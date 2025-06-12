This is a presentation that I gave for the Rising Tide Foundation, on King Arthur - Who was the real King Arthur and what did this man do to shape the course of world history during the early years of Rome’s collapse?

The presentation is about an hour and there’s another two hours of Q & A. You may watch the video, and/or you may read the full transcript with images to this lecture.

In Defence of King Arthur

by Gerald Therrien

So I’ve been wanting to talk about King Arthur for a while now, and Matt and Cynthia have been wanting me to talk about King Arthur for a while now too, so today I’m finally going to give a presentation – in defence of King Arthur.

But before I start, let me ask you, when I say King Arthur, do you think of the land of Camelot, or maybe the knights of the round table, or Merlin the magician, or about a search for the holy grail? Yes? Well, unfortunately, all of this stuff is just romantic nonsense, and has been used to distort the importance of King Arthur.

So now let me try to tell the real story.

Because, a lot of us are worried about a decline in the culture of the English-speaking world. And there seem to be many possible outcomes for this decline. One possible outcome is the self-destruction of this culture, but another possibility is a correction of this culture so that it can cooperate with the other peoples of this planet.

Although we were taught in school that among the British people, there were (and are) many good English, Scottish, Welsh and Irish people, still that word ‘British’ always had a bad taste to it, because it reminded us of the ‘British Empire’. And I often wondered, what part of our cultural heritage had to be suppressed, in order to get us to go along with this modern form of the ‘British’ empire. And to figure that out, I thought it would be a good idea to go back in our cultural history, and take a look at the story of King Arthur, and who he really was and why he’s so important.

Some historians claim that Arthur was an actual historical king, while others claim that he was a fictitious person. But without a doubt, all of these claims are based on a book called ‘The History of the Kings of Britain’ written during the first half of the 11th century by a Welsh teacher and cleric named Geoffrey of Monmouth. And here’s a picture of the book that I’ll be reading from.

John Milton, a few years after writing ‘Paradise Lost’, wrote his own ‘History of Britain’, and in the middle of Book III, he suddenly stops and then spends the next four pages debating the existence of Arthur, since some ancient authors had said nothing of Arthur, except for one – Geoffrey of Monmouth.

And this is what Milton says:

“But who Arthur was, and whether ever any such person reigned in Britain, hath been doubted heretofore, and may again with good reason … out of a British book, the same which he of Monmouth set forth, utterly unknown to the world, till more than six hundred years after the days of Arthur, of whom … all other histories were silent, both foreign and domestic, except only that fabulous book.” [from ‘History of Britain’, by John Milton]

Milton means that fabulous book written by Geoffrey of Monmouth. But how did Geoffrey get a hold of this ‘fabulous’ story of the kings of Briton? He writes about it, in his ‘Dedication’ for his ‘History of the Kings of Britain’, that he used oral stories, and that he used a book that was given to him to translate into Latin from its original Welsh. Here’s what he writes:

“What is more, these deeds were handed joyfully down in oral tradition, just as if they had been committed to writing, by many peoples who had only their memory to rely on. At a time when I was giving a good deal of attention to such matters, Walter, Archdeacon of Oxford, a man skilled in the art of public speaking and well-informed about the history of foreign countries, presented me with a certain very ancient book written in the British language. This book, attractively composed to form a consecutive and orderly narrative, set out all the deeds of these men, from Brutus, the first King of the Britons, down to Cadwallader, the son of Cadwallo.” [from the ‘History of the Kings of Britain’, by Geoffrey of Monmouth, translated by Lewis Thorpe - Dedication, i.2]

Most likely this ancient book was a book called the ‘Chronicles’ that was written by Tysilio, a 7th century Welsh prince and abbot (so it was written a hundred years or so after the time of Arthur, and 400 years before Geoffrey translated it). It would seem to me that the ‘Chronicles’ started with Brutus the first king, but ended with Cadwallader the last king, because Tysilio died around the same time as the end of the reign of Cadwallader.

And so, Geoffrey tells a wonderful story of Aeneas the Trojan, and of his great-grandson, Brutus, who sailed from Rome to Briton (that Geoffrey says was named after Brutus) and he founded New Troy (that is now called London). Geoffrey says that:

“at that time the island of Briton was called Albion. It was uninhabited except for a few giants”. [from ‘History of the Kings of Britain’, by Geoffrey of Monmouth, translated by Lewis Thorpe - Part 1, i.16]

We’ll see more about these giants later in the story.

And Geoffrey tells a story of the ancient legendary kings of the Britons up until the Roman invasion and occupation (including Lear and Cymbeline – two kings that Shakespeare wrote plays about). And after the Romans left Briton, Geoffrey tells of the invasion and occupation of Briton by the Saxons. And it is during this period of the battles against the Saxons, that Geoffrey tells the story of King Arthur, who united Briton against the invaders, and against a return to being underlings of the Roman Empire.

