went on peaceably; and such was the influence of the merits of the piece, that before it was half over, those who had gone with the determination to put it down, if possible, and I among the rest, united in loud plaudits.

The result was perfectly analogous to a circumstance that occurred in a very different place, and in an assembly collected for a very different purpose; where

“Those who came to scoff, remained to pray.”

Another incident took place about the same time, in the same Theatre, of a much more serious character to the Manager, and which was in danger of producing fatal consequences. The Duke of Rutland, when he assumed the reins of government in Dublin, as viceroy, was one of the most popular lieutenants that ever were in Ireland. At the Theatres he used to be greeted with the most marked approbation, and ‘three cheers for the noble son of the illustrious Marquess of Granby’, were re-echoed by the whole house, Boxes, Pit, and Gallery. But, having urged forward some very obnoxious measure, his sun of popularity set forever, and he was among the most odious of those viceregents. Having ordered a play, (the usual mode of intercourse between the Castle and the Theatre) on a particular night, parties were formed, on a very extensive scale, to give him a strong and very unequivocal demonstration of the popular indignation and the general disapprobation of his conduct. Tickets were distributed by hundreds. Daly, from whom these hostile machinations could not be concealed, determined to spring a countermine, to blow the conspirators sky-high. Accordingly he distributed a still greater number of tickets, or passes, and the house was of course oppressively crowded. He had, moreover, half a dozen ruffians placed at the wings of the stage, with voices that could out-stentorize Stentor himself. As soon as the curtain rose, began the tug or war. Both parties exerted themselves with might and main; but the Dalyites put down the others, yet not so effectually as to prevent frequent growls to annoy the Duke and the auditory. The result was regarded as a signal triumph on the part of the adherents of the vice-regal court, and mourned as a defeat by their opponents. The courtiers, elated with the victory, had a play ordered in about a week or ten days afterwards. Their adversaries were resolved to leave nothing undone to regain the ground they had lost, and made redoubled exertions. The Volunteer’s Journal was not deficient in exertions to fan the flame, and serve the good cause.

At length arrived the night — ‘the awful night, big with the fate’ of Rutland's popularity, and of Daly’s career for that season. On the entrance of the Duke, the curtain rose, the orchestra struck up as usual, ‘God save the king’, the actors and actresses made their appearance on the stage, and commenced the performance. But for any effect they produced on the tympanums of the spectators (not auditors, for auditory, as far as regarded the players or the music, there was none) they might as well have been on the summit of Kilworth mountains. Never was there a more complete conglomeration of hideous sounds and yells heard out of Pandemonium. This was the vocal part of the entertainment, to which, in melody, the orchestral part did not yield an iota. Corn-craiks, watchmen’s rattles, whistles, small drums, and every other conceivable thing calculated to make a noise, united their powers to hail the appearance of the Duke of Rutland. The harmony of these musical instruments, was broken in upon by stentorian vociferations of ‘three groans for the degenerate son of the illustrious Marquess of Granby’. And such groans were re-echoed through the house as would almost have sufficed to awaken the dead. Only think of eight or ten hundred persons screaming at the top of their voices, ‘three groans’, &c. It beat the confusion among the builders of the Tower of Babel.

After the players had been on the stage for ten or fifteen minutes, the curtain was lowered — and in a short time was again raised, in the hopes that the popular effervescence had subsided. But the hope was fallacious. The same ‘dulcet harmony of sweet sounds’ was renewed. The curtain was again lowered, and again raised, with the same hopes and the same success. But it being found that the audience were inflexible, the Duke, and his suite, and the grandees, left the Theatre. All the rest of the assembled multitude (quorum parva pars fui) rushed out and chased him and his followers through the streets, shouting and groaning, till we were arrested in our career by the castle gates. Ten or a dozen Scotch horse were sent out of the castle yard among us, who had an easy triumph; for we fled with as much precipitation as a flock of sheep pursued by a hungry wolf. It was a denouement for which we had made no calculation.

As the frogs said to the boys in the fable, this was sport to us — but it was death to Daly. The Theatre, from that night forward, during the whole season, became unfashionable, and was deserted. I have been in the boxes when Mrs. Siddons, who was engaged that season, played to less than one hundred persons. A custom had formerly prevailed, of dismissing the audience, and putting off the play, when there were but few persons present; but Daly had pledged himself never to put off a play, whatever number of persons might be in the house.

It is almost certain that there scarcely ever was a correct biography, whether penned by the party, or by friend or foe, in which there were not various episodes of Love, that universal passion. Some such adventures fell to my lot. Of these episodes, I shall pass over all but one.

As I was about to go into the country, previous to my interview with the Marquis de la Fayette, I was two or three times in company with a young lady, (a Miss Boys, daughter of a commodore Boys), of considerable attractions, with whom I was somewhat smitten. Her charms were, I confess, more personal, than intellectual; but it is well known that at twenty-four or twenty-five, the biped, man, more generally chooses a partner of the other sex by the eye than by the ear. I persuaded myself, perhaps without reason, as is not an unfrequent occurrence in such cases, that my addresses would not be unacceptable. But, in the uncertain state of my affairs, I scorned to attempt to gain her affections. Before commencing my rustication, I was desirous of ascertaining how far, in the event of the arrival of my funds, my ad- dresses would be acceptable to her father and family; and accordingly waited on her father; candidly revealed the whole of my situation; and stated that all my present means were confined to a few guineas; that I had reason to expect a remittance of five hundred pounds; that if it arrived, I should commence the bookselling and printing business; that in the mean time, I proposed retiring to the country for a few weeks; and was desirous of knowing, whether, should my expectations be fulfilled, he would be satisfied to admit me as a suitor for his daughter’s hand. This procedure was, I presume, perfectly fair and honorable, and entitled me to be favorably heard. Had he received me with a corresponding frankness, I should have announced my views to his daughter, with the same openness and freedom from disguise. He was, I believe, very poor, but proud and haughty as a Spanish Don Juan de Lopez de Mendoza de Olivarez. He told me that there had been a great many unfortunate matches lately made with foreigners; and that he could for the present, say nothing on the subject. This was not very flattering. Had he said, that, provided he found my character and conduct correct and fair, he would be content to let me essay to make an impression on his daughter’s heart, I would have been satisfied. It was all I could reasonably expect. But in addition to the uninviting sentiments which he expressed, his hauteur and manner were so cold and repelling as to chill me. My Irish blood was roused. Fortunately Cupid's arrow had not penetrated far The wound was only skin-deep, and instantaneously cicatrized. I gave up his daughter almost without a struggle or a pang.

After I had commenced printing the Pennsylvania Herald, the young lady and her aunt came to my office on some frivolous business, apparently with a view to renew the acquaintance. But I was very cool on the subject. The hauteur of the old don had wholly effaced the very slight impression she had made. I never saw her more. She died shortly afterwards.

M. CAREY. Philadelphia, Dec. 1833.

