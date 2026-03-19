Life of Mathew Carey

Portrait of Mathew Carey, by John Neagle (1825)

Letter 7 - Dispute with Cobbett

Some months afterwards, I was attacked in the United States Gazette, by John Ward Fenno, a rash, thoughtless, and imprudent young man, who had succeeded his father in the proprietorship and management of that paper. Cobbett, who patronized Fenno, copied into ‘the Porcupine's Gazette’ some of that young man's abuse.

Still desirous of avoiding, if possible, an open collision with a man whom I justly regarded as a most formidable antagonist, I wrote him the following letter: —

“Mr. COBBETT, I am concerned to find that you appear disposed to force me into a paper warfare with you, whether I will or no. This does not correspond with the declaration in your billet of September 7, 1796 — ‘It is my sincere desire to live in peace with all the booksellers-and towards none does this desire direct itself [more] than towards Mr. Carey.’ The aversion I formerly expressed to this warfare has not diminished. On the contrary, it is stronger than ever. I therefore make this one more effort to avoid it. Should we be engaged in it, I am determined to be able to exculpate myself from its consequences, whatever they may be. I have merited no ill treatment at your hands, except for the sin of differing from you, toto cælo, in political opinions. I have done you no injury. In the account of your Life, you professed your gratitude towards me; what has canceled this debt? I have, you must acknowledge, taken no common pains to escape a contest with you. To me it would be as irksome, as can well be conceived. For if you slander and abuse me, what am I to do? Very unfortunately, in bodily strength I am far your inferior. Were I, as, in my humble opinion, every man ought, in such a case, to attempt to procure redress by the cudgel, for the injuries of the pen, it is more than probable I should only meet with an aggravation of the injury. But it is no reason, because I am weaker than you, that I am therefore to be subject to your unprovoked attacks. Shall I return slander for slander, abuse for abuse? In this line I am unpractised. I despise a recurrence to those weapons. Besides, the utmost of my ingenuity could devise nothing to add to what has been written against you ineffectually. I scorn to borrow scurrility from any man. I hope there is no vanity in the declaration, that in fair, open, gentlemanly controversy, there lives not a man from whom I would shrink — but abuse I have never employed, and never shall willingly. Should I sue you for damages? — Poor satisfaction to be derived from dancing attendance in courts, to have perhaps a few hundred dollars damages decreed, after an expense of time worth probably double the amount! What other alternative remains? You fight no duels. In this latter mode, the inequality arising from a disparity of strength and size, and from my lameness, is done away. But to this ultima ratio there are strong objections. Arms have been your trade for years: I have never drawn but two triggers in my life. Here, therefore, the inequality returns, though not in so great a degree. But this is not my only objection. I have a wife and four small children to support. On my industry they depend. I owe it to them, to incur no honorably-avoidable risque: This motive, and a decent regard for the laws of the state, induce me to take every step that can be taken with propriety, to avert a commencement of hostilities. But powerful as these motives are, and powerful they must surely be allowed, no man shall abuse or insult me with impunity. I once more, sir, in the same spirit as dictated my former letter, declare, that I have never written or published a line or sentence against you. I have long done writing on politics. I have no concern in, nor control over, the Daily Advertiser; and cannot, therefore, be responsible for its contents. In fact, although I regard it as extremely well conducted in general, yet articles have appeared in it, which I disapprove, as much as any thing that has ever appeared in your paper. I should be extremely sorry to have this letter ascribed, on the one hand, to a desire of intimidating you, or, on the other, to any fear of you. They are both equally remote from my heart. My wish is peace. I have done nothing to provoke hostility. As long as in my power, I shall avoid it — when it comes, I shall know how to meet it. This letter, like my former, is intended for your own perusal. The other, contrary to my wishes, was divulged. Some anonymous miscreant scoundrel, whom perhaps I may discover and repay, stated it to be a deprecation of your wrath, for injuries I had offered. Heaven and hell are not more opposed to each other, than this idea is to truth. M. CAREY.”

To this he made a harsh and angry reply, and continued to copy Fenno’s squibs. I then sought to intimidate him, and wrote him the most severe letter I ever penned, of which I annex a specimen.