But Geoffrey’s story of Arthur should not be confused with the later ‘fabricated’ tales of Arthur, from the age of the Crusades, when this story of Arthur and his knights was changed, into a made-up chivalric romance, by people like Robert Wace and Chretien de Troyes.

[Geoffrey of Monmouth, died 1155]

Geoffrey wrote his ‘History’ around the year 1136 AD, during the reign of the Norman kings, who had invaded and occupied Briton under William of Normandy in 1066 (70 years earlier), and this was at the start of the civil war among these Norman rulers of Briton, known as the ‘Anarchy’ – that brought the Plantagenets to the throne of Briton.

Geoffrey died around 1155, a few years before Henry II Plantagenet became the king of Briton, when Henry had also become king of the western half of France – with his marriage to Eleanor of Aquitaine. Eleanor had been married to King Louis VII Capet of France, but when their marriage was annulled, she re-married to Henry II – less than 2 months after her marriage annulment to Louis VII !!!

[Robert Wace, died 1175]

At the time of Geoffrey’s death, Eleanor, now Queen of Briton, would sponsor a Norman cleric named Robert Wace to write a ‘Romance of Brutus’, a poem that tries to imitate Geoffrey’s ‘History’, but that begins to bring in this ‘romantic’ version of Arthur and the Round Table. Wace later wrote another poem, a ‘Romance of Rollo’ about the history of the Norman kings, and of William the Conqueror and the ‘glorious’ Norman conquest of Briton.

[Chretien de Troyes, died 1185]

And Eleanor’s daughter, Marie, became the sponsor of Chretien de Troyes, who would write romances about the knights of the round table, to further this Norman romantic myth of Arthur. Troyes died before he could finish his last romance, about Percival and the holy grail, and so that story was continued by another French cleric, Robert de Boron. So here we see the political aspect to the changing of the story of King Arthur.

Perhaps Geoffrey saw this coming ‘Anarchy’ of the Normans, and so he told this story of King Arthur, so that perhaps one day this Norman occupation of Briton would end, and there’d be a return to the independence of Briton. But, is this why Geoffrey wrote his ‘History’? For that, we can read what he wrote in his ‘Dedication’ – that the deeds of these early kings deserved to be told and to be praised ‘for all time’!

Geoffrey writes this:

“Whenever I have chanced to think about the history of the kings of Britain, on those occasions when I have been turning over a great many such matters in my mind, it has seemed a remarkable thing to me that, apart from such mention of them as Gildas and Bede had each made in a brilliant book on the subject, I have not been able to discover anything at all on the kings who lived here before the incarnation of Christ, or indeed about Arthur and all the others who followed on after the Incarnation. Yet the deeds of these men were such that they deserve to be praised for all time … “At Walter’s request I have taken the trouble to translate the book into Latin, although, indeed, I have been content with my own expressions and my own homely style and I have gathered no gaudy flowers of speech in other men’s gardens. If I had adorned my page with high-flown rhetorical figures, I should have bored my readers, for they would have been forced to spend more time in discovering the meaning of my words than in following the story.” [from ‘History of the Kings of Britain’, by Geoffrey of Monmouth, translated by Lewis Thorpe - Dedication, i.2]

Geoffrey translated Tysilio’s ‘Chronicles’ without ‘gaudy flowers of speech’, and he told it in his own straight-forward style. He wrote it as a history story, not as a chivalric romance story. So, our story today will begin around the end of 4th century AD, when the Roman Empire was readying to withdraw their legions from Briton to go and fight elsewhere on the European continent, and all the remaining men of military age were called to assemble at London. Here they are addressed by Guithelinus, the Archbishop of London:

“I am greatly saddened by the state of deprivation and abjectness which has overtaken you since Maximianus stripped this kingdom of all its army and all its young men. You are simply the last remnants left, common people, ignorant of the ways of war, men who were busied in other matters: some in cultivating their fields, for example, others in the various makeshifts of business life. When hostile men of other nations came to attack you, they forced you to abandon your sheepfolds, just as if you yourselves had been sheep wandering about without a shepherd. Then the might of Rome restored you to your possessions. Surely you will not always put your trust in being protected by someone else! Won’t you accustom your hands to brandish shields, swords, and spears against those who would be no mightier than you yourselves, if only you could throw off your laziness and lethargy?” [from ‘History of the Kings of Britain’, by Geoffrey of Monmouth, translated by Lewis Thorpe - Part 3, vi.2]

And Guithelinus continues his lecture:

