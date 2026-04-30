Life of Mathew Carey

Portrait of Mathew Carey, by John Neagle (1825)

Letter 13 - Defending the National Bank of the United States

In the year 1810, the apple of discord was thrown among the citizens of the United States by the question of a renewal or non-renewal of the charter of the Bank of the United States, which was to expire on the third of the ensuing March; the discussion of which was carried on with great acrimony. I took a deep interest in the question, and withdrew myself from the care and attention to my business for three months, devoting myself with all my zeal and energy to the support of the renewal, anticipating, as I did, the disastrous consequences that were likely to result from the host of state banks, for which the dissolution of that institution would afford a plea or pretext — the probable depreciation of their paper — and ultimately the suspension of specie payments. The great body of the democrats were opposed to the renewal; and of the party I stood almost alone in this city; was regarded by many as having abandoned them; and made myself hosts of enemies among my quondam friends.

I wrote a series of essays, in which I endeavored to disprove the reasons adduced in favor of the non-renewal, and to place in the strongest point of light, the arguments on the opposite side of the question. These essays, about, as far as I recollect, sixteen or eighteen in number, appeared in the Democratic Press, published by John Binns, who displayed the laudable, but rare impartiality, of allowing me free access to the public eye, although himself decidedly hostile to the Bank. He never rejected a single paragraph or essay. It is to be regretted that such a course is scarcely ever pursued at present. But truly, in the inflamed state of the public mind, it would hardly be tolerated. It would diminish the circulation of any paper that would pursue such a system, however laudable.

I was assailed with great severity in Binns’s paper, and in the Aurora. Personalities were by no means sparingly dealt out. My reasonings were attempted to be turned into ridicule, and my motives impugned. I fearlessly pursued my course, regardless of vituperation or ridicule.

Among the arguments used against the bank, one, regarded as the most formidable and unanswerable, was, that it was ‘a National Bank’, and, if re-chartered, would be under the control of the government; whereas, the government did not possess the power to appoint a single director, clerk, door-keeper, or messenger.

While this absurd argument was employed to foster prejudices on one side, it was alleged, on the other, that the institution was hostile to the government, whose measures it used its influence to thwart. It was likewise accused of being an English Bank, or a branch of the Bank of England.

In reply to the first argument, I ventured to predict, and the event has realized the prediction, that should the charter be allowed to expire, the consequence would ultimately be, that, as a National Bank for facilitating the fiscal operations of the government could not be dispensed with, if the existing bank were allowed to expire, a new one would be created with larger capital, greater power, and connected in some degree with the government by subscriptions to the stock, or by the appointment of a portion of the directors. In fact, such a Bank was about this time suggested, I believe, by Mr. Gallatin.

“The Bank of the United States, like the Bank of England, of which it is an imitation, a counterpart, and in all its operations a branch, was originally instituted upon a use which was made of the feebleness of a relaxed society after a great revolutionary exhaustion, to create a moneyed interest, which was to supersede and occupy the place of those interests which were solemnly promulgated in the Declaration of Independence. From the hour of our triumph to this hour, in which the destinies of this nation are placed in jeopardy, never has the system of England ceased to operate, directly or indirectly, for our subjection;— and this Bank has been an active, assiduous, inflexible, and never-shrinking agent of that Power and her purposes. From that day to this, the whole course of that all-corrupting Bank has been directed with an uniformity unsurpassed, to the service and use of England, and to the injury and abuse of this nation." [Aurora] The man who would vote in favor of that institution, after the experience that has been had of its pernicious and hostile management against the interest of the nation, ought to be forever held up to public scorn, and branded with the reproach that attaches to it, at every election that he may afterwards have the temerity to become a candidate.”

One of the writers, after enumerating a mass of dangers from the existence of the bank, winds up with saying—

“If the charter were renewed on the plan proposed to Congress, I doubt whether any state bank, from Georgia to Maine, would, for any beneficial purposes, EXIST ANOTHER DAY! If we are liable to such evils as these are, by the operations of this bank, it cannot too soon be destroyed. Better encounter the whole at once, than have them hang over our heads, like the sword of Damocles, ready to destroy us.”

To this I replied:—

“This is as wise reasoning as that of a man, who, having an excellent house in the neighborhood of such combustible materials as placed it in danger of being one time or other consumed by fire, thought it prudent to burn it down himself, to prevent the possibility of such an accident at a future day.”

It may appear strange, but it is as true as it is strange, that among the queer arguments alleged against a renewal of the charter, (and queer enough some of them were), one was, the necessity of winding up the affairs of the institution, in order to ascertain whether it had been conducted fairly, and was able to pay its debts, of which strong doubts were pretended to be entertained !!!

