I recently came across two books – ‘Mary Magdalene, Her Story and Myths Revealed’, by Karen Ralls, and ‘The Woman with the Alabaster Jar, Mary Magdalene and the Holy Grail’, by Margaret Starbird, that continue to help spread this utter nonsense that was first made popular by the British Secret Intelligence production known as – ‘Holy Blood, Holy Grail’, by Michael Baigent, Richard Leigh and Henry Lincoln, that attempts to insinuate an attack on the person of Jesus Christ, and to promote its defence of Middle Ages feudalism.

Normally I wouldn’t chase windmills like this, or go galloping off into the realm of such idol matters, since I am so woefully and inadequately armed in the field of knowledge for battle in such religious terrain. But since my dear wife’s name is Magdalena, I feel compelled to don my armor and do battle with this dragon of deceit, and to rescue the honor of the fair Mary Magdalene.

A Defence of Mary Magdalene

Saint Mary Magdalene (the apostle of the Apostles) appears in the New Testament at the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus,

3 times in Matthew:

27:56 – ‘Mary Magdalene and Mary the mother of James and Joseph’, 27:61 – ‘Mary Magdalene and the other Mary’, 28:1 – ‘Mary Magdalene and the other Mary’,

4 times in Mark:

15:40 – ‘Mary Magdalene and Mary the mother of James the younger and of Joseph’, 15:47 – ‘Mary Magdalene and Mary the mother of Joseph’, 16:1 – ‘Mary Magdalene and Mary the mother of James’, 16:9 – ‘Mary Magdalene, from whom He had driven out seven demons’,

1 time in Luke:

24:8 – ‘Mary Magdalene, Joanna, Mary the mother of James, and the other women with them’,

and 5 times in John:

19:25 – ‘Mary the wife of Clopas and Mary Magdalene’, 20:1, 11, 16, 18 – ‘Mary Magdalene’.

She also appears at the parable of the sower, in Luke

8:2 – ‘Mary called Magdalene, from whom seven demons had gone out’.

It seems that the confusion first came about when Pope Gregory I said:

‘She whom Luke calls the sinful woman, whom John calls Mary, we believe to be the Mary from whom seven devils were ejected according to Mark ... It is clear, brothers, that the woman previously used the unguent to perfume her flesh in forbidden acts’.

Gregory was implying that Mary Magdalene, Mary of Bethany (sister of Lazarus and Martha) and the ‘sinful’ woman were all one and the same person!

[Note: There were many different people in the bible named Mary, but they weren’t the same person, just because they had the same name.]

However, in the story of Lazarus and Martha, their sister Mary (of Bethany) appears,

in Luke:

10:39 – ‘She [Martha] had a sister named Mary’

and in John:

11:1-2, 19-20, 28-29, 31-32, 45 – ‘Mary and her sister Martha’,

But the story continues, in John:

12:3 – ‘Mary with a jar of expensive perfume’.

Now it would appear that this Mary of Bethany - with the expensive perfume, should be the other woman (the other Mary) with the expensive perfume, that appears,

in Matthew:

26:7 – ‘a woman with an alabaster jar of expensive perfume’,

in Mark:

14:3 – ‘a woman with an alabaster jar of expensive perfume’,

and in Luke:

7:37 – ‘a sinful woman with an alabaster jar of perfume’.

Although it could be said that this other woman (who only appears as sinful, in Luke) was the same as Mary of Bethany (the sister of Lazarus and Martha), it could not be said that it was Mary Magdalene! Although it is said that Mary Magdalene had seven demons driven from her by Jesus, it never says that she was ‘sinful’.

[Note: Apparently, only in the western Church was Mary Magdalene seen as ‘sinful’, but never in the eastern Church.]

And how all this ends up making Mary Magdalene a prostitute (!!!) I find totally incomprehensible. (I think someone has women’s issues here.) Plus the argument that some people cannot accept the fact that a woman could have been an apostle!!!

And as to the bizarre story that Jesus didn’t die on the cross, but married Mary Magdalene, and they sailed away to France, where they had children, whose descendants would become the royal families of Europe, well … just remember that the DaVinci Code is not recognized as a legitimate book of the bible.

Have fun. unsinfully.