“The Romans are tired of all this perpetual travelling-about which they have to do in order to fight your enemies for you. They now elect to forgo all the tribute which you pay, rather than be harassed any longer in this way on sea and land. Given that you were only ordinary folk in the days when you possessed soldiers, do you think that for this reason you have lost claim to manhood? Surely men can be born out of their social caste – a soldier from a farmer, for example, or a farmer from a soldier? Surely a military man can be the son of a shop-keeper, or for that matter, a shop-keeper the son of a military man? Given the possibility of one caste being born from another, I find it hard to believe that people are such that they can actually lose their manhood. If you are men, then behave like men! Pray to Christ to give you courage and then protect your own liberty!” [from ‘History of the Kings of Britain’, by Geoffrey of Monmouth, translated by Lewis Thorpe - Part 3, vi.2]

Some of these young men from Briton that Maximianus had earlier taken with him to Gaul (i.e. France), stayed in Gaul, and ended up settling on the peninsula of Brittany, that they called Armorica. But as soon as the Romans left, Briton was invaded and attacked by the Picts, from Scotland, and by the Angles, Saxons, and Jutes, from the area of today’s Holland and northern Germany.

You can see from the map, that Britons were forced to move to the western parts of Briton. Guithelinus then crossed over the channel to his fellow countrymen in Armorica to ask for their help. The king, Aldroenus, agreed to send his brother Constantine with soldiers under his command, and if he should free the country from the barbarians, then Guithelinus should place the crown on his head. When Constantine arrived in Briton, the young men joined him in battle and they were victorious, and all the Britons came together and made Constantine their king. [Constantine was Arthur’s grand-father]

But after Constantine was treasonously killed, the question was – who would succeed him? Constantine’s eldest son, Constans, had been raised in a monastic order, and his two younger sons, Ambrosius and Uther ‘still lay in their cradles and could hardly be raised to the kingship’. [Uther was Arthur’s father]

Vortigern, a treasonous clan leader, convinced Constans that if he agreed to his plan, Vortigern could make Constans king. Constans had been a monk – ‘what he had learned in the cloister had nothing with how to rule a kingdom’, and upon becoming king ‘he handed the entire government over to Vortigern’.

[from ‘History of the Kings of Britain’, by Geoffrey of Monmouth, translated by Lewis Thorpe - Part 4, vi.7]

Later, Constans was assassinated, and Vortigern usurped the throne. When the Picts, and the peoples of the neighboring islands revolted against Vortigern, Vortigern made a treaty with Hengist, a leader of the Saxons who had settled in Briton, to assist him in his battles against the Picts, and Vortigern would give the Saxons grants of land.

Also, Vortigern feared that either Ambrosius or Uther, who had fled to Brittany (in France) might return and depose him, and so he allowed many more Saxons to come to Briton, to assist him. Vortigern came to love the Saxons more than the Britons and he even married Hengist’s daughter. But Vortigern was later betrayed by Hengist and he was forced to flee to the western part of Briton. And here begins the story of Merlin.

“… Vortigern summoned his magicians, asked them for their opinion and ordered them to tell him what to do. They all gave him the same advice: that he should build for himself an immensely strong tower, into which he could retreat in safety if he should lose all his other fortresses … He assembled stonemasons from different parts of the country and ordered them to build a tower for him. However much they built one day the earth swallowed up the next, in such a way that they had no idea where their work had vanished to. When this was announced to Vortigern, he consulted his magicians a second time, to give them a chance of explaining the reason for it. They told him that he should look for a lad without a father, and that, when he had found one, he should kill him, so that the mortar and stones could be sprinkled with the lad’s blood. According to them the result of this would be that the foundations would hold firm.” [from ‘History of the Kings of Britain’, by Geoffrey of Monmouth, translated by Lewis Thorpe - Part 4, vi.17]

Messengers were immediately sent out through the different parts of the country, to find such a person if they could. The messengers found ‘Merlin’ – a boy who didn’t have a father.

There is a little story about how his father was not a human, but was a daemon, from the spirit world, who had fallen in love with Merlin’s mother. Although later Hollywood romantics would try to say that Merlin was half demon and half human, or that he was like an anti-Christ, NO, Merlin was half-daemon, like the daemon of Socrates – he was half-mortal and half-divine.

But now, when Merlin was presented to the king, he told him this:

“… ‘Tell your magicians to appear in front of me, and I will prove that they have lied … Just because you do not know what is obstructing the foundations of the towers which these men have begun, you have recommended that my blood should be sprinkled on the mortar to make the building stand firm. Tell me then, what lies hidden under the foundation’ … The magicians, who were terrified, said nothing … ‘My Lord King, summon your workmen. Order them to dig in the earth, and underneath you will find a pool. That is what is preventing the tower from standing’. This was done. A pool was duly found beneath the earth and it was this which made the ground unsteady … ‘Tell me now you lying flatterers. What lies beneath the pool?’ They remained silent, unable to utter a single sound. ‘Order the pool to be drained and at the bottom you will observe two hollow stones. Inside the stones you will see two Dragons which are sleeping’. [from ‘History of the Kings of Britain’, by Geoffrey of Monmouth, translated by Lewis Thorpe - Part 4, vi.19]

Afterwards Vortigern ordered the pool to be drained, the two dragons emerged from the pool, and breathed fire and fought bitterly. Vortigern ordered Merlin to explain what this battle meant.

