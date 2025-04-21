I read a strange story about trying to modify the weather - ‘EPA Chief Sounds Alarm On Rogue Climate Group Launching Sulfur Dioxide Balloons To Geo-Engineer Earth’, that a company of so-called climate activists think that this can cool the climate. But the head of the Environmental Protection Agency thinks otherwise:

“Make Sunsets is a startup that is geoengineering by injecting sulfur dioxide into the sky and then selling ‘cooling credits’. This company is polluting the air we breathe.”

and the story says that:

“Allowing rogue activists to play God with the climate is a disaster waiting to happen. These aerosols increase Earth's albedo (reflectivity), causing temporary global cooling and potentially disrupting jet stream behavior … Perhaps unregulated solar geoengineering in the hands of leftist climate activists isn’t such a great idea.”

And I read a story about another kind of ecologists - ‘Two new studies imply the Golden Eagle cannot survive more wind turbines’, that the eagle-killing windmills are putting the death rate above the allowable legal limit.

But since the entire national eagle population is only about 30,000 eagles, they are worried about issuing more ‘take permits’ - i.e. more kill permits for more windmills:

“Adding a lot of eagle-killing wind turbines could put the Golden Eagle on the illegal road to extinction. Clearly, caution is called for.”

And I read another story about birds, this time about chickens - ‘RFK Jr. warns against vaccinating birds amid avian flu’, that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is against vaccinating poultry, because it could create new variants of bird flu:

“All of my agencies advise against vaccination of birds, because if you vaccinate with a leaky vaccine, in other words a vaccine that does not provide sterilizing immunity, that does not absolutely protect against the disease, you turn those flocks into mutation factories.”

And my feathered friend chirped, would do the same thing with humans, eh?

And then I read a story about what we are allowing be done to humans in Gaza - ‘Organization of American Historians votes to condemn Israeli scholasticide in Gaza’, that since the Israeli military has bombed all 12 universities in Gaza, and also hundreds of other schools and libraries, and that over 400 teachers have been killed, the resolution states that:

“[Israel’s] scholasticide in Gaza has made it impossible to practice history and eradicated its practitioners.”

And my feathered friend chirped, perhaps it’s no different than burning the history books, so that new ones could be written.

And then I wondered that before we could write history books, we first had to invent a writing system. And so, since last Saturday was the first day of Gu Yu, ‘Grain Rain’, the 6th term in the Chinese solar calendar, and the last solar term of spring, I watched a video about GuYu, and its connection to the first Chinese character!

And Dominic travels to Anhua in Hunan province, where tea is grown; and that on the first day of GuYu, the new tender leaves are picked, and fried, and rolled, by hand, to remove all the moisture so that you can make and drink GuYu tea on that same day! And it talks about the GuYu Festival to honor the ancestor Cangjie, who made the first Chinese character - 4000 years ago, that so touched God that He threw down grain as if it were rain, and so that’s why it is called GuYu, Grain Rain.

Have fun, and Happy GuYu!