I tried to read another story about fentanyl and China – ‘China’s Role in US Fentanyl Crisis Directed by Regime Leadership, Expert Says’, that somehow tries to claim that the fentanyl epidemic is all China’s fault. Unfortunately, the story comes from the Epoch Times, that is the voice of a weird religious group called the Falun Gong - that my feathered friend calls the fallen gang.

And it seems that the so-called ‘expert’ they quote is none other than Yuan Hongbing, a former law professor at Peking University, who got in trouble because of his support for the so-called Tiananmen Square student demonstrations.

Note: for the real story about the western media lies about the mythical massacre where no one died, please read ‘The Myth of Tiananmen’ and ‘Massacre? What Massacre? 25 Years Later: What really happened at Tiananmen Square?’ or, buy the definitive historical account in the book ‘Tiananmen Massacre?’ by Wei Ling Chua.]

It seems that after that, Mr. Yuan was forced to go into exile, and then he sought political asylum in Australia, some twenty years ago. Yet somehow after twenty years away from China, he is the ‘expert’ on the motivations and policies of the Communist Party of China, and the article claims that he somehow has ‘insider access’ to senior Communist Party leaders, but that unfortunately remains a dark secret.

Mr. Yuan has also accused the New York Times of being a ‘mouthpiece’ for the Chinese Communist Party - ‘The New York Times Has Become a CCP Mouthpiece in Attempts to Discredit Falun Gong: Expert’, because the NY Times wrote articles that exposed the wealth amassed by Falun Gang, Shen Yun and Epoch Times.

So much for Mr. Yuan. I’m getting tired of these anti-China sci-fi stories that provide no evidence or explanation, but only assertions from an ‘insider’ with secret knowledge of China’s plans to replace the United States as ruler of the universe!?!?

So then, I read a story about China’s not-so-secret plans for their space program - ‘Celebrating 20 years of lunar exploration: China unveils future lunar exploration plans at exhibition in Beijing’, and their work in developing resources on the moon:

“China has developed the world's first lunar soil brick-making machine using in-situ resources, or lunar regolith”.

and it uses solar energy!

And my feathered friend chirped perhaps that’s why China is doing all that research in making and using solar panels.

Hmmm … and I thought perhaps, solar panels are not for going back to the stone age, but for going forward into the space age.

Then I read another exciting story about batteries - ‘Coin-sized nuclear 3V battery with 50-year lifespan enters mass production’, that China has developed a nuclear battery, that could last 50 years!!!

“The innovation is a small coin-sized battery powered by a radioactive nickel isotope that decays into stable copper. While the initial cell is relatively weak, it can easily be layered to provide more power for up to 50 years.”

Some people laughed at me when I foresaw an electric car, powered by a nuclear battery that would last 50 years, and now it is not far off.

And my feathered friend chirped maybe China is working on this battery stuff in order to be able to power their vehicles on the moon!

And I read another story about innovation in China - ‘Tea and Coffee Daily’, that at an expo in Shanghai, the great tea makers of China are also making their own coffee!!!

“the Coffee Industry Pavilion of the Southern Expo joined hands with 27 companies from core coffee producing areas such as Pu'er, Baoshan, Lincang, Dehong, and Xishuangbanna in Yunnan to make their first large-scale collective appearance. From high-quality raw coffee beans, carefully roasted coffee beans, to drip coffee, instant coffee powder, coffee concentrate and other innovative products, the development achievements of the entire coffee industry chain were fully displayed.”

And that adventurous and enterprising spirit in China shows how we should think in Canada. Instead of begging or screaming against tariffs or sanctions, it shouldn’t matter anyway, if we just put our minds to making and developing whatever we need.

And so then I watched a video about Qing Ming (Fresh Green) the fifth term in the Chinese solar astronomical calendar, that begins today, and that’s about a festival that was started by the Emperor a thousand years ago, where people return to their hometown for tomb sweeping, in order to honor their ancestors.

And Dominic takes us to Maoshan town, in Jiangsu province, where they have a special Qingming festival. After honoring their dead ancestors, they row their boats to thousand year old cemeteries that honor the souls of their forgotten soldiers, and then they have the dragon boat race that is to show their ancestors that ‘we are having a great life’, and then the town shares a dinner of freshwater mussels and bean jelly.

Have fun, and Happy Qing Ming!