And Merlin answered:

“Alas for the Red Dragon, for its end is near. Its cavernous dens shall be occupied by the White Dragon, which stands for the Saxons whom you have invited over. The Red Dragon represents the people of Briton, who will be overrun by the White One: for Briton’s mountains and valleys shall be levelled, and the streams in its valleys shall run with blood.” [from ‘History of the Kings of Britain’, by Geoffrey of Monmouth, translated by Lewis Thorpe - Part 5, vii.3]

Then Merlin foretells about Arthur:

“… The Boar of Cornwall [that is, Arthur] shall bring relief from these invaders, for it will trample their necks beneath its feet. The Islands of the Ocean shall be given into the power of the Boar and it shall lord it over the forests of Gaul. The House of Romulus [i.e. the Roman Empire] shall dread the Boar’s savagery and the end of the Boar will be shrouded in mystery. The Boar shall be extolled in the mouths of the peoples, and its deeds will be meat and drink to those who tell tales …” [from ‘History of the Kings of Britain’, by Geoffrey of Monmouth, translated by Lewis Thorpe - Part 5, vii.3]

For this short period in Briton’s history between the Roman imperial rule and the Saxon conquest, Briton was ruled independently by its own kings. And we saw the emergence of Merlin into the story, in opposition to the superstitious and scheming magicians who were advising the king.

Merlin was NOT a magician. Geoffrey calls him a soothsayer. Sooth is an old English word meaning truth. So a soothsayer is someone who tries to tell the truth, someone who tries to forecast, or to predict the truth or the future – a prognosticator, NOT a magician.

Also at that time, Ambrosius and Uther sailed with an army from Armorica, landed in Briton, laid siege to the castle where Vortigern had sought safety, and burned it down, along with Vortigern. Then they marched to do battle against Hengist and the Saxons and defeated them. Hengist was executed but his son and the remaining Saxons begged for mercy, and Ambrosius, the new king, made a treaty with them, and granted them the region near Scotland to live.

Now, on the plains of Salisbury, there were buried the leaders and princes of Briton who had been betrayed and murdered by Hengist and the Saxons, and so:

“Ambrosius collected carpenters and stone-masons together from every region and ordered them to use their skill to contrive some novel building which would stand forever in memory of such distinguished men. The whole band racked their brains and then confessed themselves beaten.” [from ‘History of the Kings of Britain’, by Geoffrey of Monmouth, translated by Lewis Thorpe - Part 6, viii.10]

Then Merlin was sent for, and when he arrived, Ambrosius ordered him to prophecy the future, because he wanted to hear some marvels from Merlin.

But Merlin tells Ambrosius:

“Mysteries of that sort cannot be revealed except where there is the most urgent need for them. If I were to utter them as an entertainment, or where there is no need at all, then the spirit which controls me would forsake me in the moment of need.” [from ‘History of the Kings of Britain’, by Geoffrey of Monmouth, translated by Lewis Thorpe - Part 6, viii.10]

And then Merlin advises Ambrosius:

“If you want to grace the burial-place of these men with some lasting monument, send for the Giants’ Ring which is on Mount Killaraus in Ireland. In that place there is a stone construction which no man of this period could ever erect, unless he combined great skill and artistry. The stones are enormous and there is no one alive strong enough to move them. If they are placed in position round this site, in the way they are erected over there, they will stand forever …” “Many years ago the Giants transported them from the remotest confines of Africa and set them up in Ireland at a time when they inhabited that country. Their plan was that, whenever they felt ill, baths should be prepared at the foot of the stones; for they used to pour water over them and to run this water into baths in which their sick were cured.” [from ‘History of the Kings of Britain’, by Geoffrey of Monmouth, translated by Lewis Thorpe - Part 6, viii.10-11]

There is much controversy again about this mention of the ‘Giants’ and the stone circles in Briton. The giants, as Geoffrey earlier said, were the inhabitants of Briton before the arrival of Brutus. Geoffrey writes that at that time, they only seemed to think that the stones had medicinal properties and they seemed to have forgotten about the astronomical and calendar dating uses for the stones. It’s like they’re coming out of a dark age. And I guess that 400 years suffering under the Roman Empire might not help any.