“Wretch as you are, . . . I desire not the honor or credit of being abused or vilified by you. I have not leisure to attend to a controversy, unless I am driven to re-commence the trade of newspaper printing, and make a profession of scribbling; this, if I cannot escape your coarse, low-lived abuse, I shall certainly and infallibly do — and then I will hold you up to the execration of mankind. But no; I will never disgrace my paper with your detested name. Callous and case-hardened, you draw subsistence from your infamy and notoriety. ‘Hissed and hooted by the pointing crowd’, you care not, provided you can amass money enough to secure you a competence at the close of your dishonorable career. But your writings I shall so cut up, and strip of their sophistry, as to make even ‘Folly’s self to stare’, and wonder how she could possibly have been so long duped by you . . . . To send a challenge to a blasted, posted, loathsome coward, who, a disgrace to the name of soldier, when he was called to account for his villany, hen-heartedly took refuge under the strong arm of the law, and swore his life against the challenger, would sink me almost to a level with yourself. But, detested miscreant, if ever you dare approach the throne of heaven, pour out thanksgivings that I am so far inferior to you in bodily strength. Were I able to grapple with you single-handed, I swear by all my hopes of happiness, the inmost recesses of your dungeon-like labyrinths should not screen you from my vengeance! Heavens! what pride! what pleasure! I should feel in dragging you reeking from your den, and cow-skinning you, till Argus himself should not be able to perceive a hair’s breadth upon your carcass but sore upon sore; so that were you and Lazarus candidates for the commiseration of the public, you would carry off the palm.* December 22, 1798.”

* I should have some reluctance about re-publishing these extracts and letters, but that all the abuse ever leveled at me by Cobbett is embalmed in ‘Cobbett’s works’, published in London in the year 1801, in twelve volumes, and will be read when I am dead and gone. It is therefore not improper to record some portion of the offset matter.

It has been generally supposed, and with some appearance of justice, that I was in a violent passion when I wrote this letter. This is a great error. Mrs. Carey sat opposite to me, while I was writing; and, as I wrote a dozen or twenty lines, I read them to her, and we burst into a fit of laughter at the extreme severity of the style — after which I resumed my pen.

This letter did not produce the effect of silencing him. However, he seemed undetermined for some days what to do. The letter was sent on a Monday, and unnoticed by him till the following Saturday, when he opened his batteries on me — and his attacks became more virulent than before. This induced me to publish a ‘Plum Pudding for Peter Porcupine’, in which I handled him with great severity in his own abusive style, and therein published our correspondence.

To turn this publication into ridicule, he sent his servant with some venison and jelly between two plates, in return for the Plum Pudding. I did not feel disposed to let the affair pass sub silentio — and sent back his present by a stout Irish porter, above six feet high, with directions to let the plates fall in the middle of Cobbett’s store, and, if possible, in his presence, and to be ready to defend himself in the event of aggression, pledging myself that I would, as far as the nature of the case permitted, bear him harmless. He performed the service faithfully, as he said — gave a scowling look of defiance at Cobbett, and came away unmolested.

This publication gave rise to a slight altercation with Robert Goodloe Harper. On the day of publication, he came to my store in company with Messrs. Swift, Coit, and Dana, three members of Congress, and observed — ‘I understand you have been giving it to Cobbett’. ‘Yes’, says I. ‘I have treated him in his own style. I have no idea of fighting a man with a small sword, who has a wheelbarrow full of brickbats to knock my brains out. I have given him brickbat for brickbat’. After some further conversation, ‘Give me’, says he, ‘a copy; for I like to read all these blackguard things’. Irritated by this rudeness, I said, ‘Then, sir, you must like to read your own speeches, for by —— they are among the most blackguard things that have appeared in this country’. He bit his lip, changed color, and appeared undetermined whether or not to knock me down, which he could readily have done. At length, he walked off quietly, with tarnished laurels. I was, as may be supposed, tickled with the result, and mentioned the affair to all who came to my store in the afternoon. It made its way to the beer-houses in the evening; to the Aurora in the morning; and into a large portion of the Democratic papers throughout the Union in due course.

Philadelphia, December 28, 1833.

[next week - letter 8]