“It is necessary to the public safety, and to the general prosperity, and to establish confidence in all useful banking institutions, that this Bank, which has had so many years of prosperous trade, SHOULD WIND UP ITS AFFAIRS, in order that the public should know how far it has fulfilled, or how far it has exceeded its trust, on which there are various opinions, which can never be reconciled but by a clear winding up.” [Aurora]

Among many of our citizens, a bank-phobia prevailed to an extent that is at present scarcely credible, and indeed would not be credited, were not the evidence still in existence. They were for destroying all the state banks, as well as the Bank of the United States, regardless of all the appalling consequences. To such extravagant lengths will wild enthusiasm and blind devotion to party lead men. One of the writers against the bank, in the Democratic Press, who signed his essays ‘A Country Clown’, assuming the possibility of their being all demolished, exclaims, exultingly:—

“Were it even so, it would be a consummation devoutly to be wished! The good, if they produce any at all, can never balance the evil they do.”

He went on to say:—

“Let us suppose not only the extinction of the Bank of the United States, but with it EVERY OTHER BANK,— what would be the mighty ruinous consequences? Just the loss to the whole community of the intrinsic value of the scraps of paper upon which their notes are stamped or written, and no more. Some of your accommodation gentlemen might be retarded in their prospects and speculations on the industry of the laboring part of the community,— but the loss to the whole society would be a great gain! The death of the meanest ploughman, or even plough-horse, would be a vastly greater loss than the dissolution of the Bank of the United States! This would abstract so much from the useful labors of the community, by which every person in it is supported in all the comforts, conveniences, and necessaries of life. Whereas the Bank of the United States never raised a single bushel of wheat, nor even a single head of cabbage, nor a single pumpkin, potato, or turnip, during its whole existence, nor never will!” [Country Clown]

Jesse Atwater, of New-Haven, published a pamphlet, styled ‘Considerations on the approaching Dissolution of the Bank of the United States’; in which he held the same sentiments in somewhat different language.

“If a great fire should be kindled, and all the bank paper thrown into it, and the United States Bank charter, and the charters of all the other banks, together with all the promissory notes, bills and bonds belonging to the banks, with all their books; and if the fire should wholly consume them, the ashes would add more real wealth to the nation than all of them put together!”

“These”, I observed, “are very candid declarations; and I dare say will command the decided approbation of every unprincipled debtor, not merely in the United States, but in the world. What a glorious millenium it would be, to burn all the notes, bills, and bonds, for which value was given, but which it may be neither convenient nor agreeable to pay! But why confine the conflagration to the bills, notes, and bonds, held by banks? Why not set the devouring flames in motion to destroy all those vile instruments of tyranny wherever they may be found? Why should A, who has borrowed ten thousand dollars from a bank, with which he has purchased a valuable plantation, be favored by the destruction of his obligation — and B, who has borrowed the same sum of a capitalist, be unjustly obliged to repay it? This would be really a very partial procedure, and unduly indulging one class of citizens, while another, equally well entitled to the indulgence, and equally well disposed to profit by it, is debarred from any participation in the advantage. I abhor such inequality; and trust that whenever it becomes the order of the day ‘to burn the bills, notes, and bonds’, held by the banks, all other bills, notes, and bonds may be subject to the same process of singeing.” [Letters to Dr. Seybert, page 57]

"The directors of the bank were highly culpable. They took no pains, through the press, to vindicate the institution from the numberless calumnies by which it was assailed. They were actuated by a sickly sense of delicacy, lamentably misplaced. This they carried to the extravagant length of declining to furnish me with some information for which I applied to the cashier, and which was necessary for the purpose of repelling some of the accusations alleged against them.*

[* On this subject I made the following complaint, in the letters to Dr. Seybert: “I have labored under a most discouraging destitution of materials and documents. Those whose proper province it was to furnish them, have most cautiously forborne from the communication in the most extraordinary manner. The motives were those of delicacy. Whether the course pursued was, under existing circumstances, perfectly correct, the public must decide. All I have to observe upon it is, that it has disabled me from doing that degree of justice to the subject to which it was entitled. Had I possessed the proper materials, I should have made the case incomparably stronger.”]

My letter was not even answered. It is difficult to conceive of greater folly. I am persuaded that had they pursued a totally different course, and engaged adequate defenders, and supplied them with means of vindicating the institution, as most assuredly they ought to have done, the charter would have been renewed. The reason assigned to me, after the affair was over, by one of the directors, Robert Smith, Esq. with whom I had some conversation on the subject, was, that they did not wish it should appear that there was any connexion or understanding between them and me!!*

[* I hope it will not be improper to state, that for all the efforts I made in defence of the bank — the time bestowed on the subject, and the money expended in the journey to Washington, and in paper and printing, I never received the thanks of the Board. The agents received each a service of plate, value $1000.]