Ambrosius sent his brother Uther [who was Arthur’s father] and 15,000 men, along with Merlin, to Ireland to remove the stones and bring them back to Briton. When they came to the stone ring, Merlin said:

“… ‘Try your strength, young men, and see whether skill can do more than brute strength, or strength more than skill, when it comes to dismantling these stones’. They rigged up hawsers and ropes and they propped up scaling-ladders, each preparing what he thought most useful, but none of these things advanced an inch. When he saw what a mess they were making of it, Merlin burst out laughing. He placed in position all the gear which he considered necessary and dismantled the stones more easily than you could ever believe. Once he had pulled them down, he had them carried to the ships and stored on board, and they set sail once more for Briton with joy in their hearts.” [from ‘History of the Kings of Britain’, by Geoffrey of Monmouth, translated by Lewis Thorpe - Part 6, viii.12]

Back in Briton, Merlin had the stones placed in a circle around the sepulchre, in exactly the same way as they had been arranged on Mount Killaraus in Ireland.

Merlin and the men did not use magic or brute strength to move and to reconstruct the stones. Merlin should be seen as a stepping stone, for Briton to come out of the world of the magicians, and into the world of ‘skill’. Again, Merlin is NOT a magician.

But later Ambrosius would be poisoned by a treacherous Saxon, and Uther would become king. Years later, after Uther [Arthur’s father] died, the Saxons called over more of their countrymen, to over-run and to kill the Britons. The provincial leaders of Briton assembled and asked Dubricius, the archbishop of the City of the Legions [Caerleon], to place the crown of Briton on the young Arthur.

This is what Geoffrey writes about young Arthur:

“Arthur was a young man only fifteen years old; but he was of outstanding courage and generosity, and his inborn goodness gave him such grace that he was loved by almost all the people. Once he had been invested with the royal insignia, he observed the normal custom of giving gifts freely to everyone. Such a great crowd of soldiers flocked to him that he came to an end of what he had to distribute. However, the man to whom open-handedness and bravery both come naturally may indeed find himself momentarily in need, but poverty will never harass him for long. In Arthur courage was closely linked with generosity, and he made up his mind to harry the Saxons, so that with their wealth he might reward the retainers who served his own household. The justness of his cause encouraged him, for he had a claim by rightful inheritance to the kingship of the whole island. He therefore called together all the young men who I have just mentioned and marched on York.” [from ‘History of the Kings of Britain’, by Geoffrey of Monmouth, translated by Lewis Thorpe - Part 7, ix.1]

Arthur wished to battle the Saxon invaders, who had usurped his ‘rightful inheritance’ to the kingship. The Saxon leaders assembled a vast army of Saxons, along with Scots and Picts. Arthur sent messengers to his cousin Hoel in Armorica in France who came with troops to help Arthur. Arthur and Hoel then marched to meet the Saxon army and defeated them.

The Saxons promised to leave all their gold and silver, if Arthur permitted them to return to Saxony. Arthur permitted them to leave but to take with them nothing but their boats. Once the Saxons had sailed, they reneged on their promise and turned back to Briton and began to lay waste to the countryside.

Arthur marched south to meet the Saxons, and this is what Arthur told his men:

“Although the Saxons, whose very name is an insult to heaven and detested by all men, have not kept faith with me, I myself will keep faith with my God. This very day I will do my utmost to take vengeance on them for the blood of my fellow-countrymen. Arm yourselves, men, and attack these traitors with all your strength! With Christ’s help we shall conquer them, without any possible doubt!” [from ‘History of the Kings of Britain’, by Geoffrey of Monmouth, translated by Lewis Thorpe - Part 7, ix.3]

Geoffrey here is portraying Arthur as one of the first Christian kings of Briton. After the Roman emperor Diocletian’s persecution of the Christians in 393, and after the final Roman army withdrawal around 401 AD, the invasions of the Angles, Saxons and Jutes destroyed most of what was left of the Christian churches in eastern Briton. But the Christian churches survived in the unconquered western part of the island, where Arthur was from.

And I think that Geoffrey was also saying that now that the Roman legions had left Briton, they didn’t have to keep that Roman Empire culture anymore, or they didn’t have to go back to a pagan culture, as represented by the Saxons, but something better should be tried. Christianity was a new religion at that time, and like Judaism, had been trying to survive under the Roman Empire. While the Britons converted to Christianity, the prophet Mohammad wouldn’t be born for another 100 years, and the Khazars wouldn’t convert to Judaism for another 200 years or so.

During the battle, the Saxon leaders and thousands of them were killed, and the remaining troops fled towards their ships. But Arthur sent Cador, the duke of Cornwall, after the fleeing Saxons, and Cador seized their ships first, and then cut the Saxons to pieces. Arthur marched north to confront the Scots and the Picts, and besieged them at Loch Lomond.

[I’m not sure if Arthur took the high-road or if he took the low-road to get to Loch Lomond, but it should be something to muse upon.]

Meanwhile, Gilmaurius, king of Ireland, arrived with ‘a horde of pagans’ to help the besieged Scots. Arthur marched to meet the Irish, defeated them ‘mercilessly’ and forced them to return home. Arthur now turned back against the Scots and Picts ‘with unparalleled severity’. When the bishops of Scotland begged pity of Arthur, he granted a pardon to their people. Arthur went to York where he met three brothers who had been princes before the Saxon invasion, and he gave them the kingships of Scotland – Albany, Moray, and Lothian.

The next summer, Arthur sailed to Ireland and again defeated the horde of Gilmaurius, and all the princes of that country surrendered. Arthur then sailed to Iceland and subdued the island. Upon hearing this, the kings of Gotland and Orkneys came and promised tribute to Arthur. Arthur returned to Briton, and he established the whole of his kingdom in a state of lasting peace.

Later Arthur sailed to Gaul, that was under the Roman Tribune Frollo, who ruled in the name of Emperor Leo. After failing to defeat Arthur, Frollo quit the field and fled to Paris. After a month long siege, in order to stop the people from dying of hunger, Arthur agreed to Frollo’s request to meet in single combat – “whoever was victorious should take the kingdom of the other”.

When Arthur defeated Frollo, Arthur subdued the remaining provinces of Gaul and returned to Paris, and called an assembly of the clergy and the people, and settled the government of the realm peacefully and legally. With Gaul now pacified, Arthur returned to Briton. Back in Briton, Arthur held a grand court to renew the pacts of peace with his chieftains, at Caerleon, the City of the Legions, a city that was adorned with royal palaces and with two famous churches to the martyrs Julius and Aaron, and with a college.

Geoffrey writes this about Caerleon:

“The city also contained a college of two hundred learned men, who were skilled in astronomy and the other arts, and who watched with great attention the courses of the stars and so by their careful computations prophesied for King Arthur any prodigies due at that time.” [from ‘History of the Kings of Britain’, by Geoffrey of Monmouth, translated by Lewis Thorpe - Part 7, ix.12]

With this college, Arthur used astronomers, not magicians, to forecast the future. And here we see again the importance of Merlin – how did Briton change from the magicians of Vortigern to the astronomers of Arthur? Through Merlin! – the stepping stone from magic to science. Merlin was not a return to the ‘Roman’ magicians, but a return to Briton’s ancient astronomers – before the Roman Empire! That’s the real Merlin – not the romantic wizard of a Hollywood romance, but as a stepping stone out of the mysticism of the Roman magicians.

Now, invited to this meeting, were all the kings of Briton and Scotland, and all the leaders of the provinces of Briton, and all the kings of the ‘Islands’ – Ireland, Iceland, Gotland, Orkneys, Norway and Denmark, and the leaders of the provinces of Gaul:

“… there remained no prince of any distinction this side of Spain who did not come when he received his invitation. There was nothing remarkable in this: for Arthur’s generosity was known throughout the whole world and this made all men love him.” [from ‘History of the Kings of Britain’, by Geoffrey of Monmouth, translated by Lewis Thorpe - Part 7, ix.12]

But most interesting in this assembly, were the leaders of the church in Briton – the three archbishops from London, from York, and from the City of the Legions. Dubricius, the archbishop of the City of the Legions was also the Primate of Briton and legate of the Pope.

And Geoffrey says this about Dubricius:

“… the saintly Dubricius, who for a long time had wanted to live as a hermit, resigned from his position as Archbishop. David, the King’s uncle, whose way of life had afforded an example of unblemished virtue to those whom he had instructed in the faith, was consecrated in his place.” [from ‘History of the Kings of Britain’, by Geoffrey of Monmouth, translated by Lewis Thorpe - Part 7, ix.15]

Geoffrey is talking about David – who became Saint David, the patron saint of Wales – Arthur’s uncle!!!

[although the translation from the manuscripts sometimes have ‘uncle’ for ‘nephew’ or ‘cousin’, and so maybe David was Arthur’s cousin. But the point is that David and Arthur were related & contemporary.]

And it was then that Arthur received twelve envoys with this letter from Lucius Hiberius, the Procurator of the Roman Empire, who was outraged at Arthur. And here is what Lucius says to Arthur:

“I am amazed at the insolent way in which you continue your tyrannical behaviour. I am even more amazed at the damage which you have done to Rome ... that by your criminal behaviour you should have insulted the Senate, to which the entire world owes submission, as you well know. You have had the presumption to disobey this mighty Empire by holding back the tribute of Britain, which tribute the Senate has ordered you to pay, seeing that Gaius Julius Caesar and other men of high place in the Roman State had received it for many years. You have torn Gaul away from that Empire … and you have laid hands on all the Islands of the Ocean, the kings of which paid tribute to my ancestors from the first moment when the might of Rome prevailed in those regions. As a result, the Senate has decreed that punishment should be exacted for this long series of wrongs which you have done. I therefore order you to appear in Rome, so that you may submit yourself to your overlords and suffer the penalty of whatever sentence they may pass … If you fail to arrive, I shall invade your territory myself and do my best to restore to the Roman State all that you have taken from it by your insane behaviour.” [from ‘History of the Kings of Britain’, by Geoffrey of Monmouth, translated by Lewis Thorpe - Part 7, ix.15]