A most frivolous reason, and worthy only of a company of school-boys. It is wonderful how much nonsense is displayed in the public proceedings of men not individually destitute of good sense! The operations of such bodies are often decided by the opinions of those least competent to take the lead. Truly did Oxenstiern say, “See, my son, with how small a portion of common sense the affairs of the world are managed!”

The directors, however, sent two citizens, Robert Smith and Paschal Hollingsworth, to Washington, to advocate their cause. The choice was not the most judicious: they were both federalists; and the latter was one of the most uncompromising members of that party. Two zealous enlightened democrats, in the existing state of party feeling, would have had infinitely more weight. Mr. Smith was probably as suitable an agent as any man of his party. His manners were mild and bland, and his address well calculated to win on those whom he had to conciliate. But the operation of the then unpardonable sin of federalism weakened even his influence.

One morning, towards the close of the session, as I lay on my bed, pondering on ‘the prospects before us’, I was suddenly struck with the idea, that, being regarded as an ultra-democrat, and being intimately acquainted with some of the most influential members of the Pennsylvania delegation, who would probably place some reliance on my judgement, as having been for years a bank director, and long engaged in extensive trade, I might be able to convince them of the danger of a non-renewal. Without a moment’s delay I hurried out of bed; and, having signed some checks and notes, and left directions for the management of my business, I was, in less than an hour and a half, in the stage, on my way to Washington, without consulting any individual.

I immediately applied to Findley, Smilie, and others, and used all the arguments I could think of, to convert them to my opinion.

Finding that in the course of the debates some most absurd assertions and assumptions were presented, I wrote and had printed a pamphlet, entitled:

‘Desultory Reflections on the ruinous consequences of a non-renewal of the Charter of the Bank of the United States’. ‘Facilis descensus Averni, Sed revocare gradum, superasque evadere ad auras, Hoc opus, hic labor.’

This was a hurried publication, written in a few hours, and contained some observations that were not sufficiently, guarded, and gave offence to the speaker, who would not allow the copies to be placed on the desks of the members. But this did not prevent the members from perusing them — as they were handed to them as they entered into the chamber.

I published three editions of this pamphlet, which I distributed gratuitously, at my own expense.

I wrote another pamphlet of eighty pages, of which I published two editions, which I also distributed gratuitously at my own expense. It was entitled ‘Nine Letters to Dr. Adam Seybert, Representative in Congress for the city of Philadelphia, on the subject of the renewal of the charter of the Bank of the United States’. In this I enforced all the reasoning of the Desultory Reflections, by new facts and arguments. Among the rest, one was, that our government had sold, some few years before, to Francis Baring, two thousand two hundred and twenty shares in the stock of the Bank of the United States, at forty-five per cent. advance, for which he paid one million two hundred and eighty-seven thousand dollars, by which it cleared three hundred and ninety-nine thousand dollars; that the purchase was made in full confidence that the bank was to be as permanent as the Bank of England, otherwise the sale would not have been made at any considerable advance; and that, as the stock would come down to par, if the charter were not renewed, Mr. Baring would have just cause of complaint of the honor and stability of our government.

On the score of constitutionality, I assumed, that if the original act of incorporation were unconstitutional, all acts to enforce it, or to extend its powers must be equally so — and that Nathaniel Macon, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Mr. Jefferson, President of the United States, having respectively signed a Bill, enacting

“That the President and Directors of the Bank of the United States shall be, and they are hereby, authorized to establish offices of discount and deposite in any part of the territories or dependencies of the United States, in the manner and on the terms prescribed in the act to which this is a supplement;”

And Nathaniel Macon, George Clinton, President of the Senate, and Thomas Jefferson, having signed a bill, ‘to punish frauds committed on the Bank of the United States’, all these conspicuous citizens gave their solemn testimony in favor of the constitutionality of the charter.

But all arguments and facts on the subject were in vain. The Bill for a renewal was indefinitely postponed on the 24th of January, 1811, in the House of Representatives,* and in the Senate rejected on the 20th of February, by the casting vote of the Vice-President, George Clinton, on the ground of unconstitutionality, notwithstanding his vote recorded above.

[* Mr. Findley voted in the negative, and Mr. Smilie in the affirmative, on the postponement.]

When these facts and the smallness of the majority are considered, no man, I trust, can doubt, that had the bank defended itself properly, it would have triumphed.

M. CAREY. Philadelphia, March 7, 1834.

[next week - letter 14]