This letter was read aloud to Arthur and to all the assembled kings and other leaders, who then met to consider what to do. Arthur told them that when these lands were snatched from the Empire, the Empire made no effort to defend them, but now the Empire was demanding tribute! And here is Arthur’s reply to Lucius:

“… I do not consider that we ought to fear his coming very much, seeing with what a trumped-up case he is demanding the tribute which he wants to exact from Britain. He says that he ought to be given it because it used to be paid to Julius Caesar and those who succeeded him. When these men landed with their armed band and conquered our fatherland by force and violence at a time when it was weakened by civil dissensions, they had been encouraged to come here by the disunity of our ancestors. Seeing that they seized the country in this way, it was wrong of them to exact tribute from it. Nothing that is acquired by force and violence can ever be held legally by anyone.” [from ‘History of the Kings of Britain’, by Geoffrey of Monmouth, translated by Lewis Thorpe - Part 7, ix.16]

One after the other, the kings of Briton and Scotland and the Islands, and the leaders of the neighbouring provinces of Gaul, all pledged their troops and to enter his service. And Arthur left his nephew Mordred and Queen Guinevere in charge of defending Briton, and sailed with his army to Gaul – to meet the Emperor’s army. Much is told by Geoffrey of the story of their different strategies and of the battles that followed – this seems to be the one of the most important parts of the story of Arthur. Here is Arthur addressing his troops before the battle at the valley of Saussy:

“… No doubt they imagined, when they planned to make your country pay them tribute and to enslave you yourselves, that they would discover in you the cowardice of Eastern Peoples. Perhaps they have not heard of the wars you waged against the Danes and Norwegians and the leaders of the Gauls, when you delivered these peoples from their shameful allegiance to the Romans and forced them to submit to my own overlordship ... [from ‘History of the Kings of Britain’, by Geoffrey of Monmouth, translated by Lewis Thorpe - Part 7, x.7]

And Geoffrey says that:

“Just as in times gone by the ancestors of the Romans had harassed the forefathers of the Britons with their just oppression, so now did the Britons make every effort to protect their freedom, which the Romans were trying to take away from them, by refusing the tribute which was wrongly demanded of them.” [from ‘History of the Kings of Britain’, by Geoffrey of Monmouth, translated by Lewis Thorpe - Part 7, x.12]

Arthur is saying that after he defeated the Saxon invaders of Briton, he then delivered these peoples from the Roman Empire! And now he is defending that newly-won freedom from the Empire!

After ferocious fighting, the Britons won the day, and Lucius was killed by an unknown hand. Arthur sent his body back to the Senate in Rome with a message that there’d be no tribute from Briton. Arthur’s plan was that once the Roman army had been defeated in the field, then Arthur would set off for Rome. [What if Arthur had been able to march to Rome, and freed Rome from the Empire?]

But while he was making his way to Italy, word came that his nephew Mordred, who he’d left in charge of Briton, had put the crown on his own head and was ruling with Queen Guinevere!!! Arthur now had to turn back from his march on to Rome and made his way home to Briton.

Mordred had made an agreement with Chelric, the Saxon leader, to bring 800 ships to join him, in return for which he would receive much of the island to rule. Mordred also brought the Scots, Picts and Irish into his alliance, and he marched with his army to meet Arthur when he landed. After three brutal battles, Mordred’s army was defeated, and Mordred and Chelric were killed.

Here is the last words that Geoffrey says about Arthur, after that battle:

“Arthur himself, our renowned King, was mortally wounded and was carried off to the Isle of Avalon, so that his wounds might be attended to. He handed the crown of Briton over to his cousin, Constantine, the son of Cador Duke of Cornwall; this in the year 542 after our Lord’s incarnation.” [from ‘History of the Kings of Britain’, by Geoffrey of Monmouth, translated by Lewis Thorpe - Part 7, xi.2]

There is much controversy regarding the location of the Isle of Avalon, and regarding the year of Arthur’s death, and whether Arthur actually died, and if he will someday return.

But I think that Geoffrey showed that Arthur was the hero of the independence of Briton – both from the Roman Empire and the Saxon invaders, and also from the traitors within Briton; and that Geoffrey’s idea of Arthur’s return is not a physical return, but a return of the spirit of Arthur, and a return of the people of Briton to their independence – including from today’s modern variant of the Roman/Saxon/Norman usurpers, the House of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha – the House of Windsor.

So, in Geoffrey’s history story of Briton’s hero, King Arthur, there’s no lovey-dovey affairs of Guinevere, there’s no carpet knights sitting around the round table (or chasing after windmills), and there’s no absurd search for the holy grail. We’re not on a quest for the holy grail, but a quest for truth.

And all these romantic chivalric myths were added later to try to mystify the true story of Arthur, and for a different purpose than that of Geoffrey – that these deeds should be remembered for all time. And Arthur should be remembered, by Geoffrey’s story and not the Norman romantic fantasy. Or Hollywood’s fantasy version either.

And there’s another way in which Arthur is remembered – in a way that we can imagine. About 250 years after Geoffrey of Monmouth, we see another Geoffrey – Geoffrey Chaucer, who wrote the Canterbury Tales, and in all of his tales and in all of his poems, he only mentions King Arthur once – in the wife of bath’s tale, and only in the first few paragraphs:

“In the olden days – of King Arthur,

Of whom Britons speak – with great honour,

All this land was filled – full with faerie.

The Elf-Queen with – her fair comp’ny

Danced full oft in many a green mead.

That was the old opinion, as I read –

I speak of many hundred years ago.

But now no man sees elves I know …”

It would seem that not only did Arthur free Briton from the Roman Empire and from the magicians, but he also freed the artists, and the musicians, and the dancers, and the poets, and Briton was filled with elves and faeries. But when we lose our independence, do we also lose our ability to see this land of fairy?

Because now, no one sees elves anymore (maybe Robert Frost was the last one) – we’ve become literalists and scholastics and nominalists and empiricists – we can’t see the land of faerie anymore, we are instead shown the land of escapism, but it’s not like the escape of the prisoner, but it’s more like the escape of the deserter.

But 200 years after Chaucer, we see this land reappear in Edmund Spenser’s ‘Faerie Queen’, as Prince Arthur searches for the Queen of Fairyland,

and in William Shakespeare’s play of a ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ where we find the King and Queen of Fairyland, and in his play ‘Romeo and Juliet’ where we hear about ‘Queen Mab’.

And I think that just as Arthur was a stepping stone that leads from the Roman Empire’s enslavement towards Briton’s independence, and just as Merlin was a stepping stone that leads from the magicians to the astronomers, perhaps the elves and fairies could be seen as a sign that between the worlds of fact and fiction, there are stepping stones that lead us on an adventure to a whole other world – a world of ideas, a world of intentions … and of inventions.

Our stories, like our language, didn’t evolve, but were invented, to help us explore this world of ideas. So that perhaps as well as stories of our heroes, like Arthur, stories of our elves and faeries were also left as a gift to us, a ‘promethean’ gift to man – the gift of story-telling. Since, while we sat around that gift of fire on a quiet, dark night, we discovered something to do – story-telling.

But these stories of the world of ideas should be used to better help us to see in the real world, and not to simply create chaos, that can only be fixed by the magicians. Maybe we don’t need the magic of the magicians or the power of the empire, of the Leviathan, to impose order over the chaos. Maybe the world isn’t in chaos after all, but is merely inter-twined and inter-connected mysteries that our story-tellers help us to unravel.

But now, we have to ask ourselves whether we think that Arthur is a hero or just a myth. And first, I think we should ask Geoffrey of Monmouth what he thinks of all this, since we’ve been listening to his story of Arthur for the last hour or so.

So what if Geoffrey could travel a thousand years into the future, and he could see us all sitting in front of the screens of our computers or of our phone, where we’re seeing and hearing each other, Geoffrey would say: oh yes, I see you. You’re looking at these shiny black slabs, that you call screens. I think I’ve seen this before. I think it’s called obsidian. And you must have become great craftsmen in the last thousand years, because you can carve and chisel such thin and shiny slabs of rock so well. But how do you talk to each other through these obsidian screens? We tell him that we get sent a message by the internet, that has this code that lets us into this meeting.

Ah, I think I see, says Geoffrey. You still have need of soothsayers, but instead you call him Internet. And perhaps you still have need of the elves and fairies that can cast the spells that makes the obsidian shine, so that you can appear to each other. Now, says Geoffrey, I don’t know if I can believe in your modern myths with your modern soothsayers and modern fairies or not, but I do think it would make for a wonderful and fabulous story. And so, in conclusion, we should say either that:

If Geoffrey’s ‘History’ is historically accurate, then we owe Geoffrey a world of gratitude, for having collected oral traditions and translated ancient written tracts and assembled them into a real history of King Arthur.

But if Geoffrey’s ‘History’ has simply taken certain historical events and then embellished them with his own imaginary tale, then we still owe Geoffrey a world of gratitude, for giving birth to this fabulous story of King Arthur.

I’ll leave it up to you to decide for yourself, which of these two conclusions you believe, but for me, I like to believe in both.

And perhaps, some day in the future, when people say Britain we won’t think of the British Empire anymore, but we’ll think of King Arthur and of the independence of Briton from the empire.